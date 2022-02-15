You are here

Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a conference outside a Manhattan court in Aug 2019 in New York. (AP)
Updated 15 February 2022
Reuters

  • In a joint court filing, lawyers for Giuffre and Andrew said the settlement includes an undisclosed sum
NEW YORK: Britain’s Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a court filing showed on Tuesday, after she accused him in a lawsuit of sexually abusing her more than two decades ago when she was 17.
Giuffre sued the Duke of York last August, alleging he battered her while the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.
In a joint court filing, lawyers for Giuffre and Andrew said the settlement includes an undisclosed sum and that Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.
“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” the filing said.

CHICAGO: A US patient with leukemia has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS, researchers reported on Tuesday.
The case of a 64-year-old woman of mixed race, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunisitic Infections in Denver, is also the first involving umbilical cord blood, a newer approach that may make the treatment available to more people.
Since receiving the cord blood to treat her acute myeloid leukemia — a cancer that starts in blood-forming cells in the bone marrow — the woman has been in remission and free of the virus for 14 months, without the need for potent HIV treatments known as antiretroviral therapy.
The two prior cases occurred in males — one white and one Latino — who had received adult stem cells, which are more frequently used in bone marrow transplants.
“This is now the third report of a cure in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV,” Sharon Lewin, President-Elect of the International AIDS Society, said in a statement.
The case is part of a larger US-backed study led by Dr. Yvonne Bryson of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and Dr. Deborah Persaud of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. It aims to follow 25 people with HIV who undergo a transplant with stem cells taken from umbilical cord blood for the treatment of cancer and other serious conditions.
Patients in the trial first undergo chemotherapy to kill off the cancerous immune cells. Doctors then transplant stem cells from individuals with a specific genetic mutation in which they lack receptors used by the virus to infect cells.
Scientists believe these individuals then develop an immune system resistant to HIV.
Lewin said bone marrow transplants are not a viable strategy to cure most people living with HIV. But the report “confirms that a cure for HIV is possible and further strengthens using gene therapy as a viable strategy for an HIV cure,” she said.
The study suggests that an important element to the success is the transplantation of HIV-resistant cells. Previously, scientists believed that a common stem cell transplant side effect called graft-versus-host disease, in which the donor immune system attacks the recipient’s immune system, played a role in a possible cure.
“Taken together, these three cases of a cure post stem cell transplant all help in teasing out the various components of the transplant that were absolutely key to a cure,” Lewin said.

JEDDAH: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, has been appointed to a new position as secretary for consular, passport, visa and overseas Indian affairs in his country’s Ministry of External Affairs.

His new job will be based at the ministry’s headquarters in New Delhi. His area of responsibility will include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Yemen and Iraq. He will also liaise on his country’s behalf with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League and the Maghreb Union.

In terms of bureaucratic ranking, the new job is a promotion as the position is several notches above that of ambassador. The appointment was approved and cleared by the Indian Cabinet on Tuesday.

The position crowns Sayeed's illustrious diplomatic career that has included a number of postings, the most prominent of which included spells as consul general in Jeddah from August 2004 to July 2008, consul general in Chicago, and ambassador to the Seychelles, Yemen and, most recently, Saudi Arabia.

Sayeed has completed his three-year term in Saudi Arabia having been named as ambassador to Saudi Arabia in March 2019.

He is expected to take up his new assignment next month. The name of his successor in Riyadh has yet to be announced but sources said the selection process has begun.

Sayeed is a familiar face in Saudi Arabia. During his three years as ambassador he helped to raise India’s profile in the Kingdom as he emphasized the mutual benefits the bilateral relationship can and does bring.

He was responsible for enhancing the image of his country, and of Indian professionals, through the founding of organizations such as the Saudi-Indian Business Network, the Indo-Saudi Medical Forum, and the Saudi-Indian Friendship Society. During his posting in Riyadh, and his previous one in Jeddah, huge strides were taken in the efforts to enhance the ties between India and Saudi Arabia in a variety of fields.

One of Sayeed’s most outstanding achievements came at the height of the pandemic when he oversaw the gargantuan effort to repatriate Indian nationals from the Kingdom to India, an operation carried out by special Vande Bharat flights.

Sayeed comes from a family in Hyderabad that has rich literary credentials, and was himself a gold medalist at the city’s Osmania University. His father, Awaz Sayeed, was a well-known modern Urdu essayist and short-story writer.

LUCKNOW: A dispute over restrictions on the wearing of the hijab by female students in a southern Indian state has now reached India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, with a group of youngsters asking a college to ban the head covering.
Authorities closed colleges in Karnataka in India’s south last week after a new uniform policy barred students from wearing headscarves in classrooms, leading to protests by Muslim students and counter protests by Hindu students.
Muslims have criticized the ban as another way of marginalizing a community that accounts for about 13 percent of Hindu-majority India’s 1.35 billion people.
In Uttar Pradesh, in the country’s north and bordering New Delhi, a group of more than two dozen young men reached the Dharma Samaj College in Aligarh district on Monday and handed a memorandum to its officials seeking a complete ban on the hijab within its compound.
They had saffron shawls around their necks — typically worn by Hindus — said the college’s chief proctor, Mukesh Bharadwaj, adding he did not recognize the people. Currently, religious garb is not allowed in classrooms, but can be worn elsewhere on campus.
“Two years ago the same issue was raised and it has been raised again. We do not allow any type of religious uniform and we have a civil code of uniform for everyone,” Bharadwaj told Reuters by phone on Tuesday.
“There is a changing room for girls and they can change their dress there before attending class,” he said. “We are investigating the matter.”
Uttar Pradesh, estimated to have as many people as Brazil, is ruled by a Hindu monk from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party and is in the midst of a multi-phase election that ends next month. Hindu-Muslim disputes are often used for political gains in the state.
The hijab issue has already reached court in Karnataka. Hearings will resume on Tuesday on whether the hijab should be allowed in class.

JEDDAH: In a historic first, Royal Saudi Land Forces commander Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair arrived in New Delhi on Monday.

Both Saudi Arabia and India share common security concerns and strive to be strategic defense partners by being major regional players.

On Tuesday, India’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. M.M. Naravane received Lt. Gen. Al-Mutair in the South Block lawns of India’s Ministry of Defense, where the latter was presented with a customary guard of honor.

The chiefs, along with their respective delegations, held discussions to review the present state of military cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Al-Mutair also met with officials of the Indian Armed Forces.

Building on relations following the historic visit of the chief of the Indian Army in December 2020, both commanders have spoken regularly to monitor the progress of a mutually agreed-upon roadmap of bilateral relations.

Defense relations between the two countries have seen a notable upswing in the last year with a series of high-level interactions and the first bilateral naval exercise, “Al-Mohed Al-Hindi,” conducted in August 2021 in Jubail, in the Eastern Province.

Despite COVID-19 travel restrictions, officers from both the Royal Saudi Armed Forces and the Indian Armed Forces are undergoing training in various military institutes of the two countries.  

“This year, we expect more exchanges and training activities to be conducted between the two friendly countries,” said India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed.

“New areas of cooperation are being mutually identified, including intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism, artificial intelligence and cyber security, in addition to conducting the first-ever land forces exercise in the second half of 2022,” he said.

As India celebrates 75 years since establishing its diplomatic relations with the Kingdom, Sayeed explained, defense cooperation remains one of the key pillars of bilateral relations between the two countries.

“King Salman’s vision was to provide a major impetus to defense relations, which he himself elevated to a new level by signing the Memorandum of Defense Cooperation in 2014,” he said.

“Since then, there have been numerous positive initiatives under the guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” he added.

GENEVA: Pollution by states and companies is contributing to more deaths globally than COVID-19, a UN environmental report published on Tuesday said, calling for “immediate and ambitious action” to ban some toxic chemicals.
The report said pollution from pesticides, plastics and electronic waste is causing widespread human rights violations and at least 9 million premature deaths a year, and that the issue is largely being overlooked.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused close to 5.9 million deaths, according to data aggregator Worldometer.
“Current approaches to managing the risks posed by pollution and toxic substances are clearly failing, resulting in widespread violations of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment,” the report’s author, UN Special Rapporteur David Boyd, concluded.
“I think we have an ethical and now a legal obligation to do better by these people,” he told Reuters later in an interview.
Due to be presented next month to the UN Human Rights Council, which has declared a clean environment a human right, the document was posted on the Council’s website on Tuesday.
It urges a ban on polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl, man-made substances used in household products such as non-stick cookware that have been linked to cancer and dubbed “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down easily.
It also seeks the clean-up of polluted sites and, in extreme cases, the possible relocations of affected communities — many of them poor, marginalized and indigenous — from so-called “sacrifice zones.”
That term, originally used to describe nuclear test zones, was expanded in the report to include any heavily contaminated site or place rendered uninhabitable by climate change.
“What I hope to do by telling these stories of sacrifice zones is to really put a human face on these otherwise inexplicable, incomprehensible statistics (of pollution death tolls),” Boyd said.
Boyd considers the report, his latest in a series, to be his most hard-hitting yet and told Reuters he expects “push back” when he presents it to the Council in Geneva.
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called environmental threats the biggest global rights challenge, and a growing number of climate and environmental justice cases are invoking human rights with success.
Chemical waste is set to be part of negotiations at a UN environment conference in Nairobi, Kenya, starting on Feb. 28, including a proposal to establish a devoted panel, similar to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

