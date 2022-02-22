You are here

Germany’s Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification amid Russia/Ukraine tensions

Germany's Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification amid Russia/Ukraine tensions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Getty)



RIYADH: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz put the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on ice on Tuesday after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, according to Reuters.

“We must reassess the situation, in particular regarding Nord Stream 2,” Scholz said at a news conference with his Irish counterpart, adding that the economy ministry would look again at the certification process given Russia’s actions.

His comments came hours after Russia's President Vladimir Putin insisted his country would continue to deliver uninterrupted natural gas supplies to world markets.

The leader made the comments in a letter sent to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum conference being held in Doha.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will see gas flow from Russia to Germany, has proved controversial, with some feeling the project should be halted in response to an increasingly aggressive Moscow.

After the announcement by the German Chancellor, an EU Commission spokesman was reported by Reuters as saying that the decision by Berlin will not change the energy supply to the economic bloc.

Nord Stream 2 is a 1,200km pipeline under the Baltic Sea. It carries gas from the Russian coast near St Petersburg to Lubmin in Germany.

It cost €10 billion ($11.35 billion) and was completed last September. The Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom put up half of the cost and western energy firms such as Shell and ENGIE of France are paying the rest.

Nord Stream 2 runs parallel to an existing gas pipeline, Nord Stream, which has been working since 2011.

The total capacity of the two strings of Nord Stream 2 is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year, according to Gazprom.

The aggregated design capacity of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 is therefore 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The Nord Stream Pipeline transported a volume of 59.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas in 2021, according to Nord Stream.

 

Topics: Nord Stream 2 pipeline Russia Ukraine

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is reviewing some assets to potentially sell in the future, the oil giant’s CEO said to Argaam.

The move comes after oil and gas pipeline deals were previously announced as part of the asset optimization program, Amin Nasser added, on the sidelines of the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022.

He did not elaborate on the assets being reviewed. Nasser noted that demand for oil is on the rise, especially in Asia, as he expects it will continue to increase to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Aramco’s investments in gas will reduce burning liquid fuel in water and power plants and in other industries in the Kingdom by around 1 million barrels by 2030, he added.  

The company’s CEO expects a rise in the demand for blue hydrogen, produced from natural gas, in the long term, adding that Aramco is investing in it. 

Topics: economy Kuwait Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia Aramco

Singapore-based Princeton Digital Group has raised over $500 million in an equity investment round led by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala.

PDG is a data center operator which has presence and operations in China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, and Japan. 

Mubadala led the round by putting in $350 million, while existing partners Warburg Pincus and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board also invested, thus taking the total exceeding half a billion dollars. 

“We are thrilled to be the lead investor in PDG’s fundraiser and partner with the company on its growth journey,” said Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, CEO at Mubadala. 

Rangu Salgame, co-founder, chairman and CEO of PDG added: “Mubadala’s track record of long-term investments combined with extensive know-how in the digital infrastructure space makes it a great partner as we continue to scale our business.” 

Topics: Princeton Digital Group Mubadala equity funding

As several countries are easing border restrictions, Dubai's main airport could witness a surge in travelers, according to Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths. 

Griffiths, while talking to Bloomberg TV, noted that the number of travelers reaching the Dubai airport could hit 57 million in 2022. In 2021, the customer traffic in the airport was 29.1 million. 

“We’ve reached that inflection point where the lockdowns have done their job. I think the urge to travel, when people have the confidence and the disposable income, having not done so for a long time, will be very marked,” said Griffiths. 

Griffiths expects a strong rebound as border restrictions for the fully vaccinated are getting eased. 

However, he noted that customer traffic in Dubai airport will reach the pre-pandemic levels only by 2024. 

In 2019, Dubai airport witnessed 86.4 million travelers, which made it one of the world's biggest international airports. 

Topics: economy Dubai aviation Airports

RIYADH: HSBC is seeking a 34 percent cut in oil and gas emissions for its loan portfolio by 2030 in support of climate action and sustainable growth, it said in a statement.

Through realigning its portfolio within the carbon-intensive oil and gas sector, the bank aims to reduce financed emissions in that sector from a 2019 baseline of 35.8 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

For power and utilities' clients, the lender is targeting a reduction of 75 percent in emissions to 0.14 million tons by 2030.

This comes as HSBC is working on expanding financing for renewable sources, having recently pledged $100 million to fund green ventures.

“We are supporting clients to evolve their business models and replace old technology with new, greener alternatives,” said the group’s chief executive, Noel Quinn.

“We will request and review science-based client transition plans and use them as the basis for further engagement,” he added. 

Topics: economy HSBC Net Zero carbon emissions

PARIS: Airbus is poised to build a technology demonstrator for future hydrogen airplanes by mid-decade in co-operation with engine maker CFM International, industry sources said.


The planemaker has scheduled a news conference with “key engine partners” for 1400 GMT on Tuesday on the latest milestone in its plans to develop a zero-emission aircraft.


Airbus declined to comment. CFM, jointly owned by General Electric and Safran and the world’s largest jet engine maker by number of units sold, also declined to comment.


The project is expected to feature a specially adapted version of current-generation engines in order to advance research on the project, which is part of global efforts to curb emissions in aviation, the sources said.


Airbus has said it will produce a small “ZEROe” passenger aircraft powered by hydrogen to enter service in 2035.


It told the European Union a year ago that most airliners will rely on traditional jet engines until at least 2050, according to a briefing made public last June.


Even so, Airbus officials say the research will seed disruptive technology likely to play a role in the next generation of larger airplanes, as well as offering radically new technology for small planes holding some 50-100 people.


Boeing has so far been cooler toward hydrogen and placed greater emphasis on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).


In a sign of growing alignment with Airbus on alternative technologies, CFM said last year a separate next-generation jet engine called RISE, which it hopes to offer for larger jets from 2035, would be capable of running on fuels including hydrogen.
Airbus has said it will choose the final type of product for the “ZEROe” decarbonized plane project in 2025. It expects to narrow down the choice of concept as early as mid-2022.
Chief Executive Guillaume Faury was quoted earlier this month by Welt am Sonntag as saying Airbus could go it alone and make engines for its future hydrogen-fueled planes.
But Faury played down the prospect of Airbus moving into engine-making at a results presentation last week, telling reporters it “would require a change of strategy, and I have not indicated that we have changed our strategy on that one.”
He said working with partners on the next generation of technology is theoretically possible “and it’s not something we would rule out completely, but more looking at it case by case.” (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jan Harvey)

Topics: economy Hydrogen Green Net Zero Airbus

