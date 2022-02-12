You are here

  • Home
  • Award-winning Peruvian restaurant COYA opens its doors in Riyadh

Award-winning Peruvian restaurant COYA opens its doors in Riyadh

The restaurant in Riyadh will be one of COYA’s biggest and most beautiful yet. (Supplied)
The restaurant in Riyadh will be one of COYA’s biggest and most beautiful yet. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yn44d

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Award-winning Peruvian restaurant COYA opens its doors in Riyadh

The restaurant in Riyadh will be one of COYA’s biggest and most beautiful yet. (Supplied)
  • The venue offers incredible views surrounding the Sulaimaniya district and provides guests a luxurious experience
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: After positive reactions to the recent COYA Saudi Arabia pop-ups, Peruvian cultural connoisseurs are thrilled that the brand is setting up in the Kingdom permanently with the opening of COYA Riyadh.
The restaurant in Riyadh’s Sulaimaniya district will be one of COYA’s biggest and most beautiful restaurants yet.
The first branch opened in Mayfair, London in 2012, and the chain has won multiple awards for its venues in Paris, Monte Carlo, Mykonos, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and now Riyadh.
General Manager Marco Di Pietro will lead the restaurant in Riyadh. He previously led the pop-ups in Jeddah and Riyadh and was restaurant manager for Myazu Jeddah and Riyadh.
“We are extremely excited to bring the taste of COYA to Saudi Arabia through our new permanent location. Focusing on a family-focused, diverse atmosphere, COYA Riyadh will be a glitzy addition to Saudi Arabia’s fine dining scene. I look forward to welcoming guests,” he said.
Stefano Pizzini, Middle East operations manager of COYA, said: “Following highly acclaimed pop-ups in Riyadh and Jeddah, we felt a need in the Saudi Arabia dining scene for an authentic experience that focuses on Peruvian cuisine. COYA Riyadh was a result of the overwhelming response we received from our customers to open a venue in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
The venue offers incredible views surrounding the Sulaimaniya district and provides guests a luxurious experience. It will include a live, open ceviche counter and an indoor terrace with a DJ corner, in addition to the main dining area and outdoor garden terrace.
The venue will feature signature COYA dishes, with a menu that showcases their aperitivos, ceviches and grilled skewers. COYA’s DNA dishes will also be served, such as arroz nikkei (Chilean sea bass with rice), pollo a la parilla (corn fed baby chicken with aji panca) and escabeche peruano (chargrilled whole sea bream in banana leaf).
it will also present their famous desserts such as bandeja de postres (a selection of five signature desserts, fresh fruit, ice cream and sorbet), churros de naranja (orange and lime churros with milk chocolate) and paleta de pina colada (pina colada popsicle, mango and coconut ice cream).

Topics: COYA restaurant

Related

COYA restaurant: Premium Peruvian pop-up in Riyadh
Lifestyle
COYA restaurant: Premium Peruvian pop-up in Riyadh
5 Saudi eateries named among best restaurants in Middle East in 2022
Lifestyle
5 Saudi eateries named among best restaurants in Middle East in 2022

Alicia Keys, Princess Reema push message of hope in AlUla

Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge at the dialogue. (Supplied)
Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge at the dialogue. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Alicia Keys, Princess Reema push message of hope in AlUla

Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge at the dialogue. (Supplied)
  • Music star ‘here to learn’ from Saudi women in town hall style dialogue
Updated 12 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

ALULA: Fresh off her sold-out concert on Friday at The Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys joined Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud, the first female Saudi ambassador to the US, and a group of other creative Saudi women in an intimate conversation under the theme “Women to Women.”

The off-the-record dialogue, hosted by Good Intentions, a newly launched Saudi-based creative consultancy, was held in a town hall style, where audience members asked questions, made comments and interacted with the panel. It felt like an extension of Friday’s super-hit show.

Acknowledging the forum’s location at Madrasat Addeera, AlUla’s first art and design center, Keys told the attendees how excited she was to learn from the Saudi women at the table — and those beyond in the audience.

“I’m here to learn and I would love for you to teach me and continue to be allies together. We are all very special and very important in this room and nobody is more important than anybody else. We are all at the same level,” Keys told the audience.

Princess Reema said: “Many of the women that you see, whether they are on the stage or perhaps seated to your right or left, are women of a generation that were born of women of a generation that were told ‘no.’

“Those of us that insisted on a ‘no’ being a ‘yes’ filled in cracks, filled in corners, filled in holes and we stuffed ourselves anywhere that we couldn’t find somebody else to stuff themselves into. So we look like we have crazy CVs. We look like we’ve had erratic career paths — but it’s not erratic. The singular unifier of all of us is the fact that we needed another woman to support us and fill the space — but we couldn’t find her.”

Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge.

“If you were not inspired, be the one that inspires. If you did not have a mentor, be the mentor. If you didn’t have the resources but have access to them, give them. Because your generosity and your kindness of spirit is what is going to make the community we all deserve. And that is how women to women transfer of power happens and that is how men recognize that when they create a space for us, magic happens,” Princess Reema said.

Keys’ husband, Grammy award-winning producer Kasseem Daoud Dean, known professionally as Swizz Beatz, said: “We feel confident that Saudi Arabia is exactly the right place for the headquarters of our new creative consultancy. We’re ready to go full force with Good Intentions and collaborate with the powerful creative talent in the region,” he told Arab News exclusively.

The AlUla concert was presented by Good Intentions, co-founded by Dean.

The agency aims to amplify the voices of women across the Kingdom, with the AlUla town hall being just the first step in that direction.

Perhaps the most simple yet thoughtful solution came from Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi, who said: “Never, never give up. And always support one another with no hidden agenda.”

 

Topics: Alicia Keys AlUla Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud

Related

The first edition of the collaboration with leading photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. Photo by Simon Norfolk (Landscape photographer)
Saudi Arabia
AlUla hosts innovative photography exhibition
Alicia Keys wears Saudi label as she performs at AlUla
Lifestyle
Alicia Keys wears Saudi label as she performs at AlUla

AlUla hosts innovative photography exhibition

The first edition of the collaboration with leading photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. Photo by Simon Norfolk (Landscape photographer)
The first edition of the collaboration with leading photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. Photo by Simon Norfolk (Landscape photographer)
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla hosts innovative photography exhibition

The first edition of the collaboration with leading photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. Photo by Simon Norfolk (Landscape photographer)
  • The event features work of 19 artists, will run until March 31
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

ALULA: AlUla is hosting an innovative photography exhibition featuring the work of 19 artists from around the world, including Saudi Arabia.

As part of the AlUla Arts Festival, AlUla has collaborated with Cortona On The Move, the acclaimed Italian festival of documentary photography, to curate a special site-responsive experience in AlUla’s Al-Jadidah Village until March 31. The festival is known worldwide for its focus on visual narrative, celebrating creativity through images that tell stories.
The first edition of the collaboration is titled “Past Forward — Time, Life and Longing,” where leading local, regional and international photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. The exhibition is co-curated by Arianna Rinaldo, artistic director of Cortona On The Move from 2012 to 2021, and Saudi-based visual artist Kholood Al-Bakr.
The concept at the heart of the exhibition is the idea of time. The artworks selected for Cortona On The Move AlUla are connected to the passage of time, whether on a personal and human level or from a global and environmental point of view. Key themes explored in the exhibition include family, friendship, memory, change and the future.

HIGHLIGHT

The concept at the heart of the exhibition is the idea of time. The artworks selected for Cortona On The Move AlUla are connected to the passage of time, whether on a personal and human level or from a global and environmental point of view. Key themes explored in the exhibition include family, friendship, memory, change and the future.

Alongside the exhibition, visitors can engage with a variety of activities including guided tours, meetings with the photographers, photography workshops, screenings and social evenings open to all audiences.
Industry-specific activities will also take place, such as training workshops with international photo editors and professionals from associated fields.
An artist residency program will accompany the exhibition, including mentorship and masterclasses to foster cultural exchange and artistic development. In this way, the project aims to develop the skills of local artists and enrich both visitors and the wider community.
Serving as a crossroads between three continents and a gateway between East and West, AlUla was built from successive civilizations and acted as a place of cultural exchange for millennia.
The Royal Commission for AlUla’s long-term plan is to reinvigorate, protect and preserve AlUla.
RCU’s Director of Arts and Creative Planning Nora Al-Dabal said: “Photography and AlUla go hand in glove. Photographers come from all over the world to capture our landscapes, heritage sites and culture. There is already a vibrant photography community in AlUla, and they will no doubt be very excited to engage with this program.
“Our focus on the arts in AlUla has been magnified recently with many great initiatives and collaborations announced. We see this latest collaboration with Cortona On The Move as an important step (in) AlUla’s development as a center for creative collaboration ...
“Our choice to partner with Cortona On The Move was motivated by their expertise and shared values in delivering exceptional cultural experiences and enabling creative communities and local people to be truly inspired to take their art form and interest to the next level.”
Veronica Nicolardi, director of Cortona On The Move festival, said: “Collaborating with RCU in this special project dedicated to the historic and culturally rich city of AlUla is very exciting for us, especially as this is the first time Saudi Arabia is collaborating with a European festival of photography.”

Topics: AlUla

Related

In Desert X AlUla’s second edition, monumental art speaks with desert lands
Lifestyle
In Desert X AlUla’s second edition, monumental art speaks with desert lands
Showtime in the sands: Highlights from Desert X AlUla
Lifestyle
Showtime in the sands: Highlights from Desert X AlUla

Saudi and Burundian foreign ministers discuss relations

Saudi and Burundian foreign ministers discuss relations
Updated 12 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi and Burundian foreign ministers discuss relations

Saudi and Burundian foreign ministers discuss relations
Updated 12 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in several fields, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia BURUNDI Prince Faisal bin Farhan Albert Shingiro Saudi Foreign Ministry

Related

Saudi FM thanks Djibouti, Senegal for supporting Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM thanks Djibouti, Senegal for supporting Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Tunisian president receives Saudi Fund for Development chief
Saudi Arabia
Tunisian president receives Saudi Fund for Development chief

Saudi Arabia records 1,726 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia records 1,726 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 1,726 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia records 1,726 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  • Health ministry says 2,983 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday confirmed 1,726 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 726,251 people have now contracted the disease.
According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 643, followed by Jeddah with 128, Dammam with 107, Al-Hofuf confirmed 81, and Madinah recorded 64.
Of the total number of cases, 1,020 remain in critical condition.
The ministry confirmed two new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,971 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 2,983 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 688,519.
Over 59.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.9 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 409 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.82 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia registers 2,523 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registers 2,523 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Saudi authorities continue COVID-19 health inspections
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities continue COVID-19 health inspections

First Saudi female crane driver ensures safety procedures at E-Prix

Merryhan Al-Baz, 30-year-old Saudi woman with passion for motors and engines, becomes the world’s first female crane driver in race competitions. (Supplied)
Merryhan Al-Baz, 30-year-old Saudi woman with passion for motors and engines, becomes the world’s first female crane driver in race competitions. (Supplied)
Updated 11 February 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

First Saudi female crane driver ensures safety procedures at E-Prix

Merryhan Al-Baz, 30-year-old Saudi woman with passion for motors and engines, becomes the world’s first female crane driver in race competitions. (Supplied)
  • Passion for motors and engines lead Merryhan Al-Baz to participate as recovery marshal in race competition
Updated 11 February 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Merryhan Al-Baz’ has been taking apart cars and indulging her curiosity in the world of vehicles since she was 13 years old.

This passion for motors and engines, inherited from her father, lead the now 30-year-old to participate in the Diriyah E-Prix 2022 as a recovery marshal last month, becoming the world’s first female crane driver in race competitions.

My father loves mechanics; he has old cars that he tries to repair and put back into operation, and I was the only person that sat next to him to watch how he does it.

Merryhan Al-Baz

“No one ever thought a woman could enter this field — the world of mechanics is a male dominated career. Fortunately, in my household, my mother and father always support any talents, ideas, or anything you desire to do,” Al-Baz told Arab News.
“My father loves mechanics; he has old cars that he tries to repair and put back into operation, and I was the only person that sat next to him to watch how he does it,” she added.

Merryhan Al-Baz is a self-taught mechanic, with her educational background completely different from her career path.

Growing up with this type of quality time helped her gain experience and expanded her knowledge of car mechanics.
Wherever there was a car exhibition or race, Al-Baz made sure to be present.
“I’ve loved cars all my life, I have experience in racing and drifting as well,” she said.
Al-Baz added that after the ban on women driving was lifted in June 2018, many opportunities regarding motor vehicles were opened for women in the Kingdom, from becoming driving instructors to racing drivers and mechanics.
“This helped me achieve my dream of becoming a mechanic,” she said. “It’s such an amazing feeling to walk down the street and have people know who I am and greet me, encourage me and even learn from me.”
Al-Baz explained that there are four types of marshals at the E-Prix; fire, recovery, flag, and trackside. On the ground, authorities saw her capabilities and assigned her to join the recovery marshal team.

FASTFACTS

Fire marshal: Civil fire-fighters at the circuit.

Recovery marshals: Those assigned to pick up vehicles from the track if an accident occurred.

Flag marshals: Those who give signals to the race-drivers using flags.

Trackside marshals: Those who clear the track from debris or any hazardous items.

Recovery marshals must clean up the circuit immediately after an accident happens in order for a race to continue its course.
“Being a recovery marshal is considered a difficult job for women — I was a crane driver tasked with picking up cars whenever an accident occurs on the circuit as quickly as possible,” she said.
Al-Baz noted that it is a time-sensitive job as it directly affects the flow of the race.
“Whenever there is an accident, recovery marshals need to be at the scene as soon as possible because accidents delay the race and we must act quickly. The time the car is causing a road block is taking up time from the other racers,” she explained.
Al-Baz is a self-taught mechanic, with her educational background completely different from her career path.
“I actually studied psychology and media in Lebanon, but I see myself in the world of cars,” she said.
Al-Baz registered at an institute in Jeddah to receive a certificate to pursue her career in a more official manner. Her autodidactic reputation earned her a position as an instructor too, and she hopes that she will be able to open her own automobile repair shop in the near future.

Topics: Merryhan Al-Baz First Saudi female crane driver

Related

First Saudi female skating team aiming for international glory  photos
Saudi Arabia
First Saudi female skating team aiming for international glory 
Dania Akeel to become the first Saudi female rider holding FIA license
Sport
Dania Akeel to become the first Saudi female rider holding FIA license

Latest updates

Award-winning Peruvian restaurant COYA opens its doors in Riyadh
The restaurant in Riyadh will be one of COYA’s biggest and most beautiful yet. (Supplied)
Alicia Keys, Princess Reema push message of hope in AlUla
Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge at the dialogue. (Supplied)
AlUla hosts innovative photography exhibition
The first edition of the collaboration with leading photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. Photo by Simon Norfolk (Landscape photographer)
Saudi and Burundian foreign ministers discuss relations
Saudi and Burundian foreign ministers discuss relations
’Like a dream’: Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum
’Like a dream’: Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.