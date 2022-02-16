You are here

  • Home
  • World’s best rally drivers set for battle in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

World’s best rally drivers set for battle in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

World’s best rally drivers set for battle in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, after the final round of the series, in Portugal. (Twitter Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4sg2c

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

World’s best rally drivers set for battle in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

World’s best rally drivers set for battle in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
  • Nasser Al-Attiyah, Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Sam Sunderland go in search of glory as new World Rally-Raid Championship arrives in UAE capital
  • Al-Attiyah’s path to a fourth triumph in the event is under threat from some of the world’s top drivers, including Stephane Peterhansel
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Some of the World Rally-Raid Championship’s biggest names are gearing to the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge next month.

With the teams fighting for the world titles assembling in the UAE capital, the stage is set for the most eagerly awaited showdown in the event’s 31-year history from March 5-10.

After his opening round victory in last month’s Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah can expect intense pressure as he aims to keep Toyota Gazoo Racing on course for the drivers’ and manufacturers’ world crowns.

Meanwhile, Sam Sunderland, who developed his desert riding skills in the UAE, faces another big test in a world-class lineup as he looks to build on his Dakar bikes triumph for Gasgas Factory Racing.

The Emirates Motorsports Organization, the rally organizers, will announce what is expected to be a bumper final entry list on Feb. 25. The Abu Dhabi Sports Council said the event’s place in the World Rally-Raid Championship was another step forward in the UAE’s sporting achievements.

“We are pleased to participate in supporting and organizing the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge,” said Aref Al-Awani, secretary-general of the ADSC, which has a long-term partnership with the EMSO to stage and promote the rally.

“We attach great importance to organizing international and community sporting events in the Al-Dhafra region, and value the role of the rally in shedding light on the features of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its desert terrain.”

Al-Attiyah’s path to a fourth triumph in the event is under threat from some of the world’s top drivers, including Stephane Peterhansel, who is targeting a record seventh cars victory in the event with Team Audi Sport.

Joining the battle are Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive Racing), Poland’s Jakub Przygonski and Russia’s Denis Rotov Denis (X-raid MINI JCW Team) and 2018 winner in Abu Dhabi, Martin Prokop (Benzina Orlen Team).

While Bahrain Raid Xtreme have yet to confirm their driver lineup after Sebastien Loeb’s second place Dakar finish, they will certainly add to the intensity of the contest.

The tussle for supremacy on four wheels will be matched by the one on two wheels, as Sunderland looks to add to his Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victories in 2017 and 2019.

Austrian star Matthias Walkner had already clinched the 2021 FIM world title before winning in Abu Dhabi last year, and he returns to the Al-Dhafra dunes to spearhead another big assault by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Teammates Toby Price, the 2016 winner in Abu Dhabi, and last year’s Dakar champion Kevin Benavides, are among the other big threats to Sunderland in the chase for the Rally GP title.

Botswana rider Ross Branch, winner of last year’s Rally Kazakhstan, goes into action with fellow Hero Motorsports Team Rally riders Joaquim Rodrigues and Franco Caimi.

Also in contention is Luciano Benavides, runner-up to Sunderland in Abu Dhabi in 2019, who teams up with Husqvarna Factory Racing’s American rider, Skyler Howes.

On March 6, the rally heads out from Abu Dhabi across the Al-Dhafra region with five competitive stages of 264 km, 318 km, 270 km, 257 km and 217 km in a total route of 1,917 km.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Nasser Al-Attiyah Yazeed Al-Rajhi Sam Sunderland Stephane Peterhansel

Related

Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Sport
Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Yazeed Al-Rajhi is the winner of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas title for the first time. (Frédéric Le Floch/DPPI)
Sport
Saudi rally world champ Yazeed Al-Rajhi honored at FIA prize ceremony in France

Rosario, Lemaire join lineup for stc International Jockeys Challenge

Rosario, Lemaire join lineup for stc International Jockeys Challenge
Updated 18 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Rosario, Lemaire join lineup for stc International Jockeys Challenge

Rosario, Lemaire join lineup for stc International Jockeys Challenge
  • US, Japan-based jockeys complete star-studded men’s list for Feb. 25 event in Riyadh
  • Challenge takes place a day before the showpiece $20m Saudi Cup
Updated 18 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Joel Rosario and Christophe Lemaire, two of world racing’s star riders, have been confirmed for the stc International Jockeys Challenge at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Friday, Feb. 25, a day before the showpiece Saudi Cup.

Rosario and Lemaire are the fourth and fifth male jockeys to be announced in the 14-rider event, competing alongside Glen Boss, Jim Crowley and last year’s champion, Shane Foley.

Rosario, who rode Knicks Go to finish fourth in last year’s Saudi Cup but was not involved in the stc IJC, said: “I’m looking forward to taking part in the International Jockeys Challenge against some of the best jockeys in the world. I’ve competed in a few jockey challenges over the years, but this will be my first one in Saudi.

“The Saudi Cup meeting is a really unique event and I feel lucky to be going back there again, being around a lot of wonderful people and horses. The Saudi Cup itself is a great race, it has become a big part of the international racing calendar.

“I was very excited to ride Knicks Go last year. He was up against some very good horses like Charlatan and Mishriff. He ran a good race to finish fourth, but you’re taking on the best horses in the world.”

And the Dominican Republic-born rider feels he has another live chance in this year’s $20 million event, partnering Steve Asmussen’s Midnight Bourbon

“I ride Midnight Bourbon this year and he’s a very good horse,” Rosario said. “He ran well behind Mandaloun at Fair Grounds last time and we will take each other on again in Saudi. It’s fun to be part of the race again and I think he has a good chance in what looks quite an open race this year.”

Japan-based French jockey Lemaire is no stranger to Saudi Arabia either, having partnered Gold Dream to finish sixth in the inaugural Saudi Cup two years ago, and he is looking forward to visiting again.

“I haven’t left Japan since the start of COVID, so I’m really looking forward to the trip,” he said. “It’s cold in Japan right now too so it will be nice to have some warm weather and I’m happy to be traveling again.

“I know the track well, having ridden in the 2020 Saudi Cup, and I look forward to riding on both the turf and the dirt this year. The dirt course is really nice and very fair. Given it’s an international event, it’s good that they’ve introduced the turf race this year. Sometimes the American jockeys can ride the dirt better, and the Europeans are better on the turf, but this will be fair.

“There’s nothing more exciting than competing against the best riders from around the world, and as soon as we get up on the horse we are all rivals and we all want to win. This year’s riders look to be a very experienced bunch, so it will be a good competition.”

Lemaire is also eyeing up some of Saturday’s prizes, having been provisionally booked for five rides on the card.

“I’ve got five good rides at the moment, all on Japanese-trained horses,” he said. “I think my best chance will be Authority (in the Neom Turf Cup presented by Jahez), who was second in the Japan Cup behind Contrail. That was a wonderful performance, and though this will be his first run of the year, he tends to go well fresh and I’m expecting a big run from him.

“In The Saudi Cup, Japan have two good chances with Marche Lorraine and T O Keynes. The mare was impressive in America at the Breeders’ Cup and I think she’ll like the dirt in Riyadh. Her trainer, Yoshito Yahagi, knows how to travel his horses and I think she can be very competitive, even though it’s a tougher race than in America.

“As for T O Keynes, he was a brilliant winner of the Champions Cup and is a tough horse. This will be his first time running abroad, so we don’t know how he’ll take that, but he has the potential to challenge.”

The IJC field comprises seven male jockeys – five international and two Saudi-based – and seven female riders, six of whom have been announced.

The stc International Jockeys Challenge features four $400,000 handicaps, where riders receive 15 percent of prize money and there is a further $100,000 prize pot for the challenge itself.

Topics: stc International Jockeys Challenge King Abdulaziz Racecourse 2022 Saudi Cup Joel Rosario Christophe Lemaire

Related

Australian star Glen Boss back in the saddle as first three jockeys named for 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge
Sport
Australian star Glen Boss back in the saddle as first three jockeys named for 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge
The overall International Jockeys Challenge winner Shane Foley (R), Saudi jockey Adel Alfouraidi (C) came in second, with veteran American Mike Smith (L) third. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Sport
Shane Foley claims Jockeys Challenge ahead of Saudi Cup day

Saudi desert in NEOM set for start of Extreme E Season 2

Saudi desert in NEOM set for start of Extreme E Season 2
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi desert in NEOM set for start of Extreme E Season 2

Saudi desert in NEOM set for start of Extreme E Season 2
  • 2021 inaugural season began in AlUla, electric SUV series returns to Kingdom for opening event of new campaign Feb. 19-20
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Building on the success of its debut year in 2021, Extreme E Season 2, dubbed The Race for the Planet, is set to kick off with the Desert X Prix in NEOM on Feb. 19 and 20, while delivering on its overall aim to tackle climate change through sport.

The new season will begin in the deserts of NEOM in northwest Saudi Arabia where the Kingdom’s largest global project is taking shape.

NEOM’s landscapes include diverse terrains from expansive red sands to spectacular sandstone formations and the location is set to be the home and workplace to residents from around the world. It will include hyperconnected, cognitive towns and cities, ports, and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues, and tourist destinations.

The megacity was chosen as a location by Extreme E not only for its picturesque desert landscape and shared values of sustainability and innovation, but also because the sport-for-purpose championship aims to highlight the causes of desertification, the loss of biological diversity, and the importance of resilience because of the impacts of climate change.

In addition, the distinct and diverse desert terrain of NEOM will also ensure it is an all-new challenge for the drivers and their ODYSSEY 21 electric SUVs.

Extreme E had taken place in Saudi Arabia, home of the world’s largest continuous sand desert, and its AlUla region, in Season 1 for its first X Prix, which was won by the championship’s inaugural winners, Rosberg X Racing (RXR).

Alejandro Agag, chief executive officer and founder of Extreme E, said: “Using our sport-for-purpose platform, Extreme E delivered truly ground-breaking action in its first season, on and off the racecourse, and now we are ready to go and do it all again, with more experience and more determination than ever.

“Taking the championship to NEOM for our desert location will be an exciting moment, as NEOM’s long-term plans are very much in keeping with the ethos of Extreme E – it is attempting to do something that’s never been done before and comes at a time when the world needs fresh thinking and new solutions.

“As we saw in our first-ever championship race, the Kingdom’s terrain is stunning and unforgiving. The desertscape promises to be intense, and it will be an unprecedented challenge for our competitors to explore in a new desert terrain with warmer racing conditions,” he added.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, and the Saudi Motorsport Co., said: “The return of Extreme E to the Kingdom for the second year in a row further helps emphasize Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

“Welcoming this revolutionary series to NEOM aligns with one of the most important goals and pillars of Vision 2030 as well as the personal aspirations of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to make the Kingdom a leading country in the development and promotion of alternative energy sources and the preservation of the environment for future generations.

“This next instalment of the Extreme E race is further proof of the Kingdom’s transformation into a powerhouse for motorsport in the region, and the event taking place shortly after the conclusion of another successful Dakar Rally at the start of this year further underlines this. Additionally, we have just hosted our inaugural F1 Grand Prix on the newest, longest, and fastest street circuit in the world,” the prince added.

CEO of NEOM, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, said: “NEOM has made no secret of its desire to promote sustainability and raise awareness around some of the world’s most pressing challenges, such as climate change and nature conservation.

“We feel hosting an innovative racing event such as Extreme E in a region dedicated to pioneering clean technology and mobility solutions perfectly manifests our goals.

“In keeping with our approach to encouraging talent development and diversity, we are delighted to welcome the drivers, both male and female, the Extreme E team, and leading experts to NEOM.

“Sport is an important sector for NEOM and will be key in creating a new form of livability and driving economic growth. In particular, adventure sport offerings will be a major contributor to the visitor economy,” Al-Nasr added.

 

Teams and drivers

The 10 teams and 20 drivers for the Desert X Prix are as follows:

ABT CUPRA XE – Nasser Al-Attiyah / Jutta Kleinschmidt 

ACCIONA, Sainz XE Team – Carlos Sainz Snr. / Laia Sanz

Genesys Andretti United Extreme E – Timmy Hansen / Catie Munnings

Chip Ganassi Racing – Kyle LeDuc / Sara Price

McLaren XE – Tanner Foust / Emma Gilmour

JBXE – Kevin Hansen / Molly Taylor

Rosberg X Racing – Johan Kristoffersson / Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky

Veloce Racing – Lance Woolridge / Christine Giampaoli Zonca (GZ)

X44 – Sebastien Loeb / Cristina Gutierrez

XITE ENERGY RACING – Oliver Bennett / Tamara Molinaro

Topics: Saudi Arabia NEOM Extreme E Season 2

Related

Extreme E’s flagship the St. Helena arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of Season 2
Sport
Extreme E’s flagship the St. Helena arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of Season 2
NEOM to host opening race of Extreme E season 2
Sport
NEOM to host opening race of Extreme E season 2

Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab clash in Riyadh Derby as Al-Ittihad threaten to disappear over the horizon

Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab clash in Riyadh Derby as Al-Ittihad threaten to disappear over the horizon
Updated 16 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab clash in Riyadh Derby as Al-Ittihad threaten to disappear over the horizon

Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab clash in Riyadh Derby as Al-Ittihad threaten to disappear over the horizon
  • A win for leaders from Jeddah over Al-Taawoun will make it close to impossible for rivals from the capital to catch them in Saudi pro league this season
Updated 16 February 2022
John Duerden

It is second against fourth in the Saudi Professional League on Thursday but the game between Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal is bigger than that and not just because it is a Riyadh derby.

Both teams need to win if they are to keep title hopes alive and victory would be especially sweet for Al-Shabab, for many reasons.

Much has been said about Al-Hilal, who return to league action after a gap of almost four weeks. In that time they have been at the FIFA Club World Cup, with experiences both very good and very bad, dismissed coach Leonardo Jardim, appointed Ramon Diaz and have fallen 16 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

All the spotlight on their Riyadh rivals is probably going to please Al-Shabab. The 2012 champions have been moving under the radar to an extent and it has been almost unnoticed, and certainly underreported, that the team have gone 17 games unbeaten. That run has taken last season’s runners-up back into second place with the only problem being that Al-Ittihad have won their last ten and are seven points clear having played a game fewer.

There was a slight hiccup in January as the team drew three games in succession and after dropping those six points, Al-Shabab lost the league’s then top scorer Odion Ighalo to Al-Hilal. Plenty of teams around the world would miss the Nigerian striker, who arrived in Riyadh last year straight from Manchester United, though since his departure the six-time champions have won both games 2-1 against Al-Hazm and Damac, helped by a goal in each game from Luciano Vietto who arrived from Al-Hilal. It would not be a surprise if the Argentine made the difference, especially as he already seems to be working well with his talented compatriot Ever Banega. If Al-Shabab can cut the supply to their former star striker they will go a long way toward winning and it will also add an extra frisson of pleasure.

While the unbeaten run is impressive, there are issues at the back with no clean sheets in the past seven games, though performances even in seemingly narrow wins against Damac were more dominant than the scorelines sometimes suggested with the impressive Banega pulling the strings. Al-Shabab have what it takes to give Al-Hilal a bloody nose and virtually knock the champions out of the title race. It would be especially satisfying to get revenge for the end of last season. Al-Shabab were very much in the hunt for a first title for nine years when they hosted Al-Hilal on May 7 but were thrashed 5-1 by the visitors. Had Al-Shabab won that game, they would have been crowned champions.

There is another aspect to this meeting. The focus will be on the new coach Diaz but many thought that Al-Shabab were also going to change their boss earlier this season. Carlos Inarejos left at the end of last season and in came Pericles Chamascu who did a great job taking Al-Faisaly to the King’s Cup last season, the club’s first major trophy in their history. Yet after just one win in the first six games, there was major pressure on the 56-year-old and many thought that Chamascu would be out on his ear — after all, Al-Ittihad made the change after just one league game. The Brazilian stayed and the team have not lost since September. 

As big as this game is, it will be reduced in significance somewhat if Al-Ittihad defeat Al-Taawoun a little earlier on Thursday. An 11th straight win would put the Tigers 10 points ahead of Al-Shabab with the same games played and 19 ahead of Al-Hilal having played three games more. It is very difficult to imagine then that either challenger could stop the Jeddah giants winning a first title since 2009. 

The team are on fire and have been strengthened this year by adding Abderrazak Hamdallah. More impressive is that despite the absence of the hugely influential Ahmed Hegazi in defense (AFCON and injury) and, further up the pitch, Igor Coronado (injury), the team have continued to win and are doing so in style. This year, they have played five games, taken 15 points and conceded just a single goal and scored 12. This is title form at a time when they could have been forgiven for stumbling a little. The 3-0 win over Al-Nassr last weekend was huge. 

It could be that a team such as Al-Taawoun are a danger if Al-Ittihad take their eyes off the ball. This is a team that is still in a relegation scrap but are the fourth-highest scorers in the entire league with Leandre Tawamba on 13 so far this season, just one behind Talisca in the scoring standings.

The Brazilian will be absent from Al-Nassr’s trip to Al-Batin after receiving a red card in that disastrous loss to Al-Ittihad, a defeat which sent the team down to third and nine points off the pace. Vincent Aboubakar is set to make his first start after returning from the African Cup of Nations where he ended up as top scorer.

Al-Nassr need the Cameroonian to bring his national team form back to his club and all three challengers know that with Al-Ittihad in such glittering form, there can be no more slip-ups. Yet with two of the chasing pack facing each other, someone is going to slip up.

Topics: Al-Hilal Al-Shabab

Related

Al-Hilal sack Leonardo Jardim after humiliating FIFA Club World Cup loss
Sport
Al-Hilal sack Leonardo Jardim after humiliating FIFA Club World Cup loss
Al-Hilal self-destruct to lose 4-0 to Al-Ahly in Club World Cup third-place play-off
Sport
Al-Hilal self-destruct to lose 4-0 to Al-Ahly in Club World Cup third-place play-off

Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics

Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics
Updated 16 February 2022
EUAN REEDIE

Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics

Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics
  • The 24-year-old vows to ‘work my socks off’ to improve after finishing 44th on Olympic debut in Beijing
Updated 16 February 2022
EUAN REEDIE

LONDON: Saudi Arabian alpine skier Fayik Abdi says his historic participation at the Beijing Winter Olympics has inspired him to “do something really special” at the 2026 Games in Italy.

Saudi Arabia’s first Winter Olympian finished 44th overall after his two grand slalom runs on Sunday.

The 24-year-old admitted he did not ski his best in “really brutal” conditions, but insisted he will do all he can to improve and be able to compete on the global stage.

“My biggest takeaway (from the Games) is I feel so inspired by the whole experience,” he told Arab News. “I met a lot of great people and they inspired me to work 100 times harder than I was working prior to this. 

“I want to work my socks off for the next Olympics and compete in three disciplines —  giant slalom, super-G and slalom —  in the best-case scenario and be able to finish in a really good spot. I really believe I can do something special at the next Olympics.”

Abdi also hopes the Kingdom can build on his astounding achievement and have more than one athlete at Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in four years’ time.

As he revealed to Arab News earlier this month, he only started training for the Chinese showpiece last August following an invitation from the newly formed Saudi Winter Sports Federation in March 2021.

Two of Abdi’s teammates, fellow skiers Rakan Alireza and Salman Al-Houwaish, agonizingly missed out on selection for Beijing 2022 despite earning enough qualification points.

“I want it to be more than just me next time,” said Abdi, who started skiing in Lebanon aged four after being taught by his mother. “I want us to have a team and to push one another and work really hard. We can do it as we have the resources.

“We just need the fire inside. If you have the fire inside and you want to achieve something and you believe and you have that work ethic, then nothing can stop you.”

Abdi, who returned to Saudi for a short break on Tuesday before traveling to Central Europe for some intensive training, added: “I have received messages from different people in Saudi. It means a lot because I am happy for Saudi and I hope this inspires Saudis to do what they love and (prove) that they can do anything and that nothing’s impossible.

“To be honest, I’ve had no celebrations as I’m not thinking like that. A celebration for me would be to get back to training as soon as possible and work hard.

“I’m so motivated to get better.”

Abdi’s two races were held in blizzard-like conditions, which were so severe that nearly half of the 91-strong field did not finish the course.

In a candid assessment of his performance, he said: “To be honest, I did not ski my best or nowhere near my best. The conditions were really challenging; the surface was really slick and hard.

“I spoke to other racers, some of the best in the world, and they said it was one of the hardest —  if not the hardest —  races they’d ever raced in. It was really brutal.

“I felt that hindered me from skiing even close to my best. I am happy that I finished both my runs because I’ve never seen a giant slalom race with almost half the race not finishing. That’s crazy and goes to show how hard it was.

“I feel like what I could have done better was being more confident and just going for it more. I feel like maybe I was too timid and I think that’s because I realized how difficult the conditions were and I wanted to keep on my feet and make it to the finish line.”

Abdi, who was born in San Diego, California, to two Saudi parents, said he was surprisingly “super, super calm” before his Olympic debut.

“I was expecting to be a lot more nervous, but I just focused on breathing and took it one step at a time and didn’t over-think it. I think I handled the nerves really well considering the occasion.”

What were his emotions afterwards?

“To be honest, I didn’t really feel much until I got back to my room after the race. I’m not the type to show emotion in public, so I just sat in my room and lay on the floor and relaxed for a bit because it was a long day and the second run got delayed. I was just really happy and glad that we were able to achieve our goal of making it to the Olympics.

“It’s an insane experience,” Abdi said, admitting that he had not seen much of Beijing beyond the ‘bubble’ of the Olympic village. “It’s just such a welcoming and together feeling. You feel like everyone is there for each other.

“It’s really cool to see people from all over the world coming to one village to compete in a healthy manner, doing what they love. I’m really inspired by the Olympics.

“I’ve obviously watched it on TV, but now being an Olympian and experiencing the Olympics, it’s really life-changing and I learnt so much. I’m so humbled and so grateful for this.

“I was lucky enough to meet Marco Odermatt, who won the (giant slalom) gold, and we hung out on the evening of the race, him and his coaches, and one of his friends. It was an amazing experience just to hang out with him.

“He was really humble and really nice and passed his medal around. We wore the medal and took pictures.”

Topics: 2022 Winter Olympics sport Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
Sport
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics: Japan’s Kobayashi tops ski jumping event, Germany’s Ludwig captures luge gold
Sport
Winter Olympics: Japan’s Kobayashi tops ski jumping event, Germany’s Ludwig captures luge gold

Mbappe saves PSG with late goal in 1-0 win over Real Madrid

Mbappe saves PSG with late goal in 1-0 win over Real Madrid
Updated 16 February 2022
AP

Mbappe saves PSG with late goal in 1-0 win over Real Madrid

Mbappe saves PSG with late goal in 1-0 win over Real Madrid
  • Mbappe has rescued PSG many times with late goals in the French league this season — as recently as last Friday — and he did so again on the biggest stage
Updated 16 February 2022
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe saved his team again, scoring a brilliant solo goal deep into injury time as Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match on Tuesday.
Mbappe has rescued PSG many times with late goals in the French league this season — as recently as last Friday — and he did so again on the biggest stage.
After taking a back-heeled pass from substitute Neymar in the fourth and final minute of injury time, Mbappe cut inside two players down the left and shot the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Courtois had the starring role until then, denying Mbappe early in each half and then stopping record seven-time Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 61st minute. It was awarded after Mbappe was fouled by right back Dani Carvajal.
Courtois guessed correctly and dived to his left for a fine stop.
Messi scored 26 goals and delivered 14 assists in 45 games against Madrid during his glory era with Barcelona, but did not find the net in several games before joining PSG last summer.
PSG threw on Neymar for the last 20 minutes as the Brazil standout made his return from a sprained ankle, while Madrid’s star forward Karim Benzema shook off a hamstring injury and faced ex-club rival Messi and France teammate Mbappe.
Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season and remains heavily linked with a move to Madrid, which had an offer of 180 million euros ($204 million) rejected by PSG last summer.
Now the Spanish giant might get arguably the world’s most dangerous striker for free.
The subplots were in place but the first half did not live up to the hype, save for a few flashes of skill from Mbappe.
The second started better as Courtois produced a superb one-handed save low to his right to deny Mbappe, who was set up by right back Achraf Hakimi’s astute quick pass.
PSG has never won the competition while record 13-time champion Madrid hasn’t reached the final since completing a straight hat trick of European Cups in 2018. Carlo Ancelotti faced the side he once coached, hired near the start of the club’s Qatari-backed takeover as the big name to achieve Champions League glory.
This is the first season in 57 years that the away-goals rule — a way of deciding two-legged matches in European club competitions if necessary — is not being used.
Somewhat unlucky, then, for Manchester City as last season’s runner-up won 5-0 at Portuguese club Sporting.
The return legs are on March 9, but Madrid midfielder Casemiro is suspended after picking up a yellow card late in the first half.
PSG started strongly and Mbappe’s fifth-minute cross from the left was blazed over by Angel Di Maria.
The elusive Mbappe kept getting behind the defense down the left, and in the 17th he latched onto Messi’s pass but Courtois saved smartly from close range.
In the end, his tenacity and belief made the difference.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé PSG real madrid champions league

Related

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise
Sport
Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise
‘This is motivation for us to keep going,’ Ancelotti says after Real Madrid’s Super Cup victory
Sport
‘This is motivation for us to keep going,’ Ancelotti says after Real Madrid’s Super Cup victory

Latest updates

Abandoned oil tanker off Yemen: a disaster waiting to happen
Abandoned oil tanker off Yemen: a disaster waiting to happen
World’s best rally drivers set for battle in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
World’s best rally drivers set for battle in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Saudi workforce rate hits 50%, reveals minister
Saudi workforce rate hits 50%, reveals minister
UN envoy to Syria expects constitutional talks to resume
UN envoy to Syria expects constitutional talks to resume
Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row
Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.