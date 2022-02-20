‘Go home’: Protests against foreigners resurface in South Africa

You are here

Members of the anti-foreigners movement so called "Operation Dudula" hold South African flags during a gathering at a park in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on February 19, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

  • In recent weeks, scores of protesters have been staging demonstrations against undocumented migrants in what they have dubbed Operation Dudula, Zulu for ‘drive back’
JOHANNESBURG: They turned up in a mob of several hundred at a migrant center in South Africa’s Soweto township — unemployed, wielding weapons and angry with foreigners they accuse of taking their jobs.

“Foreigners, go home,” they cried, according to witnesses.

With unemployment at 35 percent — and rising up to 65 percent among youth — competition for jobs has spawned resentment among some jobless South Africans. In the past, xenophobic protests have morphed into violence.

Attacks against foreigners left at least 62 people dead in 2008, while another seven were killed in similar unrest in 2015.

Armed mobs descended on foreign-owned businesses around the financial hub Johannesburg in 2019.

The ensuing clashes left at least 12 people dead, of whom 10 were South African, according to the government.

In recent weeks, scores of protesters have been staging demonstrations against undocumented migrants in what they have dubbed Operation Dudula, Zulu for “drive back.”

At the Methodist migrant community center in Soweto, where about 100 migrant families live, there had been rumors of an attack.

A horde arrived earlier this month — some wielding traditional Zulu leather whips — at the center in South Africa’s most famous township, located south of Johannesburg.

“Foreign nationals are stealing jobs that belong to South Africans,” protesters said, according to witnesses.

Sithulisiwe Chinora, a 22-year-old Zimbabwean, recounted how she started shaking violently, her infant wrapped on her back.

“I thought I was going to die that day,” she said.

Father Paul Verryn, who founded the center, says it is clear who the protesters were.

“They are xenophobic activists, they clearly targeted foreign nationals because they want them out,” said the minister, who is famous for having opened a church in Johannesburg to thousands of undocumented Zimbabweans after the first anti-immigration attacks.

But the Operation Dudula movement says it is pacifist.

Its leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, a man in his thirties from Soweto who often dresses in a military uniform and bullet-proof vest, says he is simply seeking to “restore law and order.”

“The law enforcement is failing us,” he has said.

Last weekend, Dlamini led a protest outside a supermarket demanding the sacking of foreign workers employed there.

“There is (nothing) xenophobic about that, it’s the law,” he told journalists. “Any job that doesn’t require skill in South Africa belongs to South Africans.”

Around 3.9 million foreigners live in South Africa, a country of almost 60 million, including political refugees, according to official statistics.

Human Rights Watch says foreigners are often made scapegoats in a country with one of the world’s most unequal societies.

Jay Naidoo, a founding member of the Cosatu workers’ union, said anti-immigrant arguments did not hold up.

“Even if they were to expel all the immigrants, our level of crime would not drop, neither our level of joblessness,” he said.

So far, the latest demonstrations have not spiraled into violence.

A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said law enforcement was keeping an eye on the demonstrations.

But “the right to protest is enshrined in the country’s constitution and so far, they haven’t committed any action that required the police to enforce the law,” the source said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the authorities were closely watching “pockets of groupings that are trying to foment a type of negative attitudes” toward foreigners.

At the start of the month, the government said it was working on a law to install a quota for foreign workers in South African companies.

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

Jean-Luc Brunel, who was close to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. (Screenshot/BFM TV)
Jean-Luc Brunel, who was close to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. (Screenshot/BFM TV)
Updated 19 February 2022
AP

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

Jean-Luc Brunel, who was close to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. (Screenshot/BFM TV)
  • Victims of the alleged abuse described shock and dismay that the agent, Jean-Luc Brunel, will never face trial
  • They described his death as a double blow, after Epstein killed himself in 2019
Updated 19 February 2022
AP

PARIS: A modeling agent who was close to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell.
He was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.
Victims of the alleged abuse described shock and dismay that the agent, Jean-Luc Brunel, will never face trial. They described his death as a double blow, after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting sex-trafficking charges.
Paris police are investigating Brunel’s death, the prosecutor’s office said. The circumstances of his death were not made public and Brunel’s lawyers did not comment on it.
Brunel denied wrongdoing and said via his lawyer that he was willing to talk to investigators. Brunel’s legal team had repeatedly complained about the conditions of his detention and sought to have him released pending trial.
Brunel, who was in his 70s, was detained at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020 as part of a broad French probe unleashed by the US sex-trafficking charges against Epstein.
A frequent companion of Epstein, Brunel was considered central to the French investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by the US financier and his circle. Epstein traveled often to France and had apartments in Paris.
Multiple women who identified themselves as victims have spoken to police since the French probe was opened in 2019, and at times expressed frustration with the slow pace of the investigation.
One of them, Thysia Huisman, said the news of Brunel’s death sent her into “shock.”
“It makes me angry, because I’ve been fighting for years,” Huisman, a Dutch former model who told police she was raped by Brunel as a teen, told The Associated Press. “For me, the end of this was to be in court. And now that whole ending — which would help form closure — is taken away from me.”
A lawyer representing Huisman and other victims, Anne-Claire Lejeune, said other women involved in the case feel the same.
“Great disappointment, great frustration that (the victims) won’t get justice,” she told The AP.
She expressed doubt that the investigation would lead to a trial because Brunel was so central to the case. She also voiced concerns that Brunel’s death mean his accusers won’t get official recognition of their status as victims.
“To rebuild yourself (after abuse), that is one of the essential steps,” Huisman said.
She expressed hope that Brunel’s death won’t discourage women from continuing to speak out about abuse. The investigation, along with a growing reckoning about sexual misconduct in France, has “freed up women to talk about it,” she said. “It’s a difficult step that requires a lot of courage and strength.”
One of Epstein’s main accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has alleged that Brunel procured women, some of them minors, for sex with Epstein and other people, luring them with promises of modeling work.
Britain’s Prince Andrew recently agreed to settle a case in which Giuffre accused him of sexual abuse when she was 17. Guiffre says she was supplied to Andrew by Epstein, charges that Andrew denies. The settlement, in which Andrew agreed to make a substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity, avoids a trial.

Mortars explode as Ukraine minister tours frontline

Mortars explode as Ukraine minister tours frontline
Updated 19 February 2022
AFP

Mortars explode as Ukraine minister tours frontline

Mortars explode as Ukraine minister tours frontline
  • The minister, Denys Monastyrskiy, was forced to seek cover as the shells exploded
  • There was no sign that anyone was hurt in the volley of shells
Updated 19 February 2022
AFP

NOVOLUGANSKE, Ukraine: A dozen mortar shells fell within a few hundred meters (yards) of Ukraine’s interior minister on Saturday as he met journalists on a tour of the frontline with Russian-backed rebels.
The minister, Denys Monastyrskiy, was forced to seek cover as the shells exploded, shortly after he gave on camera interviews to international media, AFP correspondents saw.
There was no sign that anyone was hurt in the volley of shells, which fell as the minister left a frontline area where he had given interviews in the trench line separating government forces from the rebels.
The journalists and officials left the area shortly afterwards.
Both the government and separatist forces have accused each other of escalating the conflict in recent days, and Ukraine reported the death of a soldier on Friday, the fourth in the past two months.
Moscow-backed rebels who hold parts of the Lugansk and Donetsk districts on the Russian border have alleged that the government is plotting a campaign to drive them out of the area.
But Kyiv insists it has no such plan, and in turn accuses Russian leader President Vladimir Putin of ramping up tensions to provoke an incident that could serve as a pretext to launch an invasion.

Pakistani father from Karachi neighborhood helps boxer daughters punch through gender barriers

Nimra, a professional fighter in the atomweight category, trains with her father in Karachi, Pakistan. (AN Photo)
Nimra, a professional fighter in the atomweight category, trains with her father in Karachi, Pakistan. (AN Photo)
Updated 19 February 2022

Pakistani father from Karachi neighborhood helps boxer daughters punch through gender barriers

Nimra, a professional fighter in the atomweight category, trains with her father in Karachi, Pakistan. (AN Photo)
  • Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood is known just as much for its raw sporting talent, including in boxing and football, as for drug-fueled gang violence
Updated 19 February 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Nisar Ahmed was always passionate about pursuing sports, but financial limitations forced him to abandon his dreams and become a clerk at a government office.

Now, four decades later, he is vicariously following his passion through his four daughters, who have made a name for themselves as young boxers in Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood, known just as much for its raw sporting talent, including in boxing and football, as for drug-fueled gang violence.

“When I see my children, I feel like I am watching myself,” Ahmed told Arab News at his Lyari residence, where punching bags were fixed to the ceiling and boxing gloves were scattered all over the floor. “It’s like I am living my childhood again.”  

Ahmed’s 23-year-old daughter Nimra is already a professional fighter in the atomweight category.

“There is an Indian movie in which actor Amir Khan gives his daughters rigorous training to become wrestlers,” she told Arab News.

“My father is a real-life hero in the same way. He has taught us to be strong and face the world.”  

Nimra is currently preparing to fight Denise Castle, the current atomweight world champion, for the World Boxing Council international title in Dubai next month. Currently at No. 11 in Asia, she is hopeful of winning the competition and aspires to qualify for the world title.  

Ahmed said that it was not easy for his daughters to reach this stage and that he faced significant opposition from family and friends when he started training them. Even his wife resisted the idea, thinking it would change the girls’ physical appearance. 

“Boxing didn’t do anything to my girls’ faces. If anything, they look healthier and more beautiful now,” said a smiling Ahmed.

“God has given them beauty, courage and honor. They have confidence, and they can face any hardship in the world. I am proud of them.”  

Ahmed’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar is the first female ringmaster featured in the Pakistan Super League “Hamaray Heroes” category this year, while his other daughters, Asia and Mahnoor, are amateur boxers also.

All four girls said the road leading to where they are today was cobbled with adversity. People would taunt them and their father and complain to their mother, who was already against the idea of her daughters becoming boxers.

“When we would go to the ground for running or a fight, the neighborhood women, sitting in the street, would get annoyed upon seeing us and complain to our mother, saying ‘Why don’t you ask their father why he is making his daughters do this?’” Nimra said.  

“In our society, girls are not considered capable enough, and people think they have to do nothing in the future but get married,” she said.

“Our father not only gave us a good education but also introduced us to a sport like boxing,” Nimra said. “He supported us and trained us. He enabled us to play at the national and international levels and proved those people wrong who said that we are girls and we will be defeated.”

Now, Nimra said, even people who initially opposed the sisters had started praising them.

“Now when people see us, our achievements, they become happy. Our relatives, who used to object to our boxing, now happily tell people that we are their family,” a beaming Nimra said.

The cherry on top for the girls, she said, was the sense of pride and achievement felt by their father. 

“He tells us that we are his ‘commanders,’” Nimra added, “and he wants to see which commander conquers which country and brings him which medal.”

Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday

Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday
  • The company as well as Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines will conduct some last flights to those cities over the weekend before suspending flights from Monday
Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Germany’s Lufthansa group is suspending flights to and from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa, a spokesperson said on Saturday amid growing fears of a possible Russian invasion.
The company, which owns Germany’s flagship carrier as well as Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, will conduct some last flights to those cities over the weekend before suspending flights from Monday until the end of the month, the spokesperson said.
It will continue to fly to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine where some countries have moved their embassies, the spokesperson said. Lufthansa is constantly monitoring the situation and will decide on further flights at a later date.
Lufthansa follows several other European airlines which have already canceled services to and from Ukraine.
Germany’s foreign ministry earlier on Saturday told its nationals to leave the country.

US defense chief: Russia ‘uncoiling and poised to strike’

US defense chief: Russia ‘uncoiling and poised to strike’
Updated 19 February 2022
AP

US defense chief: Russia ‘uncoiling and poised to strike’

US defense chief: Russia ‘uncoiling and poised to strike’
  • Austin was in Lithuania as a massive Russian troop buildup and other actions have Western officials saying that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any time
  • “The battle for Ukraine is a battle for Europe. If Putin is not stopped there, he will go further," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said
Updated 19 February 2022
AP

VILNIUS, Lithuania: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia.
But he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics.
Austin was in Lithuania as a massive Russian troop buildup and other actions have Western officials saying that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any time, although Russia has denied planning an invasion.
“They are uncoiling and are now poised to strike,” Austin said Saturday about the readiness of Russia’s troops to attack Ukraine.
Lithuanian officials voiced concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged ambitions could expand to the entire region.
“The battle for Ukraine is a battle for Europe. If Putin is not stopped there, he will go further,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said during a joint news conference with Austin. “They are choosing the way that is based on force. We need to send a very clear and unambiguous message that it would be faced by a very clear and swift response.”
In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte noted that some European political leaders a few years ago spoke of NATO being “irrelevant.”
“Putin must be surprised now by the unity of the West, which is much stronger than ever,” Simonyte told The AP. ” Now we see how relevant NATO is and how important it is that we have absolute unity of NATO and the European Union. And the most important message to Mr. Putin is that there will be no decisions on countries behind the countries’ back. This is what he wants to achieve.”
She scolded Western nations for not taking signals coming from Moscow seriously enough in the past years. Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and began backing separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, including the Donbas region, that same year.
“If the threat from Russia would have been taken seriously by the West, there would have been no Crimea and no Donbas. A lot in the future will depend on how strong the Western reaction will be if Russia invades Ukraine,” Simonyte said. “Bad peace is better than a good war. Diplomacy should be given a chance, but there will be no trust (in Russia) anymore and I do not see how it can be restored.”
The three Baltic nations — Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — joined NATO on the same day in March 2004, and the alliance operates under the principle that an attack on one member is an attack on them all. Lithuania, a nation of 2.8 million, borders Russian ally Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.
“I want everyone in Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia to know — and I want President Putin and the Kremlin to know — that the United States of America stands with our allies,” Austin said during the news conference in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.
Austin also met with Simonyte, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and the defense ministers of Latvia and Estonia on his two-day visit to Lithuania.
Nauseda asked Washington for a permanent deployment of a rotating battalion in the Baltics, emphasizing that the situation in Eastern Europe continues to deteriorate.
“Russia’s military buildup on NATO’s eastern border changes the overall security situation. Therefore, the decision to reinforce security in the region with additional troops from the United States and to accelerate collaboration on military acquisitions is critical,” Nauseda said.
Austin did not comment on the request. United States has deployed regular rotations of battle groups of about 500 soldiers and armored vehicles since 2019.
Germany and The Netherlands said this month that they would increase the number of troops by several hundred soldiers in NATO’s battlegroup in Lithuania. The Dutch force is part of NATO’ German-led battlegroup deployed in Lithuania since 2017.

