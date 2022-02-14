You are here

  • Home
  • All you need to know before trading on Tadawul on Monday

All you need to know before trading on Tadawul on Monday

All you need to know before trading on Tadawul on Monday
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6cq6r

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

All you need to know before trading on Tadawul on Monday

All you need to know before trading on Tadawul on Monday
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks fell sharply on Sunday amid cautious investor sentiment, even as oil prices climbed to record highs.

The main index TASI led the losses in the GCC as it dropped 1.95 percent to 12,029, and Saudi parallel market Nomu lost 1.65 percent to reach 24,801.

The Qatari index QSI dropped by 1.3 percent, followed by indexes of Oman and Kuwait, down 0.1 and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Apart from the Gulf, the Egyptian index EGX30 extended losses by 1.2 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices rose for another day on Monday where Brent crude reached $95.6 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI hit $94.5 a barrel as of 8:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank posted SR14.7 billion ($4 billion) net profit in 2021, up 39 percent year-on-year
  • The Saudi Exchange will be off on Tuesday, Feb. 22, on the occasion of the Saudi Founding Day
  • Saudi Arabia’s utility provider ACWA Power has secured a $470 million senior loan facility for its subsidiary RAWEC
  • Tanmiah Food Co. has reported an 81 percent profit decline during 2021
  • Saudi insurer AXA Cooperative Insurance reported a net profit before Zakat of SR166 million for 2021
  • Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. has submitted a filing to the Capital Market Authority, seeking to reduce capital by SR221 million

Calendar
​​​​​

Feb. 14, 2022

East Pipes Integrated Co. will list on the main TASI index

Arabian Centres Co. is to distribute cash dividends at SR0.75 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021

Feb. 15, 2022

Tibbiyah, formally known as Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., will start IPO individual investors’ subscription

Feb. 17, 2022

End of Tibbiyah’s IPO individual investors’ subscription

End of Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. IPO book-building process

 

Topics: Tadawul

Related

Here’s what to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Thursday
Business & Economy
Here’s what to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Thursday
All you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Tuesday
Business & Economy
All you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Tuesday

Ireland plans €100m food exports to Saudi Arabia, eyes more shipments to Middle East

Ireland plans €100m food exports to Saudi Arabia, eyes more shipments to Middle East
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Ireland plans €100m food exports to Saudi Arabia, eyes more shipments to Middle East

Ireland plans €100m food exports to Saudi Arabia, eyes more shipments to Middle East
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ireland targets exports in excess of €100 million to Saudi Arabia by 2025 amid a wider plan to raise food and drinks shipments to the Middle East.

The plan, which is part of Irish food board Bord Bia’s new three-year strategy, outlines a target of €380 million in Irish food and drinks exports to the wider Middle East region over the next three years, led by dairy and consumer foods, according to a statement. 

As a part of this plan, Ireland will also target exports of €85 million to the UAE by 2025.

To support this plan, Charlie McConalogue T.D, Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine arrived in the UAE on Feb. 13 accompanied by Ailish Forde, Global Business Development Director, Bord Bia, along with 14 Irish dairy, meat, and prepared consumer food exporters. 

Bord Bia identified UAE and Saudi Arabia as priority markets in the region, accounting for a combined 50 percent of current Irish trade in the Gulf region.

In 2021, exports to the Middle East were estimated at €311 million, dominated by dairy, and dairy ingredients at €272 million, followed by prepared consumer foods at €21 million, the statement showed. 

"Ireland’s Food Vision 2030 strategy sets a strong ambition for future value growth in Irish agri-food exports to €21 billion by 2030, based on our premium quality, safe and sustainably produced food products, with family farms as the bedrock of our food system. The current market dynamics of the Gulf region, including strong GDP and increased consumer spending power, will make it an increasingly important market for our export-focused food industry," said McConalogue. 

 

 

Oil prices climb to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears

Oil prices climb to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears
Updated 56 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices climb to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears

Oil prices climb to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears
  • Brent crude futures was at $95.61 a barrel by 0506 GMT, up $1.17, or 1.2 percent, after earlier hitting a peak of $96.16
Updated 56 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices on Monday hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger US and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world’s top producer in an already tight market.
Brent crude futures was at $95.61 a barrel by 0506 GMT, up $1.17, or 1.2 percent, after earlier hitting a peak of $96.16, the highest since October 2014. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.41, or 1.5 percent, to $94.51 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014.
Comments from the United States about an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine have rattled global financial markets.
Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday.
“If ... troop movement happens, Brent crude won’t have any trouble rallying above the $100 level,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.
“Oil prices will remain extremely volatile and sensitive to incremental updates regarding the Ukraine situation.”
The tensions come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, struggle to ramp up output despite monthly pledges to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) until March.
The International Energy Agency said the gap between OPEC+ output and its target widened to 900,000 bpd in January, while JP Morgan said the gap for OPEC alone was at 1.2 million bpd.
“We note signs of strain across the group: seven members of OPEC-10 failed to meet quota increases in the month, with the largest shortfall exhibited by Iraq,” JP Morgan analysts said in a Feb. 11 note.
The bank added that a super-cycle is in full swing with “oil prices likely to overshoot to $125 a barrel on widening spare capacity risk premium.”
CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said spare supply is limited and demand for oil has outpaced production growth, as economies bounce back from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It would not take long for prices to spike higher, though global leaders are rushing to help defuse the growing tension,” she added.
Investors are also watching talks between the United States and Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.
However, a senior Iranian security official said on Monday that progress in talks was becoming “more difficult.”
In the US, the robust oil prices are encouraging energy firms to ramp up output as they added the most oil rigs in four years last week, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said on Friday.

Topics: Oil supply chain

Related

Al Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues jumping following Aramco's share transfer to PIF
Business & Economy
Al Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues jumping following Aramco's share transfer to PIF
CNC Advanced Technology chairman, Yair Geller. (CNC Advanced Technology)
Middle-East
Turkey, Israel foil Iran-led assassination attempt on businessman in Istanbul

Why is India’s largest insurer being listed?

Why is India’s largest insurer being listed?
Updated 14 February 2022
AFP

Why is India’s largest insurer being listed?

Why is India’s largest insurer being listed?
  • The company holds a two-thirds share in the domestic life insurance market
Updated 14 February 2022
AFP

MUMBAI: India is embarking on the blockbuster listing of the country’s largest insurer as part of a wider privatization drive to bolster public coffers drained by the coronavirus pandemic and fund new infrastructure.
While the pricing has not yet been set, analysts expect the IPO of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to be India’s largest to date, potentially earning the government more than $10 billion.
After the listing, which is expected in March, LIC will be one of India’s biggest publicly listed companies alongside giants such as Reliance and TCS.
LIC was created in 1956 and was synonymous with life insurance in post-independence India until private firms were allowed entry in 2000.
The company holds a two-thirds share in the domestic life insurance market. It manages assets of 36.7 trillion rupees ($491 billion), which equates to nearly 16 percent of India’s gross domestic product.
It has more than 100,000 employees and one million insurance agents.
LIC’s real estate assets include big offices at prime locations in various Indian cities, including a 15-story building in the southern city of Chennai and a distinctively curved head office in the heart of Mumbai’s financial district.
The firm is also believed to own a large collection of rare and valuable artwork that includes paintings by MF Hussain — known as the Pablo Picasso of India — although the value of these holdings has not been made public.
Asia’s third-largest economy was already grappling with a prolonged slowdown even before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. India has recorded its worst recession since independence due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Efforts to contain the spread of the virus, such as through stringent lockdowns, created a significant budget deficit and pushed millions into joblessness and poverty.
The IPO of LIC will give a boost to the government’s efforts to raise much-needed cash through privatizations, which are running badly behind schedule.
The government has raised just 120.3 billion rupees by selling stakes in various state-owned entities this financial year, well short of its target of 780 billion rupees.
Srinath Sridharan, an independent markets commentator, likened LIC to one of the Indian government’s “family jewels.”
LIC is a household name in India and has a strong grip on the life insurance market in the vast South Asian nation despite the entrance of private players.
The company is offering its millions of policyholders the opportunity to invest in the IPO at a discount, promoting the offer through television advertisements and full-page newspaper ads.
Analysts expect retail investors, including many first-timers, to show strong appetite for snaring a stake in the venerable company.
But there are numerous uncertainties for investors. These include question marks over whether investment decisions can be made by LIC management without interference from the government.
It is also unclear if LIC will be able to retain its market share, with increased competition for younger consumers from more tech-savvy new entrants to the market.

Topics: India Life Insurance Corporation LIC

Related

India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3bn bank fraud
Business & Economy
India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3bn bank fraud
India’s Reliance to repurpose $4bn plant to produce blue hydrogen 
Business & Economy
India’s Reliance to repurpose $4bn plant to produce blue hydrogen 

Saudi stocks extend losses, as cautious trading takes over: Closing bell

Saudi stocks extend losses, as cautious trading takes over: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks extend losses, as cautious trading takes over: Closing bell

Saudi stocks extend losses, as cautious trading takes over: Closing bell
Updated 13 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The main Saudi stock index closed lower in the closing minutes of Sunday, as cautious investor sentiment weighed on share prices.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, lost 1.95 percent to reach 12,029. 

The parallel market, Nomu, lost 1.65 percent to reach 24,801.


Oil giant Aramco's shares declined by 0.67 percent, following an announcement to transfer its shares to the Public Investment Fund.

In the financial sector, Bank Aljazira's shares dropped 1.84 percent, while Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, fell 2.14 percent.

Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, declined 1.20 percent, despite announcing a SR14.7 billion ($4 billion) net profit in 2021, up 39 percent from the previous year.

Saudi Real Estate Co. gained 4.68 percent, after closing an infrastructure contract for SR119.8 million ($31.7 million) at its plot in Riyadh.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. topped the gainers, with a 9.95 percent rise. This followed the Capital Market Authority's approval of a reduction in its capital from SR175 million to SR50 million ($13.3 million).

Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co took the biggest hit, dropping 5.78 percent.

Brent crude prices reached $94.44 per barrel, and WTI hit 93.10 per barrel, in the energy market.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudi stock market TASI NOMU

Related

Update ACWA Power secures $470m loan for subsidiary RAWEC
Business & Economy
ACWA Power secures $470m loan for subsidiary RAWEC

Egypt’s trade deficit drops by 63% in Nov. 2021

Egypt’s trade deficit drops by 63% in Nov. 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s trade deficit drops by 63% in Nov. 2021

Egypt’s trade deficit drops by 63% in Nov. 2021
  • The value of exports increased by 80 percent, reaching $4.5 billion during Nov. 2021
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The trade balance deficit of Egypt dropped by 63.1 percent in November 2021 on an annual basis, amounting to $1.19 billion.

This compared to $3.22 billion in the same period in 2020, according to the country's statistics agency.

The value of exports increased by 80 percent, reaching $4.5 billion during Nov. 2021.

This was up  $2.5 billion dollars during the corresponding period the year before, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics reported. 

Meanwhile the value of imports slightly decreased by 0.5 percent, to reach $5.6 billion during that period, compared to 2020, according to CAPMAS.  

The decrease in imports is attributed to the decline in imported commodities prices such as wheat, passenger cars, meat and corn. 

Topics: economy MENA Egypt Egypt exports imports

Related

Special Egypt COP presidency will protect oceans, seas: El-Sisi
Middle-East
Egypt COP presidency will protect oceans, seas: El-Sisi

Latest updates

All you need to know before trading on Tadawul on Monday
All you need to know before trading on Tadawul on Monday
Ireland plans €100m food exports to Saudi Arabia, eyes more shipments to Middle East
Ireland plans €100m food exports to Saudi Arabia, eyes more shipments to Middle East
Oil prices climb to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears
Oil prices climb to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.