Who's Who: Lailah Saleh Al-Bassam, Saudi professor

Laila Saleh Albassam. (Supplied)
Laila Saleh Albassam. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Lailah Saleh Al-Bassam, Saudi professor

Laila Saleh Albassam. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Laila Saleh Albassam is the first Saudi professor to have studied the heritage of traditional Arab costumes and textiles in Saudi Arabia.
She was awarded the King Salman Prize of Excellence for Research and Studies on the Arabian Peninsula History for her contribution to documenting the traditional costumes of Saudi Arabia through her academic research.
Al-Bassam is a professor of the history of clothing and textiles at Princess Noura bint Abdul Rahman University, with more than 40 years’ experience in academia.
She has published several studies on traditional costumes from the Kingdom’s various regions, and has participated in numerous national and international lectures and symposiums, and organized multiple exhibits on traditional Saudi dress.
She also has served for more than a decade on the advisory board of the National Museum in Riyadh. She participated as a member of the board of the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society for three years, served as the president of the Saudi Association of Design and Art for another three years, and was head of the Saudi chapter of the International Organization of Folk Art affiliated with UNESCO.
One of her most important publications is “The Effects of the Environment on Costumes and Embroidered Handicrafts in Najd Desert Tribes,” and Al-Bassam also contributed a chapter to the encyclopedia “Embroidery in the Middle East” titled “Embroidery in Saudi Arabia” with Dr. Gillian Vogelsang-Eastwood, the director of the Textile Research Center in the Netherlands.
She wrote a brochure on traditional costumes in Saudi Arabia that was published in German and English and distributed at traditional costume fairs.

Saudis urged to show their 'authentic glam' on Founding Day with traditional costumes

Saudi Arabia's regional outfits are designed and created according to the materials available and fit the area's climate and surrounding area. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Saudi Arabia’s regional outfits are designed and created according to the materials available and fit the area’s climate and surrounding area. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Updated 24 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Saudis urged to show their ‘authentic glam’ on Founding Day with traditional costumes

Saudi Arabia’s regional outfits are designed and created according to the materials available and fit the area’s climate and surrounding area. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
  • General Entertainment Authority’s Turki Al-Sheikh offers free entry to two Riyadh Season zones for all those who dress up
  • Saudi Arabia has a rich history of diverse and colorful fashion when it comes to its traditional costumes
Updated 24 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: People wearing traditional Founding Day costumes on Feb. 22 will gain free entry to two prominent Riyadh Season zones, as the country prepares to commemorate the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud.

The chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, tweeted last week: “On February 22, there will be free entry to #Riyadh_City Boulevard and #WinterWonderland for everyone who wears #FoundingDay clothing. We are waiting to see your authentic Saudi glam. #Riyadh_Season.”

There were positive reactions to his tweet.

One person (@ahmd_rl) said: “I am so excited to see everyone looking their best on the Founding Day at Riyadh City Boulevard,” while another (@saadss100) tweeted: “Appreciations for the brilliant idea Turki Al-Sheikh. This really reflects the authenticity and antiquity of our historical clothing and how proud we are.”

Al-Sheikh’s tweet followed a Feb. 15 Fashion Commission announcement about the 22 styles listed in the Saudi traditional costume guide on its website, which features clothing from the Kingdom’s five main regions for women, men, and children.

Saudi Arabia has a rich history of diverse and colorful fashion when it comes to its traditional costumes.

Each region has different tribes and each tribe has its own style, but only a few of those costumes are well-known as the rest have been forgotten due to the lack of proper documentation about them and tribal migration.

Nadia Alireza, a member of Mansoojat Founding and one of the researchers of the “The Book of Traditional Costumes,” previously told Arab News that the fashion people chose to wear was one way to identify who they were, the time they lived in, their social background, and where they were from.

Saudi Arabia’s regional outfits are designed and created according to the materials available and fit the area’s climate and surrounding area.

“There are many colors used in traditional Saudi costuming,” she said. “They used a lot of leather, metal and colored beads, and gold and silver thread for embroideries. In some cases, rubber from old tires is used to make footwear.”

The Founding Day fashion guide lists 22 styles of costumes as well as glamorous accessories, jewelry, shawls, bags, and sandals to go with each outfit.

The pieces and colors of each costume are carefully chosen and according to detailed research on the traditional fashions worn during the three previous centuries in the Arabian Peninsula’s regions.

Saudi Arabia is divided into 13 administrative regions, 46 cities, and five main regions.

The Fashion Commission tweeted: “Several factors affected traditional fashion in the Kingdom, each region has special characteristics that influence its costumes, and the surrounding environment also plays a role in the forms of inscriptions, material types, and colors. Traditional fashion, which is produced locally using the finest textiles and fabrics, is considered a major part of the Kingdom’s history.”

There are five types of agal, a key men’s accessory in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council region. The agal is a doubled-up black cord that is worn on top of the head and is traditionally made of goat hair, cotton, and golden thread.

Each region has tweaked the agal in its own way to reflect its individuality. In some areas it is thick, in other areas it is thin with golden clips.

Men in the eastern regions wear a two-piece outfit, a white thobe and an outer cloak known as a bisht. The same goes for men from the central region, but they call it a mroden and it is usually worn on special occasions. Men in the south wear the same piece and they call it a jabbah as it features a solid cloak without any golden trim.

There is also a piece of clothing called the sdiri and this is similar to a vest worn over the thobe by men of the western region. It has the same features of the bisht but is shorter.

Another piece worn over a thobe by men from the central and southern areas is called the daglah. It is made out of cotton or wool, sometimes leather, and has beautiful embroidery on the chest area made from copper, gold, silver, or cotton thread to add a glamorous touch as the costume is worn on formal occasions.

A leather belt is worn over thobes by men from the central and southern regions as an accessory. Some like to add a third belt around their waist with an ornamental dagger hung in the middle of it to reflect power and wealth.

Leila Al-Bassam, a Saudi expert in traditional fashion and textile heritage, told Arab News: “The progress of nations can be measured through their heritage and traditional arts, and our country is characterized by a long history that extends back thousands of years. Our civilization and the many fields of our traditional arts are ramified.

“Our Saudi costumes are full of different elements that express our special taste in lifestyle practice, as well as what fits with our environment and stems from our customs and traditions.”

Dresses are an essential item in the Saudi woman’s wardrobe.

All the listed regions feature elegant but modest dresses in many colors and cuts, with names such as almohothal, alsidrah, alnashl, kurtah and almasdah. They come in brown, black, blue, red, pink, and beige. Women’s outfits have head coverings, and central region women wear a stylish face covering made from black fabric, drawing attention to the eyes.

Women from the central region used to have a very distinctive piece of jewelry for the head, chest, and waist called the hzam and hamah.

Al-Bassam said that fashion could be considered one of the most important heritage elements. 

“By reviewing what our ancestors left us with including the clothing heritage, distinguished by the richness of its colors, the simplicity of its lines, its modesty, and the splendor of artistic beauty that reaches a high degree of perfection and accuracy in work.

“Despite the primitiveness of tools and the lack of capabilities back then, it is important for us to preserve it and to use it as a source from which we derive our distinctive personality and our special character.

Preserving our traditional costumes help us to reach the ultimate level of authenticity and harmony with the ways of living in a developed society concerned with preserving its ancient traditions.”

Kingdom's visitors get Riyadh Season welcome stamps in passport

Visitors to Saudi Arabia are getting Riyadh Season welcome stamps on their passports when they arrive through King Khalid International Airport. (Supplied)
Visitors to Saudi Arabia are getting Riyadh Season welcome stamps on their passports when they arrive through King Khalid International Airport. (Supplied)
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

Kingdom’s visitors get Riyadh Season welcome stamps in passport

Visitors to Saudi Arabia are getting Riyadh Season welcome stamps on their passports when they arrive through King Khalid International Airport. (Supplied)
  • The event’s logo is printed in the center of the entry stamp with the phrase “Asfarat wa Anwarat”
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Visitors to Saudi Arabia are getting Riyadh Season welcome stamps on their passports when they arrive through King Khalid International Airport.

The event’s logo is printed in the center of the entry stamp with the phrase “Asfarat wa Anwarat,” welcoming people upon their arrival into the country.

It is part of the season’s initiatives to demonstrate the Kingdom’s role in greeting and hosting visitors, as well as familiarizing them with the modern entertainment available in the event's 14 zones.

The capital's airport is one of the largest entry points to Saudi Arabia. 

Riyadh Season has adopted different ways of welcoming people, including billboards on main roads and promoting its activities in popular places in the US, the UK, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Earlier in February, passengers boarded a plane from Paris to Riyadh that had been specially decorated with Riyadh Season colors and the ‘Imagine More” slogan. 

They were taken on a creative journey and treated to a range of festival-themed surprises from the moment they boarded until they landed in the Saudi capital.

Riyadh Season started on Oct. 20, 2021.

E-learning global trends forum inaugurated in Riyadh

E-learning global trends forum inaugurated in Riyadh
Updated 21 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi

E-learning global trends forum inaugurated in Riyadh

E-learning global trends forum inaugurated in Riyadh
  • The two-day Global Trends in E-Learning event takes place from Feb. 21-23, online and in-person, with over 40 speakers, 50 companies, and 20 countries taking part
Updated 21 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: A forum on the future of learning and technology was inaugurated on Monday in Riyadh by the Ministry of Education and the Saudi Electronic University.

The two-day Global Trends in E-Learning event takes place from Feb. 21-23, online and in-person, with over 40 speakers, 50 companies, and 20 countries taking part. It brings together diverse speakers from the education sector to share their insights at one event.

“We are required to build for future generations an e-education system that addresses the challenges of the future, provides knowledge and skills in a form that stimulates development and innovation, and ensures sustainability according to well-established and flexible scientific foundations,” said Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh.

In a ceremony hosted at the capital’s Burj Rafal hotel, the minister and the university president Dr. Lilac Al-Safadi emphasized the importance of advancing educational methods and digital learning to address future challenges.

As the first university in Saudi Arabia to exclusively adopt e-learning strategies and technologies in education, the Saudi Electronic University is the host of GTEL.

“We are witnessing a technological era that has affected all sectors, including education,” said Al-Safadi.

The forum aims to equip educators and institutions with the necessary tools to advance e-teaching and the role of technology in learning. Speakers will demonstrate the newest methodologies and how they can better serve online learning.

She said that GTEL would allow participants to “exchange experiences, knowledge, and get acquainted with the most prominent practices in e-learning, and the latest emerging technologies in education.”

In her speech, Al-Safadi said that, by 2025, 85 million jobs would be replaced by artificial intelligence technology and that 33 percent of jobs would be transferred to remote work.

“The size of the global educational technology market exceeds $400 billion, including virtual reality technologies, estimated at $12 billion, and artificial intelligence technologies at $6 billion,” she added.

She said that non-traditional learning models were the future of education, such as the use of smart technology in classrooms. 

The forum seeks to accelerate technological growth in the education sector globally. It is discussing the future of e-learning and what it is required today to anticipate future challenges.

“The Kingdom's Vision 2030 outlined several strategic goals, including the goals of education, to develop its outputs, improve equal access to education, and achieve global competition,” said the minister.

After their speeches, the minister and the university returned to the stage to honor the forum's strategic sponsors and keynote speakers.

The ceremony concluded with the first session of discussions held by four global speakers talking about the major challenges facing the future of education.

Muslim World League chief calls for forming alliance of civilization during Bangkok visit

MWL chief meets with government officials in Bangkok. (Supplied)
MWL chief meets with government officials in Bangkok. (Supplied)
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

Muslim World League chief calls for forming alliance of civilization during Bangkok visit

MWL chief meets with government officials in Bangkok. (Supplied)
  • Chan-o-Cha praised the outstanding role that MWL was playing worldwide, hoping that this visit would further strengthen the cooperation between Thailand and the MWL
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A delegation from the Muslim World League, led by its secretary general Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, arrived in Bangkok earlier this week.

The delegation was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, who is also the foreign affairs minister.

Al-Issa will meet ministers and members of parliament during his visit. He will give  two lectures, the first on religious tolerance and bridge-building and the second at Chulalongkorn University on the importance of an alliance of civilizations.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his country’s eagerness for Al-Issa’s keynote lecture at the university, which is Thailand’s oldest and most famous.

Chan-o-Cha praised the outstanding role that MWL was playing worldwide, hoping that this visit would further strengthen the cooperation between Thailand and the MWL.

He also congratulated Al-Issa for receiving an honorary doctorate from Fatoni University.

Al-Issa met the former prime minister and the current speaker of the House of Representatives, Chuan Leekpai, in the presence of parliamentary committee chairmen and MPs. Both sides held an extensive meeting tackling topics of mutual interest and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Al-Issa also had a meeting with Pramudwinai. They discussed several topics of mutual interest and identified frameworks for activating bilateral cooperation through initiatives and programs.

The MWL delegation, accompanied by several local Thai leaders, visited the Jim Thompson House Museum in Bangkok, where they were received by Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome, a number of the museum’s curators, and senior researchers and experts.

Al-Issa praised the level of national harmony in Thailand with its religious and ethnic diversity, highlighting the long history of Thai multiculturalism.

He said that Thailand was a role model for countries in terms of coexistence under the banner of one national state and a single constitution.

Saudi counter-extremism center, Telegram collaborate to remove extremist content

The Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh. (AP file photo)
The Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh. (AP file photo)
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi counter-extremism center, Telegram collaborate to remove extremist content

The Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh. (AP file photo)
  • The coordinated action against online terrorist propaganda focused mainly on the distribution and production of terrorist material by Daesh, Tahrir al-Sham and Al-Qaeda-affiliated media outlets
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology and Telegram on Monday confirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation on preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism.

Etidal has been collaborating with Telegram over the past three years in reviewing online terrorism content in Arabic. Both organizations have agreed to expand their coordination to detect and remove more systematically Arabic material that glorifies terrorism.

During a four-week period, a team of Etidal’s specialist researchers performed an assessment of several thousands of channels suspected to host terrorist propaganda, detecting patterns in their abuse of the platform’s services.

The findings were shared with Telegram to allow them to review the detected content disseminated by terrorist groups on their platform.

The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) and Telegram have confirmed today their commitment to strengthen cooperation in preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism (PCVE). (Supplied)

The final removal of the referred material is a voluntary activity by the social media platforms, taking into consideration their own terms and conditions.

The coordinated action against online terrorist propaganda focused mainly on the distribution and production of terrorist material by Daesh, Tahrir al-Sham and Al-Qaeda-affiliated media outlets.

Among the items referred were media files - PDFs, videos and audio - uploaded by groups on Telegram and public Telegram channels hosting these materials.

It is estimated that 672,972 pieces of content and links were removed through this partnership.

Etidal secretary-general, Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari, welcomed the enhanced cooperation and emphasized the center’s commitment to supporting Telegram in combating terrorism and violent extremism on its platform.

“We seek cooperation and partnership in a systematic, accurate and professional manner, using the center’s ideological, media and digital capabilities in order to achieve the desired noble goals.We will measure the success of our collaboration today and hope to establish such partnership as a model for other technology platforms to follow.”

A Telegram representative said: “We found partnering with Etidal productive and useful. We support free speech and peaceful protest, but terrorism and propaganda of violence have no place on Telegram. We are constantly improving our internal procedures and moderation tools to ensure that our platform stays free of abuse.”

