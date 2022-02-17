You are here

CNN probe complete, yet mysteries on Cuomo, Zucker remain

(Reuters/File)
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

  • WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told CNN employees late Tuesday that the report had been finished over the weekend
AP

NEW YORK: CNN’s parent company says it has completed its investigation into circumstances surrounding the firing of anchor Chris Cuomo and ouster of network chief Jeff Zucker. But for a news organization, it has chosen to leave questions unanswered.
The internal report, commissioned in September and prepared by the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, will not be made public, WarnerMedia said on Wednesday.
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told CNN employees late Tuesday that the report had been finished over the weekend. His memo said that marketing executive Allison Gollust, the woman whose relationship with Zucker led to his downfall, would also be leaving the company.
Kilar said the probe, based on interviews with more than 40 people and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, “found violations of company policies, including CNN’s news standards and practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust and Chris Cuomo.”
Cuomo, a former CNN prime-time host, was fired by Zucker in December after documents revealed how he had helped his brother, ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, strategize over how to fight charges of sexual misconduct. Zucker was forced to resign earlier this month because he had violated company policy in not revealing that his relationship with Gollust was romantic.
Kilar said in his memo that “this news is troubling, disappointing and, frankly, painful to read.”
But the statement did not specify the alleged violations of news standards. Even Kilar’s memo wasn’t completely clear — did each individual named violate both company policies and news standards? — and a WarnerMedia spokesman offered no clarification on Wednesday.
Zucker is prohibited from making further statements about his departure from CNN, according to someone familiar with the separation agreement who spoke under condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to talk about it.
“Jeff resigned due to an undisclosed personal relationship,” said Risa Heller, a spokeswoman for Zucker.
But a spokesman for Cuomo, Steve Goldberg, said that “it is clear this was never about an undisclosed relationship. As Mr. Cuomo has stated previously, Mr. Zucker and Ms. Gollust were not only entirely aware but fully supportive of what he was doing to help his brother. The still open question is when WarnerMedia is going to release the results of its investigation and explain its supposed basis for terminating Mr. Cuomo.”
Heller said that Zucker was never aware of the full extent to which Cuomo was helping his brother, “which is why Chris was fired.”
News organizations have taken different approaches to how it deals with investigations into the actions of its journalists. CBS News issued an extensive public report by an independent panel in 2005 dissecting a discredited story on former President George W. Bush’s National Guard service. A decade later, NBC News kept private its internal findings about how anchor Brian Williams had made inaccurate statements about things that he had covered.
The New York Times, in a story published Wednesday, offered details on a letter sent to CNN by Debra Katz, an attorney who has represented sexual harassment victims, accusing Cuomo of misconduct with a young woman when he worked at ABC News prior to joining CNN.
The letter said that years after the alleged misconduct, when the #MeToo movement was making news, Cuomo had contacted the woman about doing a CNN story on the company where she was then working, according to the Times. CNN did the story, although the woman tried to avoid contact with Cuomo, the newspaper said.
Katz wrote that the woman suspected Cuomo was trying to discourage her from coming forward to talk about the alleged misconduct, the Times said.
Katz declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Cuomo’s representatives vigorously denied the allegations of sexual misconduct and said Cuomo’s motivations in later reaching out to the woman were mischaracterized and were entirely journalistic in nature.
“He was never asked about the allegations prior to being terminated nor given an opportunity to respond to the allegations,” Goldberg said.

Audio streaming app TIDAL launches in the UAE

Audio streaming app TIDAL launches in the UAE
Updated 16 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Audio streaming app TIDAL launches in the UAE

Audio streaming app TIDAL launches in the UAE
  • New service to offer over 80 million songs to listeners in the Emirates
Updated 16 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Global music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL has launched in the UAE today. First launched in 2015, the platform now offers over 80 million songs and playlists to listeners.

“The UAE is a leading cultural hub and we believe music is a huge part of what drives culture,” Lior Tibon, chief operating officer of the company, told Arab News. “The increasing consumption of music across the country combined with its cultural influence has been a key driver in the UAE becoming the first international country for us to launch in this year.”

The Middle East and North Africa region, along with Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, is expected to account for more than 70 percent of global subscriber growth for streaming services by 2028, according to MIDiA Research. “We believe that giving artists and fans variety is important to match this demand,” said Tibon.

TIDAL offers two subscription options for users: TIDAL HiFi and TIDAL HiFi Plus. The former is available for $5.50 a month and offers an ad-free experience where users can connect the app to other speakers and download music for offline listening.

TIDAL HiFi Plus, which is available for $11 a month, offers all the benefits of TIDAL HiFi as well as fan-centered royalties, direct-to-artist payouts, and early access to exclusive offerings and upcoming features.

Although more users are willing to pay for streaming today than ever before, several competitors offer free versions for those reluctant to pay. Tibon, however, doesn’t necessarily see TIDAL’s paid model as a barrier to entry.

“Beyond price, we are the first platform to provide an improved way for fans to support artists by extending its support for artists with fairer earning terms and quicker payments through direct-to-artist payouts and fan-centered royalties,” he said.

Still, the option of a free version isn’t out of bounds. In November 2021, TIDAL introduced a free version in the US “to encourage fans to explore our deep catalog before committing to our paid membership tiers,” Tibon added.

The company is currently evaluating the possibility of rolling out the free tiers in other markets. “We are exploring alternative ways to partner locally to give potential members alternative ways to experience TIDAL for the first time,” he said.

TIDAL considers itself an “artist-first” platform, offering direct-to-artist payouts, which means every month a percentage of HiFi Plus subscribers’ fees are directed toward their top streamed artist.

It is also launching fan-centered royalties later this year, which means royalties will be paid based on the streaming activity of an individual HiFi Plus subscriber.

As part of its commitment to artists, the company has an emerging artists program, TIDAL Rising, which is dedicated to upcoming artists with the aim of introducing listeners to new music they may have missed. “We believe there are lots of innovative ways to improve how emerging artists are supported so watch this space,” said Tibon.

“We will also be showcasing new music from local UAE artists across a range of genres with dedicated playlists for the first time,” he added. 

TIDAL is now available to download on Android and Apple devices.

Salama Khalfan named editor-at-large at Marie Claire Arabia

Salama Khalfan named editor-at-large at Marie Claire Arabia
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

Salama Khalfan named editor-at-large at Marie Claire Arabia

Salama Khalfan named editor-at-large at Marie Claire Arabia
  • Emirati entrepreneur and designer will contribute to magazine’s content and events
  • ‘I believe this collaboration is a natural fit,’ she says
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirati entrepreneur and jewelry designer Salama Khalfan has been named Marie Claire Arabia’s editor-at-large. She will contribute to the magazine’s beauty, social, fashion and celebrity sections, as well as working on photo shoots and events.

Khalfan will work closely with Obeida Danhach, CEO and chief content officer of the magazine’s parent company Mediaquest, and Farah Kreidieh, editor-in-chief of Marie Claire Arabia.

“Like her astonishing creations, Salama’s journey has been impressive and inspirational. Her perspective on trends, be they societal, fashion or creative, will enhance our content and differentiate us further,” Danhach said.

Born, raised and educated in the UAE, Khalfan is a finance graduate and MBA holder. She spent just over a decade at Mubadala, focusing on the aerospace and technology sectors, before starting her fashion and design career in 2014.

Khalfan moved into the fashion industry with her homegrown brand Lovetown and became a serial investor in the technology, healthcare and hospitality sectors. In November 2018, she opened her first flagship store, Salama Fine Jewellery, in Dubai.

“Marie Claire is a beacon in women’s media, both in France and the UAE. Its clear and unique positioning is strongly aligned with my own approach to content that makes a difference. I believe this collaboration is a natural fit,” Khalfan said.

Rising Giants Network launches two podcasts for kids

Basel Anabtawi, CEO and co-founder of Rising Giants Network (Bottom-R), spoke to Arab News about the “RGN AJYAL” podcast. (Supplied)
Basel Anabtawi, CEO and co-founder of Rising Giants Network (Bottom-R), spoke to Arab News about the “RGN AJYAL” podcast. (Supplied)
Updated 15 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Rising Giants Network launches two podcasts for kids

Basel Anabtawi, CEO and co-founder of Rising Giants Network (Bottom-R), spoke to Arab News about the “RGN AJYAL” podcast. (Supplied)
  • ‘Qosas wa hikayat’ and ‘Men Hawlina Aswat’ will be available on Apple, Spotify, Deezer and Anghami
Updated 15 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Middle East podcast network Rising Giants has announced the launch of two new programs for kids.

Titled “RGN AJYAL,” the new segment is aimed at children above the age of 3.

“We want to be a positive force in media consumption. One way to do this is to engage kids in beautiful stories that inspire them to listen more, have less screen time and learn their native language,” Basel Anabtawi, the network’s CEO and co-founder, told Arab News.

Anabtawi said that although the idea of podcasts for children was new to the MENA region, there was a growing trend for them around the world as parents looked for ways to reduce screen time while keeping their children engaged during the pandemic.

A 2020 survey by the US nonprofit Kids Listen found that 16 percent of youngsters had been listening to podcasts for three months or less. Of those who listened, 38 percent were aged 7-8, 35 percent 5-6, and 31 percent 9-10.

Almost half of the respondents (49 percent) said they listened to podcasts for fun or entertainment.

Rising Giants’ first show for children, “Qosas wa hikayat,” launched on Tuesday and comprises seven episodes that take an immersive storytelling approach. Aimed at children aged 4 and up, the show is narrated in Arabic and promotes the good habits and moral values that are vital to a child’s upbringing and development.

The second podcast, “Men Hawlina Aswat,” is set to launch in March and is aimed at children aged 3 and above. It will be narrated in Arabic and voiced by two adults and one child actor.

“The interactive show, in conjunction with storytelling, will assist youngsters in identifying and exploring various sets of sounds,” the company said in a statement.

Anabtawi said both podcasts were currently free and that Apple Podcast subscribers had early access to them. The shows are available on all major streaming platforms including Apple, Spotify, Deezer and Anghami.

OSN adds new NBCUniversal titles this year

This year will also see OSN premiering Sky Studios’ titles such as “I Hate Suzie,” “Intergalactic,” and “The Fear Index.” (Supplied)
This year will also see OSN premiering Sky Studios’ titles such as “I Hate Suzie,” “Intergalactic,” and “The Fear Index.” (Supplied)
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

OSN adds new NBCUniversal titles this year

This year will also see OSN premiering Sky Studios’ titles such as “I Hate Suzie,” “Intergalactic,” and “The Fear Index.” (Supplied)
  • OSN to exclusively launch slate of new shows from Sky Studios, Peacock Originals produced by Universal Studio Group
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: OSN is expanding its slate of NBCUniversal television content, which will see the entertainment hub exclusively premiering more shows and films this year than ever before.

Nick Forward, managing director for streaming and chief content officer at OSN, said: “This collaboration strengthens OSN’s premium content portfolio as we deliver to our promise to bring the most sought-after content first, and at the same time as their world premiere, to our viewers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to build on our longstanding relationship with NBCUniversal, resulting in some of the year’s most anticipated films and series being added to OSN’s already jam-packed 2022 lineup,” he added.

NBCU’s streaming division Peacock launched the original show “MacGruber” last year and it was made available on OSN in December. This year, Peacock Originals such as “Bel-Air,” as well as other Peacock shows including “Angelyne,” “We Are Lady Parts,” and “Joe vs. Carole” will exclusively premiere on OSN in the region.

This year will also see OSN premiering Sky Studios’ titles such as “I Hate Suzie,” “Intergalactic,” and “The Fear Index” and NBC titles including “The Thing About Pam” and the new “Law and Order,” with the latter two launching on the same day as their US premiere.

Don McGregor, executive vice president and head of worldwide distribution at NBCUniversal, said: “The caliber and breadth of content we have to offer clients around the world is something that we’re extremely proud of.

“OSN has been a great partner to us throughout the years and we are delighted that their subscribers will soon be able to enjoy NBCUniversal’s exciting, new series and films.”

Five Turkish journalists to be jailed over Libya coverage after failed appeal

Five Turkish journalists to be jailed over Libya coverage after failed appeal
Updated 15 February 2022
AFP

Five Turkish journalists to be jailed over Libya coverage after failed appeal

Five Turkish journalists to be jailed over Libya coverage after failed appeal
  • The five were convicted in September 2020 of revealing information and documents connected to intelligence activities
  • Two journalists were sentenced in September 2020 to three years and nine months in jail, while three were given four years and eight months
Updated 15 February 2022
AFP

ANKARA: Five Turkish journalists were beginning jail sentences on Tuesday after a court rejected their appeal against a conviction related to their coverage of the deaths of Turkish intelligence officers in Libya in 2020, a lawyer in the case said.
The five were convicted in September 2020 of revealing information and documents connected to intelligence activities. They were variously held in detention for up to six months during their trial.
The charges related to articles and social media posts published shortly after President Tayyip Erdogan said in February 2020 that Turkey had “several martyrs” in Libya.
Turkey has provided military support and training to Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and helped it fight off an assault lasting several months on the capital Tripoli by eastern Libyan forces led by Khalifa Haftar.
Two journalists were sentenced in September 2020 to three years and nine months in jail, while three were given four years and eight months.
The defendants denied the accusations, saying they had been doing their jobs as journalists. An appeals court rejected their application on Jan. 28.
According to the indictment, Murat Agirel, a reporter for Yeni Cag newspaper, was the first to reveal the identities of the intelligence officers, sharing names and photos on Twitter and referring to Erdogan’s comments.
“I am going to jail again for wishing martyrdom for the children of the homeland who fell as martyrs ... Do not be silent, do not fear,” Agirel tweeted on Tuesday before turning himself in.
Celal Ulgen, a lawyer in the case, said the journalists were being jailed for doing their jobs and called the sentences “an intimidation directed toward all of society.”
Turkey is one of the world’s biggest jailers of journalists.
Critics say Erdogan has eroded the independence of courts and the media since a crackdown following an attempted coup in 2016. Officials say the courts are autonomous and arrests have been necessary due to security risks.
Turkish courts do not generally confirm rulings to the media and there was no word on Tuesday’s case from the government.

