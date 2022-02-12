You are here

  • Home
  • Coalition in Yemen hits military targets in Sanaa

Coalition in Yemen hits military targets in Sanaa

Yemenis inspect the damage following air strikes by coalition forces targeting the Houthi militia-held capital Sanaa. (File/AFP)
Yemenis inspect the damage following air strikes by coalition forces targeting the Houthi militia-held capital Sanaa. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5ybn

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition in Yemen hits military targets in Sanaa

Coalition in Yemen hits military targets in Sanaa
  • Coalition carries out 25 operations targeting Houthi militants in Marib and Hajjah
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced it had launched precision airstrikes against “legitimate military targets” in the capital, Sanaa, Saudi state TV reported on Saturday.
The Houthi militia’s attempts to target civilians requires a deterrent response to control its hostile behavior, the coalition said in a statement.
Earlier on Saturday, the coalition said it had carried out 25 operations targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the Yemeni provinces of Marib and Hajjah in the past 24 hours.
It added that several militants had been killed and 17 vehicles were destroyed.

Topics: Yemen Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Marib Sanaa Houthi hajjah

Related

Yemenis put pressure on Biden administration to reclassify Houthis as terrorists
Middle-East
Yemenis put pressure on Biden administration to reclassify Houthis as terrorists
Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says
Middle-East
Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says

Egypt COP presidency will protect oceans, seas: El-Sisi

Egypt COP presidency will protect oceans, seas: El-Sisi
Updated 12 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt COP presidency will protect oceans, seas: El-Sisi

Egypt COP presidency will protect oceans, seas: El-Sisi
  • President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to enact legal frameworks to regulate economic activities surrounding seas and oceans
Updated 12 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said that Egypt, as president of COP 27, is urging greater international efforts to protect the seas and oceans from the negative effects of climate change.

During his speech at the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France, on Friday, he thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his invitation to the summit and reflected on the importance of international climate action and efforts to protect nature.

He said: “The seas and oceans represent around 70 percent of the earth, link our peoples and cultures, and contribute to the movement of international trade and navigation, as well as being an important source of food and natural resources and a catalyst for economic activity.

“They are required for the prosperity of entire societies and countries.”

He added: “We are well aware of this in Egypt. Our location on the Red and Mediterranean seas has contributed to the emergence of our extended civilization and the building of our development since the dawn of history.

“Egypt also possesses the Suez Canal, which has contributed and continues to advance the international trade movement, as one of the most important shipping lanes in the world.”

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to enact legal frameworks to regulate economic activities surrounding seas and oceans, ensuring the sustainability and preservation of marine resources.

He noted the threat of pollution, including plastics, which represents a challenge for developing countries.

El-Sisi said: “Egypt is also taking vigorous steps to transform into a center for renewable energy, including expanding the production of green hydrogen, which represents a real opportunity to reduce the volume of emissions from the maritime transport sector.

“During the coming period, we will work on putting forward ideas and initiatives for consultation with development partners with the aim of mobilizing more support for Egyptian efforts in this important field.

“At the international level, Egypt, during its presidency of the COP, is working to launch a path of negotiations to reach new goals for the protection of nature, foremost of which is the protection of the seas and oceans.

“Egypt also participates, with keenness, in the ongoing consultations under the United Nations Law of the Sea Convention.

“The aim is to come up with a new legal instrument to protect biodiversity in marine areas outside national jurisdiction.”

The Egyptian leader also praised two important global initiatives at the summit: The Global Ocean Alliance and the High Ambition Coalition For Nature and People.

President El-Sisi concluded his speech by expressing his confidence that the summit would produce positive results that reflect the commitment of countries to achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Accords and protecting the seas and oceans.

“Together, let’s continue this conversation, in the interest of protecting life on our planet, for ourselves and for future generations.”

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi climate change One Ocean Summit Cop

Related

President El-Sisi renews Egypt’s support for the Tunisian leadership
Middle-East
President El-Sisi renews Egypt’s support for the Tunisian leadership
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Middle-East
El-Sisi, Macron urge Libyan peace, exit of foreign forces

Yemenis put pressure on Biden administration to reclassify Houthis as terrorists

Yemenis put pressure on Biden administration to reclassify Houthis as terrorists
Updated 12 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemenis put pressure on Biden administration to reclassify Houthis as terrorists

Yemenis put pressure on Biden administration to reclassify Houthis as terrorists
  • PM Saeed said the fresh discussions showed that the Americans had “belatedly” realized that the delisting decision proved counterproductive
  • “For us, it is clear that the Houthis are a terrorist organization because of their crimes committed against the Yemenis,” Saeed said
Updated 12 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

ALMUKALLA, Yemen: Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed has welcomed the ongoing deliberations inside US President Joe Biden’s administration to reclassify the Houthis as a terrorist organization, as dozens of local and international rights groups renewed their demands to punish the militia for its crimes.
Speaking to the Riyadh-based Al-Sharq channel, Saeed said the fresh discussions showed that the Americans had “belatedly” realized that the delisting decision proved counterproductive.
“Its position now is excellent and clear,” he said, adding that, since the reversal of the designation, the Houthis had increased their deadly strikes in and outside the country, claiming the lives of many civilians.
They had undermined international maritime security through the Red Sea by planting water-borne explosive devices and launching attacks on ships, he said.
“For us, it is clear that the Houthis are a terrorist organization because of their crimes committed against the Yemenis,” Saeed said.
The Washington Post reported that the escalating missile attacks by the Houthis, mainly the latest strikes on the UAE, had prompted some US and Middle Eastern officials to call on the Biden administration to re-name the Houthis a terrorist organization after reversing the designation a year ago.
The new demands came days after the UAE pushed for designating the Houthis as a terrorist organization after explosive-rigged drones and ballistic missiles struck civilian targets in the UAE.
They were based on the argument that the designation would dry up Houthi financial sources and smuggling routes for weapons.
“This designation will help disrupt illicit financial and weapons networks feeding the Houthi terror machine. It will add to mounting pressure on the Houthis to engage in UN-led peace efforts that can end hostilities in a war that has gone on far too long,” said the UAE embassy in Yemen.
The prime minister said he had warned the US that the delisting would not lead to peace in Yemen and that the Houthis would misinterpret good gestures from the international community.
“Unfortunately, there was leniency (with the Houthis). We have warned that these things will lead to more escalation, not calm. Pressure on Al-Houthi is the only way for achieving a solution in Yemen.”
He assured local and international aid organizations that his government would work on mitigating any possible repercussions of the decision on the flow and distribution of humanitarian assistance in Yemen. “We are keen that the classification does not affect the flow of aid,” he added.
Yemeni human rights activists, mainly those who were forced to flee the country due to the Houthi crackdown, have also demanded slapping tough sanctions on the militia to deter it from abusing Yemenis and mounting strikes against civilians.
Baraa Shiban, a Yemeni human rights activist, warned that keeping the Houthis in power would lead to expanding violence in the country, citing the militia’s attacks on civilian sites in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, including Abha airport.
“With the Houthis in charge, the conflict in #Yemen will spill over, that is what many Yemenis have been saying since day one,” Shiban tweeted.
Zafaran Zaid, a Yemeni human rights activist and lawyer who was sentenced to death in absentia by a Houthi-run court last year, told Arab News on Saturday that the Houthis should be blacklisted for killing thousands of Yemenis, looting private and public property, planting hundreds of thousands of land mines, prosecuting journalists, and raiding villages with heavy weapons.
“They (the Americans) should answer a simple question: How did you find the Houthis after canceling the designation? The Houthis became more brutal and shelled cities and tents of the displaced,” she said.

Topics: Yemen Houthis militia Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed

Related

Houthi militia in Yemen recruit scores of children to fight in frontlines
Middle-East
Houthi militia in Yemen recruit scores of children to fight in frontlines
A general view shows an entrance of the Saudi Arabia's Abha airport after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group, in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 24, 2019. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia
International organizations condemn Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

President El-Sisi renews Egypt’s support for the Tunisian leadership

President El-Sisi renews Egypt’s support for the Tunisian leadership
Updated 12 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

President El-Sisi renews Egypt’s support for the Tunisian leadership

President El-Sisi renews Egypt’s support for the Tunisian leadership
  • Tunisian PM affirmed Tunisia’s pride in the solid and extended ties between the two countries
Updated 12 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reaffirmed “Egypt’s firm support for the leadership and government in Tunisia in taking any measures to preserve the integrity of the Tunisian state and achieve stability in the country.”
During his meeting yesterday evening in the French city of Brest with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Boden, President El-Sisi spoke of “Egypt’s confidence in the ability of the Tunisian authority, led by President Kais Saied, to cross the current delicate stage to a future that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Tunisian people.”
The Egyptian president’s spokesman, Ambassador Bassam Rady, said that the president asked to convey his greetings to his Tunisian counterpart, expressing the appreciation that Egypt, its leadership and people have for the close historical bonds that unite the two countries.
The Tunisian prime minister affirmed “Tunisia’s pride in the solid and extended ties between the two countries and the Tunisian side’s keenness to continue the pace of consultation and coordination between the two brotherly countries on regional issues of common concern, in the face of various challenges in the region at the current time.” He expressed appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in support of Tunisia and its vital role in maintaining regional security and stability.
The spokesman added that the talks touched on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, especially with regard to facilitating the movement of trade exchange and increasing the volume of inter-investment.
The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the level of cooperation and coordination between the two countries.
They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, especially the developments in Libya. They agreed to intensify joint coordination to support all efforts aimed at preserving Libya’s stability, unity and territorial integrity.

Topics: Egypt Tunisia Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Middle-East
El-Sisi, Macron urge Libyan peace, exit of foreign forces
Special Egypt seeks to advance cooperation with Algeria: El-Sisi
Middle-East
Egypt seeks to advance cooperation with Algeria: El-Sisi

Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country — state agency

Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country — state agency
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country — state agency

Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country — state agency
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: Bahrain’s foreign ministry confirmed in a statement on Saturday that an Israeli officer will be stationed in the country, according to the state news agency.
The appointment will be related to the work of an unnamed international coalition of more than 34 countries, the report said.
Bahrain also said that the coalition’s task includes securing freedom of navigation in the territorial waters of the region, protecting international trade and confronting piracy and terrorism.
Earlier media reports said Israel would send a naval officer to an official posting in Bahrain, the first time an Israeli military officer has been posted to an Arab country.

Topics: Bahrain

El-Sisi, Macron urge Libyan peace, exit of foreign forces

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Updated 12 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi, Macron urge Libyan peace, exit of foreign forces

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
  • Emmanuel Macron met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in the French port city of Brest
  • El-Sisi also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store, and Tunisian PM Najla Bouden
Updated 12 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron have urged security and stability in Libya, and the exit of mercenaries and foreign forces from the war-torn country.
The two leaders met on Friday in Brest, France, to discuss strategic relations and issues of common interest, with a high priority on restoring security in Libya.
Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said: “The meeting discussed developments related to a number of regional issues of common interest, especially the latest developments in Libya, where the French president expressed his country’s appreciation for the Egyptian efforts to preserve Libyan national institutions and promote the path of a political settlement of the crisis.
“It was agreed on concerted joint efforts between the two sides to help Libya restore security and stability in the country, especially through the exit of mercenary and foreign forces in all their forms from Libyan lands, and the elimination of terrorism,” Rady added.
Macron stressed France’s support of Egyptian efforts to combat terrorism and extremism across the region.
El-Sisi stressed the importance that Egypt attaches to strengthening cooperation with France on political, security, military and economic issues of common interest, in a way that helps maintain security and stability across the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Africa, especially under the French presidency of the EU.
The meeting involved discussions on a number of key economic, commercial, military and security issues in the context of deepening Egypt-France bilateral relations.
The Egyptian president also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden on the sidelines of the summit.

Topics: Egypt France Emmanuel Macron Abdel Fattah El-Sisi One Ocean Summit BREST Libya

Related

In Egypt’s Red Sea, corals fade as oceans warm
Middle-East
In Egypt’s Red Sea, corals fade as oceans warm
Special Egypt seeks to advance cooperation with Algeria: El-Sisi
Middle-East
Egypt seeks to advance cooperation with Algeria: El-Sisi

Latest updates

Havertz extra-time penalty secures Chelsea Club World Cup title
Havertz extra-time penalty secures Chelsea Club World Cup title
Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start
Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start
Sudan’s Burhan says military will exit politics if elections held
Sudan’s Burhan says military will exit politics if elections held
Al-Hilal self-destruct to lose 4-0 to Al-Ahly in Club World Cup third-place play-off
Al-Hilal self-destruct to lose 4-0 to Al-Ahly in Club World Cup third-place play-off
Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.