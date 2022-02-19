You are here

  • Home
  • Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva burst into tears at the conclusion of her routine. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8t9vv

Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama
Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

The faltering performance of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in Thursday night’s long-form routine drew an audience of 10.3 million to NBCUniversal’s Olympic television and digital broadcasts, according to network figures.
The US primetime replay of the skating competition brought in 1.4 million more viewers than the previous night’s Olympics coverage, NBC said.
Valieva, the gold medal favorite in the spotlight after testing positive for a heart drug, made mistakes on her first four jumps and burst into tears at the conclusion of her routine. She finished in fourth place, behind two of her compatriots, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, who took gold and silver, respectively.
NBC’s nightly broadcasts of the Winter Games have been averaging 12 million people, according to the network’s total audience delivery metric, which combines viewership on traditional television, cell phones, tablets and Internet-connected TVs.
Sunday night’s competition drew the largest audience so far for NBC’s coverage from Beijing, attracting 24 million viewers — the largest NBC Olympics primetime audience since the opening of the 2018 Winter Games, NBC said. The broadcast followed the Comcast-owned network’s Super Bowl telecast, which measurement firm Nielsen said attracted 99 million viewers .
NBC’s coverage of the Olympics opening ceremony averaged close to 14 million television viewers, according to NBC. Across all platforms, including USA Network, the NBC Sports app and the Peacock streaming service, the audience reached nearly 16 million people.

Topics: media 2022 Winter Olympics

Related

Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics
Sport
Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
Sport
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics

New regional Twitter campaign highlights platform’s safety measures

George Salama, the director of public policy and government relations for Twitter MENA, told Arab News about the ew Arabic hashtag that translates as #TwitterSafetyCampaign as part of its activities to mark Safer Internet Day. (Supplied)
George Salama, the director of public policy and government relations for Twitter MENA, told Arab News about the ew Arabic hashtag that translates as #TwitterSafetyCampaign as part of its activities to mark Safer Internet Day. (Supplied)
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

New regional Twitter campaign highlights platform’s safety measures

George Salama, the director of public policy and government relations for Twitter MENA, told Arab News about the ew Arabic hashtag that translates as #TwitterSafetyCampaign as part of its activities to mark Safer Internet Day. (Supplied)
  • Aim is ‘to ensure the community is aware of the available solutions that will encourage a better experience for everyone,’ said platform chief
  • Regional vice president of the Internet Society Middle East said the internet is still a sort of ‘wild west’ and we must work together to discourage harmful behavior
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: This month, Twitter MENA launched a new Arabic hashtag that translates as #TwitterSafetyCampaign as part of its activities to mark Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8.

The campaign is an extension of the platform’s Middle East and North Africa Safety Campaign, which began in 2019 with the aim of enabling and empowering users to identify and report spam.

“Through this MENA Safety Campaign, our priority is to ensure that the community is aware of the available solutions that will encourage a better experience for everyone on Twitter,” George Salama, the director of public policy and government relations for Twitter MENA, told Arab News.

The new campaign features several videos highlighting safety features to inform users about the tools that are available on the platform to help ensure a safer experience. Twitter also introduced a new emoji of hands cradling the world, triggered by the hashtag #SaferInternetDay.

 

 

The campaign also included a Spaces discussion session featuring speakers from diverse backgrounds who talked about ways to combat disruptive online behaviors, the first-hand experiences of public figures, and insights into the efforts Twitter is making to tackle abuse, misinformation and spam.

The session was moderated by radio host Dalal Al-Mhamad and the guests included Salama; Abdullah Alsabeh, who is a tech expert and influencer; Lujain Daghstani, a quality of life counselor and social activist; and Nermine El-Saadany; the regional vice-president of the Internet Society Middle East.

“The Internet has revolutionized the way we live our lives,” El-Saadany told Arab News. “However, it still remains a sort of ‘wild west’ in that anonymity can lead people to act differently than in the real world

“It is, therefore, crucial that we work together, as a community, to discourage harmful behavior and instead encourage positive change.”

Twitter’s campaign garnered support from celebrities and influencers such as actress and singer Rana Samaha, squash player Nour El-Sherbini and tech influencers Mohamed Hadaidi and Saad Al-Dhawi.

It was also endorsed by Dubai Police and non-profit organizations, including the Internet Society Middle East; SMEX, which defends the digital rights of people and communities in the MENA region; and 7amleh, which advocates for digital rights in Palestine.

“We have made meaningful progress in our efforts to promote healthy conversations and surface authoritative information on Twitter,” Salama said. “We’re committed to working with our partners in tech, government and civil society to continue this work to help build a safer internet.”

According to the most recent statistics from Twitter, the platform removed 4.7 million tweets that violated its rules between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2021. It also permanently suspended 453,754 accounts for violating its child sexual exploitation policy and 44,974 for promoting terrorism and violent organizations.

“We have clear policies in place on abusive behavior, hateful conduct and violent threats on the service,” Salama added. “This work is constantly evolving as new challenges emerge, and we recognize we have to work hard to stay ahead of those who intend to undermine the public conversation.”

Topics: media social media Twitter MENA

Related

Meta marked Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8 by launching “My Digital World,” a portal dedicated to educating users in the MENA region. (Supplied)
Media
Meta launches ‘My Digital World’ on Safer Internet Day
From emojis to new partnerships, social media giants join celebration of Safer Internet Day
Media
From emojis to new partnerships, social media giants join celebration of Safer Internet Day

Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse

Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse
Updated 18 February 2022
AP

Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse

Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse
  • “Ultimately, I don't think there's been a huge change or shift, or enough work that's been done by these social platforms. We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes,” Hamilton said
  • Mental health is a real thing and through these social platforms people are experiencing abuse, he said
Updated 18 February 2022
AP

DUBAI: Lewis Hamilton urged social media companies to do more to stop the spread of online abuse after fellow Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi received death threats following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Latifi crashed his Williams car with a few laps left and with Hamilton coasting toward an eighth F1 title. The incident led to a safety car, and Max Verstappen overtook the seven-time F1 champion Hamilton on the last lap to win the world title amid huge controversy.
Although blameless, Latifi was hounded online as outrage grew at how Hamilton’s title was so suddenly lost.
“Ultimately, I don’t think there’s been a huge change or shift, or enough work that’s been done by these social platforms. We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes,” Hamilton said Friday after the unveiling of Mercedes’ 2022 car. “Mental health is a real thing and through these social platforms people are experiencing abuse.
“No one deserves that and that should never be tolerated,” the 37-year-old British driver added. “(Social networks) are able to change these things and make changes, but they don’t seem to do it quick enough. So, I think we just need to continue to apply pressure.”
Latifi was so affected that he hired bodyguards for a sightseeing trip to London with his girlfriend.
“I was in touch with Nicholas, he has my full support and I know how difficult it can be in those situations,” Hamilton said. “It’s important for him to know he has support from people around him.”
Mercedes driver George Russell, who was previously Latifi’s teammate at Williams, agreed with Hamilton.
“I think more needs to be done for athletes, for people in the spotlight because people behind the computer, behind the keyboard think they have a right to say what they like,” Russell said. “It’s almost forgotten that everybody is human ... Something really does need to be done and I felt really, really bad for Nicholas.”
Russell had at times also struggled in the same car.
“Mistakes happen and I know firsthand how difficult that specific Williams car was to drive,” he said. “He didn’t deserve at all to get what he received so definitely more needs to be done.”
Latifi, a 26-year-old Canadian, spoke about the impact the threats had on his mental state.
“I was back in London after the race and I had security with me when I went to Winter Wonderland with my girlfriend,” he said Tuesday. “You have to take the threats seriously because you don’t know what might happen and it is just an unfortunate reality of the world we live in.”
Latifi had anticipated receiving abuse and so deleted Instagram and Twitter from his phone.
“Using social media as a channel to attack somebody with messages of hate, abuse and threats of violence is shocking, and something I am calling out,” he said.
Hamilton also removed himself from his platforms following Abu Dhabi, re-emerging only two weeks ago.
The new 23-race season begins on March 20 at the Bahrain GP.

Topics: Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton social media abuse

Related

Xiaomi UAE has selected Dubai-based digital content and marketing agency Broomstick Creative to develop and deliver the company brand’s creative strategy. (Supplied)
Media
Xiaomi picks Broomstick Creative for social media remit

UK Home Office demands big tech to block ‘legal but harmful’ posts

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill. (Reuters/File Photo)
British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

UK Home Office demands big tech to block ‘legal but harmful’ posts

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Increasing liability of tech companies for content deemed harmful but not illegal would be radical departure by UK from US and European models of Internet regulation
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The British Home Office has announced earlier this week that it is pushing for legal measures that would require big tech companies to monitor and block “legal but harmful” content on their platforms.

The suggested measures will create new liabilities for Internet platforms such as Facebook and Google, and could create a clash with European data protection rules and deter further investment from multinational tech companies in Britain. 

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill, a large-scope legislation aimed at cracking down on fraud, terrorism and other illegal activities on digital platforms. 

However, increasing the liability of tech companies for content that is deemed harmful but not illegal would be a radical departure by the UK from US and European models of Internet regulation.

If the Home Office’s proposals are added to the bill, Britain’s communications regulator Ofcom would be granted powers to demand from tech companies a higher level of active monitoring and blocking, rather than merely relying on their users to report abusive or offensive material.

“The home secretary has been clear that the internet cannot be a safe haven for despicable criminals to exploit and abuse people online. We expect companies to remove and limit the spread of illegal content on their platforms. Where they don’t, it is right they are held to account,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, new measures were added to the proposed Online Safety Bill, including sending “genuinely threatening” or “knowingly false” messages which will be counted as criminal offence.

If passed, the government’s online safety bill could see tech companies fined 10 percent of their global turnover if they fail to remove harmful content.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries urged online platforms to start making the changes now before the bill comes into force, saying that: “They can start doing what they need to do to remove those harmful algorithms and to remove much of the damage that they do, particularly to young people and to society as a whole.”

The government confirmed offences that have been added to the list of priority offences, which must be removed by platforms under the changes, include: Revenge porn, hate crimes, fraud, the sale of illegal drugs or weapons, the promotion or facilitation of suicide, people smuggling and sexual exploitation.

Topics: media UK UK Home Office social media

Related

UAE warns against mocking COVID-19 safety measures on social media
Media
UAE warns against mocking COVID-19 safety measures on social media
Should flaunting wealth on social media be deemed vulgar?
Media
Should flaunting wealth on social media be deemed vulgar?

Google introduces privacy-centric initiative for ads

Google had already started making changes to the advertising ID to improve privacy and security, but phasing it out entirely indicates a complete overhaul to how users are targeted. (Reuters/File Photo)
Google had already started making changes to the advertising ID to improve privacy and security, but phasing it out entirely indicates a complete overhaul to how users are targeted. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Google introduces privacy-centric initiative for ads

Google had already started making changes to the advertising ID to improve privacy and security, but phasing it out entirely indicates a complete overhaul to how users are targeted. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Multi-year project “Privacy Sandbox” will introduce more private advertising solutions
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has announced that it is starting a multi-year initiative to change the way it tracks people and allows advertising targeting on the web and Android devices.

Titled the “Privacy Sandbox,” the initiative aims to introduce newer and more private advertising solutions, Anthony Chavez, vice-president, product management, Android Security & Privacy, said in a blog post.

“Specifically, these solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID,” he wrote.

An advertising ID is a unique code assigned to each user that helps build a profile of the user, which in turn is used for ad targeting. Google had already started making changes to the advertising ID to improve privacy and security, but phasing it out entirely indicates a complete overhaul to how users are targeted.

The web version of Privacy Sandbox will phase out third-party cookies and limit covert tracking.

The move is similar to Apple’s approach, which includes features that protect user data and privacy, such as the App Tracking Transparency feature, which explicitly asks users to choose between “Allow” and “Ask App Not to Track” their activity across other companies’ apps and websites.

Addressing initiatives taken by other platforms such as Apple, Chavez wrote: “We realize that other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers. We believe that — without first providing a privacy-preserving alternative path — such approaches can be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for user privacy and developer businesses.”

Unlike Apple, Google seems to be receiving a positive response. The blog post features comments from developer partners such as Snap, Duolingo and others. 

“At Snap, we’ve made privacy a priority and placed it at the center of how we design our products. We are excited to collaborate with Google to develop new privacy-preserving standards for Android,” said the company in a statement.

Topics: media social media Google ads

Related

Ex-Google Eric Schmidt launches $125m fund to back AI research in “hard problems”
Business & Economy
Ex-Google Eric Schmidt launches $125m fund to back AI research in “hard problems”
Google to invest $1bn to push India's digitalization
Business & Economy
Google to invest $1bn to push India's digitalization

Meta launches ‘My Digital World’ on Safer Internet Day

Meta marked Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8 by launching “My Digital World,” a portal dedicated to educating users in the MENA region. (Supplied)
Meta marked Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8 by launching “My Digital World,” a portal dedicated to educating users in the MENA region. (Supplied)
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Meta launches ‘My Digital World’ on Safer Internet Day

Meta marked Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8 by launching “My Digital World,” a portal dedicated to educating users in the MENA region. (Supplied)
  • Portal aims to educate young users on online safety
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Meta marked Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8 by launching “My Digital World,” a portal dedicated to educating users in the MENA region.

The website includes the company’s digital literacy resources in English, Arabic and French, and is aimed at keeping users, particularly young people, safe on the Internet. The website also features learning modules that Meta has created in partnerships with experts in the region for students aged 13-18 years old.

“Our mission has always been to create platforms where people can connect and share their experiences with others from all around the world. But people cannot connect with others and express themselves freely without feeling safe,” a Meta spokesperson told Arab News.

Meta also launched a public safety campaign in Lebanon in partnership with nonprofit Himaya, which promotes the protection of children and families from all types of abuse. The campaign, “Report it. Don’t Share it.,” aims to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse material.

Additionally, Instagram partnered with NGOs and governmental entities in Egypt and Morocco to launch awareness campaigns addressing online bullying on social media platforms.

“Meta is investing heavily in tools to safeguard people and devote significant resources to ensure our platforms offer them a safe and positive experience,” the spokesperson added.

Despite these efforts, Meta remains widely criticized for its practices and policies, from content moderation and hate speech concerns to issues surrounding mental health and teen safety.

Just last year, whistleblower Frances Haugen shed light on several such issues by leaking internal documents to the Wall Street Journal, resulting in the publishing of “The Facebook Files.” She also appeared before the US Senate. Among these issues, Instagram’s impact on teenagers’ mental health and body image issues was of grave concern.

The documents revealed that 32 percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse. More than 40 percent of teen users in the US and UK who reported feeling “unattractive” said that the feelings started when using Instagram.

When asked if initiatives such as “My Digital World” will address these issues, the spokesperson said: “The reason we are launching ‘My Digital World’ is to empower and educate people, particularly the youth, to make digitally safe decisions and give them the information they need. Our world has become increasingly digital — the website will provide research-informed lessons, tips and resources that will help young people develop the skills they need to navigate and thrive in today’s complex digital world.

“We know our job is never done when it comes to safety on Meta. We will continue to build better tools, improve our policies and partner with experts to create a safer Meta experience,” the spokesperson added.

Topics: media social media Meta Safer Internet Day

Related

From emojis to new partnerships, social media giants join celebration of Safer Internet Day
Media
From emojis to new partnerships, social media giants join celebration of Safer Internet Day
Fares Akkad, regional director for Middle East and North Africa at Meta. (Supplied)
Media
Meta appoints Fares Akkad as regional director MENA

Latest updates

Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules
In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. (AP)
UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe
UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe
Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama
Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama
UN says last of at least 16 staffers held in Ethiopia freed
UN says last of at least 16 staffers held in Ethiopia freed
Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE
Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh, the speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council, attends the 32nd Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference in Cairo. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.