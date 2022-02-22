You are here

Hope, fear and uncertainty on Donetsk streets after Putin move
A Russian tank drives along a street of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Reuters

Hope, fear and uncertainty on Donetsk streets after Putin move
  • A convoy of at least a dozen cars flying large Russian tricolor flags and honking their horns wound its way through the city centre
  • Other residents of Donetsk were trying to go about their lives as normal, walking with children or shopping at the market
DONETSK, Ukraine: On the streets of the biggest city in Ukraine’s breakaway eastern regions, some residents expressed joy and gratitude on Tuesday over Russia’s decision to recognize their independence, but others were filled with foreboding for what might come next.
President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted official recognition to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and signed friendship treaties with their leaders, a step that paves the way for Russia to send in troops and establish military bases.
The West condemned the move as an illegal act that could mark the prelude to a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and began imposing some sanctions.
But for some in Donetsk, where Moscow-backed separatists have battled Ukrainian government forces in a conflict that Kyiv says has cost 15,000 lives since 2014, it was long overdue.
“This is very important for me. I know that the blood I spilled with my comrades and our labors and efforts and the losses of civilians were not in vain all this time,” said Dmitry, a former member of a pro-Russian separatist militia.
He was looking forward to the arrival of Russian troops as part of the agreements signed on Monday.
“This great people of Donbass have suffered so much, they need it now (Russian troops). They’ve had enough blood, enough death,” he said.
A convoy of at least a dozen cars flying large Russian tricolor flags and honking their horns wound its way through the city center. “Russia, hoorah!” shouted one driver.
Other residents of Donetsk were trying to go about their lives as normal, walking with children or shopping at the market, a Reuters witness said. A wedding took place at a hotel.
However, six blasts were later heard in the center of the city. Their origin was not clear. A diplomatic source told Reuters shelling had resumed on the line of contact between the Ukrainian government and separatist forces.
’EVERYONE IS VERY SCARED’
Irina, a woman of about 40, said Russia’s decision was not unexpected but people were unsure how to react.
“I don’t know what will happen now — everyone is at a loss and uncertain,” she said, adding that she hoped the reinforced Russian backing would help bring an end to the conflict.
“If there are (Russian) troops, it means it’s not worth fighting because Russia is a great power, mighty, nuclear.”
A Reuters reporter saw a handful of tanks on the outskirts on Donetsk overnight and two more in other parts of the city. The Kremlin’s spokesman said he was unable to say if Russia had already sent in military forces.
Vyacheslav, a man of about 60, said he hoped the deployment of Russian troops would bring an end to “provocative actions” by Ukraine, adding: “I think the other side will also have a think and decide to move onto peace negotiations.”
But Karina, a woman in her early twenties, burst into tears as she described her feelings.
“To be honest, it’s such a depressing situation right now that I don’t know how good a decision this really is and how much it can lead to peace,” she said.
Referring to the separatist administrations’ decision to evacuate tens of thousands of women and children from Donetsk and Luhansk in recent days, Karina added: “Now everyone is very worried, everyone is being taken away from their fathers, brothers, husbands. In fact, everyone is very scared.”

Family mourns brain cancer campaigner Amani Liaquat, 23

Family mourns brain cancer campaigner Amani Liaquat, 23
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

Family mourns brain cancer campaigner Amani Liaquat, 23

Family mourns brain cancer campaigner Amani Liaquat, 23
  • She worked tirelessly to raise money to fight cancer after being diagnosed with it in 2020
  • She graduated with a master’s degree in social welfare just a week before her passing
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The father of a woman who dedicated the final years of her life to fundraising research into the cancer that eventually killed her has shared a heartfelt tribute to his “hero” daughter.

Amani Liaquat, 23, passed away Monday morning after battling brain cancer for two years. Liaquat, from the English town of Luton, had dedicated her years after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer to raising money and awareness for the fight against the disease.

She ran her own podcast, Chat2Amani, where she interacted with others living with the disease, and she fundraised for Brain Tumour Research.

Her father announced the news of her death on social media. “Our beautiful daughter Amani breathed her last this morning at 12.30am,” he wrote.

“She fought GBM4 (grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme) for 22 months but alas without proper investment, she had no chance.

“She’s my hero and was the most amazing ambassador for Brain Tumour Research. Love you forever Amani!”

On his daughter’s Twitter page, where many engaged with her as she documented her own battle with cancer, he also shared a message.

“This is Amani’s dad just letting all Amani’s lovely followers know that my daughter has gone to heaven today Inshallah,” he wrote.

“I’m not an expert in Twitter but could not think of another way to tell you all. I feel you deserve this much as if you’re Amani’s family you’re my family.”

Liaquat was an accomplished student. She held a first-class law degree and had graduated with a master’s in social welfare just a week before her passing.

Hugh Adams, head of stakeholder research at Brain Tumour Research, said Liaquat’s death was “so brutal, so sad.” 

He added that their “hearts are broken” at Brain Tumour Research. “We will never forget Amani Liaquat.”

French prosecutor says near solving 2012 British murders in Alps

French prosecutor says near solving 2012 British murders in Alps
Updated 22 February 2022
AFP

French prosecutor says near solving 2012 British murders in Alps

French prosecutor says near solving 2012 British murders in Alps
  • 'We'll succeed thanks to scientific evidence,' says French prosecutor
  • The couple’s two daughters, aged seven and four at the time, survived the attack
Updated 22 February 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Investigators are close to solving the brutal 2012 murder of a British family in the French Alps, the lead prosecutor in one of France’s most notorious cold cases said Thursday.
In September 2012, Saad Al-Hilli, a 50-year-old Iraqi-born British tourist and his wife Iqbal were shot dead in front of their two young daughters in a forest car park close to Lake Annecy, near France’s border with Switzerland.
Iqbal’s mother was also killed in the execution-style attack, as was a French cyclist who apparently stumbled upon the scene on a remote mountain road.
French investigators have struggled for more than nine years to identify a motive for the killings.
An unnamed man was held for questioning in mid-January, raising hopes of a breakthrough, but he was released a day later and ruled out as a suspect.
“I think we’re nearly there,” Annecy public prosecutor Line Bonnet said in an interview with Swiss daily la Tribune de Geneve.
“We’ll succeed thanks to scientific evidence,” she said.
Saad Al-Hilli, 50, his 47-year-old wife and 74-year-old mother-in-law were killed in an isolated car park near the village of Chevaline.
Each had been shot in the head several times. More than two dozen spent bullet casings were found near their British-registered BMW estate car.
The couple’s two daughters, aged seven and four at the time, survived the attack, although the older girl had been shot and badly beaten.
Sylvain Mollier, a 45-year-old French cyclist thought to be an innocent bystander, was found dead nearby.
“This is not a cold case at all,” said Bonnet, who took up her post in September 2021.
She said three people were working on the murder full-time.
“They decided to start from the beginning again and check all the sealed files... We’re regularly detaining people so we can close the doors, one after the other.
The man held for questioning in January had taken part in a recent reconstruction of the crime scene as a witness.
Local newspaper Le Dauphine Libere identified him as the mystery motorcyclist who had been seen near the murder site in 2012.
Prosecutors declined to confirm if it was the same man.
The motorcyclist was tracked down in 2015 after police trawled through all the 4,000 mobile phone numbers logged in the area on the day of the murders and rang each one.

Ukraine's western allies warn Putin of tough sanctions following Russian recognition of rebel republics

Ukraine’s western allies warn Putin of tough sanctions following Russian recognition of rebel republics
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

Ukraine's western allies warn Putin of tough sanctions following Russian recognition of rebel republics

Ukraine’s western allies warn Putin of tough sanctions following Russian recognition of rebel republics
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Western allies of Ukraine have spoken out against Putin’s decision to deploy troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing them as independent on Monday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country would immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia on Tuesday.

“We will immediately institute a package of economic sanctions,” Johnson told reporters.

The sanctions, he said, would be “targeted not just at entities in Donbass and Luhansk and Donetsk, but in Russia itself — targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can.”

Putin will find he has “gravely miscalculated” if Russia invades Ukraine, Johnson said, adding that Moscow appeared to be bent on a full scale invasion.

Johnson chaired a meeting of Britain’s national emergency security committee early on Tuesday.

“I think that the tragedy of the present situation is that President Putin has surrounded himself with like-minded advisers who tell him that Ukraine is not a proper country. And I think that he is going to find that he has gravely miscalculated,” Johnson told reporters after the meeting.

Unlike most of its Western neighbors, Italy has historically relatively friendly ties with Putin, backed by strong, long-standing investments by Italian corporations in Russia.
But since becoming prime minister in February 2021, Draghi has stressed Italy’s commitments to the EU and NATO.

On Tuesday Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi slammed Russia’s recognition of the two Ukraine rebel republics.
“This is an unacceptable violation of Ukraine’s democratic sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Draghi as he addressed the Council of State, which oversees administration in Italy.
“I am in constant contact with allies to find a peaceful solution to the crisis and avoid a war in the heart of Europe,” he said.
“The path of dialogue remains essential, but we are already defining within the European Union measures and sanctions against Russia.”

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles later said NATO and European Union countries could not allow the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
“Russia must know the firmness of EU and NATO is absolute and total,” she said in an interview to radio station COPE.

“We cannot allow a violation of international law nor the attack to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, which is what has happened, without a doubt.”
Spain and its partners would still give a chance to diplomacy, she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.
A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk after Putin formally recognized the breakaway regions and ordered the deployment of Russian forces to “keep the peace.”
Britain has threatened to cut off Russian companies’ access to US dollars and British pounds, blocking them from raising capital in London and to expose what Johnson calls the “Russian doll” of property and company ownership.
Britain has not yet spelled out who would fall under the sanctions, but has pledged that there would be nowhere for Russian oligarchs to hide. Johnson has said targets could include Russian banks.
(With Reuters and AFP)

Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken

Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken

Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken
  • “Even during the most difficult moments... we say: we are ready for negotiations,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman said
  • Lavrov had said on Monday that he was set to meet with Blinken on Thursday in Geneva to address soaring tensions over Ukraine
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was still ready for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine's two separatist regions.
“Even during the most difficult moments... we say: we are ready for negotiations,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in remarks aired on YouTube.
“We are always in favour of diplomacy,” she told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.
She spoke after Putin recognised the independence of the former Soviet state's separatist-held Donetsk and Lugansk regions paving the way for the deployment of a potential invasion force.
Lavrov had said on Monday that he was set to meet with Blinken on Thursday in Geneva to address soaring tensions over Ukraine.
Moscow's move triggered international condemnation and a promise of targeted sanctions from the United States and the European Union.

Canada's parliament approves Trudeau's emergency powers

The Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
The Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

Canada's parliament approves Trudeau's emergency powers

The Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
  • Police spent two days clearing protesters from the downtown Ottawa, making 191 arrests and towing 79 vehicles by the time the operation ended on Sunday
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canada’s parliament on Monday backed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke rarely-used emergency powers to end pandemic-related protests that have blocked streets in the capital Ottawa for more than three weeks.
The Emergencies Act was approved in parliament by 185 to 151, with the minority Liberal government getting support from left-leaning New Democrats.
The special measures, announced by Trudeau a week ago, have been deemed unnecessary and an abuse of power by some opposition politicians.
Over the weekend, Canadian police restored normalcy in Ottawa. The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the occupation turned into a broader demonstration against Trudeau and his government. Protesters blocked the busiest land crossing between Canada and the United States for six days, snarling trade.
Earlier on Monday, Trudeau told reporters his government still needed temporary emergency powers citing “real concerns” about threats in the days ahead. “This state of emergency is not over. There continue to be real concerns about the coming days,” Trudeau said.
The act grants authorities broader powers.
Police spent two days clearing protesters from the downtown Ottawa, making 191 arrests and towing 79 vehicles by the time the operation ended on Sunday.
Trudeau also called for people to work together, saying “we don’t know when this pandemic is going to end, but that doesn’t mean we cannot start healing as a nation.”
Some members of the official opposition Conservative Party accuse Trudeau of abusing his powers. Legislator Dean Allison decried what he called “authoritarian military style measures” against the protesters.
Green Party member Mike Morrice, who voted against the motion, said invoking the act was an “inappropriate” response to a failure in policing.
“As many other Parliamentarians have shared, the use of the Emergencies Act sets a worrying precedent for future protests,” he said.

