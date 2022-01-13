You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages: Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages: Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given up his honorary military and charitable roles, Buckingham Palace said. (AFP/File Photo)
Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given up his honorary military and charitable roles, Buckingham Palace said. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6te2j

Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages: Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given up his honorary military and charitable roles, Buckingham Palace said. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The move comes a day after his lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given up his honorary military and charitable roles, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” a statement said.
“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”
The announcement came after a judge in New York on Wednesday ruled against the 61-year-old prince, who had tried to have the case against him thrown out.
Andrew, a former Royal Navy helicopter pilot who flew in the 1982 Falklands War, is accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.
Giuffre alleges the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein lent her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates.
Andrew, who is ninth in line to the throne, was forced to step back from royal duties in late 2019, after a disastrous television interview in which he tried to defend his links to Epstein.
Public outrage at the time saw several charities and associations distance themselves from him, and he has since repeatedly denied Giuffre’s allegations.
He has rarely been seen in public since the television interview.
On Thursday, he was seen being driven from his house near Windsor Castle, west of London, an AFP photographer said.
The announcement came after more than 150 Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and British Army veterans wrote to the Queen, calling on her to strip Andrew of his ranks and titles in the armed forces.
The 95-year-old head of state is commander-in-chief of the army, navy and air force.
“Were this any other senior military officer it is inconceivable that he would still be in post,” the veterans wrote in a joint letter made public by the anti-monarchy pressure group Republic.
“Officers of the British armed forces must adhere to the very highest standards of probity, honesty and honorable conduct.
“These are standards which Prince Andrew has fallen well short of,” they wrote, adding that he had “brought the services he is associated with into disrepute.”
Senior members of the British royal family have typically been appointed as honorary heads of military units, with the Queen’s approval.
Andrew was honorary colonel of the Grenadier Guards, whose soldiers guard Buckingham Palace in their distinctive bearskin hats and red tunics.
Royal patronages are associations with charities and other organizations.

Topics: Prince Andrew UK

Related

Prince Andrew served with US civil suit, lawyers say
World
Prince Andrew served with US civil suit, lawyers say
Prince Andrew ‘bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest
World
Prince Andrew ‘bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest

Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive

A goldfish navigates on land using a fish-operated vehicle developed by a research team at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, January 6, 2022. (REUTERS)
A goldfish navigates on land using a fish-operated vehicle developed by a research team at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, January 6, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive

A goldfish navigates on land using a fish-operated vehicle developed by a research team at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, January 6, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Six goldfish, each receiving around 10 driving lessons, took part in the study
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

BEERSHEBA, Israel: Goldfish are capable of navigating on land, Israeli researchers have found, after training fish to drive.
The team at Ben-Gurion University developed an FOV — a fish-operated vehicle. The robotic car is fitted with lidar, a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle’s ground location and the fish’s whereabouts inside a mounted water tank.
A computer, camera, electric motors and omni-wheels give the fish control of the vehicle.
“Surprisingly, it doesn’t take the fish a long time to learn how to drive the vehicle. They’re confused at first. They don’t know what’s going on but they’re very quick to realize that there is a correlation between their movement and the movement of the machine that they’re in,” said researcher Shachar Givon.
Six goldfish, each receiving around 10 driving lessons, took part in the study. Each time one of them reached a target set by the researchers, it was rewarded with food.
And some goldfish are better drivers than others.
“There were very good fish that were doing excellent and there were mediocre fish that showed control of the vehicle but were less proficient in driving it,” said biology professor and neuroscientist Ronen Segev.
Showing that a fish has the cognitive capability to navigate outside its natural environment of water can expand scientific knowledge of animals’ essential navigation skills.
“We humans think of ourselves as very special and many think of fish as primitive but this is not correct,” said Segev. “There are other very important and very smart creatures.”

 

Topics: Goldfish Israel

Related

World
Japanese mum made daughter eat 30 goldfish
Goldfish submarines and musical cats at Tokyo toy show
Offbeat
Goldfish submarines and musical cats at Tokyo toy show

Cambodia’s land mine-sniffing ‘hero’ rat Magawa dies in retirement

Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, sits on the shoulder of its former handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. (REUTERS)
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, sits on the shoulder of its former handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

Cambodia’s land mine-sniffing ‘hero’ rat Magawa dies in retirement

Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, sits on the shoulder of its former handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • It has among the highest number of amputees per capita, with more than 40,000 people having lost limbs to explosives
  • The African giant pouched rat even received a gold medal in 2020 from Britain’s People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals for “lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty”
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s land mine-sniffing rat Magawa, who found more than 100 land mines and explosives during a five-year career, has died at the age of 8, leaving a lasting legacy of saved lives in the Southeast Asian nation.
Magawa, who died over the weekend, was the most successful “HeroRAT” deployed by international charity APOPO, which uses African giant pouched rats to detect land mines and tuberculosis.
“Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm, but toward the weekend he started to slow down, napping more and showing less interest in food in his last days,” the non-profit organization said in a statement.
Scarred by decades of civil war, Cambodia is one of the world’s most heavily land mined countries, with more than 1,000 sq km (386 sq miles) of land still contaminated.
It has among the highest number of amputees per capita, with more than 40,000 people having lost limbs to explosives.
Illustrating the extreme risks involved, three Cambodians working to clear mines died on Monday in Preah Vihear province, bordering Thailand.
The three from the Cambodia Self-Help Demining group were killed by blasts from anti-tank mines, which also wounded two others, said Heng Ratana, director-general of the Cambodian Mine Action Center.
APOPO said Magawa’s contribution allowed communities in Cambodia to live, work, and play more safely.
“Every discovery he made reduced the risk of injury or death for the people of Cambodia,” APOPO said.
The African giant pouched rat even received a gold medal in 2020 from Britain’s People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals for “lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty.”
Magawa, who retired in June 2021, was born in Tanzania and moved to Siem Reap in Cambodia in 2016 to begin clearing mines.
“A hero is laid to rest,” APOPO said.

Topics: Mine-sniffing rat in Cambodia

Related

Smart rats sniffing out Cambodia’s vast mine fields
World
Smart rats sniffing out Cambodia’s vast mine fields
Landmine detection rat wins top UK animal bravery award
Offbeat
Landmine detection rat wins top UK animal bravery award

US cops ditched robbery call for Pokemon Go hunt

US cops ditched robbery call for Pokemon Go hunt
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

US cops ditched robbery call for Pokemon Go hunt

US cops ditched robbery call for Pokemon Go hunt
  • Pokemon Go took the mid-2010s by storm, with millions around the world glued to their smartphones in the hunt for fantastical creatures
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Two US police officers who went off to hunt for Pokemon instead of responding to a robbery have been fired.
Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell cruised the streets searching for fantastic creatures in the augmented reality smartphone game, documents show, bagging a relatively rare Snorlax, as well as a difficult-to-trap Togetic — but no criminals.
In-car recording of their conversation revealed that they had heard the call for help at the Los Angeles department store, but decided instead to drive off.
“Officer Mitchell alerted Lozano that ‘Snorlax’ ‘just popped up’,” legal documents relating to their dismissal show.
“For approximately the next 20 minutes, the (recording) captured petitioners discussing Pokemon as they drove to different locations where the virtual creatures apparently appeared on their mobile phones.”
The Los Angeles police officers snagged the Snorlax and then turned their attention to a Togetic — which proved to be a little tricky to subdue.
“Holy crap, man. This thing is fighting the crap out of me,” Mitchell said, according to the documents, which were published last week.
Both men were charged with multiple counts of misconduct, and admitted failing to respond to the robbery call during the incident in April 2017, but denied they had been playing Pokemon Go.
The pair insisted in disciplinary hearings that they had merely been discussing the game, and challenged Los Angeles city’s dismissal.
California’s court of appeal, however, did not believe their explanations, and upheld their firings.
Pokemon Go took the mid-2010s by storm, with millions around the world glued to their smartphones in the hunt for fantastical creatures.
In one of the first mainstream adoptions of augmented reality, players would look for round-eyed “pocket monsters” that would appear in the real world, if viewed on a smartphone screen.
Participants would use Pokeballs to capture the creatures, which were inspired by everything from mice to dragons, and then train them in Pokegyms to take part in battles.
Such was the popularity of the game at one point that several military installations felt the need to warn troops about the possible perils of playing on bases, including near runways.
Fans were also been blamed for causing traffic accidents, and at least one illegal border crossing was blamed on someone trying to “Catch ‘em all.”

Topics: Pokemon US

Related

Gotta catch ‘em snores: Pokemon sleep app to launch next year
Offbeat
Gotta catch ‘em snores: Pokemon sleep app to launch next year
What We Are Playing Today: Pokémon Masters
Offbeat
What We Are Playing Today: Pokémon Masters

New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday

New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday
Updated 09 January 2022
Reuters

New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday

New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday
  • The three photographs were all taken in November at the botanical gardens in Kew, west London
  • Kate will celebrate her landmark birthday on Sunday with just family and close friends because of the current wave of COVID-19
Updated 09 January 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Three new photographs of the British royal Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, were released by Kensington Palace on Saturday to mark her 40th birthday.
The soft-focus portraits by veteran Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi will go on tour around Britain this year before being added to the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is the patron.
Kate joined the royal family in 2011 when she married Prince William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and the second in line to the throne, in a glittering ceremony believed to have been watched by hundreds of millions across the globe.
One of the photographs shows a profile of Kate looking off to the side in a white gown similar to a wedding dress, while her sapphire engagement ring — formerly worn by William’s mother, Princess Diana — is prominently on display.
Another — the only one of the photographs in color — shows Kate in a red gown turning toward the camera with a broad smile. The third photograph shows Kate in a frilly white top, again smiling at the camera.

Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge who celebrates her 40th birthday on Sunday Jan. 9., poses for one of three new photographic portraits. (AP)


The three photographs, which have neutral, non-descript backdrops, were all taken in November at the botanical gardens in Kew, west London, Kensington Palace said.
The portraits will go on tour to Berkshire, southern England, where Kate grew up; St. Andrews, Scotland, where Kate met William at university; and Anglesey in Wales, where the couple lived while William served as a helicopter search-and-rescue pilot at a Royal Air Force base on the island.
Polls suggest that the future king and queen, who have three children of their own, are now the most popular royals behind the 95-year-old monarch.
According to media reports, Kate will celebrate her landmark birthday on Sunday with just family and close friends because of the current wave of COVID-19 which is spreading across the country fueled by the omicron variant.

Topics: Britain duchess of cambridge Kate Middleton UK

Related

UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final
Offbeat
UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final
Prince William — who is heir to the British throne after his father Charles — remarked in 2018 after an official visit to Jordan that he would love to take his family there. (Twitter/Kensington Palace)
Offbeat
Family photo from Jordan to feature on Prince William’s annual Christmas card

Indians arrested for COVID rule-breaking puppy party

Indians arrested for COVID rule-breaking puppy party
Updated 09 January 2022
AFP

Indians arrested for COVID rule-breaking puppy party

Indians arrested for COVID rule-breaking puppy party
Updated 09 January 2022
AFP
Every dog must have its day, but one young pup in India landed her human companions in hot water after police raided a COVID rule-breaking party staged for the coddled canine.
The lavish second birthday celebration cost 700,000 rupees (nearly $10,000), according to police, with an elaborate birthday cake and giant photo cutouts of Abby, an Indian Spitz and the soiree's guest of honour.
Social media footage showed a crowd of people dancing in front of an ornate stage at Friday's party, held in the western city of Ahmedabad, with their defiance of local social distancing rules eventually attracting the law's attention.
"We got information about a big party going on, so we raided the venue," police inspector V.D. Zala told AFP.
"As per Covid protocol, it is necessary to take permission before organising a party. The organisers are responsible for ensuring social distancing among guests."
Three men were arrested for their role in staging the event. The trio were later released on bail.
India recorded nearly 160,000 Covid cases overnight, up nearly six-fold from a week earlier, in an infection surge driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus.
Local officials have watched the sharply rising case numbers with alarm and some of India's biggest urban centres have moved to reimpose movement restrictions.

Latest updates

Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages: Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given up his honorary military and charitable roles, Buckingham Palace said. (AFP/File Photo)
Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teen: father
Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teen: father
Foundation stone laid for wind power project implemented by ACWA Power worth SR1.1 billion
Foundation stone laid for wind power project implemented by ACWA Power worth SR1.1 billion
CNN ratings plummet 90% in year: Viewer data
Despite having a record 2021, viewership across the CNN network dropped during the second half of the year. (Shutterstock)
Abdul Latif Jameel Finance launches ‘Cash Jameel’ for SMEs
Abdul Latif Jameel Finance launches ‘Cash Jameel’ for SMEs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.