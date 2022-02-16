World’s best rally drivers set for battle in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

ABU DHABI: Some of the World Rally-Raid Championship’s biggest names are gearing to the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge next month.
With the teams fighting for the world titles assembling in the UAE capital, the stage is set for the most eagerly awaited showdown in the event’s 31-year history from March 5-10.
After his opening round victory in last month’s Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah can expect intense pressure as he aims to keep Toyota Gazoo Racing on course for the drivers’ and manufacturers’ world crowns.
Meanwhile, Sam Sunderland, who developed his desert riding skills in the UAE, faces another big test in a world-class lineup as he looks to build on his Dakar bikes triumph for Gasgas Factory Racing.
The Emirates Motorsports Organization, the rally organizers, will announce what is expected to be a bumper final entry list on Feb. 25. The Abu Dhabi Sports Council said the event’s place in the World Rally-Raid Championship was another step forward in the UAE’s sporting achievements.
“We are pleased to participate in supporting and organizing the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge,” said Aref Al-Awani, secretary-general of the ADSC, which has a long-term partnership with the EMSO to stage and promote the rally.
“We attach great importance to organizing international and community sporting events in the Al-Dhafra region, and value the role of the rally in shedding light on the features of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its desert terrain.”
Al-Attiyah’s path to a fourth triumph in the event is under threat from some of the world’s top drivers, including Stephane Peterhansel, who is targeting a record seventh cars victory in the event with Team Audi Sport.
Joining the battle are Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive Racing), Poland’s Jakub Przygonski and Russia’s Denis Rotov Denis (X-raid MINI JCW Team) and 2018 winner in Abu Dhabi, Martin Prokop (Benzina Orlen Team).
While Bahrain Raid Xtreme have yet to confirm their driver lineup after Sebastien Loeb’s second place Dakar finish, they will certainly add to the intensity of the contest.
The tussle for supremacy on four wheels will be matched by the one on two wheels, as Sunderland looks to add to his Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victories in 2017 and 2019.
Austrian star Matthias Walkner had already clinched the 2021 FIM world title before winning in Abu Dhabi last year, and he returns to the Al-Dhafra dunes to spearhead another big assault by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.
Teammates Toby Price, the 2016 winner in Abu Dhabi, and last year’s Dakar champion Kevin Benavides, are among the other big threats to Sunderland in the chase for the Rally GP title.
Botswana rider Ross Branch, winner of last year’s Rally Kazakhstan, goes into action with fellow Hero Motorsports Team Rally riders Joaquim Rodrigues and Franco Caimi.
Also in contention is Luciano Benavides, runner-up to Sunderland in Abu Dhabi in 2019, who teams up with Husqvarna Factory Racing’s American rider, Skyler Howes.
On March 6, the rally heads out from Abu Dhabi across the Al-Dhafra region with five competitive stages of 264 km, 318 km, 270 km, 257 km and 217 km in a total route of 1,917 km.