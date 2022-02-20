You are here

  • Home
  • US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin

US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin

US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin
Short Url

https://arab.news/gq94v

Updated 24 sec ago
Agencies

US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin

US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis
Updated 24 sec ago
Agencies

WASHINGTON: The White House on Saturday said that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time and said US President Joe Biden will convene a National Security Council meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation.

Russia’s strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and Washington accused Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s border of advancing and being “poised to strike.”

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.




Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) 

“I don’t know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, where he also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Zelenskyy said Russia could pick the location for the talks.
“Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement.”
There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.
Zelenskyy spoke hours after separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization on Saturday while Western leaders made increasingly dire warnings that a Russian invasion of its neighbor appeared imminent.

The US and the European Union have said they believe Moscow is striving to create a pretext for an attack on Ukraine by falsifying violent incidents on the ground and having proxy outlets put out false information.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Saturday warned: "We are seeing more evidence of Russian disinformation being used as a pretext for a potential Russian attack on Ukraine.
"Locals in Donetsk reported calm despite Russian claims of a car bomb."
The EU also warned Saturday it was seeing stepped-up "manipulation" of information to support what looks like a fabricated pretense for military escalation.
The warning came as Russian state media published unverifiable reports of violent acts in eastern Ukraine.

 

Topics: Russia Ukraine

Related

NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis
World
NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis
Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has ‘made decision’ to invade Ukraine
World
Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has ‘made decision’ to invade Ukraine

Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege

Police keep watch as demonstrators participating in a protest organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates continue to gather on the streets in the day on February 19, 2022 in Ottawa. (AFP)
Police keep watch as demonstrators participating in a protest organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates continue to gather on the streets in the day on February 19, 2022 in Ottawa. (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2022
AP

Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege

Police keep watch as demonstrators participating in a protest organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates continue to gather on the streets in the day on February 19, 2022 in Ottawa. (AFP)
  • Canadian authorities also announced they had used emergency powers to seize 76 bank accounts connected to protesters, totaling roughly $3.2 million ($2.5 million US)
Updated 20 February 2022
AP

OTTAWA, Ontario: Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through the streets of Canada’s besieged capital Saturday, arresting or driving out protesters, towing away their trucks and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country’s Parliament buildings.
With protesters in clear retreat in the largest police operation in the country’s history, the end of the three-week Ottawa protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to be in sight. Far smaller protests continued in a handful of places scattered across Canada.
In Ottawa, Interim Police Chief Steve Bell said that while some smaller protests continued “this unlawful occupation is over. We will continue with our mission until it is complete.”
While some protesters vowed to stay on Ottawa’s streets, one prominent organizer told reporters they had “decided to peacefully withdraw.”
“We will simply regroup as a grassroots movement,” Tom Marazzo said at a press conference.
Police had been brought in from across the country to help in the clearance operation, Bell said, adding that 170 people were arrested Friday and Saturday and multiple investigations had been launched because of weapons seizures.
“We’re not going anywhere until you have your streets back,” he said at a press conference, vowing to go after protesters who don’t disperse with “financial sanctions and criminal charges.”
By early Saturday afternoon, protesters were gone from the street in front of Parliament Hill, the collection of government offices that includes the Parliament buildings, which had the heart of the protests. It had been occupied by protesters and their trucks since late last month, turning into a carnival on weekends.
“They are trying to push us all away,” said one protester, Jeremy Glass of Shelburne, Ontario, as authorities forced the crowds to move further from the Parliament buildings. “The main camp is seized now. We’re no longer in possession of it.”
Police said protesters remained “aggressive and assaultive” and that pepper spray had been used to protect officers. Authorities also said children had been brought right to the police lines, saying it was “putting the children at risk.”
Canadian authorities also announced they had used emergency powers to seize 76 bank accounts connected to protesters, totaling roughly $3.2 million ($2.5 million US).
On Saturday, they also closed a bridge into the nation’s capital from Quebec to prevent a renewed influx of protesters.
Around midday, protest organizers said they had ordered truckers to move away from Parliament Hill, decrying the police’s actions as “abuses of power.”
“To move the trucks will require time,” organizers said in a statement. “We hope that (police) will show judicious restraint.”
Earlier, Ottawa police addressed the protesters in a tweet: “We told you to leave. We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses. Based on your behavior, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety.”
Police said one protester launched a gas canister and was arrested as they advanced.
Earlier, Bell said most of the arrests were for mischief charges and that no protesters had been hurt. One officer had a minor injury, he said.
Those arrested included four protest leaders. One received bail while the others remained jailed.
Tow truck operators wearing neon-green ski masks, with their companies’ decals taped over on their trucks to conceal their identities, arrived under police escort and started removing hundreds of big rigs, campers and other vehicles parked shoulder to shoulder near Parliament. Police smashed through the door of at least one camper Friday before hauling it away.
The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy began Friday morning, when hundreds of police, some in riot gear and some carrying automatic weapons, descended into the protest zone and began leading demonstrators away in handcuffs through the snowy streets as holdout truckers blared their horns.
The capital and its paralyzed streets represented the movement’s last major stronghold after weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the US and created one of the most serious tests yet for Trudeau. They also shook Canada’s reputation for civility, with some blaming America’s influence.
The Freedom Convoy demonstrations initially focused on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broad attack on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau’s government.
Ottawa residents complained of being harassed and intimidated by the truckers and obtained a court injunction to stop their incessant honking.
Trudeau portrayed the protesters as members of a “fringe” element. Canadians have largely embraced the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, with the vast majority vaccinated, including an estimated 90 percent of the nation’s truckers. Some of the vaccine and mask mandates imposed by the provinces are already falling away rapidly.
The biggest border blockade, at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, disrupted the flow of auto parts between the two countries and forced the industry to curtail production. Authorities lifted the siege last weekend after arresting dozens of protesters.
But even as things were growing calmer in Ottawa, the Canadian border agency warned that operations at a key truck crossing from western Canada into the United States had been slowed by protesters, advising travelers to find a different route. The crossing near the town of Surrey remained open, officials said, but further details were not available.
The protests have been cheered on and received donations from conservatives in the US.

Topics: Canada Justin Trudeau

Related

A protester shouts slogans during an unauthorised demonstration of participants of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" (Convoi de la Liberte) in the center of Bruxelles on February 14, 2022 to protest against coronavirus disease. (AFP)
World
Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
World
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Nearly 60 rebel fighters ‘neutralized’ in Mali: army

French soldiers secure the area at the entrance of Gao, northern Mali. (AP file photo)
French soldiers secure the area at the entrance of Gao, northern Mali. (AP file photo)
Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Nearly 60 rebel fighters ‘neutralized’ in Mali: army

French soldiers secure the area at the entrance of Gao, northern Mali. (AP file photo)
  • Mali, a landlocked nation of 21 million people, has struggled to contain a brutal terrorist insurgency that emerged in 2012, before spreading to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger
Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
AFP

BAMAKO: Eight soldiers and 57 “terrorists” were killed in clashes at a rebel base in northern Mali where rival terrorist groups, including the so-called Daesh, are active, the Malian army said on Saturday.
Friday’s fighting followed an air raid and erupted just a day after France and its allies announced their military withdrawal from the African country.
The Malian army said it carried out the attack against the rebel base after its troops had been attacked by “unidentified armed men” in the Archam region in the conflict-plagued north, near the border with restive Burkina Faso and Niger.
Eight soldiers died and 57 armed rebels were “neutralized” in the ensuing “violent clashes,” the army said.
Mali, a landlocked nation of 21 million people, has struggled to contain a brutal terrorist insurgency that emerged in 2012, before spreading to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed and two million people have been displaced by the Sahel-wide conflict, of which Mali remains the epicenter.
About 40 civilians — believed to be loyal to rival terrorist groups, according to local sources — have been killed this week in the same area where the incident on Friday occurred.
It took place in the so-called “three borders” area, a hotspot of terrorist violence where the Daesh in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) and the Sahel’s largest terrorist alliance, the Al-Qaeda-aligned GSIM group, are particularly active.
The Mali army said it had been looking for “terrorist sanctuaries” in the area.
The forces deployed to the “three borders” area include Mali’s own army, as well as French and European troops and UN peacekeepers.

Just a day before, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the withdrawal of French troops from Mali.
France first intervened in the country in 2013 and currently has around 4,600 troops stationed across the Sahel, 2,400 of them in Mali.
But relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply after Malian army officers led by Col. Assimi Goita deposed elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.
The army then deposed the civilian leaders of a transitional government last year, in a second coup.
Mali’s international partners — including France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) — insisted that the junta stick to a pledge to stage elections in February 2022 and restore civilian rule.
But the junta then floated plans to stay in power for up to five years.
On Friday, Mali’s army-led government asked France to withdraw its forces from the Sahel state “without delay.”
Mali has also asked the smaller European Takuba group of special forces, created in 2020, to depart quickly.
But Macron responded with a statement saying he would not compromise the safety of French soldiers and the withdrawal will take place “in orderly fashion.”

Topics: mali Bamako

Related

At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
World
At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
Russian mercenaries expected to grow in Mali post-French exit: US officials
World
Russian mercenaries expected to grow in Mali post-French exit: US officials

NATO moves Ukraine staff from Kyiv to Lviv and Brussels

NATO moves Ukraine staff from Kyiv to Lviv and Brussels
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

NATO moves Ukraine staff from Kyiv to Lviv and Brussels

NATO moves Ukraine staff from Kyiv to Lviv and Brussels
  • Several Western countries have already moved diplomats from Kiev to Lviv
  • "Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Saturday
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO is relocating staff from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to Lviv, in the west of the country, and to the Belgian capital Brussels for their safety, an alliance official said Saturday.
“The safety of our personnel is paramount, so staff have been relocated to Lviv and Brussels. The NATO offices in Ukraine remain operational,” the official told AFP, without giving numbers.
Several Western countries have already moved diplomats from Kiev to Lviv, located near the border with Poland, in anticipation of Russian military action.
Brussels hosts NATO’s headquarters.
“Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Saturday.
“We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high,” he told German broadcaster ARD on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
The United States dominates NATO, and US President Joe Biden on Friday said he was “convinced” Russia was going to invade Ukraine within the week, and have its forces target Kyiv.
Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and the alliance does not have any forces there.
But since the late 1990s it has maintained two offices in Kyiv: a NATO Liaison Office and a NATO Information and Documentation Center.
The liaison office’s job is to keep up dialogue between NATO and Ukraine’s government while encouraging a democratic transformation of Ukraine’s defense and security sector.
According to NATO’s website, it consisted of a civilian head leading a mixed team of NATO military and civilian personnel. The web page, last updated in 2016, said there were a total of 16 staff.
The NATO Information and Documentation Center’s number of personnel was not disclosed. Its job was to inform the Ukrainian public about NATO and support Ukrainian institutions in their communications.
Stoltenberg has previously said that the alliance will not deploy any forces into Ukraine to defend it from any Russian aggression.
But NATO members have sent forces to neighboring countries which are alliance members, and Stoltenberg has said NATO member countries will vigorously react to any Russian action in those territories, under its collective defense pact.

Topics: NATO Russia Ukraine

Related

German leader heads to Kyiv and Moscow to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat
World
German leader heads to Kyiv and Moscow to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat
NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis
World
NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis

‘Go home’: Protests against foreigners resurface in South Africa

‘Go home’: Protests against foreigners resurface in South Africa
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

‘Go home’: Protests against foreigners resurface in South Africa

‘Go home’: Protests against foreigners resurface in South Africa
  • In recent weeks, scores of protesters have been staging demonstrations against undocumented migrants in what they have dubbed Operation Dudula, Zulu for ‘drive back’
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: They turned up in a mob of several hundred at a migrant center in South Africa’s Soweto township — unemployed, wielding weapons and angry with foreigners they accuse of taking their jobs.

“Foreigners, go home,” they cried, according to witnesses.

With unemployment at 35 percent — and rising up to 65 percent among youth — competition for jobs has spawned resentment among some jobless South Africans. In the past, xenophobic protests have morphed into violence.

Attacks against foreigners left at least 62 people dead in 2008, while another seven were killed in similar unrest in 2015.

Armed mobs descended on foreign-owned businesses around the financial hub Johannesburg in 2019.

The ensuing clashes left at least 12 people dead, of whom 10 were South African, according to the government.

In recent weeks, scores of protesters have been staging demonstrations against undocumented migrants in what they have dubbed Operation Dudula, Zulu for “drive back.”

At the Methodist migrant community center in Soweto, where about 100 migrant families live, there had been rumors of an attack.

A horde arrived earlier this month — some wielding traditional Zulu leather whips — at the center in South Africa’s most famous township, located south of Johannesburg.

“Foreign nationals are stealing jobs that belong to South Africans,” protesters said, according to witnesses.

Sithulisiwe Chinora, a 22-year-old Zimbabwean, recounted how she started shaking violently, her infant wrapped on her back.

“I thought I was going to die that day,” she said.

Father Paul Verryn, who founded the center, says it is clear who the protesters were.

“They are xenophobic activists, they clearly targeted foreign nationals because they want them out,” said the minister, who is famous for having opened a church in Johannesburg to thousands of undocumented Zimbabweans after the first anti-immigration attacks.

But the Operation Dudula movement says it is pacifist.

Its leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, a man in his thirties from Soweto who often dresses in a military uniform and bullet-proof vest, says he is simply seeking to “restore law and order.”

“The law enforcement is failing us,” he has said.

Last weekend, Dlamini led a protest outside a supermarket demanding the sacking of foreign workers employed there.

“There is (nothing) xenophobic about that, it’s the law,” he told journalists. “Any job that doesn’t require skill in South Africa belongs to South Africans.”

Around 3.9 million foreigners live in South Africa, a country of almost 60 million, including political refugees, according to official statistics.

Human Rights Watch says foreigners are often made scapegoats in a country with one of the world’s most unequal societies.

Jay Naidoo, a founding member of the Cosatu workers’ union, said anti-immigrant arguments did not hold up.

“Even if they were to expel all the immigrants, our level of crime would not drop, neither our level of joblessness,” he said.

So far, the latest demonstrations have not spiraled into violence.

A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said law enforcement was keeping an eye on the demonstrations.

But “the right to protest is enshrined in the country’s constitution and so far, they haven’t committed any action that required the police to enforce the law,” the source said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the authorities were closely watching “pockets of groupings that are trying to foment a type of negative attitudes” toward foreigners.

At the start of the month, the government said it was working on a law to install a quota for foreign workers in South African companies.

Topics: South Africa Soweto

Related

Zulu royal succession battle goes before South African court
World
Zulu royal succession battle goes before South African court
South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m
Business & Economy
South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

Jean-Luc Brunel, who was close to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. (Screenshot/BFM TV)
Jean-Luc Brunel, who was close to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. (Screenshot/BFM TV)
Updated 19 February 2022
AP

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

Jean-Luc Brunel, who was close to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. (Screenshot/BFM TV)
  • Victims of the alleged abuse described shock and dismay that the agent, Jean-Luc Brunel, will never face trial
  • They described his death as a double blow, after Epstein killed himself in 2019
Updated 19 February 2022
AP

PARIS: A modeling agent who was close to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell.
He was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.
Victims of the alleged abuse described shock and dismay that the agent, Jean-Luc Brunel, will never face trial. They described his death as a double blow, after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting sex-trafficking charges.
Paris police are investigating Brunel’s death, the prosecutor’s office said. The circumstances of his death were not made public and Brunel’s lawyers did not comment on it.
Brunel denied wrongdoing and said via his lawyer that he was willing to talk to investigators. Brunel’s legal team had repeatedly complained about the conditions of his detention and sought to have him released pending trial.
Brunel, who was in his 70s, was detained at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020 as part of a broad French probe unleashed by the US sex-trafficking charges against Epstein.
A frequent companion of Epstein, Brunel was considered central to the French investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by the US financier and his circle. Epstein traveled often to France and had apartments in Paris.
Multiple women who identified themselves as victims have spoken to police since the French probe was opened in 2019, and at times expressed frustration with the slow pace of the investigation.
One of them, Thysia Huisman, said the news of Brunel’s death sent her into “shock.”
“It makes me angry, because I’ve been fighting for years,” Huisman, a Dutch former model who told police she was raped by Brunel as a teen, told The Associated Press. “For me, the end of this was to be in court. And now that whole ending — which would help form closure — is taken away from me.”
A lawyer representing Huisman and other victims, Anne-Claire Lejeune, said other women involved in the case feel the same.
“Great disappointment, great frustration that (the victims) won’t get justice,” she told The AP.
She expressed doubt that the investigation would lead to a trial because Brunel was so central to the case. She also voiced concerns that Brunel’s death mean his accusers won’t get official recognition of their status as victims.
“To rebuild yourself (after abuse), that is one of the essential steps,” Huisman said.
She expressed hope that Brunel’s death won’t discourage women from continuing to speak out about abuse. The investigation, along with a growing reckoning about sexual misconduct in France, has “freed up women to talk about it,” she said. “It’s a difficult step that requires a lot of courage and strength.”
One of Epstein’s main accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has alleged that Brunel procured women, some of them minors, for sex with Epstein and other people, luring them with promises of modeling work.
Britain’s Prince Andrew recently agreed to settle a case in which Giuffre accused him of sexual abuse when she was 17. Guiffre says she was supplied to Andrew by Epstein, charges that Andrew denies. The settlement, in which Andrew agreed to make a substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity, avoids a trial.

Topics: Jeffrey Epstein Paris modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel jail

Related

Epstein-linked modeling agent charged with rape of minors
Epstein-linked modeling agent charged with rape of minors
Ghislaine Maxwell ‘served up’ girls for sex to Epstein: prosecutors
World
Ghislaine Maxwell ‘served up’ girls for sex to Epstein: prosecutors

Latest updates

Rising Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians spawn fears of escalation
An attack by a gang of settlers on Kayed Odeh’s shop in the town of Hiwara, West Bank on Jan. 24 caused damage worth $14,000. (Supplied)
Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege
Police keep watch as demonstrators participating in a protest organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates continue to gather on the streets in the day on February 19, 2022 in Ottawa. (AFP)
Nearly 60 rebel fighters ‘neutralized’ in Mali: army
French soldiers secure the area at the entrance of Gao, northern Mali. (AP file photo)
Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran: Foreign minister
Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran: Foreign minister
US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin
US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.