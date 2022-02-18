Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse

You are here

Mercedes’ Forumula One driver Lewis Hamilton. (Reuters)
AP

  • “Ultimately, I don't think there's been a huge change or shift, or enough work that's been done by these social platforms. We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes,” Hamilton said
  • Mental health is a real thing and through these social platforms people are experiencing abuse, he said
AP

DUBAI: Lewis Hamilton urged social media companies to do more to stop the spread of online abuse after fellow Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi received death threats following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Latifi crashed his Williams car with a few laps left and with Hamilton coasting toward an eighth F1 title. The incident led to a safety car, and Max Verstappen overtook the seven-time F1 champion Hamilton on the last lap to win the world title amid huge controversy.
Although blameless, Latifi was hounded online as outrage grew at how Hamilton’s title was so suddenly lost.
“Ultimately, I don’t think there’s been a huge change or shift, or enough work that’s been done by these social platforms. We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes,” Hamilton said Friday after the unveiling of Mercedes’ 2022 car. “Mental health is a real thing and through these social platforms people are experiencing abuse.
“No one deserves that and that should never be tolerated,” the 37-year-old British driver added. “(Social networks) are able to change these things and make changes, but they don’t seem to do it quick enough. So, I think we just need to continue to apply pressure.”
Latifi was so affected that he hired bodyguards for a sightseeing trip to London with his girlfriend.
“I was in touch with Nicholas, he has my full support and I know how difficult it can be in those situations,” Hamilton said. “It’s important for him to know he has support from people around him.”
Mercedes driver George Russell, who was previously Latifi’s teammate at Williams, agreed with Hamilton.
“I think more needs to be done for athletes, for people in the spotlight because people behind the computer, behind the keyboard think they have a right to say what they like,” Russell said. “It’s almost forgotten that everybody is human ... Something really does need to be done and I felt really, really bad for Nicholas.”
Russell had at times also struggled in the same car.
“Mistakes happen and I know firsthand how difficult that specific Williams car was to drive,” he said. “He didn’t deserve at all to get what he received so definitely more needs to be done.”
Latifi, a 26-year-old Canadian, spoke about the impact the threats had on his mental state.
“I was back in London after the race and I had security with me when I went to Winter Wonderland with my girlfriend,” he said Tuesday. “You have to take the threats seriously because you don’t know what might happen and it is just an unfortunate reality of the world we live in.”
Latifi had anticipated receiving abuse and so deleted Instagram and Twitter from his phone.
“Using social media as a channel to attack somebody with messages of hate, abuse and threats of violence is shocking, and something I am calling out,” he said.
Hamilton also removed himself from his platforms following Abu Dhabi, re-emerging only two weeks ago.
The new 23-race season begins on March 20 at the Bahrain GP.

Topics: Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton social media abuse

UK Home Office demands big tech to block ‘legal but harmful’ posts

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill. (Reuters/File Photo)
British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

UK Home Office demands big tech to block ‘legal but harmful’ posts

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Increasing liability of tech companies for content deemed harmful but not illegal would be radical departure by UK from US and European models of Internet regulation
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The British Home Office has announced earlier this week that it is pushing for legal measures that would require big tech companies to monitor and block “legal but harmful” content on their platforms.

The suggested measures will create new liabilities for Internet platforms such as Facebook and Google, and could create a clash with European data protection rules and deter further investment from multinational tech companies in Britain. 

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill, a large-scope legislation aimed at cracking down on fraud, terrorism and other illegal activities on digital platforms. 

However, increasing the liability of tech companies for content that is deemed harmful but not illegal would be a radical departure by the UK from US and European models of Internet regulation.

If the Home Office’s proposals are added to the bill, Britain’s communications regulator Ofcom would be granted powers to demand from tech companies a higher level of active monitoring and blocking, rather than merely relying on their users to report abusive or offensive material.

“The home secretary has been clear that the internet cannot be a safe haven for despicable criminals to exploit and abuse people online. We expect companies to remove and limit the spread of illegal content on their platforms. Where they don’t, it is right they are held to account,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, new measures were added to the proposed Online Safety Bill, including sending “genuinely threatening” or “knowingly false” messages which will be counted as criminal offence.

If passed, the government’s online safety bill could see tech companies fined 10 percent of their global turnover if they fail to remove harmful content.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries urged online platforms to start making the changes now before the bill comes into force, saying that: “They can start doing what they need to do to remove those harmful algorithms and to remove much of the damage that they do, particularly to young people and to society as a whole.”

The government confirmed offences that have been added to the list of priority offences, which must be removed by platforms under the changes, include: Revenge porn, hate crimes, fraud, the sale of illegal drugs or weapons, the promotion or facilitation of suicide, people smuggling and sexual exploitation.

Topics: media UK UK Home Office social media

Google introduces privacy-centric initiative for ads

Google had already started making changes to the advertising ID to improve privacy and security, but phasing it out entirely indicates a complete overhaul to how users are targeted. (Reuters/File Photo)
Google had already started making changes to the advertising ID to improve privacy and security, but phasing it out entirely indicates a complete overhaul to how users are targeted. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Google introduces privacy-centric initiative for ads

Google had already started making changes to the advertising ID to improve privacy and security, but phasing it out entirely indicates a complete overhaul to how users are targeted. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Multi-year project “Privacy Sandbox” will introduce more private advertising solutions
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has announced that it is starting a multi-year initiative to change the way it tracks people and allows advertising targeting on the web and Android devices.

Titled the “Privacy Sandbox,” the initiative aims to introduce newer and more private advertising solutions, Anthony Chavez, vice-president, product management, Android Security & Privacy, said in a blog post.

“Specifically, these solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID,” he wrote.

An advertising ID is a unique code assigned to each user that helps build a profile of the user, which in turn is used for ad targeting. Google had already started making changes to the advertising ID to improve privacy and security, but phasing it out entirely indicates a complete overhaul to how users are targeted.

The web version of Privacy Sandbox will phase out third-party cookies and limit covert tracking.

The move is similar to Apple’s approach, which includes features that protect user data and privacy, such as the App Tracking Transparency feature, which explicitly asks users to choose between “Allow” and “Ask App Not to Track” their activity across other companies’ apps and websites.

Addressing initiatives taken by other platforms such as Apple, Chavez wrote: “We realize that other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers. We believe that — without first providing a privacy-preserving alternative path — such approaches can be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for user privacy and developer businesses.”

Unlike Apple, Google seems to be receiving a positive response. The blog post features comments from developer partners such as Snap, Duolingo and others. 

“At Snap, we’ve made privacy a priority and placed it at the center of how we design our products. We are excited to collaborate with Google to develop new privacy-preserving standards for Android,” said the company in a statement.

Topics: media social media Google ads

Meta launches ‘My Digital World’ on Safer Internet Day

Meta marked Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8 by launching “My Digital World,” a portal dedicated to educating users in the MENA region. (Supplied)
Meta marked Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8 by launching “My Digital World,” a portal dedicated to educating users in the MENA region. (Supplied)
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Meta launches ‘My Digital World’ on Safer Internet Day

Meta marked Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8 by launching “My Digital World,” a portal dedicated to educating users in the MENA region. (Supplied)
  • Portal aims to educate young users on online safety
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Meta marked Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8 by launching “My Digital World,” a portal dedicated to educating users in the MENA region.

The website includes the company’s digital literacy resources in English, Arabic and French, and is aimed at keeping users, particularly young people, safe on the Internet. The website also features learning modules that Meta has created in partnerships with experts in the region for students aged 13-18 years old.

“Our mission has always been to create platforms where people can connect and share their experiences with others from all around the world. But people cannot connect with others and express themselves freely without feeling safe,” a Meta spokesperson told Arab News.

Meta also launched a public safety campaign in Lebanon in partnership with nonprofit Himaya, which promotes the protection of children and families from all types of abuse. The campaign, “Report it. Don’t Share it.,” aims to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse material.

Additionally, Instagram partnered with NGOs and governmental entities in Egypt and Morocco to launch awareness campaigns addressing online bullying on social media platforms.

“Meta is investing heavily in tools to safeguard people and devote significant resources to ensure our platforms offer them a safe and positive experience,” the spokesperson added.

Despite these efforts, Meta remains widely criticized for its practices and policies, from content moderation and hate speech concerns to issues surrounding mental health and teen safety.

Just last year, whistleblower Frances Haugen shed light on several such issues by leaking internal documents to the Wall Street Journal, resulting in the publishing of “The Facebook Files.” She also appeared before the US Senate. Among these issues, Instagram’s impact on teenagers’ mental health and body image issues was of grave concern.

The documents revealed that 32 percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse. More than 40 percent of teen users in the US and UK who reported feeling “unattractive” said that the feelings started when using Instagram.

When asked if initiatives such as “My Digital World” will address these issues, the spokesperson said: “The reason we are launching ‘My Digital World’ is to empower and educate people, particularly the youth, to make digitally safe decisions and give them the information they need. Our world has become increasingly digital — the website will provide research-informed lessons, tips and resources that will help young people develop the skills they need to navigate and thrive in today’s complex digital world.

“We know our job is never done when it comes to safety on Meta. We will continue to build better tools, improve our policies and partner with experts to create a safer Meta experience,” the spokesperson added.

Topics: media social media Meta Safer Internet Day

Marketing services firm MEmob+ opens new offices in Riyadh, Doha

Marketing services firm MEmob+ opens new offices in Riyadh, Doha
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Marketing services firm MEmob+ opens new offices in Riyadh, Doha

Marketing services firm MEmob+ opens new offices in Riyadh, Doha
  • With business environment evolving, move ‘couldn’t have come at a better time,’ head of new operations says
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Data and location-driven marketing services company MEmob+ is expanding its operations in the region with the opening of new offices in Riyadh and Doha.

The Saudi and Qatari units will be led by Saad Bleik, the company’s business development manager, who will report to its co-founder and CEO Ihab El Yaman.

Memob+, which already has clients in the Kingdom and Qatar, said the move was a response to increasing demand in the two markets and would allow it to provide greater support to existing and future customers.

Ihab El Yaman (L) and Saad Bleik (R). (Supplied)

The data company has also seen significant growth outside the Gulf region in recent years. It has operations in Munich and is opening a regional headquarters in Madrid and a satellite office in Valencia.

“These office openings couldn’t have come at a better time,” Bleik said. “Not only is the transformation of marketing picking up pace in the region, with brands using data in more sophisticated ways, but the environment in which they operate is evolving too.

“MEmob’s expertise and technology is needed more than ever to navigate this complex, yet exciting, landscape and fulfill brands’ ambitions. Organizations with operations in the Kingdom or those processing data of Saudi residents will have one year to comply with the new requirements (of the Personal Data Protection Law, which takes effect next month),” he added.

Topics: media Marketing Riyadh Doha Saudi Arabia Qatar

ViacomCBS changes name to Paramount to boost streaming future

ViacomCBS missed Wall Street profit forecasts on Tuesday as the company announced it will change its name to Paramount and unveiled a broad range of new programming. (Reuters/File Photos)
ViacomCBS missed Wall Street profit forecasts on Tuesday as the company announced it will change its name to Paramount and unveiled a broad range of new programming. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

ViacomCBS changes name to Paramount to boost streaming future

ViacomCBS missed Wall Street profit forecasts on Tuesday as the company announced it will change its name to Paramount and unveiled a broad range of new programming. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • ViacomCBS reported adjusted earnings per share of 26 cents for October through December
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: ViacomCBS missed Wall Street profit forecasts on Tuesday as the company announced it will change its name to Paramount and unveiled a broad range of new programming in the battle for viewers in the crowded streaming market.
Shares of the media conglomerate that owns CBS, Showtime, Comedy Central, MTV and other networks, which initially fell 3%, slipped to a 6% loss as the company's two-hour presentation of its streaming strategy continued after the markets closed.
ViacomCBS reported adjusted earnings per share of 26 cents for October through December, below analyst projections of 43 cents.
The switch to Paramount, effective on Wednesday, was announced as the company made a presentation to drum up excitement among investors about its future strategy and programming.
"We know the opportunity at hand is massive, and we've got the passion, the ambition and the discipline to deliver," Chief Executive Bob Bakish said.
The company forecast it will have 100 million subscribers to its streaming services by 2024, raising earlier guidance of 65 million to 75 million customers. To get there, spending on new streaming programming will grow to more than $6 billion per year in 2024, the company said.
Executives announced a large slate of programming to help draw new online customers who have several options from Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and others.
Among them, ViacomCBS ordered a second season of upcoming video game TV adaptation series "Halo," a "Yellowstone" spinoff called "1932," and two animated "South Park" movies every year through 2027.
Starting in 2025, all "South Park" episodes will be exclusively available around the globe on Paramount+, executives said.
For younger viewers, the company will produce a "Baby Shark" movie and a new "Dora the Explorer" series.
Tom Cruise, star of Paramount's "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible," franchises, appeared via video, saying he was "very, very proud" of his 37-year relationship with the movie studio as an actor and producer. "Top Gun: Maverick" is scheduled to hit movie theaters in May.
Starting in 2024, Paramount+ will become the exclusive home for all of the company's theatrical movies after they play in cinemas.
The new Paramount name "will help advance our strategy of harnessing all our strength and breadth in building the businesses of tomorrow," Bakish and Chair Shari Redstone said in a memo to employees.
Earlier on Tuesday, the company said it added 9.4 million global streaming subscribers in the fourth quarter, taking its total count to 56 million subscribers.
The company also benefited from the resumption of live sports and a rise in affiliate revenue at its cable networks, which refers to the fees collected from cable and satellite operators and online distributors.
Revenue rose 16% to $8 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.51 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Operating income rose to $2.66 billion from $1.08 billion a year earlier.

Topics: media TV CBS and Viacom Inc Paramount

