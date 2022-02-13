You are here

  • Home
  • No ‘cause for optimism’ after Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine, says US

No ‘cause for optimism’ after Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine, says US

US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a ne-hour phone conversation Saturday. (AP)
US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a ne-hour phone conversation Saturday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/92gtm

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

No ‘cause for optimism’ after Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine, says US

US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a ne-hour phone conversation Saturday. (AP)
  • US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that “a major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now”
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid mounting warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come any day, the Pentagon said Sunday that the latest top-level US-Russian contacts did not provide “any cause for optimism.”
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby offered a grim assessment of the one-hour phone conversation Saturday between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
“It’s certainly not a sign that things are moving in the right direction. It’s certainly not a sign that Mr. Putin has any intention to de-escalate. And it’s certainly not a sign that he is recommitting himself to a diplomatic path forward,” Kirby told “Fox News Sunday” when asked about the lack of fundamental change after the call.
“So, it does not give us any cause for optimism.”
US officials in recent days have issued a series of increasingly blunt warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, and foreign countries have been rushing to evacuate their nationals.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that “a major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now.”
Sullivan used some of the most specific — and chilling — language yet employed by an American official, warning that an invasion is “likely to begin with a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks... so innocent civilians could be killed.”
That, he said, would be followed by a ground invasion in which “innocent civilians could get caught in the crossfire.”
Sullivan said Russia might yet opt for a diplomatic solution, but its forces near Ukraine’s borders are “in a position where they could launch a military action very, very rapidly.”
The growing drumbeat of warnings has infused diplomatic contacts with a sense of intense urgency.
Biden was set to speak to President Volodymyr Zelensky “in coming hours,” the Ukrainian leader’s office said Sunday.
And German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was preparing to leave for talks in Kyiv and Moscow, vowed “tough” and immediate sanctions by Germany and its NATO and European allies should a Russian attack threaten Ukraine’s “territorial integrity and sovereignty.”
Tensions are now at a “very critical, very dangerous” point, a German government source told reporters.
In London, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace expressed concern that diplomacy was having any effect.
“The worrying thing is that despite the massive amount of increased diplomacy, that military build-up has continued,” he told the Sunday Times. “It has not paused, it has continued.”

Topics: US Russia Ukraine

Related

Update Biden warns Putin Ukraine attack would bring ‘severe costs’
World
Biden warns Putin Ukraine attack would bring ‘severe costs’
Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
World
Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat

4 missing Afghan women activists released: UN

4 missing Afghan women activists released: UN
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

4 missing Afghan women activists released: UN

4 missing Afghan women activists released: UN
  • The four women went missing after participating in an anti-Taliban rally
  • Afghanistan’s hard-line rulers had consistently denied detaining them
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

KABUL: Four women activists in Afghanistan have been released by the country’s “de facto authorities” after going missing weeks ago, the United Nations said Sunday.
“After a long period of uncertainty about their whereabouts and safety, the four ‘disappeared’ Afghan women activists, as well as their relatives who also went missing, have all been released by the de facto authorities,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Twitter.
Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar went missing after participating in an anti-Taliban rally, but Afghanistan’s hard-line rulers had consistently denied detaining them.
AFP reported the release of Ibrahimkhel late on Friday. She went missing along with Paryani on January 19, days after taking part in a rally in Kabul calling for women’s right to work and education.
Weeks later, Mohammadi and Ayar went missing.
The Taliban, whose government is still not recognized by any country, have promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
But since storming back to power in August, they have cracked down on dissent by forcefully dispersing women’s rallies, detaining critics and often beating local journalists covering unsanctioned protests.

Topics: Afghanistan UN Taliban

Related

Taliban blame Western sanctions for Afghan humanitarian crisis
World
Taliban blame Western sanctions for Afghan humanitarian crisis
Afghans blast US order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims
World
Afghans blast US order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims

UK govt refuses to apologize to asylum seekers after ‘error of law’ sees jail releases

UK govt refuses to apologize to asylum seekers after ‘error of law’ sees jail releases
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

UK govt refuses to apologize to asylum seekers after ‘error of law’ sees jail releases

UK govt refuses to apologize to asylum seekers after ‘error of law’ sees jail releases
  • Judges overturn 12 convictions of innocent Iraqi, Iranian migrants
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service have refused to issue apologies to a group of asylum seekers who were wrongfully jailed after crossing the English Channel, The Independent has reported.

British judges have so far overturned 12 cases, presenting an obstacle for the Home Office campaign to clamp down on Channel crossings.

The migrants, mostly hailing from Iraq and Iran, were prosecuted for “facilitating illegal immigration” after steering small vessels across the Channel.

And despite the Home Office’s extended campaign to label the men as “people smugglers,” the government body has still not acknowledged the overturning of their convictions.

After the UK Court of Appeal identified an “error of law,” the asylum seekers who had been jailed were released and had their convictions overturned. More are expected to be released later this year.

The Home Office said: “We must do all we can to prevent the further tragic loss of life on the Channel and put an end to dangerous people smuggling across our borders.

“We continue to work with the CPS and National Crime Agency to crack down on and prosecute smugglers who risk lives for profit. These cruel people could face life sentences under our Nationality and Borders Bill.”

Regardless of the claims, the court found that none of the convicted asylum seekers had profited from their trips or were part of any organized crime group.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We won’t hesitate to prosecute those suspected of immigration offenses if our legal test for a prosecution is met and against the law as it currently stands.

“Since prosecuting these cases, new judgments have clarified a very complicated section of law. Immediate steps have been taken to develop updated legal guidance for investigators and prosecutors.”

Lord Justice Edis, the lead judge in the appeals heard so far, said in reference to earlier convictions that the “crown court proceeded on an error of law in that regard.”

A legal ruling in December, that overturned four convictions, stated that “as the law presently stands, an asylum seeker who merely attempts to arrive at the frontiers of the UK in order to make a claim is not entering or attempting to enter the country unlawfully.

“Even though an asylum seeker has no valid passport or identity document or prior permission to enter the UK, this does not make his arrival at the port a breach of an immigration law.”

This legal precedent could change under the government’s proposed Nationality and Borders Bill, which would change the prosecution guidelines to “arrival” as opposed to “entry.”

A government statement said that the proposed bill would “allow prosecutions of individuals who are intercepted in UK territorial seas and brought into the UK.”

Topics: asylum seekers UK English channel

Related

Migrants face inadequate conditions upon UK arrival: Border Force staff
World
Migrants face inadequate conditions upon UK arrival: Border Force staff
Special Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya
World
Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya

Cyprus minister pins blame for migration ‘emergency’ on Turkey

Cyprus minister pins blame for migration ‘emergency’ on Turkey
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

Cyprus minister pins blame for migration ‘emergency’ on Turkey

Cyprus minister pins blame for migration ‘emergency’ on Turkey
  • Interior minister Nicos Nouris: ‘The migration issue in Cyprus is a huge problem because it’s been instrumentalized by Turkey’
  • Tensions exploded last week into violence, at Pournara reception center, involving Nigerian, Congolese and Somali men, leaving dozens injured
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

NICOSIA: The small Mediterranean island of Cyprus has an outsized problem with irregular migration, says the interior minister of the EU member state located closest to the Middle East.
“For us, this is a state of emergency,” Nicos Nouris told AFP, adding that 4.6 percent of the country’s population now are asylum seekers or beneficiaries of protection, the highest ratio in the EU.
The Greek Cypriot minister accused Turkey, whose troops have since 1974 occupied the island’s northern third, of encouraging much of the influx of Syrian refugees and arrivals from sub-Saharan Africa.
Rights groups and observers have criticized Cyprus for squalid conditions in its overcrowded main migrant camp, which was rocked by clashes this month, and for alleged brutal treatment of some arrivals.
But Nouris shot back that “brutal is what Turkey has been doing to us” as new asylum applications had multiplied to over 13,000 last year in the country of 850,000.
“The migration issue in Cyprus is a huge problem because it’s been instrumentalized by Turkey,” the minister from the conservative Democratic Rally party charged.
The Republic of Cyrus remains sharply at odds with Turkey, which under a deal with the EU hosts millions of Syrian refugees, and which contests potential offshore oil and gas reserves claimed by Cyprus.
Nouris charged that every day some 60 to 80 irregular migrants, guided by smugglers, cross the UN-patrolled 184-kilometer (114-mile) long Green Line that dissects the island, with 85 percent of asylum seekers last year having arrived in this way.
The top country of origin for pending asylum applications in 2021 remained Syria, but next came Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Somalia, according to the ministry.
Many of the newcomers, Nouris said, fly via Istanbul to the northern breakaway statelet recognized only by Ankara. “From there, with the smugglers, they find a way through the Green Line.”
It is only once they have crossed south that many discover they are not inside the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area.
“They are trapped on the island,” said Nouris. “They cannot travel to Germany or to France, where they want to go, because Cyprus is not a member of the Schengen zone.”
Cyprus stresses that the Green Line is not a border but merely the cease-fire line, beyond which lie “areas not under government control.”
Nonetheless, said Nouris, his government — having recently fortified one section of the line with razor wire — will soon build fencing, step up patrols and, from the summer, install an Israeli-made surveillance system.
The head of EU border agency Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, is due to visit Cyprus Wednesday, the minister said.
Nouris said Cyprus would like Frontex to patrol waters south of Turkey, “from where every night, especially during summertime, we had illegal departures of migrants” — but he acknowledged that this would require Ankara’s approval.
Cyprus is also asking the EU to expand the list of so-called safe countries of origin for migrants, and to strike deals to facilitate repatriations.
Nicosia recently sent back more than 250 Vietnamese migrants on a special flight, and cooperated with Belgium to repatriate 17 Congolese.
A joint flight with Germany is planned for March 8 to take back a group of Pakistanis, Nouris said, in what would be a “forced” rather than voluntary return.
Human Rights Watch and other groups have accused Cyprus of sometimes heavy-handed methods against migrants, including pushing back asylum seekers at sea.
Nouris insisted that “Cyprus has never, never made a pushback” but had exercised its right to intercept boats, which were usually escorted to Lebanon.
A flashpoint site of the Cyprus migration issue has been the Pournara reception center outside Nicosia, where tents and prefabricated structures initially set up for several hundred people now house around 2,500.
Tensions exploded last week into violence involving Nigerian, Congolese and Somali men, leaving dozens injured. Police were also searching for a 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing a 17-year-old.
The incident proved that Cyprus needs EU “solidarity” and assistance, said Nouris.
“In a place that is overcrowded with so many people, and especially so many nationalities, it’s something that was expected,” he said.

Topics: Cyprus Turkey migrants Nicos Nouris

Related

Migrant crisis front and center in pope’s Greece-Cyprus trip
World
Migrant crisis front and center in pope’s Greece-Cyprus trip
Turkey: 12 migrants freeze to death after Greece pushback
World
Turkey: 12 migrants freeze to death after Greece pushback

Truckers pull out vehicles from key US-Canadian border bridge, protests swell elsewhere

Truckers pull out vehicles from key US-Canadian border bridge, protests swell elsewhere
Updated 13 February 2022
AP

Truckers pull out vehicles from key US-Canadian border bridge, protests swell elsewhere

Truckers pull out vehicles from key US-Canadian border bridge, protests swell elsewhere
  • Police managed to persuade the truckers to remove the trucks they used as barricades
  • But protesters reconvened nearby and were still choking off access from the Canadian side
Updated 13 February 2022
AP

WINDSOR, Ontario: Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key US-Canadian border bridge Saturday but still blocked access while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.
The tense standoff at the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, eased somewhat early in the day when Canadian police persuaded demonstrators to move the trucks they had used to barricade the entrance to the busy international crossing.
But protesters reconvened nearby — with reinforcements — and were still choking off access from the Canadian side late Saturday, snarling traffic and commerce for a sixth day.
In Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said was 4,000 demonstrators. The city has seen that on past weekends, and loud music played as people milled about downtown where anti-vaccine demonstrators have been encamped since late January.
The protests at the bridge, in Ottawa and elsewhere have reverberated outside the country, with similarly inspired convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands, and the US Department of Homeland Security warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.
An ex-Cabinet minister in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government took the unusual step of calling out her former federal colleagues as well as the province and city for not putting an end to the protests.
“Amazingly, this isn’t just Ottawa. It’s the nation’s capital,” Catherine McKenna tweeted. “But no one — not the city, the province or the federal government can seem to get their act together to end this illegal occupation. It’s appalling. ... Just get your act together. Now.”
Trudeau has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society, and both federal and provincial leaders say they can’t order police what to do.
“Safety concerns — arising from aggressive, illegal behavior by many demonstrators — limited police enforcement capabilities,” Ottawa police said in a statement late Saturday.
Ottawa police said a joint command center had now been set up together with the Ontario Provincial Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Police earlier issued a statement calling the protest an unlawful occupation and saying they were waiting for police “reinforcements” before implementing a plan to end the demonstrations.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency last week for the capital, where hundreds of trucks remained in front of the Parliament Buildings and demonstrators have set up portable toilets outside the prime minister’s office where Trudeau’s motorcade usually parks.
Surrounded by dozens of officers in Windsor, a man with “Mandate Freedom” and “Trump 2024” spray-painted on his vehicle left the bridge entrance early in the day as others began dismantling a small, tarp-covered encampment. A trucker honked his horn as he, too, drove off, to cheers and chants of “Freedom!”
But hundreds more arrived to bolster the crowd and settled into a faceoff with police about two blocks away, waving flags and yelling. While there were no visible physical confrontations, the crowd still controlled the road to the bridge, and traffic had not resumed as of the evening.
Windsor police tweeted that no one had been arrested but urged people to stay away from the bridge: “We appreciate the cooperation of the demonstrators at this time and we will continue to focus on resolving the demonstration peacefully. Avoid area!”
Protester Daniel Koss said shortly before police advanced that the demonstration had succeeded in bringing attention to demands to lift COVID-19 mandates and he was happy it remained peaceful.
“It’s a win-win,” Koss said. “The pandemic is rolling down right now, they can remove the mandates, all the mandates, and everyone’s happy. The government does the right thing, and the protesters are all happy.”
The previous day, a judge ordered an end to the blockade of mostly pickup trucks and cars, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency allowing for fines of 100,000 Canadian dollars and up to one year in jail for anyone illegally blocking roads, bridges, walkways and other critical infrastructure.
“The illegal blockades are impacting trade, supply chains & manufacturing. They’re hurting Canadian families, workers & businesses. Glad to see the Windsor Police & its policing partners commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge,” Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted Saturday. “These blockades must stop.”
The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25 percent of all trade between the two countries, and auto plants on both sides have been forced to shut down or reduce production this week. The standoff came at a time when the industry is already struggling to maintain production in the face of pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.
In Ottawa, 31-year-old Stephanie Ravensbergen said she turned out to support her aunt and uncle who have parked their semi in the streets since the beginning of the protest. She opposes vaccine and mask requirements, and said it’s important for schoolchildren to be able see their friends’ faces and emotions.
“We want the right to choose,” Ravensbergen said. “We want the right to be able to do what everybody else can do.”
Protesters on Saturday tore down a fence that authorities put up around the capital’s National War Memorial two weeks ago after demonstrators urinated on it. Some later chanted “liberte,” French for “freedom.”
“Completely unacceptable,” Lawrence MacAulay, Canada’s veterans affairs minister, tweeted. “This behavior is disappointing and I’m calling on protesters to respect our monuments.”
On the other side of the country, protesters disrupted operations at another border crossing between Surrey, British Columbia, and Blaine, Washington, but officials said it was not blocked. Two border crossings, in Alberta and in Manitoba, remained shut down as well.
While the protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions, many of Canada’s public health measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theaters, are already falling away as the omicron surge levels off.
Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter there than in the US, but Canadians have largely supported them. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States.
Inspired by the Canadian demonstrations, protests against pandemic restrictions were seen in parts of Europe on Saturday.
At least 500 vehicles in several convoys attempted to enter Paris at key arteries but were intercepted by police. Over 200 motorists were ticketed, and elsewhere at least two people were detained amid a seizure of knives, hammers and other objects in a central square.
Police fired tear gas against a handful of people who demonstrated on the Champs Elysees Avenue in defiance of a police order. An Associated Press photographer was hit in the head with a gas canister as police struggled to control the crowd.
In the Netherlands, meanwhile, dozens of trucks and other vehicles ranging from tractors to a car towing a camper arrived in The Hague, blocking an entrance to the historic parliamentary complex. Protesters on foot joined them, carrying a banner emblazoned with “Love & freedom, no dictatorship” in Dutch.
Earlier this week in New Zealand, protesters rolled up to Parliament grounds in a convoy of cars and trucks and set up camp. Police have taken a hands-off approach after initial attempts to remove them resulted in physical confrontations.
Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard on Friday ordered his staff to turn on the lawn’s sprinklers to douse them and to play Barry Manilow tunes and the 1990s hit “Macarena” over loudspeakers to annoy them. Protesters responded by playing their own songs, including Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Topics: COVID-19 vaccine mandate Windsor ontario Ambassador Bridge Justin Trudeau

Related

Defiant protesters remain at key US Canada border crossing
World
Defiant protesters remain at key US Canada border crossing
A view of the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Canada. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images/AFP
World
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia’s capital

Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia’s capital
Updated 13 February 2022
AP

Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia’s capital

Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia’s capital
  • UN World Food Programme: 13m in the region, including parts of Ethiopia, Kenya face severe food crisis in first quarter of 2022
Updated 13 February 2022
AP

MOGADISHU: Sitting under the hot sun, hungry women and children await food aid in a camp on the outskirts of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu. They have walked for days, fleeing the drought now ravaging a large part of rural Somalia. Their growing ranks are expected to swell further in the coming months as the Horn of Africa region faces its worst drought conditions in a decade.

This week the UN World Food Programme warned that 13 million people in the region, including parts of Ethiopia and Kenya, face severe hunger in the first quarter of 2022.

Immediate assistance is needed to avoid a major humanitarian crisis, the agency warned. The Horn of Africa has long been vulnerable to drought and hunger conditions often exacerbated by armed violence.

Somalia’s government in November declared a state of humanitarian emergency due to the drought, with the worst affected parts including the south-central areas of Lower Jubba, Geddo and Lower Shabelle regions.

“The impact on families is being felt more severely this season due to the result of multiple, prolonged droughts in quick succession, a worsening security situation, desert locust infestations, soaring food prices, reduced remittances — and less money committed by donors,” the aid group Save the Children said earlier this week of the drought in Somalia.

A survey in November covering 15 of Somalia’s 18 regions found the “majority of families were now going without meals on a regular basis,” it said in a statement.

In Somalia, 250,000 people died from hunger in 2011, when the UN declared a famine in some parts of the country. Half of them were children.

WFP has said it needs $327 million to look after the immediate needs of 4.5 million people over the next six months, including in Somalia.

Somali leaders also have been trying to mobilize local support, and many have responded.

A task force set up earlier this month by Prime Minister Mohamed Roble collects and distributes donations from the business community as well as Somalis in the diaspora. Some of what they give feeds hundreds of families residing in camps such as Ontorley, home to about 700 families.

“There are not (many) humanitarian agencies operating on the ground and these people urgently need support and assistance such as shelter, food, water and good sanitation,” said Abdullahi Osman, head of the charitable Hormuud Salaam Foundation and a member of the prime minister’s drought task force.

About five to 10 desperate families arrive at Ontorley camp each day, according to camp leader Nadiifa Hussein.

Faduma Ali said she hiked more than 500 km from her home in Saakow, a town in Middle Jubba province, to Mogadishu.

“The problems I face are all due to the drought,” she said. “We had no water and our livestock had perished and when I lost everything, I walked the road for seven days.”

Amina Osman, a visibly emaciated woman also from Saakow, said two women with them on their journey to Mogadishu died from hunger along the way.

“We came across many hardships, including lack of water and food,” said the mother of four. “We trekked all the way from our village to this settlement. We spent eight days on the road.”

More patients with acute malnutrition are arriving at Mogadishu’s Martino Hospital, and some have died, said director Dr. Abdirizaq Yusuf. Malnutrition patients are treated free of charge, he said.

“Due to the increased cases of acute malnutrition, the hospital now employs specialist doctors and nutritionists who help those most affected,” he said. “A large number are from remote regions of Somalia and now live in (displaced people’s) camps.”

Topics: Somalia Drought food crisis World Food Programme

Related

Save the Children urges Somalia to protect teens from execution
Middle-East
Save the Children urges Somalia to protect teens from execution
Somalia government spokesperson wounded in explosion in capital
Middle-East
Somalia government spokesperson wounded in explosion in capital

Latest updates

No ‘cause for optimism’ after Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine, says US
US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a ne-hour phone conversation Saturday. (AP)
Saudi Arabia reports 2,136 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia reports 2,136 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Turkish opposition leaders meet to counter Erdogan’s system
Turkish opposition leaders meet to counter Erdogan’s system
Egypt, Germany to strengthen ties as regional powers: El-Sisi
During his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, El-Sisi said that Egypt considers partnership relations with Germany as “an essential hub” for Egyptian relations with Europe. (Supplied)
UN adviser calls for Libyan elections in ‘shortest possible time’
UN adviser calls for Libyan elections in ‘shortest possible time’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.