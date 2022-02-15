You are here

Dubai Islamic Bank lists $750m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

Dubai Islamic Bank lists $750m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai
RIYADH: Dubai Islamic Bank has listed a $750 million sukuk on the Middle East’s international financial exchange, Nasdaq Dubai.

The five-year Sharia-compliant bond is part of a $7.5 billion sukuk program by the bank, the Government of Dubai Media Office reported.

The move is the country’s first sukuk issuance of the year. The sale by the UAE’s biggest Islamic lender attracted high investor interest, and was oversubscribed by more than 2.5 times.

The bonds were priced at 95 basis points with a profit rate of 2.74 percent.

This step comes amid efforts to strengthen Dubai capital markets’ position globally as one of the most prominent sharia-compliant securities listing centers.

RIYADH: HSBC, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank are still funding new oil and gas expansion projects, despite being part of a green banking group, according to UK campaigning organization ShareAction.

According to a report from the group, big banks in Europe have invested over $400 billion in companies expanding oil and gas production since 2016. 

The report added that investors should urge banks to demand green plans from fossil fuel firms before giving funds. 

Spokespeople for all three banks insisted their organizations are committed to working toward a low-carbon economy.

The report states that HSBC has put an estimated $8.7 billion into new oil and gas in 2021. The campaign group noted that Barclays has poured some $4.5 billion while Deutsche Bank has loaned $5.7 billion. 

Some of the fossil fuel companies who received the funds are Exxon Mobil, Shell, and BP. 

ShareAction warned that funding new oil and gas is a lose-lose for banks and investors. 

Xavier Lerin, a senior research manager at ShareAction, said: “If oil and gas demand decreases in line with 1.5 C scenarios, prices will fall and assets will become stranded. 

“On the other hand, if demand does not fall enough to limit global warming to 1.5 C, the economy will suffer from severe physical climate impacts. 

“Either way, the value will be destroyed for energy companies, banks, and their investors.”

 The International Energy Agency had recently warned that there is no room for new oil and gas fields. 

The ShareAction report also noted that these banks are flouting their public commitment to the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, a banking alliance pledged to meet net zero emissions by 2050. 

A HSBC spokesperson said the bank is "committed to working with our customers to achieve a transition toward a thriving low-carbon economy," the BBC reported. 

A Barclays spokeswoman said the bank will “continue to focus on our ambition to become a net zero bank by 2050, and our commitment to align our financing with the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement.” 

She added that the bank has restrictions in financing new oil and gas companies in the Arctic. 

A Deutsche Bank spokesman was reported as having said: “Carbon intensive sectors account for only a small share of our loan book and based on publicly available data our lending and underwriting activity in fossil fuels is significantly smaller than (our) global peers. 

“Moreover, our aim is to support all of our customers as we transition to a net zero world.”

RIYADH: Shares of Coinbase, the largest publicly listed US crypto exchange, slipped in premarket trading on Monday as traffic surged due to a Super Bowl ad that resulted in the app crashing briefly over the weekend.

QR code is a two-dimensional version of the barcode that conveys a wide variety of information almost instantly with the scan of a mobile device.

The site witnessed more than 20 million hits on its landing page in 1 minute and the engagement that was six times higher than previous benchmarks, Surojit Chatterjee, chief product officer at Coinbase, wrote on Twitter.

“(Coinbase) just saw more traffic than we’ve ever encountered, but our teams pulled together and only had to throttle traffic for a few minutes. We are now back and ready for you,” Chatterjee said.

Other crypto platforms FTX, Bitbuy, and eToro also ran Super Bowl ads — with varying results.

Some analysts, however, urged people to exercise caution while investing. “Unfortunately, retail investors that will plunge headlong into crypto after seeing a Super Bowl commercial may have no means to perform due diligence and so run the risk of investing in a project with no sound basis for sustained growth,” Anto Paroian, COO at digital assets investment fund ARK36, said.

“For the majority of investors, investing through an intermediary would be a more effective and safer way to obtain exposure to this asset class.”

Ruud Feltkamp, CEO of cloud-based automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper, added: “It’s great to see crypto showcased to the general public like this. It also shows so much more potential in crypto since many people are not using it yet. We are still among the early adopters.”

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Tuesday rising by 4.83 percent to $44,292 at 1:55 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,110, up by 8.33 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Digital euro

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde talked about the digital euro at the plenary session of the European Parliament Monday on the 20th anniversary of the introduction of euro banknotes and coins.

“Last year, we launched the digital euro project. We will investigate how a digital euro could offer a convenient, cost-free means of payment, allowing people to pay anywhere in the euro area with risk-free digital money — for example, when making payments online, which preclude the use of cash,” Lagarde said.

“In any event, a digital euro would complement cash, not replace it. This is also why we launched the process for redesigning our banknotes,” she added.

The European Central Bank launched a two-year investigation into a digital euro in October last year, according to Bitcoin.com.

“Once the investigation phase has ended, we will decide whether or not to start developing a digital euro. We would then create and test possible solutions, working together with banks and companies which could provide the technology and the payment services,” the ECB clarified.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s open-source government software will contribute SR5 billion ($1.3 billion) to the Kingdom’s digital economy for the next four years to 2026, the Digital Government Authority’s governor said.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Suwaiyan added the software will also create 2,000 job opportunities, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The open-source government software strategy was launched in November 2021 by the Digital Government Authority to drive digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.

Open source software is software that is released with its source code, which allows others to study, change, and further distribute that product.

Relying on emerging technologies has become a priority, with the pandemic accelerating the digital transformation process, according to 92 percent of decision-makers in government, Al Suwaiyan said.

He said it was important to boost the Kingdom’s digital economy by localizing talent and new communications and information technology firms in the country.

Al Suwaiyan comments came during the Saudi Made Exhibition in Riyadh, which runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16.

RIYADH: Shares in Dubai-listed Union Properties dropped almost 4.5 percent in Tuesday’s trading session, after turning to losses in 2021.

Net loss for the year stood at 903 million dirhams ($245 million), compared to a profit of 185 million dirhams a year earlier, according to a company statement.

The group’s assets fell by 1.54 billion dirhams year-on-year, and shareholders’ equity was down by 903 million dirhams.

The company, which is the developer of Motor City in Dubai, did not give further information on how it achieved its financial results during 2021.

Copper prices, often viewed as a gauge of global economic health, fell on Tuesday as tensions at the Ukrainian border prompted investors to scale back purchases of riskier assets.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4 percent at $9,880 a ton, as of 0650 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.3 percent to 71,010 yuan ($11,179.86) a ton.
“Current geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been weighing on prices along with expectations of interest rate increases by the Fed and other central banks due to persistently higher inflation,” CRU analyst Craig Lang said.
With buying in China expected to start picking up in the next few weeks, visible copper stocks are likely to remain at multi-year lows in the near term, Lang added.
Asian shares fell on the day as investors contemplated the implications of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the wake of which the Group of Seven large economies (G7) could impose economic and financial sanctions on Russia.

