Omicron variant no more severe than original strain: WHO

People line up inside a post office to buy rapid testing kits for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Cambodia on Monday as the country sees a surge of cases from Omicron variant. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

  • "We are not seeing a difference in severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2," a senior WHO official said
  • Initial data suggests the new BA2 variant "appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1"
GENEVA: The BA.2 variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain is not more severe than the original, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
Based on a sample of people from various countries, “we are not seeing a difference in severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2,” Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior WHO official, said in an online question and answer session.
“So this is a similar level of severity as it relates to risk of hospitalization. And this is really important, because in many countries they’ve had a substantial amount of circulation, both of BA.1 and BA.2,” she said.
Van Kerkhove, who leads the technical side of the WHO’s Covid-19 response team, was reporting the findings of a committee of experts tracking the evolution of the virus.
Their conclusions will come as a relief to countries such as Denmark, where the BA.2 variant of Omicron has circulated widely.
The WHO said in a statement that initial data suggests the new BA2 variant “appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1,” and that further studies are ongoing to discover why this is the case.
“However the global circulation of all variants is reportedly declining,” it added.
Coronavirus has killed more than 5.8 million people worldwide, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday.
Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

Japanese robot servers allow staff with disabilities to work in Tokyo cafe

Updated 34 min 22 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: A cafe in Tokyo is allowing bedridden citizens to work by controlling robot staff. The “Avatar Robot Cafe’’ says it is the prototype for the future of business, where people with disabilities, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, work as a part of the staff.

These staffers, called pilots, remotely control avatar robots, called OriHime or OriHime-D. The aim of the cafe is to create and share opportunities for those who want to work but cannot do so due to their medical or physical conditions.

The cafe’s website states that its “ultimate goal is to use technology as a means to lower the many obstacles that prevent people from participating evenly in society, creating a more inclusive society where avatar robots are the norm.”

This project — Ory Laboratory — has a permanent cafe in central Tokyo’s Nihonbashi with one of its aims being “the elimination of loneliness from the human race.” It suggests that the experimental project could provide answers to how people can live when confined to homes due to disabilities or issues such as the pandemic.

With a human operator, the robot servers can interact well with customers and take orders for food and drinks.

Armed suspect holds hostage at Amsterdam Apple Store

Updated 44 min 20 sec ago
AP

  • Police said several people had managed to leave the building during the hostage-taking
  • Police cleared and sealed off the nearby Leidseplein square and urged people living there or in shops or cafes nearby to remain indoors
Updated 44 min 20 sec ago
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands : An armed person was holed up in Amsterdam’s Apple Store with at least one hostage Tuesday night in an hours-long standoff with scores of police massed outside.
Police said several people had managed to leave the building during the hostage-taking but declined to give more details about the situation in the popular store. Local newspaper Het Parool reported that “dozens” of people were able to leave.
Earlier Amsterdam police said in a tweet that “somebody with a firearm is in the store, police are at the location with many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control.”
Police cleared and sealed off the nearby Leidseplein square and urged people living there or in shops or cafes nearby to remain indoors. The square is ringed by bars and restaurants and close to one of the Dutch capital’s main shopping streets.
As police lines were set up to keep people away from the store, a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead. The police asked people not to publish images or livestream the hostage situation “for the safety of the people involved and our deployment.”
Earlier, video posted on social media appeared to show an armed person in the store, apparently holding somebody else. It was not clear how many people were in the store.
Local broadcaster AT5 suggested that the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery. AT5 said witnesses reported hearing shots fired.
A spokesman for Apple in the Netherlands did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Stray cows put other issues to pasture as India’s biggest state prepares to vote

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party listen to their leader and union minister Smriti Irani during an election campaign rally in Allahabad, ahead of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. (AFP)
Updated 22 February 2022

  • Farmers and experts say increasing cattle population caused by policies introduced by ruling BJP
  • PM Modi this week promised that he will ‘get rid’ of the issue
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The buildup of stray cows in India’s most populous state has grown into one of the main issues in the ongoing regional elections as voters head to the polls on Wednesday.  

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh, a largely impoverished state of 200 million people in northern India, say the number of stray cows ambling around towns and villages has been increasing and becoming a menace for crops; a disruption farmers and experts say is caused by policies implemented by the state’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Protecting cows, which are considered sacred to Hindus, was an important measure designed to boost support for the BJP in the heavily populated and Hindi-speaking belt that has been a heartland for the party.

When the party took power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, officials introduced policies that included a ban on cow slaughter and traditional cattle markets, as well as closures of butcher houses.

The measures led to a huge rise in the cattle population, subsequently impacting local farmers and their sources of income. Cow attacks, which led to heavy injuries and some deaths, have also blighted the state.

“The issue of stray cattle has deprived us of our peace,” 42-year-old Ashok Kumar Yadav, from the state’s Mainpuri district, told Arab News.

Like many other farmers across Uttar Pradesh, where agriculture is a mainstay, Yadav stays awake at night to guard his field or face losing their crops to the cattle.

“We have to be on guard all the time,” he added.

Yadav and his peers used to sell their old cattle in the markets or slaughterhouses for extra income, but he reported that farmers are “badly suffering” due to that economic opportunity being snatched away.

There were about 1.16 million stray cows in Uttar Pradesh according to the 2019 Livestock Census, up more than 17 percent compared to 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would “get rid” of the problem during an election rally in the state on Monday, promising that officials will create a system that would generate income for the population.

Uttar Pradesh is one of five Indian states voting in phases in February and March, in what is seen as a barometer of Modi and BJP’s popularity ahead of general elections in 2024. Election results are expected on March 10.

While religion has been one of the main issues in previous elections across India, this time voters in Uttar Pradesh appear more focused on their ripple effect in the economy.

“Last time I voted for the BJP in the name of religion, but now we realize that politics of religion damages us very badly,” Shiv Veer Singh, a farmer from Etawah district, told Arab News.

“The disruption of the age-old economic cycle in the name of cow protection has damaged us all economically,” Singh said.

The BJP said they were working to address the issue.

“We have taken several steps for the protection of cattle by acquiring lands meant for cattle grazing. We took steps in building lots of cow shelters,” Rakesh Tripathi, the BJP spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, told Arab News.

The Samajwadi Party, seen as a main challenger to BJP’s incumbency in Uttar Pradesh, has promised over $6,500 to those who have died to cow attacks.

Stray cattle is a “serious issue” for the rural economy that “did not exist until five years ago,” said Delhi-based economist Prof. Santosh Mehrotra from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Mehrotra added that the disruption of the cattle economy in rural India has also impacted other industries, including meat exports and leather and footwear, with the former valued at about $4 billion in 2015.

“The BJP only did politics in the name of cow shelters but did nothing to save cattle or take care of them,” political analyst Asad Rizvi told Arab News.

“People are angry over the issue of stray cattle and the BJP might have to pay a political price for this,” he said.

Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain

Updated 22 February 2022
Roel Raymond

  • Environment lawyer hails ‘significant step’ after 3,000 tons of illegally imported waste returned to the UK
  • Sri Lanka among Asian nations that have rejected exports of hazardous material from developed countries in recent years
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is seeking compensation for damage caused by waste imported illegally from the UK, an official said on Tuesday, as the South Asian country shipped out the last of several hundred containers of unwanted refuse. 

A total of 263 shipping containers from Britain, holding more than 3,000 tons of waste, arrived at the port of Colombo under the guise of scrap metal for recycling in 2019. But a foul smell emanating from the shipment led to the discovery of rotting hazardous waste, including soiled mattresses and suspected human remains. 

“There were delays in repatriation due to COVID-19,” Ajit Weerasundara, deputy chairman of Sri Lanka’s Central Environmental Agency, told Arab News, “but the last 45 containers left (on Monday).”

Sri Lanka sent back the first batch to the UK in 2020, while the remaining containers were sealed “to make sure there was no more damage to the environment” before being returned, Weerasundara said. 

Sri Lanka is party to the Basel Convention, which controls transnational movements of hazardous waste and its disposal, especially in developing nations. 

The government has confirmed it has written to the Basel Secretariat in Switzerland, and is finalizing paperwork seeking compensation for damage caused by the hazardous material that arrived two years ago. 

Environmental lawyer and activist Jagath Gunawardene described this week’s developments as “a significant step for Sri Lanka.”

The country is one of several Asian nations to reject exports of hazardous material from developed nations in recent years. These include Malaysia, which between 2019 and April last year sent 267 containers of illegal plastic waste back to their countries of origin. 

Gunawardene highlighted efforts by the Colombo-based Center for Environmental Justice, which filed a case against the parties it held responsible for the import, specifically the CEA and Customs, following the 2020 discovery. 

“We filed because we wanted to have this garbage repatriated and because we wanted to hold those responsible accountable,” Hemantha Withanage, CEJ executive director, told Arab News. 

The government has managed to send back the waste, but the CEJ is still waiting for officials to file a case against those who imported the illegal waste. 

“There may still be other containers with material like this at the port, we don’t know — these were the only ones that were discovered,” Withanage said.

London lawyer injected supermarket food with blood, court hears

The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

  • Psychosis and drug use inspired Leoaai Elghareeb’s actions: Psychiatrist
  • He is accused of assault and contaminating goods in 3 stores
Arab News

LONDON: A lawyer injected food with syringes filled with his own blood in supermarkets in the British capital, a court has heard.

Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, threw blood-filled syringes and eggs in three supermarkets in west London on Aug. 25 last year. He also threw a syringe at a doctor.

The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses.

Prosecutor Philip Stott told Isleworth Crown Court that Elghareeb “is accused of doing two types of things: Firstly contaminating goods, and secondly assaulting two people, a Bilal Ansari and a Dr. Meghana Kulkarni.”

Elghareeb threw syringes at people and assaulted store workers who confronted him, the court was told.

He threw a syringe at Kulkarni’s chest. Stott said: “Fortunately the syringe had no needle attached to it, and it just bounced off her without causing any injuries.”

Elghareeb entered the Waitrose store and began frantically jabbing food with needles, including apples and chicken tikka filets.

The court was shown CCTV footage of him throwing syringes and injecting products for two minutes.

He did the same down the road at a Sainsbury’s Local, where he also fought with a security guard and threw an egg. Elghareeb then went to Tesco Express, where workers were forced to close the store.

During the deep cleaning, the three supermarkets recovered 21 syringes that he had thrown or used.

Elghareeb is denying the charges on account of being “in the legal sense, insane at the time.” The court heard that he was riddled with delusional thoughts and was regularly using crystal meth to self-medicate for his mental health problems.

Dr. Bradley Hillier, a psychiatrist and consultant in mental health to the UN, told the court she believed that Elghareeb suffers from psychosis, causing him to be separated from reality.

Hillier said brain scans revealed that drug use had caused a loss of brain cells, adding: “I don’t think he appreciated that he thought it was morally or legally wrong because he psychotically believed that he would get in touch with the real police who would help him to get this implant out of his brain.

“At that time, Mr Elghareeb was so out of touch with reality that I don’t think he would fully appreciate the consequences of those actions in those specific terms.”

