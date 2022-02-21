You are here

Saudi FM: Returning to Iran nuclear deal should be starting point for addressing regional issues

Saudi FM: Returning to Iran nuclear deal should be starting point for addressing regional issues
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives for a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. (File/AP)
Saudi FM: Returning to Iran nuclear deal should be starting point for addressing regional issues

Saudi FM: Returning to Iran nuclear deal should be starting point for addressing regional issues
  • Prince Faisal said he had asked the EU to exempt Gulf Cooperation Council nationals from entry visas
RIYADH: The revival of a nuclear deal with Iran should be a starting point for addressing issues in the region, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister told Al Arabiya on Monday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said there would be no stability in the region without addressing the causes of concerns and that restoring the nuclear agreement with Iran alone was not enough.

The foreign minister is in Brussels for a Gulf-EU meeting and met with the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy on Sunday.

During his meeting with Josep Borrell, the two officials exchanged views on Iran’s nuclear program and joint efforts to stop Houthi violations in Yemen that are obstructing a political solution in the country.

Prince Faisal also told Al Arabiya that he had offered the EU the chance to contribute to renaissance plans in the region and requested the European bloc to exempt Gulf Cooperation Council nationals from entry visas.

He added that he hoped the Russia-Ukraine crisis would be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran Iran nuclear deal Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi Arabia reports 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia reports 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 713,592
  • A total of 8,986 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 1,052 new infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 300 were recorded in Riyadh, 79 in Jeddah, and 69 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded less than fifty new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 713,592 after 2,036 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,986 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 60.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Coalition to strike Houthis after militia launches armed drone against Saudi Arabia

Coalition to strike Houthis after militia launches armed drone against Saudi Arabia
Coalition to strike Houthis after militia launches armed drone against Saudi Arabia

Coalition to strike Houthis after militia launches armed drone against Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The coalition fighting to restore legitimacy in Yemen said Monday that a bomb-laden drone has fallen in a village located in Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Jazan, without causing any injuries or damages, Al Arabiya TV reported.  

The coalition said the drone that was headed towards the kingdom was launched from Sanaa International Airport in Yemen. 

In response to the threat, the coalition said it will conduct a military operation “to neutralize the Houthis' specific capabilities.”  

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia

Young Saudi rides to the rescue of neglected racehorses

Ex-racehorses living their best life under the care of 22-Year-old trainer Alyaa Al-Sharif. (Supplied)
Ex-racehorses living their best life under the care of 22-Year-old trainer Alyaa Al-Sharif. (Supplied)
Young Saudi rides to the rescue of neglected racehorses

Ex-racehorses living their best life under the care of 22-Year-old trainer Alyaa Al-Sharif. (Supplied)
  • Ethical trainer uses ‘love, not fear’ to get horses’ lives back on track
JEDDAH: Racehorses often face years of neglect or even abandonment when their track careers come to an end, but at Alyaa Al-Sharif’s family stables these majestic animals are promised love, care and protection.

Al-Sharif, who has spent her life around horses and trained as a showjumper for seven years, is spreading her message of animal welfare and ethical training through the Rise Equine Initiative.

“If I hadn’t taken these horses in, they would just stay in their stables, completely abandoned,” the 22-year-old trainer told Arab News.

I grew up with racehorses all around, and I have seen how the horses get abandoned after their racing careers.

Alyaa Al-Sharif

During her time as a showjumper, Al-Sharif liked to connect with horses that were taken off the track.

“I would always return to the horses. Sometimes they were a little difficult to ride and I would fall off a lot, but I still kept trying,” she said.

“I belong to a family that specializes in breeding and racing horses in and outside the Kingdom. I grew up with racehorses all around, and I have seen how the horses get abandoned after their racing careers. Some don’t get the treatment they deserve.”

When Al-Sharif turned 18, she took matters into her own hands. “There were many people who disagreed with that, but so many more who would tell you to do unkind things,” she said.

Ex-racehorses living their best life under the care of 22-Year-old Alyaa Al-Sharif. (Supplied)

“When I first faced behavioral issues with my horses, I didn’t know who to turn to. Most of the advice was to hit them or shout at them. People told me that I was too emotional. On the contrary, a horse that wasn’t scared of me worked better with me.”

• Alyaa Al-Sharif, who has spent her life around horses and trained as a showjumper for seven years, is spreading her message of animal welfare and ethical training through the Rise Equine Initiative.

• The Arab News team saw first-hand how the horses can reach their potential. The animals in Al-Sharif’s care run free, eating, playing and rolling around on the grass with the cold breeze of a Jeddah winter in their manes.

The Arab News team saw first-hand how the horses can reach their potential. The animals in Al-Sharif’s care run free, eating, playing and rolling around on the grass with the cold breeze of a Jeddah winter in their manes.

Al-Sharif has an equine psychology diploma, but said that even before beginning her studies she was aware that horses are frequently treated badly.

Al-Sharif’s goal in the future is to start a center to help people having problems with their horses’ behavior.

However, she was fortunate enough to be trained by “aware” trainers who helped her to develop her own perspective on how to treat horses.

The young trainer is working hard to do as much as she can for the majestic creatures. She trains people to ride their horses ethically, without fear or intimidation.

“I try to understand how the horses think. Horses are prey animals, and their first instinct is to protect themselves, not curiosity. I try to make a change and help them be curious by eliminating fear.”

Mariyah Mousa, a 22-year-old university student who is being taught to ride by Al-Sharif, said that the first thing other trainers would do was hand her a whip.

“That did not sit well with me. I didn’t feel comfortable hitting a horse. The horse was acting up because of a mistake I was making, and it didn’t make sense for me to hit a horse for my mistakes,” she said.

Al-Sharif, who often acts as a rich source of knowledge on the subject, helped Mousa connect to the horses in a way that was missing in her other riding lessons.

The trainer said that she uses positive reinforcement instead of punishing a horse for supposedly misbehaving. Al-Sharif rewards the animals when they cooperate, showing them what to do instead of what not to do.

Al-Sharif’s journey as an ethical trainer began with a three-year-old mare whose performance on the racetrack was deemed poor.

“I did the basic groundwork for her, how to desensitize, and how to not be afraid of external stimuli. After her, I had the opportunity to take eight horses off the track. It was demanding but rewarding.”

Al-Sharif takes pride in seeing how far these horses progress.

“I faced a lot of issues with their health. Some were aggressive and scary to deal with. I am glad that I found ways to deal with that. Another thing that really makes me happy is how much this resonates with people. A lot of people agree with my cause, and agree to help and support animal rights. It makes all of my efforts worthwhile.”

Al-Sharif’s goal in the future is to do as much as possible for abandoned horses and also start a center to help people having problems with their horses’ behavior.

She hopes the center will become “a hub of horsemanship and gain the trust of people regarding their horses.”

Al-Sharif believes in educating people about horses and is offering workshops dedicated to solving a variety of common behavioral problems.

Joanne Milyani, was also at the site, has learned to let go of her fear of horses thanks to Al-Sharif’s teaching.

“I am very proud of her,” Milyani told Arab News. “She brought me to the stables and told me that the horses don’t just bite but only do so because they want to express their feelings. Understanding them helped me get over my fear.”

She added: “The one thing I want to say to people who are scared is that the horse does not want to hurt you or inflict pain.”

Al-Sharif urged people to do their own research and question traditional training methods.

“Just because it has been happening (for a long time) does not mean it’s the right thing,” she said.

Topics: Alyaa Al-Sharif racehorses Saudi horse riders

Switzerland drops all COVID-19 curbs for Saudi tourists

Police officers stand at the centre sqaure of the Swiss Alpine resort of Verbier to prevent people from gathering for the New Year on early January 1, 2021. (AFP)
Police officers stand at the centre sqaure of the Swiss Alpine resort of Verbier to prevent people from gathering for the New Year on early January 1, 2021. (AFP)
Switzerland drops all COVID-19 curbs for Saudi tourists

Police officers stand at the centre sqaure of the Swiss Alpine resort of Verbier to prevent people from gathering for the New Year on early January 1, 2021. (AFP)
  • With regulations eased, masks and COVID-19 certificates are not needed when entering shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events
RIYADH: In welcome news for travelers, the Swiss government has lifted the majority of its measures put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Feb. 17, visitors from Saudi Arabia are no longer required to provide an entry form, vaccine certificate, or negative PCR test, and the same rules apply for most GCC countries.

After arriving in one of the world’s favorite tourist destinations, guests can enjoy the endless attractions Switzerland has to offer, from natural scenery and outdoor pursuits to delicious local cuisine and immersive cultural experiences.

With regulations eased, masks and COVID-19 certificates are not needed when entering shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events.

The move signals Switzerland’s return to normal as the COVID-19 burden has eased, with the healthcare system no longer deemed at risk of becoming overwhelmed.

To protect the resident and tourist population, anyone who tests positive must still isolate.

Masks should also still be worn on public transport and in healthcare settings until the end of March.

Topics: Coronavirus Switzerland

Social media platforms enhance dining experience for food lovers in Saudi Arabia

For many, dining experiences are no longer just about great food or drink, but about creating experiences that can be clicked and documented for memories. (Supplied)
For many, dining experiences are no longer just about great food or drink, but about creating experiences that can be clicked and documented for memories. (Supplied)
Social media platforms enhance dining experience for food lovers in Saudi Arabia

For many, dining experiences are no longer just about great food or drink, but about creating experiences that can be clicked and documented for memories. (Supplied)
  • Most food entrepreneurs believe that the time has come to embrace an application to search for the best food and dining experiences
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is home to diverse and interrelated rich food cultures. The food industry in the region stands as one of the pillars of modern social life, with a cozy and visually appealing ambiance that brings people together.

Picking a restaurant used to be simple with the help of good reviews in the paper or a friend’s recommendation. Now, the Internet is flooded with Instagram posts, TikTok videos or food blogs praising the latest restaurants.

This illustrates how much technology and customer preferences have changed the way everyone eats in unexpected ways and tempted them to relish the variety of food out there.

Several studies have found that most people pick restaurants based on social media photos alone. But does the food taste as delicious as it looks? The answer, of course, is subjective.

“If the food is just a gimmick and doesn’t taste good, I don’t post it,” Abdullah Algarousha, who has a food-focused account — About Jeddah — on Facebook and Instagram, told Arab News.

“These days food is designed especially for social media feeds. Simple dishes these days have turned into bright colors, unique and unusual creativity is shown in them. Sometimes the quality of the food is excellent, but at times a dish is put together without any concern for whether or not it actually tastes good, just as long as the aesthetic is right.”

According to research by Deloitte, there are about 340 million posts on Instagram for #food and 124 million for #foodie. It said that consumers made choices based on the visual appeal of food, while the taste was secondary to social media worthiness.

Abbas Abu Camellia, a food blogger, has about 99.8 thousand social users following his work. He is more interested in genuine reviews and clicking good food pictures, and refuses to review a place unless the restaurant is good and offers delicious meals.

According to research by Deloitte, there are about 340 million posts on Instagram for #food and 124 million for #foodie. It said that consumers made choices based on the visual appeal of food, while the taste was secondary to social media worthiness.

For many, dining experiences are no longer just about great food or drink, but about creating experiences that can be clicked and documented for memories. Today’s customers want good food, great service — and terrific photos.

“Consumers, now more than ever, have become more reliant on digital channels. To remain competitive, one of the marketing strategies we implement is to promote our business through social media platforms and delivery applications,” said Ruba Mohtaseb, owner of Ms. Moh bakery store. “Most of my customers are looking for a unique experience that can be posted on Instagram as well as other social media sites. Hence, I give them what they want.”

“But it would have been good if we had local food review applications in the Kingdom as it would have made it easier for people to know what’s new and what’s available in the city,” she said.

Most food entrepreneurs believe that the time has come to embrace an application to search for the best food and dining experiences. The creation of a food finder and review application could be used to find nearby restaurants with honest and truthful reviews and ratings by consumers and well-known food critics, along with the menu, location and contact details. The application could be used to find top-rated cheap eats for fine dining.

Ahmed Darwish, F & B marketing consultant and food critic on The Foodies Inc., said: “We are in the process of having an application that can allow the consumer to compare restaurant choices by rating, cuisines and popularity levels. Moreover, this application will provide not only food reviews from our perspective but also from other food fans. We also plan to have an easy-to-navigate knowledge base that will consist of top 10 romantic restaurants or sushi places or dessert bars to help customers pick their choice of dining easily.”

The Foodies Inc. is a consultancy services agency that provides help to restaurant owners in raising awareness for their food business, and targets food lovers looking for the best meals in different parts of the Kingdom. To engage more openly and directly with the restaurant owners, Foodies Inc. has started an Arabic podcast and its own English program on SAUDIA Radio.

Topics: Saudi Food Saudi social media

