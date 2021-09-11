Prince Andrew served with US civil suit, lawyers say

LONDON: Lawyers for an American woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew say they have served him with legal papers in a US civil suit.
Attorneys for Virginia Giuffre say the documents were handed over to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of Andrew’s home in Windsor Great Park at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 27. The handover of the documents, first reported by Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, is important because Andrew would be obliged to respond within 21 days of the summons.
“If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint,” Giuffre’s lawyers said in the documents.
Andrew’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment. The prince has repeatedly denied the allegations in the lawsuit brought by Giuffre, a longtime accuser of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
When the suit was filed last month in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, legal experts suggested it left Andrew with no good options as the second son of Queen Elizabeth II seeks to repair his image and return to public life.
If the prince tries to ignore the lawsuit, he runs the risk that the court could find him in default and order him to pay damages. And if he decides to fight, Andrew faces years of sordid headlines as the case winds its way through court.
The lawsuit is another unwanted story for the royals, reminding the public of Andrew’s links to Epstein two years after his death. Britain’s royal family is also still recovering from allegations of racism and insensitivity leveled at them by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, earlier this year.
NEW YORK CITY: On Sept.11, 2001, the recently inaugurated President George W. Bush suddenly found himself a wartime president.
“Today, our nation saw evil,” he declared in a calm, composed speech from the White House. Thanking the world for its outpouring support, Bush said “America and its allies stand together to win the war against terrorism.”
Any nation that harbors terrorist groups was now considered a hostile regime, Bush declared. Before a joint session of Congress, he announced a new approach to foreign policy: “Our war on terror begins with Al-Qaeda, but it does not end there. It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated.”
The post 9/11 era of American history had thus begun, and for the next two decades achieving victory in the “war on terror” took center stage. In the aftermath of the attacks, Americans feared that the enemy who had perpetrated the carnage would escape punishment.
A bullseye was thus drawn on Al-Qaeda. Osama bin Laden was identified by federal authorities as a prime suspect, believed to be under the protection of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Bush demanded the Taliban hand over Bin Laden and all other leaders of Al-Qaeda or share in their fate. The Taliban refused.
Bush then signed into law a joint resolution by Congress authorizing the use of force against the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks.
The resolution would later be cited at various occasions by the Bush administration as a legal basis for measures to combat terrorism: From invading Afghanistan and Iraq, to expanding government surveillance power, to building the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
On Oct. 7, 2001, the Afghan war, branded “Operation Enduring Freedom,” began. US and British airstrikes targeted Al-Qaeda and Taliban fighters, while most of the ground combat was later conducted between the Taliban and their Afghan opponents, the Northern Alliance and ethnic Pashtun forces.
Two years later, in 2003, while approximately 8,000 American troops remained as part of the International Security Assistance Force overseen by NATO, US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld declared major combat operations had come to an end in Afghanistan.
Almost simultaneously, America was getting ready for another war.
In a State of the Union address, Bush had called out an “Axis of Evil” consisting of North Korea, Iran and Iraq. He declared them all a threat to American security. And on March 20, 2003, he announced that US forces had begun military operations in Iraq, vowing to destroy Saddam Hussain’s weapons of mass destruction along with his dictatorial rule.
The initial effort to decapitate Iraq’s leadership with air strikes failed, clearing the way for a ground invasion.
Less than two months later, on May 1, 2003, Bush declared the end of major combat operations in Iraq from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, emblazoned with a giant sign that read: Mission Accomplished.
Rumsfeld dismissed lawlessness and skirmishes in the country as the desperate acts of “dead-enders.”
Saddam Hussain’s army was disbanded. He was captured, tried and hanged. Democratic elections were held.
Meanwhile, 100,000 Iraqi civilians were killed along with over 5,000 US and allied troops. With the US fighting a war in Iraq, the Taliban, who were initially defeated in Afghanistan, regrouped, and their attacks escalated, keeping the war raging for 20 years, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.
As for the elusive Bin Laden, he evaded capture until May 2, 2011, during the Obama presidency. His demise came during a raid by a US Navy SEAL team in his hideout in Pakistan.
This summer, when foreign forces announced their withdrawal following a deal between the US and the Taliban, the latter launched offensives and began a rapid advance across the country, capturing the capital Kabul on Aug. 15.
Harvard Kennedy School estimated that the total cost of the US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq was up to $6 trillion, making them the most expensive wars in US history.
The estimated average cost of deploying just one US soldier in Afghanistan was over $1 million a year, at a cost of approximately $4,000 per taxpayer.
In parallel with two wars overseas, the war on terror was also being waged on American soil where a reorganizing of the security state was launched.
On Nov. 13, 2001, Bush signed an order that established military tribunals to try non-US citizens affiliated with Al-Qaeda or involved in any terrorist activity. His administration held the accused terrorists at Guantanamo, where the legality of the detentions could not be challenged.
The initial 158 detainees were designated as enemy combatants which placed them outside the protections of the Geneva Convention.
“Enhanced interrogation methods” at Guantanamo included sleep deprivation and waterboarding. There was much debate in the US about the legality, the quality of information that prisoners might surrender under duress, and the ethics of such methods, which critics said amounted to torture.
Later in 2004, when photographs emerged of prisoners being abused in the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, it led to intense worldwide scrutiny of US policies.
Meanwhile, Arab Americans, South Asians and Muslims in general became an instant target for attacks, threats, verbal abuse and harassment across the country.
Molotov cocktails were thrown into Pakistani mosques, assault rifles were fired at businesses belonging to Yemenis, and traumatized Kuwaiti students sought mental counseling at their embassy in Washington.
The politically charged term “Islamophobia” entered the American lexicon.
Bush urged people not to take vengeance. “Our nation must be mindful that there are thousands of Arab Americans that live in New York City who love the flag just as much,” he said.
Two controversial government actions were blamed for years of harassment of the vulnerable communities while also sparking outrage from average Americans who feared the loss of basic civil liberties and ideals upon which their country was built.
A mere 10 days after 9/11, as his administration faced tough questions over what clues various agencies had missed about the imminent attacks, Bush announced the creation of a new umbrella office to oversee domestic security.
No fewer than 22 agencies were then absorbed into the new Department of Homeland Security. DHS’s missions included counterterrorism programs, recovery from natural disasters, protecting and regulating the US border, and defending the nation from cyberattack.
The name “homeland” alone was a problem for many. Rumsfeld himself once said “homeland defense” sounded more German than American. “It smacks of isolationism, which I am uncomfortable with.”
DHS also absorbed the entire Immigration and Naturalization Service, moving its functions into the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Of all the agencies within DHS, perhaps none has attracted so much contempt as ICE.
Every year since 2001, ICE has detained hundreds of thousands of people without criminal records. That figure jumped by 40 percent during the Trump presidency.
ICE agents have carried out arrest operations at courthouses, hospitals and even schools where targets were dropping off their children. An example includes the arrest of Syed Jamal in Kansas on his front lawn while he was getting his children ready for school.
Jamal was a chemistry teacher who had lived in the US for 30 years and had no criminal record.
Many have since made the case for abolishing DHS as “wasteful, incompetent and abusive mega-agency,” with Republican Senator Tom Coburn of Oklahoma, who served on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, declaring at the end of his tenure that “DHS’s main domestic counterterrorism programs are yielding little value for the nation’s counterterrorism efforts.”
Prior to the existence of DHS, another symbol of the expansion of government surveillance powers was the USA Patriot Act, also overwhelmingly passed by Congress just weeks after 9/11, which gave the government a range of new powers including provisions that made it much easier to collect communications records and interrogate anyone it suspected of terrorism.
A review by the government’s Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board said: “We have not identified a single instance involving a threat to the US in which the telephone records program made a concrete difference in the outcome of a counterterrorism investigation.”
The Obama administration said that the Act had been “extremely helpful” in terrorism investigations.
Photographer behind iconic 9/11 New York image recalls the date that lives in infamy
Twenty years on, 9/11 photographer Suzanne Plunkett remembers a day that changed her life and her city forever
Photojournalist captured the scene of New Yorkers running for cover as the World Trade Center South Tower fell
Updated 11 September 2021
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: Suzanne Plunkett, a New York-based photojournalist, had set an early alarm to cover a Fashion Week shoot in Lower Manhattan, a highlight in the city’s social and commercial calendar, for the Associated Press.
A few hours earlier, Mohammed Atta and 18 other men had boarded four commercial flights bound for California, none of which would reach their destinations.
Before heading out, Plunkett turned on the television for the latest weather report. Although it was a clear autumn morning on Tuesday, Sept. 11, the weather on the East Coast can be temperamental and liable to change abruptly.
What she saw were rolling images of a great smoldering gash in the side of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, where American Airlines Flight 11 had struck the steel and glass giant just minutes earlier.
Watching as burning jet fuel engulfed everything between the 93rd and 99th floors, Plunkett wondered how the fire department would respond to what many then believed was nothing more than a tragic accident.
Then her pager buzzed. Grabbing her camera bag, Plunkett dashed out of her East Village apartment and hopped on the subway. Minutes later, United Airlines Flight 175 smashed into the South Tower. This was no freak accident.
Plunkett emerged from the subway at the intersection of Fulton Street and Broadway to find scenes of utter chaos, as emergency vehicles and frightened commuters tore past, all eyes turned upward.
Meanwhile, inside the burning towers, workers were scrambling for the stairwell exits. More than 50,000 people worked in the 25-year-old complex, at one time the world’s tallest.
Those trapped above the burning floors were left with little choice but to wait and pray for rescue. In the end, however, more than 200 jumped to their deaths rather than succumb to the heat and smoke.
On the ground below, first responders worked frantically to evacuate the complex. As the panicked crowd rushed toward her, Plunkett pressed her face to the viewfinder and snapped away. Everywhere she looked were ghostly faces contorted with terror.
“Then someone yelled: ‘The tower is coming down,’” she told Arab News, recalling the day’s events 20 years later.
Just an hour after the second plane hit, the 110-story South Tower came crashing down, killing 614 workers still trapped inside.
As an immense cloud of dust and debris swept through the surrounding streets, people ran for cover. In one of Plunkett’s photos, a man wearing a shirt and tie runs into the frame, his face a picture of terror.
“When the gentleman with a tie went by, I remember thinking, ‘that’s enough,’” Plunkett said. “I turned and started running.”
Taking cover inside a tiny beeper store with 15 other people, she sat down at the cash register, hooked up her laptop and clunky old Nokia and began transmitting her images to the AP bureau.
Minutes later, her now-iconic photograph of petrified pedestrians, among them the man in the shirt and tie, was circulating around the globe.
An hour and 40 minutes after the first plane hit, the North Tower fell, killing 1,402 workers trapped inside.
Twenty years on, Plunkett admits it is still hard to talk about the day’s traumatic events. “It hasn’t gone away. Residuals are here. I have done therapy, but I still feel shaky when I talk about it,” she said.
From her apartment in London, where she now lives, Plunkett unearths the old images and clicks her way through, allowing the visuals to guide her story — pictures of the numbed and dazed wandering aimlessly, covered in dirt, some weeping, others strangely calm and confused.
New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani had by then ordered the evacuation of Lower Manhattan. Wrapping her cardigan around her head to keep choking yellow dust from her eyes and lungs, Plunkett joined the exodus heading north towards City Hall. Later she headed to Chelsea Piers where a triage center had been established.
“It was a huge place, completely empty,” Plunkett recalled. “There were a lot of doctors but there was nobody there for treatment. There were ambulances but they had nobody to help. Everyone had died.”
At 3 o’clock in the morning, she walked back to her East Village apartment. That morning’s preparations for the Fashion Week photoshoot no doubt felt like a lifetime ago.
“After taking a shower and getting into bed, I remember feeling my skin prickling as if there was glass under it. It was all the dust, the pain and the exhaustion.”
Despite Guiliani’s appeals to New Yorkers to stay and help get their city moving again, Plunkett knew right then and there that nothing about the life she had built for herself in the East Village would ever be the same again.
“I was perfectly happy being in New York, not knowing much about the world and international politics. My dream in life was to work in the city and for a wire service. I had achieved my dream. I was in my early 30s and that was it: I thought New York was the pinnacle of everything,” she said.
“Suddenly, 9/11 woke me up. It made me question where I was from, and why the world didn’t like Americans.” The attacks also shattered every notion Americans had about war. It was no longer “over there.” It was happening on their soil.
“There was this American sentiment of ‘let’s get them, we were wronged and we’re gonna get them.’ And I’ve never been gung-ho about the retribution thing. My overriding feeling was that I had to get out of New York.”
Early reports of 10,000 casualties in New York, in Virginia where American Airlines Flight 77 had struck the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania where United Airlines Flight 93 had crashed into a field, were later revised down to 2,996, including the 19 hijackers.
As recovery crews descended on “ground zero,” news channels carried live coverage of the search for survivors among the roughly 1.8 million tons of debris.
“I remember just being tired of having to cover anything that had to do with 9/11,” Plunkett said. “With every assignment I had, I was like ‘no, we’re just rubbing our noses in it.’
“In a lot of war situations, you’ve got your family to look after you. And I remember in the days following 9/11, everybody in New York was messed up. People were just openly crying while walking down the street and there was no relief.”
Leaving New York behind, Plunkett joined legions of journalists heading to the new front in the “war on terror” — Afghanistan. It was here that Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, the architect of 9/11, was thought to be hiding out. It would be another 10 years before the US caught up with him in neighboring Pakistan.
“It feels cracked to talk about 9/11 and not to talk about Afghanistan,” Plunkett said. “It was such a hopeful time (in Kabul). It felt like things couldn’t go back. We felt like the Taliban were done. Women could go out. Women were learning to drive.
“I did all kinds of the visual tropes that all photographers went and did. We went into a beauty salon and suddenly the women were grabbing me, doing my make-up, hair, and we had this connection, this lovely feeling that it’s over. There was a kind of relief.”
Now Plunkett describes her heartbreak at seeing the gains of the last 20 years come undone with the return of the Taliban. “I am really upset now about what’s happening in Afghanistan. I am not the one to ask about the politics of it, but I do feel that Afghanistan has been abandoned.”
Plunkett has returned to New York only once since the events of 9/11. In 2018 she went back to her grungy East Village apartment block to find it had been gentrified, the authentic grittiness she fondly recalled since heavily diluted.
Like her old neighborhood, she too had changed. Witnessing and capturing the events of 9/11, covering America’s long Afghan mission, and meeting the Afghan people had challenged her preconceptions about humanity and the world beyond her sheltered Midwest upbringing.
“The whole experience made me more accepting. I didn’t have a lot of tolerance for anybody different. I grew up in a tiny suburb in Minneapolis. That was all I knew,” she said.
“The world is a complicated place. It is so important to be informed and not be in a bubble. There is so much going on that we don’t see. On Sept. 10, I wish I’d known. It’s important not to have blinkers on.
“9/11 catapulted me into that, and it shouldn’t have to take an event of such magnitude for us to seek out people who are not like us, and learn about what makes them tick. Essentially, they’re just like us.”
73-year-old Pakistani finds ‘honorable’ living, internet fame as food rider
Fayyaz Akhtar Faizi’s financial setbacks compelled him to take a job as a deliveryman
Updated 11 September 2021
Sabah Sano Malik
RAWALPINDI: A 73-year-old food delivery rider in Pakistan’s Islamabad, who catapulted to social media fame after a recent video clip of him went viral, says he took the job because it was an honorable thing to do to help him pay his debts.
After his retirement from Pakistan’s Finance Ministry in 2003, Fayyaz Akhtar Faizi invested in a mobile shop, which he ran with his son. The business continued to thrive for many years until the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.
Faced with mounting bills, including rent and household expenses, Faizi was forced to take out loans that soon jumped to more than $7,700. To pay them off, last year he took a job as a rider at Food Panda delivery service.
“It is an honorable thing to work, so I was not hesitant to leave my retired life and get back to work,” he said. “After all this work, I have managed to pay off about 890,000 Pakistani rupees ($5,350).”
He said that he knew it would not be easy to land a job in Pakistan at the age of 73.
FASTFACT
A former government servant, Faizi has become a source of inspiration for many in Pakistan.
“I knew at Food Panda I would not face the discrimination,” he said. “I got a lot of good response, goodwill and encouragement from everybody.”
Food Panda calls the delivery rider a “role model.”
“Fayyaz is a role model for everyone who wants to earn a living by working flexibly on their own terms,” a company spokesperson told Arab News. “Our platform provides freedom to work.”
Despite his energy and positive approach to life, the situation has not always been easy. A few weeks ago, he had an accident that landed him in hospital for two days. Already a heart patient, Faizi’s woes and medical bills multiplied after the accident.
“It can be very tough,” he said. “I am working again but I cannot function as fast as I previously did.”
“I still need a bit more healing to do. But I am very grateful to Food Panda for once again providing me the opportunity to earn. I will work forever, for however long I can.”
The mark that 9/11 left on Hollywood and American culture
Through TV screens came grim images of the Al-Qaeda assault that would be echoed in films and TV shows
Films that portrayed real events surrounding 9/11 and the subsequent wars were often met with disinterest
Updated 11 September 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: Through a television screen slightly past 9 a.m. on the east coast of the US on a Tuesday morning, Americans received perhaps their greatest trauma. It was then that the second plane crashed through Twin Towers in New York City, a moment embedded in the public consciousness ever after, a moment that would shape culture in all its facets.
Through those television screens, other grim images that would be echoed in film and culture followed. There was the falling man, leaping from the building to escape the smoke and flames.
There were the falling towers themselves, collapsing in on themselves as if from grief. There was the billowing smoke and debris that pervaded lower Manhattan, the grey ashes that clung to everything — the streets, police cars, even the survivors themselves.
Part of the reason that these images linger so strongly, and part of the reason that those wounds have never fully healed, is the lack of reason, of resolution, of narrative embedded within them. No matter how many questions that the horrible events of 9/11 raised, there were no easy explanations to be found on that day, nor satisfying ones in the days after.
Answers were what Americans needed. Answers are what pop culture provided them. More than anything else, the key to success in the world of film and television is how well the work provided the right framework for thought, often the more comforting the better.
In the months following the attacks, the most popular films provided those answers most satisfyingly, if more generally. Audiences flocked to the opening screenings of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” finding solace in a world in which good and evil are clearly defined, at clear odds, and in which the purity of spirit of the good side can overcome all. They found that in the first Harry Potter film, too, “The Sorcerer’s Stone,” in which love and unity can overcome a malevolent, secretly invasive force.
Applying that narrative back to the real world, however, is when America’s need for answers brought out its darkest impulses. Some in America, including those at the very top, quickly defined the true evil as the Arab and Muslim other, a narrative that was not born on the morning of 9/11, merely refocused and sharpened.
In the wake of that fateful day, across the country, Arabs were targeted in hate crimes and Islamophobia became practically acceptable mainstream discourse. America’s need for a real-world inspired villain on screen led the ascent of the Muslim terrorist, including in popular television shows such as “24” and “Homeland.”
Nuance and subjective perspective were stripped from most characters from the region, a trend that continues to this day across many films and TV, as “London Has Fallen” and the Jack Ryan films repeat the same tropes with only cosmetic enhancements.
For Arab actors, the post-9/11 world became a land of both opportunity and heartbreak. A sequence in the 2008 film “AmericanEast,” directed by Egyptian-American filmmaker Hesham Issawi, plainly portrayed that experience.
In the film, which depicts various Arab immigrants trying to assimilate into American culture, a character named Omar is finding nascent success as an actor. His most successful role to date was that of a Muslim extremist terrorizing the US, and his hopes that he can transform that success into a wide range of roles are quickly crushed.
In one scene, Omar is cast for a leading role in a network TV drama as a doctor that incidentally happens to be Muslim. When he arrives on set, however, he finds the role has been cut, and he has been recast as a Muslim terrorist. When he tries to find the humanity in the character, the exasperated filmmakers tell him: “He’s a terrorist. He’s full of hate. That’s all you have to play.”
Unfairly, Omar is forced to choose between following his dream, and dehumanizing himself and his people, a choice many real actors made in more desperate circumstances. Worse still, Arabs both in the US and abroad have not found their faces reflected in the media, which continues to portray characters that lack values and basic three-dimensional humanity.
In those same years, the films that portrayed real events surrounding 9/11 and the wars that were started in its name were often met with disinterest. Even when a film about the war in Iraq won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2009, Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Hurt Locker,” it was the lowest-grossing film to ever receive that honor, signaling that even the film world’s most prestigious prize was not enough to imbue reflection on those events into the cultural psyche.
What the world needed was not more questions; it was crying out for answers. And if there is any truism that film fans can rely on, it is that a hero can provide all of the answers.
It was the idea of unbridled heroism that led Jack Bauer in “24” to become a cultural icon on television in the early 2000s, allowing people to enjoy a show that depicts events similar to those of 9/11 because at the center was a man who had it all figured out, knew why it was happening and how he would stop it.
More significantly, the post-9/11 film landscape saw the ascent of the superhero genre, which had failed to truly take hold in the past outside of Superman and Batman, but starting with 2002’s “Spider-Man,” became the dominant genre of the medium, a distinction it still holds.
Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” films and Zack Snyder’s “Superman” films took the direct imagery of that tragic Tuesday morning — the smoke, the collapsing buildings, the falling men — and used that to make it feel as if these larger-than-life heroes were saving the world as it really was, the one we lived through, not the fantastical one we had seen in the past.
Then, dwarfing them all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born, and there the unresolved narrative needs of the American public were focused most greatly.
In “Captain America,” a yearning for a clear understanding of American good was fulfilled, an embodiment of innocence forced to contend with a darker age. In “Iron Man,” American ingenuity overcomes Muslim extremism.
FASTFACT
* Netflix is airing a 5-part series, Turning Point, which documents the 9/11 terrorist attacks, from Al-Qaeda’s roots in the 1980s to America’s response, both at home and abroad.
And in the “Avengers,” 9/11 itself was seemingly re-enacted by an alien force, the only solution to which was not the grass-roots unity of the American people toward a common goal, but the reliance on heroes to do that work for us.
America found real-life heroes to put on the screen too. US Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle was depicted in Clint Eastwood’s 2014 film “American Sniper,” which became the highest-grossing film of that year, and the highest-grossing war film of all time.
“American Sniper” got rid of the nuance that had plagued the “war on terror” films for over a decade and replaced it with a character who had the sure-headedness of a Marvel hero, the clear understanding that he was a good guy who was killing bad guys, who had never done an unjustifiable act.
It was intoxicating for many audiences, who chose to look past the fact that Kyle was not the “Captain America” one might have hoped but instead idolized the Marvel hero “The Punisher,” a monstrous vigilante whose iconography is popular among US special forces. Because of that, as the dust settled, the film has a more controversial legacy than its initial praise suggested.
It is not all grim, of course. American cinema has been at its best when it extends its gaze internally more critically, and outside its borders with more compassion.
Arab and Muslim films and performers have gained prominence in award shows, and TV series such as “Ramy” have themselves depicted 9/11 from the perspective of Arab Americans who suddenly found themselves otherized.
The push and pull that existed in the creative community for the last two decades seems finally to be leaning more toward an answer that perhaps should have been found in the direct aftermath: That peace, coexistence, and a recognition of common humanity are what overcome acts of evil, and broadly labelling an enemy as an entire culture only creates more to contend with.
Russia summons US envoy over ‘election interference’
Moscow has ramped up control of the internet and is taking legal action against foreign tech companies
Deputy foreign minister expressed the "categorical inadmissibility of interference in the domestic affairs of our country"
Updated 10 September 2021
AFP
MOSCOW: Russia said Friday it summoned the US ambassador in Moscow over interference of US tech giants in parliamentary polls due later this month.
Moscow has ramped up control of the Internet and is taking legal action against foreign tech companies for not deleting content banned by authorities.
The foreign ministry said Ambassador John Sullivan was presented with “irrefutable proof” of US tech giants violating Russian laws in connection with the September 17-19 elections to the lower house State Duma.
It said deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed the “categorical inadmissibility of interference in the domestic affairs of our country” during the meeting.
A US State Department spokeswoman, Jalina Porter, said the meeting covered a “range of bilateral matters” in support of US President Joe Biden’s “desire for a stable and predictable relationship with Russia.”
She declined to weigh in on Russian complaints about US tech companies.
The question of election interference, however, was not mentioned, prompting a riposte from the foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
“There is one reason — interference in Russian elections. We hope this is how American diplomats will report it to Washington,” Zakharova said on Telegram.
US-based Internet companies, including Facebook, Twitter and Google, have recently faced a series of fines for failing to delete content requested by Russia’s media watchdog and for not storing the data of Russian users on domestic servers.
Following protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in January, authorities accused Internet platforms of interfering in domestic affairs by not deleting posts calling for minors to join the rallies.
President Vladimir Putin that month complained about the growing influence of large technology companies, which he said were competing with states.
Nearly all vocal Kremlin critics, including Navalny’s allies, are barred from contesting this month’s parliamentary polls.
Navalny, 45, who is behind bars on old fraud charges, has this year seen his organizations banned and his top aides have fled the country.
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor said Monday it blocked a website of Navalny which instructed Russians how to vote out politicians of the ruling United Russia party.
The media regulator has also urged Google and Apple to remove an app dedicated to Navalny’s “Smart Voting” campaign from their app stores, but they have yet to respond.
The “Smart Voting” tactic has led the increasingly unpopular United Russia party, currently polling at less than 30 percent, to lose a number of seats in recent local elections.
Many Western leaders, including Biden, have demanded freedom for Navalny, who spent months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal poisoning attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
The United States has also held Russia responsible for meddling in its elections and for large-scale cyberattacks, further straining bilateral ties.
In response, Moscow has accused the West of interference in its domestic affairs and of discriminating against its media.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the West has “practically declared war” on Russian media, citing examples of journalists being denied visas or accreditation abroad.