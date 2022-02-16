You are here

Russia ‘likely’ to launch ‘limited’ military attack against Ukraine, says Estonian intelligence
A cameraman films at a bomb shelter during a media tour in Kyiv on Wednesday when authorities showcased an underground shelter at the city’s Central Train Station where people can seek protection in case of emergency. (AP)
Reuters

  • The attack would include missile bombardment and the occupation of "key terrain" in Ukraine
  • Another possibility could be intensified fighting out of the two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine
Reuters

DUBAI: Russia is continuing to move troops to the Ukrainian border and will likely launch a “limited” military attack against the country, the head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Wednesday.
The attack would include missile bombardment and the occupation of “key terrain” in Ukraine, said Mikk Marran, director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service.
“Right now, our assessment is that they would avoid cities with large populations, as it takes a lot of troops to control those areas. But there is no clear understanding of what avenue the Russian troops might exploit,” he told a media briefing held to introduce the service’s annual report.
Another possibility could be intensified fighting out of the two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, according to Estonian intelligence. Such escalation is “highly likely,” and this way “Russia likely gets plausible deniability and avoids sanctions,” said Marran.
“If Russia is successful in Ukraine, it would encourage it to increase pressure on the Baltics in the coming years,” he said. “The threat of war has become main policy tool for Putin.”
Estonian intelligence is aware of approximately 10 battle groups of Russian troops moving toward the Ukrainian border, where 100 Russian military battle groups, or about 170,000 soldiers, are already deployed, the intelligence chief said.
The numbers include soldiers usually deployed in regions around Ukraine, but also troops in Belarus which Russia sent for a military exercise near Ukrainian border.
Some of the soldiers are likely to stay in Belarus beyond the Feb. 20 end of the exercise, a significant worry for the NATO alliance which the Baltics belong to, said Marran. “That would reduce preparation time for an attack against the Baltics.”

Topics: Ukraine Russia Estonian intelligence

Updated 37 sec ago

PARIS: A draft bill that would ban the wearing of the hijab in sporting competitions will pass on to France’s National Assembly after the Senate on Wednesday declined to vote on the legislation.
The broader bill is devoted to “democratizing sport,” including how the big sporting federations are governed. But it includes a clause, previously attached as an amendment by the conservative-dominated upper house, stipulating that the wearing “of conspicuous religious symbols is prohibited” in events and competitions organized by sports federations.
The move is, however, opposed by President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government and its allies who command a majority in the National Assembly, which has the final vote.
The place of religion and religious symbols worn in public is a long-running matter of controversy in France, a staunchly secular country and home to Europe’s largest Muslim minority.
Identity and Islam’s place in French society are hot-button issues ahead of April’s presidential election, with two far-right candidates whose nationalist programs question Islam’s compatibility with the Republic’s values polling nearly 35 percent of voter support between them.
Elsewhere, divisions over the hijab — the traditional covering of the hair and neck worn by Muslim women — have fanned protests in the Indian state of Karnataka after authorities there banned the garment in school classrooms.
Macron’s government had been swift to denounce the amendment. Given the majority wielded by his party and its allies in the lower house, the amendment is likely to be removed from the broader bill.
“Our enemy is radical Islamism, not Islam,” Marlene Schiappa, junior minister for citizenship, said on Tuesday.
France will host the Summer Olympics in 2024 and critics of the legislation have questioned how it would affect protocol at the Games, whose participants will include conservative Muslim countries, if it were adopted.
Right-wing Senator Stéphane Piednoir said the Olympic Charter provided for political and religious neutrality.
“We cannot compromise secularism and France cannot undercut the Olympic movement,” Piednoir told the upper house.
He said the bill was designed to allow “all women to participate in sports competitions without any differentiation, without any sign of discrimination, without any symbol linked to the veil which we know is a political tool.”
The Olympics charter states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

Updated 16 February 2022

  • Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces’ trip first of its kind to India
  • Indian PM working to broaden ties with Riyadh beyond energy, build strategic partnership
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: This week’s visit to India by the chief of the Royal Saudi Land Forces was part of a “steady evolution” of strategic ties between the two nations, foreign policy experts said on Wednesday.

For decades relations between New Delhi and Riyadh have mostly revolved around energy cooperation. The latest “first ever visit” by a Saudi defense chief to India comes over a year after the head of the Indian army made a trip to Riyadh.

The Indian Ministry of Defense described this week’s visit by Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair as “historic and landmark,” adding that it marked “deepening bilateral defense cooperation” between the two countries.

Until a few years ago, India’s relationship with Saudi Arabia was driven primarily by trade and the Indian diaspora in the Middle East. The Kingdom is one of the main energy suppliers to India and home to more than 3.5 million Indian expatriates.

Over recent years, there has been some cooperation on security, with Riyadh deporting four wanted fugitives to India.

But Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to broaden ties, and the two governments have agreed to build a strategic partnership.

Defense relations have seen a notable upswing in the last year with a series of high-level interactions and the first bilateral naval exercise, Al-Mohed Al-Hindi, conducted during August in Jubail. Up until the third quarter of last year, India was the second-largest trade partner of the Kingdom.

Some analysts see Modi’s overtures to Saudi Arabia as being part of a diplomatic effort to put pressure on archrival Pakistan by forging bonds with some of Islamabad’s closest allies.

Foreign policy experts noted that Al-Mutair’s visit was “part of the steady evolution of India’s strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.”

“India’s strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, that began in 2010, was accelerated during the visit of PM Modi to Riyadh and the return of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2019,” Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News. “The defense component of the partnership is very significant because it indicates a meeting of minds of two countries on regional security issues.”

He said that the relationship between the two nations was “not based on a zero-sum approach.”

“Each country has relationships with different countries on the basis of their interests,” Ahmad added. “What is significant is that over the last 20 years Saudi Arabia has steadily given priority to its ties with India as an energy, economic, and strategic partner because their strategic interests are common and both countries are committed to partnering with each other against the problems of extremism.”

Muddassir Quamar of the New Delhi-based think tank, the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses, said the visit underlined “growing military-to-military ties.”

“There is a new-found momentum in bilateral ties, and it is reflected in military cooperation among other areas,” Quamar added. “The visit by the Indian defense chief to the Kingdom in 2020 strengthened bilateral security and defense ties.

“A shared vision of bringing economic prosperity, peace, and stability and combating terror has brought the two countries closer.

“In addition to Saudi officers joining training courses in Indian military schools, India and Saudi Arabia are also looking to collaborate in the defense manufacturing sector,” Quamar said. “The visit by Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair will further enhance bilateral defense cooperation between New Delhi and Riyadh.”

Topics: India Saudi Arabia Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair

Updated 16 February 2022
Aksarapak Lapanunt

  • Some believers take part in candlelit circle-around rituals at local temples
  • Makha Bucha Day celebrates and honors Buddha’s teachings
BANGKOK: Thai Buddhists marked Makha Bucha Day on Wednesday in subdued celebrations, with some returning to traditional candle lit circle-around rituals at local temples in the third year of observing one of the religion’s holiest days during a pandemic.

Hundreds of people visited Bangkok’s most frequented temples during the day, including Wat Pho, to commemorate Makha Bucha Day.

Nittaya Duangdao, a volunteer staff member at Wat Pho, expected fewer participants to turn out for Wian Tian during the evening, as “people may still be concerned about COVID-19.”

Wian Tian, which refers to the candlelit procession and circling around the temple, is one of the hallmark rituals of the holy day. Believers also typically take part in meditations, chanting and making offerings of food, among other good deeds.

“In the last two years, only the monks and staff in the temple were allowed to do the activity (during Makha Bucha Day),” Duangdao told Arab News.

In early 2020, as COVID-19 infections began surging around the world, temples across Thailand were prohibited from allowing celebrations for Makha Bucha Day. While some temples allowed people to take part in rituals on a smaller scale in 2021, this year saw an easing of restrictions.

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture announced this week that religious sites must subject visitors to mandatory mask wearing rules and impose one-hour limits on religious ceremonies.

Makha Bucha Day, which falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month annually, celebrates Buddha’s teachings and commemorates a gathering between the Buddha and 1,250 of his first disciples. The holiday is most celebrated in Thailand, as well as other Southeast Asian countries like Laos and Myanmar.

“As a Buddhist I feel that going to the temple and making merits makes me feel good, and I believe that it could bring a good thing to life,” Bowornluk Thongmark told Arab News.

Thailand on Wednesday reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of daily infections in months, though still below its daily case peak of over 22,000. In the last three years, officials have encouraged believers to take part in online ceremonies to contain the spread of the disease.

The Dhammakaya Temple, located in the outskirts of Bangkok and known for its lantern ritual on Makha Bucha Day, created a metaverse link this year and invited adherents to commemorate the religious holiday online.

Though concerns for infections still linger in real life, Thongmark said: “At the end of the day, we will have to return to normal life.

“I think what we can do is to be careful to not spread the virus to others and be responsible to our community.”

Topics: Buddhists Thailand Makha Bucha Day BANGKOK

Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

  • Vaccinating young children would help protect against future waves of the coronavirus
  • Preparations for the rollout were under way within the National Health Service
LONDON: Britain said on Wednesday it would offer COVID-19 vaccines to all 5-11 year olds, widening the rollout of vaccines in children in a decision that has been taken more slowly than in some other countries.
Announcing the move, health minister Sajid Javid said he had accepted advice from experts who argued that vaccinating young children would help protect against future waves of the coronavirus.
Britain has offered COVID-19 shots to vulnerable children, but has been slower than the likes of the United States, Canada, Ireland and Israel in making a broad offer of shots to all 5- to 11-year-olds.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) said that shots for the cohort would help increase protection against severe illness in children should there be future waves of COVID-19.
Javid said the government accepted the advice for England, and preparations for the rollout were under way within the National Health Service (NHS).
“The NHS will prepare to extend this non-urgent offer to all children during April,” he said. “So parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus.”
The British government will set out further detail of its plan for living with COVID on Monday.
The JCVI said that there was a non-urgent offer of the Pfizer BioNTech paediatric COVID vaccine for the age group, with at least 12 weeks between doses.
All four nations of the United Kingdom have followed JCVI guidance on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Scotland and Wales had already said it would accept JCVI advice in favor of vaccination for children aged 5-11.
Britain has reported 160,000 deaths from COVID-19, and while it has moved quickly to vaccinate the elderly and most vulnerable, it has taken a more cautious approach on COVID shots for children.
Peter English, a retired consultant in Communicable Disease Control said that while deaths from COVID in children were rare, vaccines were important for minimizing long COVID or severe outcomes in children, adding that the shots were safe.
“Many other countries have been vaccinating children aged 5 upwards for months now; the evidence of safety is overwhelming,” English said. “The UK has been dragging its feet on this issue.”

Topics: Britain children vaccine COVID-19

Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

  • In the three stage plan, restrictions on private indoor meetings will be dropped for those vaccinated or recovered from the virus
  • Unvaccinated Germans will be allowed into restaurants with a negative test from March 4
BERLIN: Germany is set to ease COVID-19 restrictions as a wave of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant seems to have passed its peak in most federal states, a draft plan seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
In the three stage plan, restrictions on private indoor meetings will be dropped for those vaccinated or recovered from the virus, according to the draft, prepared for a meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the heads of the federal states on Wednesday.
Checks at non-essential stores for a proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be abolished but a requirement to wear a mask will remain in place.
In the second phase, the maximum permitted size for outdoor events will increase to 25,000 people and night clubs will re-open for those who have received a booster shot or who are fully vaccinated and can show a negative test.
Unvaccinated Germans will be allowed into restaurants with a negative test from March 4, the draft showed.
Germany has been slower in easing restrictions than some other European countries such as Denmark, Switzerland and Austria, which announced on Wednesday that it was lifting most COVID-19 restrictions by March 5. Switzerland will lift most pandemic restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, the government said.
German health minister Karl Lauterbach said the country could not relax restrictions too quickly, since Germany has a lower vaccination rate than some of its neighbors.
On Wednesday, Germany reported 219,972 new daily coronavirus cases, down 6 percent compared to the same day last week. The seven-day infection incidence per 100,000 people also dropped to 1,401 from 1,438 on Tuesday.

Topics: Germany COVID-19 Restrictions

