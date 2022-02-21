You are here

  Aramco in talks with Chinese companies for new investments, confirms CEO

Aramco in talks with Chinese companies for new investments, confirms CEO

Aramco in talks with Chinese companies for new investments, confirms CEO
GettyImages
Updated 27 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Aramco in talks with Chinese companies for new investments, confirms CEO

Aramco in talks with Chinese companies for new investments, confirms CEO
Updated 27 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H Nasser has revealed the company’s interest in investing in China.

While talking to the press at the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022 in Riyadh, Nasser asserted that Aramco has a huge interest in investing in the economic powerhouse. 

“China is an important part of the sector. Definitely, we are looking for more investment in China. And we are currently in discussions with a number of our partners in China,” Nasser said in response to a question from Arab News. 

However, Nasser refused to disclose more about any potential investments.

A recent Bloomberg report stated that Aramco is holding initial talks with partners, including the state-owned defense contractor Norinco, regarding the development of a $10 billion refining and petrochemicals complex in China. 

Initial talks were supposed to begin in 2020. However, due to the oil crash triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn’t proceed. 

With the price of crude oil approaching $100 a barrel, Aramco may now take another look at this investment in what is its biggest export market.

Topics: IPTC2022 Aramco

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre has confirmed that UAE has emerged as the world's biggest rough diamond trading hub. 

In his opening remarks at the Dubai Diamond Conference, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC announced that the UAE has reached the top spot as it surpassed Belgium — and its city of Antwerp — by trading over $22.8 billion worth of rough diamonds in 2021. 

The total diamond trade in the UAE grew by 83 percent between 2020 and 2021, demonstrating both the industry’s resilience and Dubai’s critical role in the global sector, according to DMCC. 

“Having grown to become the rough diamond capital of the world, we understand the importance of listening to the market, adapting, and taking action – which is why the Dubai Diamond Conference is such a critical event for the sector,” added Bin Sulayem. 

Sulayem added that DMCC will soon become the capital for polished diamonds as well. 

Last year, Dubai and DMCC held a series of auctions for rough diamonds. The auctions drew in some heavy bidders, and it has also played a crucial role in UAE's growth in rough diamond trading. 

Topics: UAE Belgium Diamond trade

SABB board proposes $200m half-year dividend payout

Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

SABB board proposes $200m half-year dividend payout

SABB board proposes $200m half-year dividend payout
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The board of Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, has proposed the distribution of SR740 million ($200 million) in cash dividends for the second half of 2021.

Shareholders will receive SR0.36 per share, where the final distribution date will be announced later, SABB said in a bourse statement.

This brings the annual dividend payment to SR0.86 per share, given it has already paid out SR0.5 per share for the first half of the same year.

The step comes as the bank witnessed a massive profit leap for 2021, compared to a loss a year earlier.

With a solid financial performance, the bank swung from SR4.16 billion net loss to a profit of SR3.2 billion.

Topics: SABB

Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6bn deal

Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6bn deal
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP

Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6bn deal

Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6bn deal
  Negotiations took place against the backdrop of bribery allegations that cost Airbus billions of dollars
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP

Kuwait City: Kuwait Airways announced Monday an expanded $6 billion deal with Airbus for 31 planes, restructuring an agreement reached in 2014.


The deal comes after what the airline labelled occasionally “heated” negotiations following probes over allegations of kickbacks surrounding the initial order.


“We have managed to agree on a monumental restructuring that will position Kuwait Airways in a much stronger place to succeed for the next 15 years,” company chairman Ali Al-Dukhan told a news conference.


The new agreement, which adds three new aircraft to the existing order of 28, includes nine Airbus A320neo, six A321neo, three A321neoLR, four A330-800neo, seven A330-900neo and two A350-900.


Al-Dukhan said the reshaped deal, aimed at giving the airline greater flexibility after the travel industry was rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, now carried a “total value of about $6 billion.”


“Although corrections were made in 2018, the deal needed further corrections to suit Kuwait Airways’ future, especially with the need to transition and become more flexible in a post-Covid aviation industry,” he said.


Negotiations took place against the backdrop of bribery allegations that cost Airbus billions of dollars in settlement fees in other countries in 2020.

“As we initiated the negotiations, we knew we were already the underdogs going in as 40 percent of the deal’s value had already been paid and the delivery had started,” Al-Dukhan said.


He added: “We entered four months of serious, professional negotiations, which did get heated at times, but always maintained respect and understanding of each other’s wants and needs.”


Kuwait Airways had initially ordered 15 Airbus A320neo and 10 A350 in 2014, with delivery beginning in 2019.


In February 2020, Kuwait’s parliament opened a fact-finding panel to probe allegations of kickbacks, after Airbus paid huge fines to settle bribery cases in French, British and American courts.


Under the settlement, Airbus agreed to pay 3.6 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in fines to settle corruption probes into some of its aircraft sales.


Last week, the European giant announced record profits of 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in 2021, after two straight years of losses during the pandemic.


Deliveries of aircraft rose eight percent to 611 planes, Airbus said in an earnings statement.

Topics: economy Airbus Kuwait Airways

TASI gains 0.79% as oil prices increase: Closing bell

TASI gains 0.79% as oil prices increase: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 21 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI gains 0.79% as oil prices increase: Closing bell

TASI gains 0.79% as oil prices increase: Closing bell
Updated 21 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index, TASI, rose on Monday, as oil prices increased and stocks continued to rise.


At the closing bell, TASI, climbed 0.79 percent to 12,562 points. The parallel market, Nomu, dipped by 0.38 percent to 25,014 points.

Brent crude stood at $93.95 per barrel. The US benchmark WTI was at $91.56 per barrel at 2:55 pm Saudi time.

Shares in the largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco, increased by  4.11 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, slipped 2.14 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 3 percent.

Saudi Telecom Co., or stc, climbed 0.52 percent, while Etihad Etisalat Co., known as mobily,  jumped 0.58 percent, after both companies revealed increased profits for 2021.

Despite leading the fallers in early trading, Elm Co. ended today's session as the top gainer, up by 5.24 percent.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) TASI NOMU

UAE close to trade deals with Indonesia and Israel: minister

UAE close to trade deals with Indonesia and Israel: minister
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

UAE close to trade deals with Indonesia and Israel: minister

UAE close to trade deals with Indonesia and Israel: minister
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE is close to signing off trade deals with Indonesia and Israel as part of a plan to secure billions in overseas investment, according to its foreign trade minister.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Thani Al Zeyoudi revealed another country was close to reaching an agreement with the UAE, saying: “We hope that we are going to conclude with Colombia by the end of next month as well.”

This follows previously announced plans to draw up to $150 billion in foreign direct investments from global peers, in a bid to position the nation as a global business hub.

During the first nine months of 2021, the UAE ranked first in the Arab world and third globally in attracting foreign investment, with projects with an accumulated value of 16 billion dirhams ($4.35 billion).

Most recently, it partnered with India, aiming to more than double non-oil trade to at least $100 billion in the coming five years, Bloomberg reported.

 

 

Topics: UAE trade foreign direct investment Indonesia Israel

