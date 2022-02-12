Award-winning Peruvian restaurant COYA opens its doors in Riyadh

JEDDAH: After positive reactions to the recent COYA Saudi Arabia pop-ups, Peruvian cultural connoisseurs are thrilled that the brand is setting up in the Kingdom permanently with the opening of COYA Riyadh.
The restaurant in Riyadh’s Sulaimaniya district will be one of COYA’s biggest and most beautiful restaurants yet.
The first branch opened in Mayfair, London in 2012, and the chain has won multiple awards for its venues in Paris, Monte Carlo, Mykonos, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and now Riyadh.
General Manager Marco Di Pietro will lead the restaurant in Riyadh. He previously led the pop-ups in Jeddah and Riyadh and was restaurant manager for Myazu Jeddah and Riyadh.
“We are extremely excited to bring the taste of COYA to Saudi Arabia through our new permanent location. Focusing on a family-focused, diverse atmosphere, COYA Riyadh will be a glitzy addition to Saudi Arabia’s fine dining scene. I look forward to welcoming guests,” he said.
Stefano Pizzini, Middle East operations manager of COYA, said: “Following highly acclaimed pop-ups in Riyadh and Jeddah, we felt a need in the Saudi Arabia dining scene for an authentic experience that focuses on Peruvian cuisine. COYA Riyadh was a result of the overwhelming response we received from our customers to open a venue in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
The venue offers incredible views surrounding the Sulaimaniya district and provides guests a luxurious experience. It will include a live, open ceviche counter and an indoor terrace with a DJ corner, in addition to the main dining area and outdoor garden terrace.
The venue will feature signature COYA dishes, with a menu that showcases their aperitivos, ceviches and grilled skewers. COYA’s DNA dishes will also be served, such as arroz nikkei (Chilean sea bass with rice), pollo a la parilla (corn fed baby chicken with aji panca) and escabeche peruano (chargrilled whole sea bream in banana leaf).
it will also present their famous desserts such as bandeja de postres (a selection of five signature desserts, fresh fruit, ice cream and sorbet), churros de naranja (orange and lime churros with milk chocolate) and paleta de pina colada (pina colada popsicle, mango and coconut ice cream).
