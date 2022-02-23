You are here

Italian migrant destination to host cultural center

Italian migrant destination to host cultural center
Migrants disembark a coast guard vessel, after arriving by the hundreds packed on boats, on the southern island of Lampedusa. May 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Tiny island of Lampedusa has received hundreds of thousands trying to reach Europe from North Africa
  • Ex-military base will become ‘place of dialogue’ between Arab world and Europe, mayor tells briefing attended by Arab News
Rome: A former military base in Lampedusa, the tiny Italian island where hundreds of thousands of migrants have landed by sea from North Africa trying to reach Europe in recent years, will become a cultural center focusing on peace, migration flows and interchange between Europe and the Arab world.

The base was run by NATO between 1972 and 1994, and has been unused since. “Transforming a symbol of war like an ex-military base into a symbol of peace, a place of dialogue between the Arab and European worlds — which find a necessary meeting point on our little island — is an initiative of great value,” Mayor Salvatore Martello told a press briefing attended by Arab News for the launch of the Lampedusa Research Center for Peace.

He said he wants to involve in the center “international institutions and associations, volunteer networks, and the world of art and culture. We intend also to host large cultural events, trying to increase the bond between Europe and the Arab world.”

The center will include an auditorium, a museum with a digital archive, and labs and locations where researchers can study and reside.

“The great value of this project isn’t just a symbolic one; it’s also a strategic one,” said Sicily Gov. Nello Musumeci. “Sicily is a natural bridge between Europe, Africa and the Arab world, and we’re enthusiastic about … having this new center in Lampedusa.”

KYIV: Ukraine on Wednesday has started conscripting reservists aged 18-60 following a decree by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the armed forces said in a statement.
The maximum service period is one year.
Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he was introducing the conscription of reservists but ruled out a general mobilization after Russia announced it was moving troops into eastern Ukraine.

  • The possibility of imminent war in Ukraine has raised fears not only of massive casualties but of widespread energy shortages and global economic chaos
  • Russian forces have rolled into rebel-held portions of eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized those areas’ independence
TOKYO: World leaders sought Wednesday to back up their tough words over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, announcing financial sanctions, trade and travel bans and other measures meant to pressure Moscow to pull back from the brink of war.
Even as they ramped up penalties, however, nations in Asia and the Pacific also prepared for the possibility of both economic pain, in the form of cuts to traditional energy and grain supply lines, and retaliation from Russian cyberattacks.
“We can’t have some suggestion that Russia has some just case here that they’re prosecuting. They’re behaving like thugs and bullies, and they should be called out as thugs and bullies,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said while announcing targeted financial sanctions and travel bans as a first step in response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine.
The possibility of imminent war in Ukraine has raised fears not only of massive casualties but of widespread energy shortages and global economic chaos.
The punitive actions in Asia followed sanctions levied by US President Joe Biden and European leaders against Russian oligarchs and banks in response to Russia massing 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine. While the larger army has yet to move, Russian forces have rolled into rebel-held portions of eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized those areas’ independence.
In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced sanctions targeting Russia and the two separatist Ukrainian regions.
Kishida told reporters that Tokyo will ban any new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan because of “a series of actions Russia has been taking in Ukraine.”
Kishida said Japan will also stop issuing visas to people linked to the two Ukrainian rebel regions and will freeze their assets in Japan. Tokyo will also ban trade with the two areas. He said Japanese officials are finalizing further details and added that Japan could increase sanctions if the situation worsens.
Japan opened a temporary office in Lviv, in western Ukraine, to help evacuate about 120 Japanese citizens, and has arranged chartered flights in nearby countries, Kishida said.
Officials in South Korea, which relies on imports to meet nearly all fossil fuel demand, held emergency meetings Wednesday to weigh how seriously events in Ukraine would hurt their country’s economy.
The fallout has so far been limited, but First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said things could worsen if the situation in Ukraine escalates and there’s a “disruption of energy supply chains and an increase in market volatility.”
While South Korea relies heavily on imports from Russia and Ukraine for wheat and corn, Lee said the country has enough reserves to last until June or July.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy also discussed ways to secure alternative energy supplies in case the Ukraine crisis disrupts the current methods.
US officials have said an invasion is all but inevitable. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled plans for a Thursday meeting in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, saying it would not be productive and that Russia’s actions indicated Moscow was not serious about a peaceful path to resolving the crisis.
More than two dozen European Union members unanimously agreed to levy their own initial set of sanctions against Russian officials. Germany also said it was halting the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow but criticized by the United States for increasing Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.
The United States moved to cut off Russia’s government from Western finance, sanctioning two of its banks and blocking it from trading its debt on American and European markets. The Biden administration’s actions hit civilian leaders in Russia’s leadership hierarchy and two Russian banks considered especially close to the Kremlin and Russia’s military, with more than $80 billion in assets. That includes freezing all of those banks’ assets under US jurisdictions.
Australia’s cabinet Wednesday approved sanctions and travel bans that target eight members of the Russian Security Council, and agreed to align with the United States and Britain by targeting two Russian banks.
“It’s important that we play our part in the broader international community to ensure that those who are financing, profiting from an autocratic and authoritarian regime that is invading its neighbor should have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide when it comes to trying to move their money around,” said Morrison, the prime minister.
Australia also warned businesses to prepare for retaliation through Russian cyberattacks.
In New Zealand, Russian Ambassador Georgii Zuev was summoned to meet with top diplomatic officials and “to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a statement. Mahuta is currently traveling abroad.
At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is facing “the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years.” He called Russia’s declaration of the “so-called `independence’” of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity and accused Moscow of “the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.”
He urged the international community to rally “to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war” without further bloodshed.
In Washington, lawmakers from both parties in Congress displayed a largely unified front backing an independent Ukraine and vowing continued US support, even as some pushed for swifter and even more severe sanctions on Russia.
On Tuesday, members of Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council, voted unanimously to allow Putin to use military force outside the country — effectively formalizing a Russian military deployment to the rebel regions, where an eight-year conflict has killed nearly 14,000 people.

  • Videos began appearing on Arabic-language social media sites in late 2021 of real interventions by child welfare services
  • After Mideastern media outlets reported on the claims, Swedish government officials and social services have come out in force to deny the allegations
Stockholm: Swedish authorities are fighting back against claims its social services are “kidnapping” Muslim children, denouncing a “disinformation campaign” of viral videos spreading mistrust among immigrant families.
Videos began appearing on Arabic-language social media sites in late 2021 of real interventions by child welfare services, showing crying children being separated from distraught parents.
With limited context about the situations portrayed, the videos accuse Sweden of being a fascist state where social services place Muslim children in Christian homes with paedophiles or where they are forced to drink alcohol and eat pork.
After Mideastern media outlets reported on the claims, Swedish government officials and social services have come out in force to deny the allegations.
“We absolutely do not do that,” Migration and Integration Minister Anders Ygeman told AFP, stressing the main goal was to support families.
Ygeman said the campaign was being fueled in part by “frustrated parents who have failed in their parenting” and were projecting their anger at authorities.
“There are also malevolent forces that want to exploit these parents’ frustration to spread mistrust and division,” he said.
Sweden’s newly created Psychological Defense Agency has described many of the videos as old, presenting a false context with a “purpose to polarize.”
Magnus Ranstorp, a terrorism expert at the Swedish Defense University, told AFP the campaign was primarily based on a Facebook group called “Barnens Rattigheter Mina Rattigheter” (Children’s Rights My Rights), where parents share experiences of having their children “unfairly” removed from their care.
Radical imams in Sweden and abroad picked up on the stories, as did a new fringe political party Nyans (Nuance), which has made the forced removal of children a rallying cry ahead of the general election in September.
Muslim online influencers with millions of followers also joined the fray, as well as Arabic site “Shuoun Islamiya” (“Islamic Affairs“), which has published around 20 videos.
Several protests have also been held across Sweden.
Ranstorp said that while there may be some legitimate criticism against social services, the harsh rhetoric in the media posts was “inciting.”
Julia Agha, head of the Arabic-language news outlet Alkompis based in Stockholm, has followed the campaign closely.
“Starting out, it was probably intended as a campaign where families of those whose children have been taken into custody have felt unjustly treated and wanted to criticize social services,” she told AFP.
“What’s happened is that this campaign has ended up in the hands of forces abroad that have put a religious filter over it and are spreading disinformation, which now looks more like a hate campaign against Sweden and Swedish society.”
Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare, which oversees social services, insists that removing children from their homes is always a last resort.
It is only done “when voluntary measures are not possible and there is a considerable risk that the child’s health or development is harmed,” the agency told AFP in an email.
In 2020, a total of 9,034 children were in state-ordered care without their parents’ consent, official statistics show.
Researchers and social workers have noted that while more immigrant children are removed from their homes than ethnic Swedes, immigrant families are also less likely to accept earlier stages of assistance from social workers.
Sweden is often hailed as a pioneer in children’s rights and was the first country to ban corporal punishment of children, including spankings, in 1966.
But critics say that dismissing the issue as disinformation ignores real issues with social services.
Mariya Ellmoutaouakkil, 35, who immigrated to Sweden 12 years ago from Morocco, organized a protest outside the social services office in her hometown of Gallivare last year, after two of her three children were removed from her care.
She told AFP her son, aged 10, and daughter, six, were taken after social services alleged violence in the home.
She said the decision was not based on evidence, only on social workers’ interviews with the children that she has never been allowed to see.
Social services typically do not comment on individual cases.
Ellmoutaouakkil said she understood her children had not been “kidnapped,” but did understand why some people use the term.
“It can start to feel like a kidnapping for me as a mother,” she said. “When we as parents don’t get answers, I can understand that they call it that.”
Sweden has struggled for years to integrate immigrants.
The wealthy country of 10.4 million granted asylum and family reunifications to more than 400,000 people from 2010 to 2019 — more per capita than any other European country.
“Sweden still has many integration challenges, not least when it comes to segregation,” Agha told AFP.
She said many immigrants struggle to learn Swedish, live in areas where they only interact with other immigrants, and don’t feel a part of Swedish society.

  • Biden’s address followed a wave of sanctions announced by Britain and the European Union
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced tough new sanctions on Russia for “beginning” an invasion of Ukraine but said there was still time to avoid war, even as Vladimir Putin signaled plans to send troops beyond Russia’s borders.
Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council, gave Putin unanimous approval to deploy “peacekeepers” to two breakaway Ukrainian regions now recognized by Moscow as independent, and potentially into other parts of Ukraine.
Biden announced what he called the “first tranche” of sanctions, including steps to starve Russia of financing and target financial institutions and its “elites.”
But he left the door open to a final effort at diplomacy to avert a bloody full-scale Russian invasion.
“There’s no question that Russia is the aggressor, so we’re clear eyed about the challenges we’re facing,” the president said.
“Nonetheless, there is still time to avert the worst case scenario that will bring untold suffering to millions of people.”
Biden’s address followed a wave of sanctions announced by Britain and the European Union, after Putin recognized the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics.
Germany also announced it was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.
Putin’s plans remained unclear, but Western officials have been warning for weeks he has been preparing for an all-out invasion of Ukraine, a move that could spark a catastrophic war in Europe.
The Biden administration signaled it no longer believes that Russia is serious about avoiding conflict, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov scheduled for later in the week.
“Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting,” Blinken said.
Speaking to journalists, Putin said the Minsk peace agreements on Ukraine’s conflict no longer existed and he recognized claims by the separatists to more territory than they currently control.
But he added that the deployment of Russian troops would “depend on the specific situation... on the ground” and appeared to offer Ukraine a way out by giving up on its hopes to join the US-led NATO military alliance.
“The best solution... would be if the current Kyiv authorities themselves refused to join NATO and maintained neutrality,” Putin said.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had “every indication” that Moscow “continues to plan for a full-scale attack on Ukraine.”
Kyiv showed no sign of backing down to Moscow, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba meeting Biden to appeal for more military aid.
Biden said in his White House address the United States would continue to supply “defensive” weapons to Ukraine and deploy more US troops to reinforce NATO allies in Eastern Europe.
Kyiv recalled its top diplomat from Moscow as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Putin’s recognition of the breakaway regions heralded “further military aggression” against Ukraine.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said EU foreign ministers “unanimously agreed on an initial sanctions package,” as he also canceled a meeting with his Russian counterpart.
“The sanctions will hurt Russia and will hurt a lot,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.
Britain slapped sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaires, and Canada followed suit with similar measures.
In some capitals there has been debate over whether Moscow sending troops into an area that was already controlled by Russian-backed rebels amounts to the kind of all-out invasion that would justify imposing the harshest sanctions.
But Putin’s rhetoric was sure to raise concerns.
Russia said it had established diplomatic relations “at the level of embassies” with the separatist-controlled regions, which broke away from Kyiv’s control in 2014 in a conflict that cost 14,000 lives.
And Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent congratulations to his counterparts in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic.
A Ukrainian soldier died Tuesday and six suffered injuries in clashes with Moscow-backed rebels in the east, the army said.
In the frontline town of Shchastya, shellfire rang out around an electric power station as fearful residents awaited the Russian deployment.
A shell hit the roof of 59-year-old Valentyna Shmatkova’s apartment block overnight, shattering all the windows in her two-room apartment.
“We spent the war in the basement,” she said, referring to the 2014 fighting that saw the region break away from Ukraine.
“But we weren’t expecting this. We never thought Ukraine and Russia wouldn’t end up agreeing.”
After a dramatic televised meeting with his top officials, Putin spoke to the Russian people Monday in an often angry hour-long address from his Kremlin office.
The Russian leader railed against Ukraine as a “puppet” of the West, accusing Kyiv of preparing a “blitzkrieg” to retake the separatist regions.
US officials say there is a 150,000-strong Russian force poised to launch an all-out assault on Ukraine.

TOKYO: A cafe in Tokyo is allowing bedridden citizens to work by controlling robot staff. The “Avatar Robot Cafe’’ says it is the prototype for the future of business, where people with disabilities, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, work as a part of the staff.

These staffers, called pilots, remotely control avatar robots, called OriHime or OriHime-D. The aim of the cafe is to create and share opportunities for those who want to work but cannot do so due to their medical or physical conditions.

The cafe’s website states that its “ultimate goal is to use technology as a means to lower the many obstacles that prevent people from participating evenly in society, creating a more inclusive society where avatar robots are the norm.”

This project — Ory Laboratory — has a permanent cafe in central Tokyo’s Nihonbashi with one of its aims being “the elimination of loneliness from the human race.” It suggests that the experimental project could provide answers to how people can live when confined to homes due to disabilities or issues such as the pandemic.

With a human operator, the robot servers can interact well with customers and take orders for food and drinks.

