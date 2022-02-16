You are here

  Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat
People walk past trucks blocking a downtown street as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

OTTAWA/CALGARY, Alberta: Ottawa’s police chief resigned on Tuesday after criticism that he did not do enough to stop COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed Canada’s capital city and forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers.
A trucker-led movement calling on the government to lift vaccine mandates has occupied parts of downtown Ottawa since late January and blocked US border crossings, inspiring similar protests around the world even as Canada moves to lift some health restrictions.
Protesters retreated from the Ambassador Bridge to Detroit and two other crossings after threats of fines and jail time. But hundreds of trucks are still blocking downtown areas, raising questions over Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly’s handling of the crisis.
Diane Deans, chair of the Ottawa police board, said the city had reached “mutually agreeable separation” with Sloly, without saying why he had stepped down.
Critics alleged he was too permissive toward protesters who at the peak of their movement had parked 4,000 trucks and vehicles near Canada’s parliament, prime minister’s office and other government buildings.
In a statement announcing his resignation, Sloly said he had done “everything possible to keep this city safe and put an end to this unprecedented and unforeseeable crisis.” His defenders had voiced fears the use of force by police could stoke violence.
Trudeau sought on Monday to beef up policing by invoking the Emergencies Act, which empowers his government to cut off protesters’ funding and reinforce provincial and local law enforcement with federal officers.

Protesters blocked the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade corridor between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit and a choke point for the region’s automakers, for six days before police on Sunday cleared those who ignored orders to retreat.
Two other US crossings reopened Tuesday after police cleared protesters from one and demonstrators voluntarily left the other, officials said. People blocking a fourth crossing in Manitoba province were expected to leave by Wednesday, police said.
Protesters decided to leave the crossing in Coutts, Alberta, after the Royal Mounted Canadian Police seized weapons from a group that had aimed to cause harm if officers started clearing people, the town’s mayor, Jim Willett, said.
“The federal government will have to look at protecting borders very differently than they have in the past to stop this from happening again,” Willett said.
With new COVID-19 cases falling, Canada’s health ministry said on Tuesday it would ease entry for fully vaccinated international travelers. But officials deny they are loosening curbs to appease protesters, saying instead that the limits are no longer needed to contain infection.
In downtown Ottawa, protesters camping out in frigid temperatures vowed to defy Trudeau’s emergency orders until their demands for a lifting of all pandemic-era mandates are met.
“It’s our right to protest. We’re not doing anything wrong,” said Gord, a trucker from Manitoba who is parked in front of parliament. He declined to give his last name. “We’re not leaving. We’ve dug in this long.”
Trudeau activated the Emergencies Act after concluding that law enforcement could not cope with the protesters, especially in Ottawa. He says the measures, which require parliamentary approval, will be limited and targeted.
“This illegal occupation needs to end ... the measure of success will be, can we get our supply chains back? Can we end the disruption to livelihoods of people who rely on trade to the United States?” Trudeau told reporters.
The emergency measures bring crowdfunding platforms under terror-finance oversight and authorize Canadian banks to freeze accounts suspected of financing the protesters, who officials say have received about half their funds from US supporters.
A US-based website, GiveSendGo, became a prime conduit for money to the protesters after mainstream crowdfunding platform GoFundMe blocked donations to the group.
An Ontario court last week ordered GiveSendGo to freeze all funds supporting the blockade, but it said it would not comply.
The leak website Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) has leaked GiveSendGo donor files relating to the Canadian protests, known as the “Freedom Convoy” campaign. DDoS said on Sunday the campaign had raised more than $2 million in donations.
DDoS leaked donor information related to a similar campaign on Tuesday.

Topics: Canada COVID-19

A protester shouts slogans during an unauthorised demonstration of participants of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" (Convoi de la Liberte) in the center of Bruxelles on February 14, 2022 to protest against coronavirus disease. (AFP)
World
Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
World
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Gunfire, explosions rock Somalian capital in militant attacks

Gunfire, explosions rock Somalian capital in militant attacks
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

Gunfire, explosions rock Somalian capital in militant attacks

Gunfire, explosions rock Somalian capital in militant attacks
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Gunfire and explosions went off in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu in the early hours of Wednesday as Al-Shabab militants attacked police stations and security check points, the internal security minister said.
Al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab, which aims to topple the central government and impose its severe interpretation of Islamic law, carries out frequent attacks against the government, including attacking a minibus carrying election delegates last week.
“The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and check points,” Abdullahi Nor, the minister, wrote on Twitter.
“Our security defeated the enemy.”
There were no immediate details on casualties. Police would provide more details on the attacks, the minister said.
There was no immediate comment from Al-Shabab.

Topics: Somalia

Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia's capital
World
Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia's capital
Somalia government spokesperson wounded in explosion in capital
Middle-East
Somalia government spokesperson wounded in explosion in capital

‘I felt guilty’: Neighbors recall Arbery’s killing in court

‘I felt guilty’: Neighbors recall Arbery’s killing in court
Updated 16 February 2022
AP

‘I felt guilty’: Neighbors recall Arbery’s killing in court

‘I felt guilty’: Neighbors recall Arbery’s killing in court
Updated 16 February 2022
AP

BRUNSWICK, Georgia: Neighbors of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery testified at their hate crimes trial Tuesday that they were shocked to hear shotgun blasts ring out in their neighborhood and to see a young man’s body sprawled in the street.
“I felt guilty that it happened outside my house,” said Dan Allcott, who was home with his wife and their baby when Arbery fell dead a few feet from Allcott’s driveway on Feb. 23, 2020.
Police found bloodstains and shotgun shells in Allcott’s yard. He said he later met Arbery’s parents when they came to inspect the scene and let them place a wooden cross with a wreath in his yard. He moved his family to a different neighborhood months afterward.
“The house didn’t feel the same anymore,” Allcott testified. “It didn’t feel like home anymore.”
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood that day, a Sunday. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery.
No arrests were made until the video leaked online two months later.
Both McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.
All three are now standing trial in a separate case in US District Court, where they are charged with violating Arbery’s civil rights and with targeting him because he was Black. They have pleaded not guilty, with defense attorneys saying the deadly chase was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that the 25-year-old Black man had committed crimes — not by racial hostility.
A jury of eight white members, three Black people and one Hispanic person was sworn in Monday to hear the case. The judge in the case on Monday filed a written order requiring the jurors to be sequestered throughout the trial to protect them from “trial publicity, extraneous influences and harassment” and to ensure a fair trial.
On the day of the shooting, another neighbor, Matt Albenze, called police using a nonemergency number when he spotted Arbery entering a home under construction where security cameras had previously recorded Arbery.
Albenze was on the phone with police when Arbery ran from the house toward the home of the McMichaels. Albenze said he saw their truck back out of the driveway as they gave chase.
Pete Theodocion, Bryan’s defense attorney, asked Albenze if he still would have called police had the man entering the unfinished home been white or Hispanic.
“Nothing you did that day, none of the words or actions, were based on Mr. Arbery being African American, is that correct?” Theodocion asked.
“Correct,” Albenze replied.
He said he heard the gunshots minutes later, and rode his bike to the scene of the shooting but kept his distance after seeing the man he’d reported to police lying dead in the road. Albenze said he went home and poured himself a vodka.
Albenze testified that when he grabbed his cellphone to call police he also slipped a handgun into the pocket of his overalls. Asked by prosecutor Bobbi Bernstein if he ever shouted at Arbery to stop, drew his gun or pointed it at Arbery, Albenze said no.
“It’s not my job,” he said.
Jurors sat silently as they watched graphic, bloody images from the killing displayed on individual monitors installed at each seat in the jury box.
They saw close-up crime scene photos of Arbery lying dead in the street with gaping wounds in his torso. And jurors viewed three different versions of the cellphone video of Arbery getting shot, including one that was slowed down and another that was zoomed in with the image stabilized.
Travis McMichael’s lawyer, Amy Lee Copeland, argued unsuccessfully that showing the jurors three back-to-back versions of the video would be excessive.
The jury also saw a clip from the body camera of the first officer on the scene, which showed the McMichaels standing in the road where Arbery lay after being shot. The clip shows Arbery’s head and right leg move. The video was shown without sound, but Georgia Bureau of Investigaton agent Richard Dial testified that, if the sound was on, Arbery’s “dying gasps” would be audible.
Dial also walked the jury through excerpts of interviews the McMichaels gave police after the shooting, in which they acknowledged they never saw Arbery commit any crimes. Travis McMichael said the shooting wouldn’t have happened had Arbery followed his commands to stop running.
“I’m more pissed off that the guy put me in this situation,” Travis McMichael said in a recorded police interview.

Topics: US Ahmaud Arbery

Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial
World
Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia. (AP)
World
Life in jail for 3 men who murdered Black American jogger Ahmaud Arbery

First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

This electron microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health shows a human T cell (blue) is under attack by HIV (yellow), the virus that causes AIDS. (AP)
This electron microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health shows a human T cell (blue) is under attack by HIV (yellow), the virus that causes AIDS. (AP)
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

This electron microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health shows a human T cell (blue) is under attack by HIV (yellow), the virus that causes AIDS. (AP)
  • “This is now the third report of a cure in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV,” Sharon Lewin, President-Elect of the International AIDS Society, said in a statement
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

CHICAGO: A US patient with leukemia has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS, researchers reported on Tuesday.
The case of a 64-year-old woman of mixed race, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunisitic Infections in Denver, is also the first involving umbilical cord blood, a newer approach that may make the treatment available to more people.
Since receiving the cord blood to treat her acute myeloid leukemia — a cancer that starts in blood-forming cells in the bone marrow — the woman has been in remission and free of the virus for 14 months, without the need for potent HIV treatments known as antiretroviral therapy.
The two prior cases occurred in males — one white and one Latino — who had received adult stem cells, which are more frequently used in bone marrow transplants.
“This is now the third report of a cure in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV,” Sharon Lewin, President-Elect of the International AIDS Society, said in a statement.
The case is part of a larger US-backed study led by Dr. Yvonne Bryson of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and Dr. Deborah Persaud of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. It aims to follow 25 people with HIV who undergo a transplant with stem cells taken from umbilical cord blood for the treatment of cancer and other serious conditions.
Patients in the trial first undergo chemotherapy to kill off the cancerous immune cells. Doctors then transplant stem cells from individuals with a specific genetic mutation in which they lack receptors used by the virus to infect cells.
Scientists believe these individuals then develop an immune system resistant to HIV.
Lewin said bone marrow transplants are not a viable strategy to cure most people living with HIV. But the report “confirms that a cure for HIV is possible and further strengthens using gene therapy as a viable strategy for an HIV cure,” she said.
The study suggests that an important element to the success is the transplantation of HIV-resistant cells. Previously, scientists believed that a common stem cell transplant side effect called graft-versus-host disease, in which the donor immune system attacks the recipient’s immune system, played a role in a possible cure.
“Taken together, these three cases of a cure post stem cell transplant all help in teasing out the various components of the transplant that were absolutely key to a cure,” Lewin said.

Topics: HIV Aids

HIV infections drop, but Covid hampers fight: WHO
World
HIV infections drop, but Covid hampers fight: WHO
Trials of HIV vaccines set to begin 
World
Trials of HIV vaccines set to begin 

Indian envoy to Saudi Arabia promoted to new job at home

Indian envoy to Saudi Arabia promoted to new job at home
Updated 15 February 2022
Siraj Wahab

Indian envoy to Saudi Arabia promoted to new job at home

Indian envoy to Saudi Arabia promoted to new job at home
  • Dr. Ausaf Sayeed is expected to take up his new assignment in New Delhi next month
  • The process to select his successor in Riyadh has already begun
Updated 15 February 2022
Siraj Wahab

JEDDAH: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, has been appointed to a new position as secretary for consular, passport, visa and overseas Indian affairs in his country’s Ministry of External Affairs.

His new job will be based at the ministry’s headquarters in New Delhi. His area of responsibility will include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Yemen and Iraq. He will also liaise on his country’s behalf with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League and the Maghreb Union.

In terms of bureaucratic ranking, the new job is a promotion as the position is several notches above that of ambassador. The appointment was approved and cleared by the Indian Cabinet on Tuesday.

The position crowns Sayeed's illustrious diplomatic career that has included a number of postings, the most prominent of which included spells as consul general in Jeddah from August 2004 to July 2008, consul general in Chicago, and ambassador to the Seychelles, Yemen and, most recently, Saudi Arabia.

Sayeed has completed his three-year term in Saudi Arabia having been named as ambassador to Saudi Arabia in March 2019.

He is expected to take up his new assignment next month. The name of his successor in Riyadh has yet to be announced but sources said the selection process has begun.

Sayeed is a familiar face in Saudi Arabia. During his three years as ambassador he helped to raise India’s profile in the Kingdom as he emphasized the mutual benefits the bilateral relationship can and does bring.

He was responsible for enhancing the image of his country, and of Indian professionals, through the founding of organizations such as the Saudi-Indian Business Network, the Indo-Saudi Medical Forum, and the Saudi-Indian Friendship Society. During his posting in Riyadh, and his previous one in Jeddah, huge strides were taken in the efforts to enhance the ties between India and Saudi Arabia in a variety of fields.

One of Sayeed’s most outstanding achievements came at the height of the pandemic when he oversaw the gargantuan effort to repatriate Indian nationals from the Kingdom to India, an operation carried out by special Vande Bharat flights.

Sayeed comes from a family in Hyderabad that has rich literary credentials, and was himself a gold medalist at the city’s Osmania University. His father, Awaz Sayeed, was a well-known modern Urdu essayist and short-story writer.

Topics: India Saudi Arabia Ausaf Sayeed

Ausaf Sayeed appointed India's new envoy to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Ausaf Sayeed appointed India's new envoy to Saudi Arabia
Indian envoy, expats hail 'crucial' Saudi aid in virus battle
Saudi Arabia
Indian envoy, expats hail 'crucial' Saudi aid in virus battle

India’s hijab dispute reaches its most populous state

India’s hijab dispute reaches its most populous state
Updated 15 February 2022
Reuters

India’s hijab dispute reaches its most populous state

India’s hijab dispute reaches its most populous state
  • Authorities closed colleges in Karnataka last week after policy barred students from wearing hijabs in classrooms
  • Muslims have criticized the ban as another way of marginalizing minority community
Updated 15 February 2022
Reuters

LUCKNOW: A dispute over restrictions on the wearing of the hijab by female students in a southern Indian state has now reached India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, with a group of youngsters asking a college to ban the head covering.
Authorities closed colleges in Karnataka in India’s south last week after a new uniform policy barred students from wearing headscarves in classrooms, leading to protests by Muslim students and counter protests by Hindu students.
Muslims have criticized the ban as another way of marginalizing a community that accounts for about 13 percent of Hindu-majority India’s 1.35 billion people.
In Uttar Pradesh, in the country’s north and bordering New Delhi, a group of more than two dozen young men reached the Dharma Samaj College in Aligarh district on Monday and handed a memorandum to its officials seeking a complete ban on the hijab within its compound.
They had saffron shawls around their necks — typically worn by Hindus — said the college’s chief proctor, Mukesh Bharadwaj, adding he did not recognize the people. Currently, religious garb is not allowed in classrooms, but can be worn elsewhere on campus.
“Two years ago the same issue was raised and it has been raised again. We do not allow any type of religious uniform and we have a civil code of uniform for everyone,” Bharadwaj told Reuters by phone on Tuesday.
“There is a changing room for girls and they can change their dress there before attending class,” he said. “We are investigating the matter.”
Uttar Pradesh, estimated to have as many people as Brazil, is ruled by a Hindu monk from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party and is in the midst of a multi-phase election that ends next month. Hindu-Muslim disputes are often used for political gains in the state.
The hijab issue has already reached court in Karnataka. Hearings will resume on Tuesday on whether the hijab should be allowed in class.

Topics: India hijab Karnataka Protests Schools

Burqa clad Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata on February 11, 2022, to protest after students were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (AFP)
World
OIC condemns growing attacks on Indian Muslims
India's Chief of Army Staff Gen. M.M. Naravane receives Royal Saudi Land Forces commander Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Supplied)
World
Saudi, Indian armed forces strengthen ties with key Delhi visit

Gunfire, explosions rock Somalian capital in militant attacks
Gunfire, explosions rock Somalian capital in militant attacks
Agreement reached on transfer of oil from abandoned tanker off Yemen: UN
This handout satellite image obtained courtesy of Maxar Technologies on July 19, 2020 shows a close up view of the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 off the port of Ras Isa. (AFP)
Saudi anti-corruption authority reveals details of recent cases
Nazaha said it continues to work to identify and prosecute anyone involved in the embezzlement of public funds, abuse of power and position for personal gain, or otherwise harming the public interest. (Supplied)
'I felt guilty': Neighbors recall Arbery's killing in court
'I felt guilty': Neighbors recall Arbery's killing in court
Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat
Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

