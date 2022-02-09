5 Saudi eateries named among best restaurants in Middle East in 2022

DUBAI: British company The World’s 50 Best Restaurants unveiled this week its Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2022, and five Saudi eateries have secured a spot on the list.

The list features restaurants from 11 countries in the region including Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon, the UAE, Kuwait, Tunisia and Egypt. It celebrates gastronomy, culture and cutting-edge culinary techniques from different countries.

Ranked 15 on the list is Riyadh’s Japanese restaurant Myazu. It has contemporary dishes offering smoky, sweet, spicy and vibrant flavors.

Marble, in Riyadh, is the 30th best restaurant in the Middle East, according to the website, with dishes ranging from seasoned smoky burgers to juicy rib platters.

Riyadh’s Porterhouse, ranked 37, is a Saudi brand that launched in 2016. It is famous for its wagyu steaks and seafood plates.

Next is LPM in Riyadh. Ranked 42, the restaurant opened its doors in 2021. It is a French restaurant influenced by Mediterranean cuisine.

The last restaurant on the list is Tokyo, located in the heart of Riyadh. The Japanese spot offers sushi, sashimi, maki, soups, noodles, rice bowls and much more.

Click here for the full list.