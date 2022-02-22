Hope, fear and uncertainty on Donetsk streets after Putin move

Family mourns brain cancer campaigner Amani Liaquat, 23

LONDON: The father of a woman who dedicated the final years of her life to fundraising research into the cancer that eventually killed her has shared a heartfelt tribute to his “hero” daughter.

Amani Liaquat, 23, passed away Monday morning after battling brain cancer for two years. Liaquat, from the English town of Luton, had dedicated her years after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer to raising money and awareness for the fight against the disease.

She ran her own podcast, Chat2Amani, where she interacted with others living with the disease, and she fundraised for Brain Tumour Research.

Her father announced the news of her death on social media. “Our beautiful daughter Amani breathed her last this morning at 12.30am,” he wrote.

“She fought GBM4 (grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme) for 22 months but alas without proper investment, she had no chance.

“She’s my hero and was the most amazing ambassador for Brain Tumour Research. Love you forever Amani!”

On his daughter’s Twitter page, where many engaged with her as she documented her own battle with cancer, he also shared a message.

“This is Amani’s dad just letting all Amani’s lovely followers know that my daughter has gone to heaven today Inshallah,” he wrote.

“I’m not an expert in Twitter but could not think of another way to tell you all. I feel you deserve this much as if you’re Amani’s family you’re my family.”

Liaquat was an accomplished student. She held a first-class law degree and had graduated with a master’s in social welfare just a week before her passing.

Hugh Adams, head of stakeholder research at Brain Tumour Research, said Liaquat’s death was “so brutal, so sad.”

He added that their “hearts are broken” at Brain Tumour Research. “We will never forget Amani Liaquat.”