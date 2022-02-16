You are here

  • Home
  • Thai Buddhists mark holy day in subdued celebrations

Thai Buddhists mark holy day in subdued celebrations

Thai Buddhists mark holy day in subdued celebrations
Buddhist monks attend the Makha Bucha celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on February 16, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z74vj

Updated 33 sec ago
Aksarapak Lapanunt

Thai Buddhists mark holy day in subdued celebrations

Thai Buddhists mark holy day in subdued celebrations
  • Some believers take part in candlelit circle-around rituals at local temples
  • Makha Bucha Day celebrates and honors Buddha’s teachings
Updated 33 sec ago
Aksarapak Lapanunt

BANGKOK: Thai Buddhists marked Makha Bucha Day on Wednesday in subdued celebrations, with some returning to traditional candle lit circle-around rituals at local temples in the third year of observing one of the religion’s holiest days during a pandemic.

Hundreds of people visited Bangkok’s most frequented temples during the day, including Wat Pho, to commemorate Makha Bucha Day.

Nittaya Duangdao, a volunteer staff member at Wat Pho, expected fewer participants to turn out for Wian Tian during the evening, as “people may still be concerned about COVID-19.”

Wian Tian, which refers to the candlelit procession and circling around the temple, is one of the hallmark rituals of the holy day. Believers also typically take part in meditations, chanting and making offerings of food, among other good deeds.

“In the last two years, only the monks and staff in the temple were allowed to do the activity (during Makha Bucha Day),” Duangdao told Arab News.

In early 2020, as COVID-19 infections began surging around the world, temples across Thailand were prohibited from allowing celebrations for Makha Bucha Day. While some temples allowed people to take part in rituals on a smaller scale in 2021, this year saw an easing of restrictions.

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture announced this week that religious sites must subject visitors to mandatory mask wearing rules and impose one-hour limits on religious ceremonies.

Makha Bucha Day, which falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month annually, celebrates Buddha’s teachings and commemorates a gathering between the Buddha and 1,250 of his first disciples. The holiday is most celebrated in Thailand, as well as other Southeast Asian countries like Laos and Myanmar.

“As a Buddhist I feel that going to the temple and making merits makes me feel good, and I believe that it could bring a good thing to life,” Bowornluk Thongmark told Arab News.

Thailand on Wednesday reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of daily infections in months, though still below its daily case peak of over 22,000. In the last three years, officials have encouraged believers to take part in online ceremonies to contain the spread of the disease.

The Dhammakaya Temple, located in the outskirts of Bangkok and known for its lantern ritual on Makha Bucha Day, created a metaverse link this year and invited adherents to commemorate the religious holiday online.

Though concerns for infections still linger in real life, Thongmark said: “At the end of the day, we will have to return to normal life.

“I think what we can do is to be careful to not spread the virus to others and be responsible to our community.”

Topics: Buddhists Thailand Makha Bucha Day BANGKOK

Related

Hard-line Sri Lanka Buddhists mob attack Rohingya refugees
World
Hard-line Sri Lanka Buddhists mob attack Rohingya refugees
Rohingya crisis sparks fear among Bangladeshi Buddhists
World
Rohingya crisis sparks fear among Bangladeshi Buddhists

Britain to offer COVID vaccines to all 5-11 year olds

Updated 8 sec ago

Britain to offer COVID vaccines to all 5-11 year olds

Britain to offer COVID vaccines to all 5-11 year olds
Updated 8 sec ago
LONDON: Britain said on Wednesday it would offer COVID-19 vaccines to all 5-11 year olds, widening the rollout of vaccines in children in a decision that has been taken more slowly than in some other countries.
Announcing the move, health minister Sajid Javid said he had accepted advice from experts who argued that vaccinating young children would help protect against future waves of the coronavirus.
Britain has offered COVID-19 shots to vulnerable children, but has been slower than the likes of the United States, Canada, Ireland and Israel in making a broad offer of shots to all 5- to 11-year-olds.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) said that shots for the cohort would help increase protection against severe illness in children should there be future waves of COVID-19.
Javid said the government accepted the advice for England, and preparations for the rollout were under way within the National Health Service (NHS).
“The NHS will prepare to extend this non-urgent offer to all children during April,” he said. “So parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus.”
The British government will set out further detail of its plan for living with COVID on Monday.
The JCVI said that there was a non-urgent offer of the Pfizer BioNTech paediatric COVID vaccine for the age group, with at least 12 weeks between doses.
All four nations of the United Kingdom have followed JCVI guidance on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Scotland and Wales had already said it would accept JCVI advice in favor of vaccination for children aged 5-11.
Britain has reported 160,000 deaths from COVID-19, and while it has moved quickly to vaccinate the elderly and most vulnerable, it has taken a more cautious approach on COVID shots for children.
Peter English, a retired consultant in Communicable Disease Control said that while deaths from COVID in children were rare, vaccines were important for minimizing long COVID or severe outcomes in children, adding that the shots were safe.
“Many other countries have been vaccinating children aged 5 upwards for months now; the evidence of safety is overwhelming,” English said. “The UK has been dragging its feet on this issue.”

Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens

Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens

Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens
  • In the three stage plan, restrictions on private indoor meetings will be dropped for those vaccinated or recovered from the virus
  • Unvaccinated Germans will be allowed into restaurants with a negative test from March 4
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany is set to ease COVID-19 restrictions as a wave of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant seems to have passed its peak in most federal states, a draft plan seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
In the three stage plan, restrictions on private indoor meetings will be dropped for those vaccinated or recovered from the virus, according to the draft, prepared for a meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the heads of the federal states on Wednesday.
Checks at non-essential stores for a proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be abolished but a requirement to wear a mask will remain in place.
In the second phase, the maximum permitted size for outdoor events will increase to 25,000 people and night clubs will re-open for those who have received a booster shot or who are fully vaccinated and can show a negative test.
Unvaccinated Germans will be allowed into restaurants with a negative test from March 4, the draft showed.
Germany has been slower in easing restrictions than some other European countries such as Denmark, Switzerland and Austria, which announced on Wednesday that it was lifting most COVID-19 restrictions by March 5. Switzerland will lift most pandemic restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, the government said.
German health minister Karl Lauterbach said the country could not relax restrictions too quickly, since Germany has a lower vaccination rate than some of its neighbors.
On Wednesday, Germany reported 219,972 new daily coronavirus cases, down 6 percent compared to the same day last week. The seven-day infection incidence per 100,000 people also dropped to 1,401 from 1,438 on Tuesday.

Topics: Germany COVID-19 Restrictions

Related

South Korean COVID-19 deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate
World
South Korean COVID-19 deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate
WHO: New COVID-19 cases drop by 19 percent globally, deaths stable
World
WHO: New COVID-19 cases drop by 19 percent globally, deaths stable

Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row

Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row
Updated 16 February 2022
AFP

Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row

Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row
  • Row has heightened fears among Muslims in India, with many saying they feel under attack by the government
  • Local media on Monday said several Muslim girls chose not to attend classes when asked to remove hijabs
Updated 16 February 2022
AFP

Udupi: Schools reopened in southern India under tight security on Wednesday with public gatherings banned following protests over Muslim girls wearing the hijab in classrooms.
Tensions have been high in Karnataka state since late last year when at least four schoolgirls were prevented from wearing the Muslim headscarf, sparking protests that have since spread across India.
In an attempt to calm tensions, Karnataka’s state government temporarily closed schools last week.
This came as the Karnataka High Court imposed a temporary ban on the wearing of all religious symbols in schools while it considers the headscarf ban.
As classrooms reopened in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, police with batons were deployed outside several schools.
Authorities also imposed Section 144 — a law that prohibits gatherings of more than four people — in several districts.
There were no reports of disturbances but local media on Monday said several Muslim girls chose not to attend classes or sit exams when asked to remove their headscarves.
“We have grown up wearing the hijab since our childhood and we cannot give it up. I will not write the exam, I will go home,” the News Minute media outlet quoted a young girl as saying.
“Hindu students wear vermilion... Christian students wear a rosary, what is wrong if our children wear the hijab?” a parent told broadcaster NDTV.
Nasir Sharif, 43, said his 15-year-old daughter was told to take off her hijab at the school gates on Wednesday in Chikmagalur district. He persuaded school authorities to allow her to remove it only in class.
“My daughter has been wearing the hijab since she was five years old. It is to protect her dignity. What they are asking us to do is humiliating,” Sharif told AFP.
A video on social media that could not be independently verified showed around a dozen girls in burqas shouting, “We want justice! Allahu Akbar (God is most great),” after being prevented from entering class.
The row has heightened fears among Muslims in India, with many saying they feel under attack by the government of Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Rashad Hussain, US ambassador at large for international religious freedom, tweeted last week that hijab bans in schools “violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls.”
The Indian government said in a statement that people “who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities.”
“Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome,” it added.

Topics: India hijab Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Related

Burqa clad Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata on February 11, 2022, to protest after students were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (AFP)
World
OIC condemns growing attacks on Indian Muslims

UK to trial Moderna omicron jab

UK to trial Moderna omicron jab
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

UK to trial Moderna omicron jab

UK to trial Moderna omicron jab
  • CEO: Vaccine to neutralize delta, omicron variants slated for autumn rollout
  • Almost 30 hospitals across the UK are expected to take part in the tests, which begin later this week
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A group of 3,000 volunteers in the UK will be among the first in the world to receive a new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the omicron variant, Sky News reported.

Almost 30 hospitals across the UK are expected to take part in the tests, which begin later this week.

As part of the tests, overseen by a London hospital team, the 3,000-person cohort will be split into two, with the first half receiving a standard Moderna booster and the other half a new jab by the company designed to neutralize the highly infectious variant.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told Sky News that a booster set for public release this autumn would protect against both the delta and omicron variants.

The new clinical trial will evaluate immune responses among volunteers and the jab’s safety. “The UK is a world leader when it comes to the research and development of vaccines and medicines, bolstered by our renowned life-sciences industry,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“I want this country to be the best place in the world to launch clinical trials. I urge anyone eligible to take part in this vital research and play their part in protecting the country for years to come as we learn to live with COVID-19.”

Moderna’s cooperation with the UK’s National Institute for Health Research, a government-funded research arm, comes as the pharmaceutical giant looks to boost its market presence in the country.

Javid met with Bancel in the US last week amid rumors that the company is preparing to launch a research hub in Britain.

Bancel said: “The UK and NIHR have been pioneering in their work to study vaccines and therapeutics throughout the global pandemic and have built up world-class clinical research capabilities.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the NIHR and engaging further with the life sciences community in the UK.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Coronavirus (COVID-19) omicron variant Stephane Bancel Sajid Javid

Related

Moderna begins trial of omicron-specific vaccine booster
World
Moderna begins trial of omicron-specific vaccine booster
Moderna exec says company could have omicron booster ready in March
World
Moderna exec says company could have omicron booster ready in March

Lengthy Australian asylum detentions highlighted by Djokovic saga

Lengthy Australian asylum detentions highlighted by Djokovic saga
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

Lengthy Australian asylum detentions highlighted by Djokovic saga

Lengthy Australian asylum detentions highlighted by Djokovic saga
  • Human Rights Watch finds average detention rate of 689 days, believed to be the longest among Western nations
  • Report highlights example of Ahwazi Arab held in same building for 2 years with no release date
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Australia’s immigration detention policy has been slammed by Human Rights Watch, which has used the Novak Djokovic saga to point out that the country holds asylum seekers for an average of 689 days.

The expose comes one month after the Serbian tennis player was held in a detention hotel ahead of the Australian Open championships. 

He was detained for five days in a state-run facility in Melbourne after his visa to challenge for the Australian Open title was retracted because he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. 

But unlike Djokovic’s brief stay, some detainees are kept in the facility for hundreds of days. 

One Iranian refugee, 24-year-old Mehdi Ali, said: “The residents of this building are desperately in need of freedom.”

Ali belongs to the persecuted Ahwazi Arab minority in Iran, and has been held in the same building for two years with no release date.

Arriving in Australia when he was 15, he has been held by immigration authorities for nine years. 

He said his experience in the hotel was a “real-life nightmare,” and several detainees had suicidal tendencies after years of being held. 

HRW found the average detention duration from a government report in September. It is believed to be the longest average detention rate for a Western nation. 

Australia has a mandatory detention system for those who arrive by boat, with 1,459 people currently detained in the system. There are no limits on how long a person can be held. 

HRW found records of 117 people who had been held for at least five years. Eight people had been kept in detention for over a decade. 

“These statistics shows how completely alone Australia is among like-minded countries, in terms of the indefinite detention of asylum seekers and refugees for years on end,” researcher Sophie McNeill told the BBC.

“Under international law, immigration detention should not be used as punishment, but rather should be an exceptional measure of last resort to carry out a legitimate aim.”

Australia’s rejection of people fleeing persecution violates the rules of the international refugee treaties that it has signed up to.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australia Migration

Related

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Australia court rules minister acted rationally in canceling Novak Djokovic’s visa
Sport
Australia court rules minister acted rationally in canceling Novak Djokovic’s visa

Latest updates

Thai Buddhists mark holy day in subdued celebrations
Thai Buddhists mark holy day in subdued celebrations
Salama Khalfan named editor-at-large at Marie Claire Arabia
Salama Khalfan named editor-at-large at Marie Claire Arabia
Britain to offer COVID vaccines to all 5-11 year olds
Britain to offer COVID vaccines to all 5-11 year olds
Saudi and Croatian foreign ministers discuss ways to boost bilateral ties
Saudi and Croatian foreign ministers discuss ways to boost bilateral ties
Aramco deal pushes Saudi Arabia’s PIF up in global ranking: SWFI
Aramco deal pushes Saudi Arabia’s PIF up in global ranking: SWFI

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.