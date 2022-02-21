You are here

  • Home
  • Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8bn offer

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8bn offer

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8bn offer
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/8xrdq

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8bn offer

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8bn offer
  • Cannon-Brookes said he would continue negotiating with AGL’s board
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

CANBERRA: Australia’s largest electricity generator, AGL Energy, has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate the company’s transition away from coal-fired power.


The Australian founder of software company Atlassian and Brookfield made the preliminary and non-binding offer of AU$7.50 ($5.39) per share on Saturday, AGL said Monday.


The target’s board said in a statement the offer “materially undervalues the company on a change of control basis and is not in the best interests of AGL Energy shareholders.”


Cannon-Brookes said he would continue negotiating with AGL’s board.


“Look, it’s obviously disappointing,” Cannon-Brookes told Australian Broadcasting Corp.


“We’ve been trying to work with the board through the weekend and we’ll continue to move forward,” he added.


Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said energy companies, as providers of an essential service, had a responsibility to put consumers first.


“The key to this is balance,” Taylor said.


Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator said AGL is the nation’s largest greenhouse gas polluter, accounting for 8 percent of the nation’s total emissions.


AGL’s share price jumped 10 percent on Monday, while shares in Atlassian fell 2 percent.

 

Topics: economy Australia electricty energy

Lack of investments in energy sector causing a price surge: Saudi energy minister

Lack of investments in energy sector causing a price surge: Saudi energy minister
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Lack of investments in energy sector causing a price surge: Saudi energy minister

Lack of investments in energy sector causing a price surge: Saudi energy minister
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has warned that a lack of investments in the sector could cause a surge in prices of oil and gas.

Speaking at the International Petroleum Technology Conference in Riyadh, the minster noted that innovation is necessary to ensure a plan to use renewables to generate half of the energy required by the Kingdom by 2030 is realised.

He said: “A sharp downturn in oil and gas investment is jeopardizing energy security, as we see today, and I have been warning about it for a few months. And there is a real risk that the world will not be able to produce all the energy it needs to fuel recovery."

He added: “Saudi needs to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. And if technology helps us, we can even achieve that ahead of that date."

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman noted that the ongoing pandemic and the recovery underway have taught us the value of caution. He also added that the world may not be able to produce all the energy needed for economic recovery from the Covid pandemic. 

 

Topics: IPTC2022 Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Renewable Energy

Related

Update Campaign against oil and gas investments is shortsighted, Saudi energy minister says at IPTC 2022 video
Business & Economy
Campaign against oil and gas investments is shortsighted, Saudi energy minister says at IPTC 2022

Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 37% in 2021

Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 37% in 2021
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 37% in 2021

Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 37% in 2021
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, saw its profits jump  37 percent in 2021.

Mobily recorded a net profit of SR1billion ($266 million), up from SR783 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement on Tadawul.

Revenues stood at SR14.8 billion in 2021, up 5.6 percent from last year.

The strong results were primarily driven by growth in the Business and Consumer segments, as well as an increase in subscribers

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Telecom

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Monday
Updated 21 February 2022
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Monday
Updated 21 February 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started the trading week lower, tracking fellow Middle Eastern bourses even as the Kingdom's listed companies witnessed a strong earnings season.

The main index TASI ended Sunday’s session marginally lower at 12,463 points, and the parallel market Nomu was down 0.5 percent to 25,111.

Saudi Parts Center Co. and Raoom Trading Co. will debut on Nomu today.

In line with the Saudi index, bourses Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait lost between 0.1 and 0.7 percent, while Bahrain’s BAX edged up by 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian EGX30 index dropped 1.4 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $92.9 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI fell to $90.84 a barrel as of 9:00 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • Saudi Automotive Services Co., or SASCO, signed an agreement for a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR504 million ($135 million) from Riyad Bank
  • Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, saw a 37 percent increase in profit for 2021, reaching SR1.1 billion
  • Saudi-listed Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., also known as Yansab, posted a 126 percent profit surge to SR1.5 billion during 2021
  • Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. recorded a 7 percent increase in 2021 profit, hitting SR3.5 billion
  • Thob Al-Aseel Co. reported a 28 percent decline in profit to SR60 million for 2021
  • Arabian Pipes’ board approved a capital reduction of 75 percent, down to SR100 million
  • United Wires Factories signed an initial agreement with UAE’s A-1 Fence for a potential acquisition of a stake in A-1 Fence Arabia 
  • Saudi Basic Chemical Industries said it has completed all construction works and provided the needed power supply for its Jubail project – a plant to produce chlorine and its derivatives
  • Allied Cooperative Insurance Group said it will distribute SR15 million to compensate rights issue owners who did not exercise their subscription rights to new shares

Calendar

Feb. 21, 2022

  • Saudi Parts Center Co. and Raoom Trading Co. will list on the parallel Nomu market
  • Bank AlJazira will distribute SR0.35 per share for the second half of the fiscal year 2021
  • United Wire Factories, also known as Aslak, will payout SR0.45 per share as dividends
  • Allied Cooperative Insurance Group will distribute SR15 million to compensate rights issue owners who did not exercise their subscription rights 

Feb. 22, 2022

  • The Saudi stock exchange will be off on the occasion of the Saudi Founding Day

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

SASCO gets $135m loan from Riyad Bank to finance NAFT acquisition

SASCO gets $135m loan from Riyad Bank to finance NAFT acquisition
(Shutterstock)
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

SASCO gets $135m loan from Riyad Bank to finance NAFT acquisition

SASCO gets $135m loan from Riyad Bank to finance NAFT acquisition
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Automotive Services Co. signed an agreement for a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR504 million ($135 million) from Riyad Bank.

The long-term loan, obtained on Feb. 20, will be paid over a period of ten years, according to a bourse statement.

Saudi-listed SASCO will use SR450 million of the funds to finance its most recent acquisition of gas station operator NAFT, the statement said.

The remaining amount will be allocated to hedge against profit fluctuations, it added.

Amid expansion efforts, the firm had earlier closed a SR1.1 billion deal to acquire 80 percent of NAFT Services Limited Co., which has over 200 gas stations across the Kingdom.

SASCO operates car service stations, restaurants, and a gasoline transporter fleet. It also supplies spare parts for workshops. 

Topics: Tadawul acquisition Riyad Bank automotive Finance

Related

SASCO opens eight new fuel stations
Business & Economy
SASCO opens eight new fuel stations
Business & Economy
SASCO’s net profit drops by 69.36% to SR 7.90 m

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes
(Shutterstock)
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Asian share markets pared losses and Wall St. futures rallied on Monday as a glimmer of hope emerged for a diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukraine standoff, though there remained plenty of devil in the detail.

A bleak start was brightened by news US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis.

One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border.

Indeed, the White House again warned Russia was continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

In a reminder of the stakes, Reuters reported Biden had prepared a package of sanctions that includes barring US financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks.

Just the chance of a peaceful solution was enough for S&P 500 stock futures to erase early losses and rise 0.4 percent. Nasdaq futures edged up 0.2 percent, having been down more than 1 percent. US markets are on holiday, but futures still traded.

Likewise, EUROSTOXX 50 futures turned 0.3 percent higher, and FTSE futures swung back to flat.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan pared their losses to be off 0.4 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei halved its drop to be down 0.8 percent.

Also troubling markets has been the prospect of an aggressive tightening by the US Federal Reserve as inflation runs rampant. The Fed’s favored measure of core inflation is due out later this week and is forecast to show an annual rise of 5.1 percent — the fastest pace since the early 1980s. “January inflation readings have surprised materially to the upside,” noted JPMorgan chief economist Bruce Kasman.

“We now look for the Fed to hike 25bp (basis points) at each of the next nine meetings, with the policy rate approaching a neutral stance by early next year.”

At least six Fed officials are set to speak this week and markets will be hyper-sensitive to their views on a possible hike of 50 basis points in March.

Recent commentary has leant against such a drastic step and futures have scaled back the chance of a half-point rise to around 20 percent from well above 50 percent a week ago.

That helped short-term Treasuries pare a little of their losses last week, while the whole curve bull flattened as safe-haven buying pulled 10-year yields down to 1.92 percent.

Currency markets have been relatively calm with the US dollar index just a fraction firmer last week and last trading at 96.031, well short of its recent 97.441 peak.

The euro firmed to $1.1361 on the news of a possible Biden-Putin summit, but is clearly vulnerable should Russia actually start a ground war in Europe.

The dollar gained a fraction on the safe-haven yen to stand at 115.0, but was still not far from support at 114.78.

Gold has benefited from its status as one of the oldest of safe harbors, climbing to nine-month highs, and was last at $1,896 an ounce.

The chance of a US-Russia summit saw oil prices stripped of hefty opening gains. Brent slipped 18 cents to $93.36, off a peak of $95.0, while US crude eased 17 cents to $90.00 and away from a high of $92.93.

Oil had suffered its first weekly loss in two months last week amid tentative signs of progress on an Iran deal which could release new supply into the market.

An accord still looks distant, however, and is offset by the risk of sanctions against major oil producer Russia in the event of a Ukraine invasion.

Ministers from Arab oil-producing countries on Sunday rejected calls to pump more and said OPEC+ — the alliance of OPEC countries and other suppliers including Russia — should stick to its current agreement to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day.

Topics: Oil stocks stock futures

Related

Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal
Business & Economy
Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal
Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
Business & Economy
Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility

Latest updates

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8bn offer
Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8bn offer
Lack of investments in energy sector causing a price surge: Saudi energy minister
Lack of investments in energy sector causing a price surge: Saudi energy minister
Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 37% in 2021
Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 37% in 2021
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Monday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Monday
SASCO gets $135m loan from Riyad Bank to finance NAFT acquisition
SASCO gets $135m loan from Riyad Bank to finance NAFT acquisition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.