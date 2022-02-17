What We Are Reading Today: The President Who Would Not Be King

One of the most vexing questions for the framers of the Constitution was how to create a vigorous and independent executive without making him king.
In today’s divided public square, presidential power has never been more contested. The President Who Would Not Be King cuts through the partisan rancor to reveal what the Constitution really tells us about the powers of the president.
Michael McConnell provides a comprehensive account of the drafting of presidential powers. Because the framers met behind closed doors and left no records of their deliberations, close attention must be given to their successive drafts.
McConnell shows how the framers worked from a mental list of the powers of the British monarch, and consciously decided which powers to strip from the presidency to avoid tyranny. He examines each of these powers in turn, explaining how they were understood at the time.
What We Are Reading Today: Nationalisms in International Politics by Kathleen Powers
With nationalism on the rise around the world, many worry that nationalistic attitudes could lead to a surge in deadly conflict. To combat this trend, federations like the European Union have tried to build inclusive regional identities to overcome nationalist distrust and inspire international cooperation. Yet not all nationalisms are alike. Nationalisms in International Politics draws on insights from psychology to explore when nationalist commitments promote conflict—and when they foster cooperation.
Challenging the received wisdom about nationalism and military aggression, Kathleen Powers differentiates nationalisms built on unity from those built on equality, and explains how each of these norms give rise to distinct foreign policy attitudes. Combining innovative US experiments with fresh analyses of European mass and elite survey data, she argues that unity encourages support for external conflict and undermines regional trust and cooperation, whereas equality mitigates militarism and facilitates support for security cooperation.
Nationalisms in International Politics provides a rigorous and compelling look at how different forms of nationalism shape foreign policy attitudes, and raises important questions about whether transnational identities increase support for cooperation or undermine it.
What We Are Reading Today: Punishment: A Philosophy and Public Affairs Reader
Edited by: A. John Simmons, Marshall Cohen, Joshua Cohen, and Charles R. Beitz
The problem of justifying legal punishment has been at the heart of legal and social philosophy from the very earliest recorded philosophical texts. However, despite several hundred years of debate, philosophers have not reached agreement about how legal punishment can be morally justified.
That is the central issue addressed by the contributors to this volume. All of the essays collected here have been published in the highly respected journal Philosophy & Public Affairs.
Taken together, they offer not only significant proposals for improving established theories of punishment and compelling arguments against long-held positions, but also original and important answers to the question, “How is punishment to be justified?”
Part I of this collection, “Justifications of Punishment,” examines how any practice of punishment can be morally justified. Contributors include Jeffrie G. Murphy, Alan H. Goldman, Warren Quinn, C. S. Nino, and Jean Hampton.
Omar Mouallem explores the unknown history of Islam in the Americas in latest book
Joseph Hammond
MALAWI: Omar Mouallem’s new book paints a diverse and surprising picture of Muslims in the Americas whose history stretches back hundreds of years.
This publication has the more relaxed pace of a book rather than a reported piece, and the Canadian author goes deeper than a lot of reporting on the topic that doesn’t look deeper than the mid-century Black Muslim community of civil rights leaders such as Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.
With the opening of both Canada and the US to immigration after World War II, Muslim communities in North America began to expand and diversify. Often schisms formed, leading to new mosques and new communities.
In his own search for deeper roots, Mouallem travels beyond his native Canada and the US. He visits Mexico, Brazil, as well as Trinidad and Tobago — and Salvador, Brazil where Muslim slaves, inspired in part by the Haitian Revolution, rose up against their overlords in 1835. Of course in North America, too many Muslims were brought to the US as slaves and likely established small communities, none of which survive to the present.
Brazil abolished slavery in 1885 and by some estimates as late as 1910 the country was home to a Muslim population of some 100,000 people. The reportage in the book is bolstered by a strong review of academic sources.
The book also addresses the tricky question of what was the “first mosque” in the US. Mouallem visits the state of North Dakota where the first mosque opened to serve Levantine farmers in 1929. It is often considered the first mosque but Mouallem admits there are other claimants.
Mouallem’s book discusses the founding of the Highland Park Mosque in Detroit in 1921, though it unraveled a year later. There are other claimants as well; a group of Albanian Muslims working in the timber industry in Maine in 1915 used an accounting office for communal prayer. A group of Polish Tatar Muslims founded the American Mohammedan Society in 1907, and that community, which has used a number of prayer spaces over the years, still exists today.
As diverse and pluralistic as the US is, it should be no surprise that there are many “first mosques.”
What We Are Reading Today: A Moonless, Starless Sky by Alexis Okeowo
This is a masterful, humane work of literary journalism by New Yorker staff writer Alexis Okeowo — a vivid narrative of Africans, many of them women, who are courageously fighting the odds.
In A Moonless, Starless Sky Okeowo weaves together four narratives that form a powerful tapestry of modern Africa.
This debut book by one of America’s most acclaimed young journalists illuminates the inner lives of ordinary people doing the extraordinary — lives that are too often hidden, underreported, or ignored by the rest of the world, according to a review on goodreads.com.
Writer Lucinda Hawksley answers rapid-fire about great-great-great grandfather Charles Dickens
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Feb. 7 marked the 210th birth anniversary of one of 19th-century Britain’s greatest writers. Charles Dickens was a polymath, taking on the roles of journalist, theater performer, philanthropist and, above all, a novelist who gifted the world timeless classics such as “Oliver Twist,” “Great Expectations” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Delving into the injustices of Victorian society, his work has been translated into numerous languages and has never gone out of print. He was so influential that his surname has been turned into a commonly used adjective, “Dickensian.”
His great-great-great granddaughter, Lucinda Hawksley, was recently in Dubai at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, telling Arab News why his writing affects people to this day. “It’s quite incredible how far his fame spread, and still does. Today, wherever I go in the world, I meet people who read Dickens in schools. He does get read all over the world. It’s amazing,” she said.
“He wrote about real situations in real life. When you look at his observations of human nature, he gets its frailties. Human nature doesn’t change — we still have conflict and jealousy. We still have bankers ripping people off, we still have lawyers dying without leaving a will for their family. All these kinds of things are continuing to happen.”
Just like her celebrated ancestor, Hawksley took up a career in writing. She is also an art historian and broadcaster. Aside from writing insightful biographical books about Dickens, she has dedicated her research to women in social and cultural history. Queen Elizabeth II, the 19th-century Pre-Raphaelite model Lizzie Siddal, the British suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst and Princess Louise, Queen Victoria’s artist-daughter, are some of Hawksley’s subjects.
In her latest, pandemic-produced book, “Letters of Great Women,” Hawksley presents 50 fascinating letters penned by some of history’s iconic leaders, royals, social activists, artists, writers, and scientists — from Cleopatra to Virginia Woolf, Jane Austen to Gertrude Bell, the founder of Baghdad’s National Museum of Iraq.
“To be a woman who was educated enough to be able to write — and in particular to write a letter — you needed to be somebody who was very lucky,” Hawksley said. “You needed to be somebody whose parents had thought it was worth educating them, despite the fact they were a girl, and somebody who was deemed important enough that those letters have survived and ended up in archives.”
Lucinda Hawksley answers a rapid-fire Q and A on her ancestor, Charles Dickens.
The first Charles Dickens novel that you read?
“Oliver Twist,” in the children’s version.
A Dickens novel that you re-read is?
“A Tale of Two Cities” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Which Dickens novel would you recommend for someone reading him for the first time?
“A Christmas Carol,” just because it’s shorter, but also if they like a really good story, “Our Mutual Friend” or “Bleak House.”
Is there an aspect of Dickens’ life that is least understood by the public?
His mental health issues and the role that depression played in his life, from childhood onwards.
Through your research, what surprised you the most about Dickens?
The way he was as a father. There was no physical punishment at all in the Dickens family. His children were never smacked, which in the 19th century was extraordinary.
What is your favorite quote from a novel by Dickens?
“Have a heart that never hardens.” (Our Mutual Friend)