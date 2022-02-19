Who’s Who: Mohammed Abu Aish, general manager at Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Mohammed Abu Aish was recently appointed as the governance, risk and compliance general manager at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
His experience in this field includes working as corporate governance, risk and compliance chief officer at Thiqah Business Services between June 2020 and January 2022.
He worked as executive general manager of corporate governance and compliance at Mobily between February 2020 and June 2020.
Abu Aish attained his bachelor’s degree in law at King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah in 1998. He received a master’s in law and criminal justice from Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, Riyadh in 2008.
He also completed a certificate from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners in financial forensics and fraud investigation in 2017.
He previously worked as a director of legal consultations and investigations at Saudi Telecom Co. between May 2015 and January 2020.
Abu Aish also has long experience in fraud investigation and financial fraud management at Saudi banks.
At the Arab National Bank, Abu Aish served as head of financial fraud management between December 2013 and April 2015, and fraud investigation manager between December 2011 and December 2013.
He was also a fraud investigation manager at the Banque Saudi Fransi between July 2008 and November 2011, senior investigation specialist at the Capital Market Authority between August 2007 and July 2008, and senior fraud investigator at the National Commercial Bank between August 1998 and June 2007.
