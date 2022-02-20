You are here

Ethiopia PM inaugurates electricity production at Nile mega-dam

In this file photo taken on December 26, 2019 A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia. (AFP)
AFP

GUBA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated electricity production from the country’s mega-dam on the Blue Nile on Sunday, a milestone in the controversial multi-billion dollar project.
Abiy, accompanied by high-ranking officials, toured the power generation station and pressed a series of buttons on an electronic screen, a move that officials said initiated production.
“This great dam was built by Ethiopians but not only for Ethiopians, rather for all our African brothers and sisters to benefit from,” an official presiding at the launch ceremony said.
“The day every Ethiopian has sacrificed for, hoped and prayed for, is finally here.”
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is set to be the largest hydroelectric scheme in Africa but has been at the center of a regional dispute ever since work first began in 2011.
Ethiopia’s downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan view it as a threat because of their dependence on Nile waters, while Addis Ababa deems it essential for its electrification and development.
The $4.2-billion (3.7-billion-euro) project is ultimately expected to produce more than 5,000 megawatts of electricity, more than doubling Ethiopia’s electricity output.
State media reported that the dam had started generating 375 megawatts of electricity from one of its turbines on Sunday.

The 145-meter (475-foot) high dam lies on Blue Nile River in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of western Ethiopia, not far from the border with Sudan.
Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, sees the dam as an existential threat.
Sudan hopes the project will regulate annual flooding, but fears its own dams could be harmed without agreement on the GERD’s operation.
Both countries have been pushing Ethiopia for a binding deal over the filling and operation of the massive damn, but talks under the auspices of the African Union (AU) have failed to reach a breakthrough.
The dam was initiated under former prime minister Meles Zenawi, the Tigrayan leader who ruled Ethiopia for more than two decades until his death in 2012.
Civil servants contributed one month’s salary toward the project in the year of the project launch, and the government has since issued dam bonds targeting Ethiopians at home and abroad.
But officials on Sunday credited Abiy with reviving the dam after what they claim was mismanagement delayed its progress.
“Our country has lost so much because the dam was delayed, especially financially,” project manager Kifle Horo said in his remarks.
Those in attendance at Sunday’s ceremony included First Lady Zinash Tayachew, the heads of the lower house of parliament and the Supreme Court, regional presidents and government ministers.
The process of filling the GERD’s vast reservoir began in 2020, with Ethiopia announcing in July of that year it had hit its target of 4.9 billion cubic meters.
The reservoir’s total capacity is 74 billion cubic meters, and the target for 2021 was to add 13.5 billion.
Last July Ethiopia said it had hit that target, meaning there was enough water to begin producing energy, although some experts had cast doubt on the claims.

UN court hearings set to resume into Rohingya genocide case

UN court hearings set to resume into Rohingya genocide case
Updated 45 min 2 sec ago
AP

UN court hearings set to resume into Rohingya genocide case

UN court hearings set to resume into Rohingya genocide case
  • In August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group
  • The campaign forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee and led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings
Updated 45 min 2 sec ago
AP

THE HAGUE: An international case accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority returns to the United Nations’ highest court Monday amid questions over whether the country’s military rulers should even be allowed to represent the Southeast Asian nation.
Four days of public hearings at the International Court of Justice start Monday into Myanmar’s preliminary objections to the case that was brought by Gambia, an African nation acting on behalf of an organization of Muslim nations that accuses Myanmar of genocide in its crackdown on the Rohingya.
In August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in the country’s west in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh and led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.
Gambia argues that the campaign amounted to a breach of the genocide convention and wants the court to hold the country responsible.
The figurehead who led Myanmar’s legal team in court last time there were public hearings in the case — the nation’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi — is in prison after being convicted on what supporters call trumped up charges.
Opponents of Myanmar’s military rulers say they have appointed two officials to the country’s legal team at the UN top court who are the subject of international sanctions.
Critics of the military rulers say that the National Unity Government — a shadow civilian administration — should be representing the country at hearings in The Hague. The group says it has appointed an “acting alternate agent,” UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, and says it’s withdrawing the country’s preliminary objections.
“This is a shameful double-whammy. Myanmar is being represented at the ICJ by people sanctioned for gross human rights abuses and violating the rule of law,” said Chris Gunness, director of the Myanmar Accountability Project. “But in any case, this illegal junta should not be representing Myanmar, it should be the NUG.”
The court didn’t respond to a request for comment on Myanmar’s representation at the hearings.
“What’s really important here is that ... if it is the junta that’s in court, this is not something that should be taken to confer legitimacy on the junta,” said Akila Radhakrishnan, president of the Global Justice Center.
At public hearings in late 2019, lawyers representing Gambia showed judges maps, satellite images and graphic photos to detail what they called a campaign of murder, rape and destruction amounting to genocide perpetrated by Myanmar’s military.
That led the court to order Myanmar to do all it can to prevent genocide against the Rohingya. The interim ruling was intended to protect the minority while the case is decided in The Hague, a process likely to take years.
Since that ruling, the military has seized control of the nation.
The takeover prompted widespread peaceful protests and civil disobedience that security forces suppressed with lethal force. About 1,500 civilians have been killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
Earlier this month, the UN Security Council called for an immediate halt to violence throughout Myanmar and reaffirmed support for the country’s democratic transition and democratic institutions.
The UN’s most powerful body also reiterated its call for the release of “all those who remain arbitrarily detained,” including Suu Kyi, whose elected government was ousted by the military on Feb. 1, 2021.
Radhakrishnan said the hearings should “are laying the groundwork for accountability in Myanmar — not only for the Rohingya, but for all others who have suffered at the hands of the military.”

Topics: Rohingya

Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege

Police keep watch as demonstrators participating in a protest organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates continue to gather on the streets in the day on February 19, 2022 in Ottawa. (AFP)
Police keep watch as demonstrators participating in a protest organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates continue to gather on the streets in the day on February 19, 2022 in Ottawa. (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2022
AP

Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege

Police keep watch as demonstrators participating in a protest organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates continue to gather on the streets in the day on February 19, 2022 in Ottawa. (AFP)
  • Canadian authorities also announced they had used emergency powers to seize 76 bank accounts connected to protesters, totaling roughly $3.2 million ($2.5 million US)
Updated 20 February 2022
AP

OTTAWA, Ontario: Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through the streets of Canada’s besieged capital Saturday, arresting or driving out protesters, towing away their trucks and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country’s Parliament buildings.
With protesters in clear retreat in the largest police operation in the country’s history, the end of the three-week Ottawa protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to be in sight. Far smaller protests continued in a handful of places scattered across Canada.
In Ottawa, Interim Police Chief Steve Bell said that while some smaller protests continued “this unlawful occupation is over. We will continue with our mission until it is complete.”
While some protesters vowed to stay on Ottawa’s streets, one prominent organizer told reporters they had “decided to peacefully withdraw.”
“We will simply regroup as a grassroots movement,” Tom Marazzo said at a press conference.
Police had been brought in from across the country to help in the clearance operation, Bell said, adding that 170 people were arrested Friday and Saturday and multiple investigations had been launched because of weapons seizures.
“We’re not going anywhere until you have your streets back,” he said at a press conference, vowing to go after protesters who don’t disperse with “financial sanctions and criminal charges.”
By early Saturday afternoon, protesters were gone from the street in front of Parliament Hill, the collection of government offices that includes the Parliament buildings, which had the heart of the protests. It had been occupied by protesters and their trucks since late last month, turning into a carnival on weekends.
“They are trying to push us all away,” said one protester, Jeremy Glass of Shelburne, Ontario, as authorities forced the crowds to move further from the Parliament buildings. “The main camp is seized now. We’re no longer in possession of it.”
Police said protesters remained “aggressive and assaultive” and that pepper spray had been used to protect officers. Authorities also said children had been brought right to the police lines, saying it was “putting the children at risk.”
Canadian authorities also announced they had used emergency powers to seize 76 bank accounts connected to protesters, totaling roughly $3.2 million ($2.5 million US).
On Saturday, they also closed a bridge into the nation’s capital from Quebec to prevent a renewed influx of protesters.
Around midday, protest organizers said they had ordered truckers to move away from Parliament Hill, decrying the police’s actions as “abuses of power.”
“To move the trucks will require time,” organizers said in a statement. “We hope that (police) will show judicious restraint.”
Earlier, Ottawa police addressed the protesters in a tweet: “We told you to leave. We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses. Based on your behavior, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety.”
Police said one protester launched a gas canister and was arrested as they advanced.
Earlier, Bell said most of the arrests were for mischief charges and that no protesters had been hurt. One officer had a minor injury, he said.
Those arrested included four protest leaders. One received bail while the others remained jailed.
Tow truck operators wearing neon-green ski masks, with their companies’ decals taped over on their trucks to conceal their identities, arrived under police escort and started removing hundreds of big rigs, campers and other vehicles parked shoulder to shoulder near Parliament. Police smashed through the door of at least one camper Friday before hauling it away.
The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy began Friday morning, when hundreds of police, some in riot gear and some carrying automatic weapons, descended into the protest zone and began leading demonstrators away in handcuffs through the snowy streets as holdout truckers blared their horns.
The capital and its paralyzed streets represented the movement’s last major stronghold after weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the US and created one of the most serious tests yet for Trudeau. They also shook Canada’s reputation for civility, with some blaming America’s influence.
The Freedom Convoy demonstrations initially focused on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broad attack on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau’s government.
Ottawa residents complained of being harassed and intimidated by the truckers and obtained a court injunction to stop their incessant honking.
Trudeau portrayed the protesters as members of a “fringe” element. Canadians have largely embraced the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, with the vast majority vaccinated, including an estimated 90 percent of the nation’s truckers. Some of the vaccine and mask mandates imposed by the provinces are already falling away rapidly.
The biggest border blockade, at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, disrupted the flow of auto parts between the two countries and forced the industry to curtail production. Authorities lifted the siege last weekend after arresting dozens of protesters.
But even as things were growing calmer in Ottawa, the Canadian border agency warned that operations at a key truck crossing from western Canada into the United States had been slowed by protesters, advising travelers to find a different route. The crossing near the town of Surrey remained open, officials said, but further details were not available.
The protests have been cheered on and received donations from conservatives in the US.

Topics: Canada Justin Trudeau

Nearly 60 rebel fighters ‘neutralized’ in Mali: army

French soldiers secure the area at the entrance of Gao, northern Mali. (AP file photo)
French soldiers secure the area at the entrance of Gao, northern Mali. (AP file photo)
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

Nearly 60 rebel fighters ‘neutralized’ in Mali: army

French soldiers secure the area at the entrance of Gao, northern Mali. (AP file photo)
  • Mali, a landlocked nation of 21 million people, has struggled to contain a brutal terrorist insurgency that emerged in 2012, before spreading to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

BAMAKO: Eight soldiers and 57 “terrorists” were killed in clashes at a rebel base in northern Mali where rival terrorist groups, including the so-called Daesh, are active, the Malian army said on Saturday.
Friday’s fighting followed an air raid and erupted just a day after France and its allies announced their military withdrawal from the African country.
The Malian army said it carried out the attack against the rebel base after its troops had been attacked by “unidentified armed men” in the Archam region in the conflict-plagued north, near the border with restive Burkina Faso and Niger.
Eight soldiers died and 57 armed rebels were “neutralized” in the ensuing “violent clashes,” the army said.
Mali, a landlocked nation of 21 million people, has struggled to contain a brutal terrorist insurgency that emerged in 2012, before spreading to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed and two million people have been displaced by the Sahel-wide conflict, of which Mali remains the epicenter.
About 40 civilians — believed to be loyal to rival terrorist groups, according to local sources — have been killed this week in the same area where the incident on Friday occurred.
It took place in the so-called “three borders” area, a hotspot of terrorist violence where the Daesh in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) and the Sahel’s largest terrorist alliance, the Al-Qaeda-aligned GSIM group, are particularly active.
The Mali army said it had been looking for “terrorist sanctuaries” in the area.
The forces deployed to the “three borders” area include Mali’s own army, as well as French and European troops and UN peacekeepers.

Just a day before, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the withdrawal of French troops from Mali.
France first intervened in the country in 2013 and currently has around 4,600 troops stationed across the Sahel, 2,400 of them in Mali.
But relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply after Malian army officers led by Col. Assimi Goita deposed elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.
The army then deposed the civilian leaders of a transitional government last year, in a second coup.
Mali’s international partners — including France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) — insisted that the junta stick to a pledge to stage elections in February 2022 and restore civilian rule.
But the junta then floated plans to stay in power for up to five years.
On Friday, Mali’s army-led government asked France to withdraw its forces from the Sahel state “without delay.”
Mali has also asked the smaller European Takuba group of special forces, created in 2020, to depart quickly.
But Macron responded with a statement saying he would not compromise the safety of French soldiers and the withdrawal will take place “in orderly fashion.”

Topics: mali Bamako

US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin

US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin
Updated 20 February 2022
Agencies

US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin

US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis
Updated 20 February 2022
Agencies

WASHINGTON: The White House on Saturday said that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time and said US President Joe Biden will convene a National Security Council meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation.

Russia’s strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and Washington accused Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s border of advancing and being “poised to strike.”

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) 

“I don’t know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, where he also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Zelenskyy said Russia could pick the location for the talks.
“Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement.”
There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.
Zelenskyy spoke hours after separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization on Saturday while Western leaders made increasingly dire warnings that a Russian invasion of its neighbor appeared imminent.

The US and the European Union have said they believe Moscow is striving to create a pretext for an attack on Ukraine by falsifying violent incidents on the ground and having proxy outlets put out false information.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Saturday warned: "We are seeing more evidence of Russian disinformation being used as a pretext for a potential Russian attack on Ukraine.
"Locals in Donetsk reported calm despite Russian claims of a car bomb."
The EU also warned Saturday it was seeing stepped-up "manipulation" of information to support what looks like a fabricated pretense for military escalation.
The warning came as Russian state media published unverifiable reports of violent acts in eastern Ukraine.

 

Topics: Russia Ukraine

NATO moves Ukraine staff from Kyiv to Lviv and Brussels

NATO moves Ukraine staff from Kyiv to Lviv and Brussels
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

NATO moves Ukraine staff from Kyiv to Lviv and Brussels

NATO moves Ukraine staff from Kyiv to Lviv and Brussels
  • Several Western countries have already moved diplomats from Kiev to Lviv
  • "Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Saturday
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO is relocating staff from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to Lviv, in the west of the country, and to the Belgian capital Brussels for their safety, an alliance official said Saturday.
“The safety of our personnel is paramount, so staff have been relocated to Lviv and Brussels. The NATO offices in Ukraine remain operational,” the official told AFP, without giving numbers.
Several Western countries have already moved diplomats from Kiev to Lviv, located near the border with Poland, in anticipation of Russian military action.
Brussels hosts NATO’s headquarters.
“Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Saturday.
“We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high,” he told German broadcaster ARD on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
The United States dominates NATO, and US President Joe Biden on Friday said he was “convinced” Russia was going to invade Ukraine within the week, and have its forces target Kyiv.
Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and the alliance does not have any forces there.
But since the late 1990s it has maintained two offices in Kyiv: a NATO Liaison Office and a NATO Information and Documentation Center.
The liaison office’s job is to keep up dialogue between NATO and Ukraine’s government while encouraging a democratic transformation of Ukraine’s defense and security sector.
According to NATO’s website, it consisted of a civilian head leading a mixed team of NATO military and civilian personnel. The web page, last updated in 2016, said there were a total of 16 staff.
The NATO Information and Documentation Center’s number of personnel was not disclosed. Its job was to inform the Ukrainian public about NATO and support Ukrainian institutions in their communications.
Stoltenberg has previously said that the alliance will not deploy any forces into Ukraine to defend it from any Russian aggression.
But NATO members have sent forces to neighboring countries which are alliance members, and Stoltenberg has said NATO member countries will vigorously react to any Russian action in those territories, under its collective defense pact.

Topics: NATO Russia Ukraine

