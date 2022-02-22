‘May our countries prosper’: Pakistani PM greets Saudi leaders on founding day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday greeted Saudi leaders over the Kingdom’s “historic” founding day, wishing prosperity for the two nations and their people.
This is the first time Saudi Arabia will celebrate the anniversary of the founding day of the first Saudi state on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Saudi Founding Day celebrates the founding of the first Saudi State, the Emirate of Diriyah, by Imam Muhammad Bin Saud in 1727 — which occurred in February of that year. On Jan. 27, King Salman issued a Royal Order to commemorate Feb. 22 every year as the nation’s founding day.
“On the historic Founding Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I extend our heartiest greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz; HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman; & brotherly people of the Kingdom,” Khan said on Twitter. “May our two countries & our people prosper.”
“Taking into account that the middle of the year 1139H, corresponding to the month of February of the year 1727, signals the commencement of the reign of Imam Muhammad Bin Saud, marking his founding of the first Saudi State,” the King’s Royal Order read.
The King said he took “great pride in the deep roots of this blessed state and its citizens' firm bonds with its leaders which began three centuries ago with the reign of Imam Muhammad Bin Saud when he founded the first Saudi State in the middle of 1139H (early 1727), lasting until 1233H (1818), with Diriyah as its capital and the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as its constitution, and which provided unity and security in the Arabian Peninsula following centuries of fragmentation, dissension and instability, and survived attempts of elimination.”
Saudis urged to show their ‘authentic glam’ on Founding Day with traditional costumes
General Entertainment Authority’s Turki Al-Sheikh offers free entry to two Riyadh Season zones for all those who dress up
Saudi Arabia has a rich history of diverse and colorful fashion when it comes to its traditional costumes
Updated 22 February 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: People wearing traditional Founding Day costumes on Feb. 22 will gain free entry to two prominent Riyadh Season zones, as the country prepares to commemorate the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud.
The chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, tweeted last week: “On February 22, there will be free entry to #Riyadh_City Boulevard and #WinterWonderland for everyone who wears #FoundingDay clothing. We are waiting to see your authentic Saudi glam. #Riyadh_Season.”
There were positive reactions to his tweet.
One person (@ahmd_rl) said: “I am so excited to see everyone looking their best on the Founding Day at Riyadh City Boulevard,” while another (@saadss100) tweeted: “Appreciations for the brilliant idea Turki Al-Sheikh. This really reflects the authenticity and antiquity of our historical clothing and how proud we are.”
Al-Sheikh’s tweet followed a Feb. 15 Fashion Commission announcement about the 22 styles listed in the Saudi traditional costume guide on its website, which features clothing from the Kingdom’s five main regions for women, men, and children.
Each region has different tribes and each tribe has its own style, but only a few of those costumes are well-known as the rest have been forgotten due to the lack of proper documentation about them and tribal migration.
Nadia Alireza, a member of Mansoojat Founding and one of the researchers of the “The Book of Traditional Costumes,” previously told Arab News that the fashion people chose to wear was one way to identify who they were, the time they lived in, their social background, and where they were from.
Saudi Arabia’s regional outfits are designed and created according to the materials available and fit the area’s climate and surrounding area.
“There are many colors used in traditional Saudi costuming,” she said. “They used a lot of leather, metal and colored beads, and gold and silver thread for embroideries. In some cases, rubber from old tires is used to make footwear.”
The Founding Day fashion guide lists 22 styles of costumes as well as glamorous accessories, jewelry, shawls, bags, and sandals to go with each outfit.
The pieces and colors of each costume are carefully chosen and according to detailed research on the traditional fashions worn during the three previous centuries in the Arabian Peninsula’s regions.
Saudi Arabia is divided into 13 administrative regions, 46 cities, and five main regions.
The Fashion Commission tweeted: “Several factors affected traditional fashion in the Kingdom, each region has special characteristics that influence its costumes, and the surrounding environment also plays a role in the forms of inscriptions, material types, and colors. Traditional fashion, which is produced locally using the finest textiles and fabrics, is considered a major part of the Kingdom’s history.”
There are five types of agal, a key men’s accessory in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council region. The agal is a doubled-up black cord that is worn on top of the head and is traditionally made of goat hair, cotton, and golden thread.
Each region has tweaked the agal in its own way to reflect its individuality. In some areas it is thick, in other areas it is thin with golden clips.
Men in the eastern regions wear a two-piece outfit, a white thobe and an outer cloak known as a bisht. The same goes for men from the central region, but they call it a mroden and it is usually worn on special occasions. Men in the south wear the same piece and they call it a jabbah as it features a solid cloak without any golden trim.
There is also a piece of clothing called the sdiri and this is similar to a vest worn over the thobe by men of the western region. It has the same features of the bisht but is shorter.
Another piece worn over a thobe by men from the central and southern areas is called the daglah. It is made out of cotton or wool, sometimes leather, and has beautiful embroidery on the chest area made from copper, gold, silver, or cotton thread to add a glamorous touch as the costume is worn on formal occasions.
A leather belt is worn over thobes by men from the central and southern regions as an accessory. Some like to add a third belt around their waist with an ornamental dagger hung in the middle of it to reflect power and wealth.
Leila Al-Bassam, a Saudi expert in traditional fashion and textile heritage, told Arab News: “The progress of nations can be measured through their heritage and traditional arts, and our country is characterized by a long history that extends back thousands of years. Our civilization and the many fields of our traditional arts are ramified.
“Our Saudi costumes are full of different elements that express our special taste in lifestyle practice, as well as what fits with our environment and stems from our customs and traditions.”
Dresses are an essential item in the Saudi woman’s wardrobe.
All the listed regions feature elegant but modest dresses in many colors and cuts, with names such as almohothal, alsidrah, alnashl, kurtah and almasdah. They come in brown, black, blue, red, pink, and beige. Women’s outfits have head coverings, and central region women wear a stylish face covering made from black fabric, drawing attention to the eyes.
Women from the central region used to have a very distinctive piece of jewelry for the head, chest, and waist called the hzam and hamah.
Al-Bassam said that fashion could be considered one of the most important heritage elements.
“By reviewing what our ancestors left us with including the clothing heritage, distinguished by the richness of its colors, the simplicity of its lines, its modesty, and the splendor of artistic beauty that reaches a high degree of perfection and accuracy in work.
“Despite the primitiveness of tools and the lack of capabilities back then, it is important for us to preserve it and to use it as a source from which we derive our distinctive personality and our special character.
Preserving our traditional costumes help us to reach the ultimate level of authenticity and harmony with the ways of living in a developed society concerned with preserving its ancient traditions.”
Saudi counter-extremism center, Telegram collaborate to remove extremist content
The coordinated action against online terrorist propaganda focused mainly on the distribution and production of terrorist material by Daesh, Tahrir al-Sham and Al-Qaeda-affiliated media outlets
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology and Telegram on Monday confirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation on preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism.
Etidal has been collaborating with Telegram over the past three years in reviewing online terrorism content in Arabic. Both organizations have agreed to expand their coordination to detect and remove more systematically Arabic material that glorifies terrorism.
During a four-week period, a team of Etidal’s specialist researchers performed an assessment of several thousands of channels suspected to host terrorist propaganda, detecting patterns in their abuse of the platform’s services.
The findings were shared with Telegram to allow them to review the detected content disseminated by terrorist groups on their platform.
The final removal of the referred material is a voluntary activity by the social media platforms, taking into consideration their own terms and conditions.
The coordinated action against online terrorist propaganda focused mainly on the distribution and production of terrorist material by Daesh, Tahrir al-Sham and Al-Qaeda-affiliated media outlets.
Among the items referred were media files - PDFs, videos and audio - uploaded by groups on Telegram and public Telegram channels hosting these materials.
It is estimated that 672,972 pieces of content and links were removed through this partnership.
Etidal secretary-general, Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari, welcomed the enhanced cooperation and emphasized the center’s commitment to supporting Telegram in combating terrorism and violent extremism on its platform.
“We seek cooperation and partnership in a systematic, accurate and professional manner, using the center’s ideological, media and digital capabilities in order to achieve the desired noble goals.We will measure the success of our collaboration today and hope to establish such partnership as a model for other technology platforms to follow.”
A Telegram representative said: “We found partnering with Etidal productive and useful. We support free speech and peaceful protest, but terrorism and propaganda of violence have no place on Telegram. We are constantly improving our internal procedures and moderation tools to ensure that our platform stays free of abuse.”
The inside story of Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day, celebrating the year it all began
The Kingdom’s new Founding Day celebrates the true birthday of the First Saudi State in 1727
Updated 22 February 2022
Noor Nugali & Jonathan Gornall
RIYADH: For generations, historians and writers have unwittingly perpetuated the myth that the First Saudi State, forerunner of the modern-day Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was founded in the year 1744.
In fact, as a new reappraisal of the origins of the Kingdom reveals, they were 17 years out.
There is no doubt that the events of 1744, the year in which Imam Mohammed ibn Saud of Diriyah offered sanctuary to the religious reformer Sheikh Mohammed ibn Abdulwahhab, were hugely significant.
But over time the importance of that admittedly historic moment of common cause between state and faith came to obscure the far more complex and deeper-rooted origins of the First Saudi State.
It is to correct this neglect of the Kingdom’s crucial embryonic years that Founding Day has been created, to celebrate 1727 as the true moment of birth and to give Saudis a deeper appreciation of a past far richer than many realize.
It was in 1727 that Imam Mohammed ibn Saud came to the throne, carrying with him the dream of transforming the city state founded by his forebears three centuries earlier into the capital of a nation which, at its height, would bring peace and stability to most of the Arabian Peninsula.
This resetting of the clock from 1744 to 1727 is the outcome of extensive historical research that has been carried out studying the historical resources held by the new Saudi Historical School.
“Many historians have linked the rise of the state to the arrival of Sheikh Mohammed ibn Abdul Wahab, and have neglected the initial period of Imam Mohammed ibn Saud’s rule and the preceding era, even though this was the foundational period of the state,” said Dr. Badran Al Honaihen, associate director of historical research and studies at Diriyah Gate Development Authority.
“The revision and reinterpretation of historical events is an intellectual phenomenon found in every part of the world. Previous writings can be considered judgments and opinions that do not prevent revisions or the reaching of new conclusions.”
Today, no one can pinpoint exactly when the long journey toward statehood began. The first certain waypoint on the path is the year 430 when the Banu Hanifah tribe migrated to Al-Yamamah in the lower Najd from their home in the Hejaz on the Red Sea coast.
Here, at the junction of several important caravan routes, the tribe to which the ruling house of Al-Saud belongs settled and thrived, founding Hajr — modern-day Riyadh — trading, and growing crops in the fertile valley that in time would take their name — Wadi Hanifah.
With the coming of Islam the Banu Hanifah stepped on to the stage of world history for the first time.
In 628, six years after the hijra, the flight of Mohammed and his persecuted followers from Makkah to Madinah, the Prophet sent letters to various Arabian rulers, inviting them to embrace “Islam,” submission to the will of God.
The ruler of the Banu Hanifah at this time was Thumamah ibn Uthal, whose spiritual journey from initial rejection to heartfelt acceptance of Islam is celebrated in the Hadiths.
IMAM MOHAMMED IBN SAUD’S MOST SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENTS
• Unified Diriyah under his rule and contributed to its stability.
• Managed internal affairs and strengthened Diriyah’s community.
• Ensured regional stability.
• Built the Diriyah wall to counter external attacks.
• Began unification campaigns.
• Political independence from any external influence.
• Organized the country’s resources.
• Unified the majority of Najd.
• Secured Hajj and trade routes.
In Hadith number 189, he is recorded as telling Mohammed: “There was no face on the face of the Earth that was more hateful to me than your face, but now your face has become the most beloved of all faces to me.”
In historical terms, Al-Yamamah would lay dormant for much of the next 800 years. This was a dark age of neglect and widespread emigration to escape the economic hardship endured under the oppressive Ukhaidhir dynasty, which rose to temporary prominence in the Najd in the ninth century.
Destiny, however, is a patient force, and by the 15th century the stage was finally set for the return to influence of the Banu Hanifah.
Generations earlier, part of the tribe had migrated eastwards to settle on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. But in 1446, Manaa’ Al-Muraide, leader of the Marada clan of the Al-Duru tribe of the Banu Hanifah, led his people back to the heart of Arabia, at the invitation of his cousin, Ibn Dira’, the ruler of Hajr.
The settlement they had founded on the coast they had named Diriyah after their tribal name, Al-Duru. Now they established a new Diriyah on the fertile banks of the Wadi Hanifah.
In the words of historian Dr. Badran Al-Honaihen, Al-Muraide’s arrival “laid the building blocks for the establishment of the greatest state in the history of the Arabian Peninsula, after the Prophetic State and the Rashidun Caliphate.”
Another 300 years would pass before the next momentous steps were taken. In 1720, Saud ibn Mohammed assumed the leadership of Diriyah, who the Saudi Royal Family named after him.
Today, historians date the origin of the First Saudi State to 1727, when Saud’s son, Mohammed, became the ruler of the city state.
He had, said Al-Honaihen, “assumed power in exceptional circumstances.” Diriyah had been rent by internal divisions, and a plague that had spread throughout the Arabian Peninsula had claimed many lives in the Najd. Nevertheless, “Imam Mohammed was able to unite Diriyah under his rule, and to contribute to the spread of security and peace at the regional level and on the level of the Arabian Peninsula.
“The project of the first Saudi state began in 1727, and then his sons took it on after him. What we need to remember from this story is unity, security and peace after centuries of lack of unity.”
At last, here was a leader with a vision that extended beyond his immediate horizon, and who was determined to found a new state, based on education, culture and security and allegiance to the true faith of Islam.
It was to this dynamic and politically and economically increasingly powerful new state that the religious reformer Sheikh Mohammed ibn Abdul Wahab was drawn.
The sheikh, a religious scholar from the nearby village of Al-Uyayna, had become increasingly concerned that many in the Arab world were forsaking the teachings of the Prophet and returning to heretical pre-Islamic ways. His attempts to introduce reforms were met with hostility in Al-Uyayna, but he would find sanctuary in Diriyah.
“The migration to Diriyah of Sheikh Mohammed ibn Abdul Wahab came as a natural result of Imam Mohammed ibn Saud’s policies,” said Al-Honaihen. “The Imam was known to be religious, and his two brothers, Thunayan and Mishari, and his son Abdulaziz were among those in contact with Sheikh Mohammed ibn Abdulwahhab in Al-Uyayna.
“Sheikh Mohammed did not leave al-Uyayna until after Imam Mohammed invited him to come to Diriyah, and there was a state capable of protecting the Sheikh’s religious mission.”
For his part, “in supporting this reformist mission, Imam Mohammed saw that it was in agreement with the principles of the state he was working to establish, especially its religious aspect.”
In short, it was not the alliance of Sheikh and Imam that made possible the foundation of the First Saudi State, but rather it was the existence of that state, already politically and economically strong, that made possible the spread of the message of reform.
Al-Honaihen stressed that the decision to officially recognize 1727 as the year of founding should in no way be interpreted as undermining religion as the cornerstone of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“That’s not correct,” he said. “The objective is merely to put a precise political date to the founding of the state, namely Imam Mohammed ibn Saud’s accession to power in Diriyah, since a number of erroneous policies and opinions had arisen concerning the rise and establishment of the state.
“Moreover, the state in its constitution stipulates that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an Arab Islamic state whose religion is Islam and whose constitution is the Book of God and the Sunna of His Prophet.”
He is also clear that Founding Day is not an alternative to National Day, celebrated on Sept. 23, but complementary to it.
“Founding Day is not intended to replace Saudi National Day, which celebrates the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932, but rather to recognize the beginning of the Saudi state’s history with a new event that celebrates the deep historical roots of the Kingdom.”
Although there is no doubt about the year, 1727, the precise date of the start of Imam Mohammed’s reign is lost to history, according to Al-Honaihen.
Feb. 22 was selected as Founding Day simply because a number of important events are known to have taken place in the first months of Imam Mohammed’s reign, at the start of 1727.
Kingdom’s visitors get Riyadh Season welcome stamps in passport
The event’s logo is printed in the center of the entry stamp with the phrase “Asfarat wa Anwarat”
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Visitors to Saudi Arabia are getting Riyadh Season welcome stamps on their passports when they arrive through King Khalid International Airport.
The event’s logo is printed in the center of the entry stamp with the phrase “Asfarat wa Anwarat,” welcoming people upon their arrival into the country.
It is part of the season’s initiatives to demonstrate the Kingdom’s role in greeting and hosting visitors, as well as familiarizing them with the modern entertainment available in the event's 14 zones.
The capital's airport is one of the largest entry points to Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh Season has adopted different ways of welcoming people, including billboards on main roads and promoting its activities in popular places in the US, the UK, Kuwait, and the UAE.
Earlier in February, passengers boarded a plane from Paris to Riyadh that had been specially decorated with Riyadh Season colors and the ‘Imagine More” slogan.
They were taken on a creative journey and treated to a range of festival-themed surprises from the moment they boarded until they landed in the Saudi capital.
E-learning global trends forum inaugurated in Riyadh
The two-day Global Trends in E-Learning event takes place from Feb. 21-23, online and in-person, with over 40 speakers, 50 companies, and 20 countries taking part
Updated 21 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: A forum on the future of learning and technology was inaugurated on Monday in Riyadh by the Ministry of Education and the Saudi Electronic University.
The two-day Global Trends in E-Learning event takes place from Feb. 21-23, online and in-person, with over 40 speakers, 50 companies, and 20 countries taking part. It brings together diverse speakers from the education sector to share their insights at one event.
“We are required to build for future generations an e-education system that addresses the challenges of the future, provides knowledge and skills in a form that stimulates development and innovation, and ensures sustainability according to well-established and flexible scientific foundations,” said Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh.
In a ceremony hosted at the capital’s Burj Rafal hotel, the minister and the university president Dr. Lilac Al-Safadi emphasized the importance of advancing educational methods and digital learning to address future challenges.
As the first university in Saudi Arabia to exclusively adopt e-learning strategies and technologies in education, the Saudi Electronic University is the host of GTEL.
“We are witnessing a technological era that has affected all sectors, including education,” said Al-Safadi.
The forum aims to equip educators and institutions with the necessary tools to advance e-teaching and the role of technology in learning. Speakers will demonstrate the newest methodologies and how they can better serve online learning.
She said that GTEL would allow participants to “exchange experiences, knowledge, and get acquainted with the most prominent practices in e-learning, and the latest emerging technologies in education.”
In her speech, Al-Safadi said that, by 2025, 85 million jobs would be replaced by artificial intelligence technology and that 33 percent of jobs would be transferred to remote work.
“The size of the global educational technology market exceeds $400 billion, including virtual reality technologies, estimated at $12 billion, and artificial intelligence technologies at $6 billion,” she added.
She said that non-traditional learning models were the future of education, such as the use of smart technology in classrooms.
The forum seeks to accelerate technological growth in the education sector globally. It is discussing the future of e-learning and what it is required today to anticipate future challenges.
“The Kingdom's Vision 2030 outlined several strategic goals, including the goals of education, to develop its outputs, improve equal access to education, and achieve global competition,” said the minister.
After their speeches, the minister and the university returned to the stage to honor the forum's strategic sponsors and keynote speakers.
The ceremony concluded with the first session of discussions held by four global speakers talking about the major challenges facing the future of education.