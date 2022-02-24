Inside Mona Kattan’s second-day wedding ceremony 

DUBAI: One wedding isn’t enough for the US-Iraqi beauty mogul Mona Kattan. The co-founder of Kayali fragrances celebrated a two-day ceremony with her businessman husband Hassan El-Amin in Dubai on Wednesday.
Following her intimate celebration at Dubai’s luxurious Raffles The Palm hotel on Tuesday, the couple’s second event was at the lavish Atlantis hotel in The Palm.
The bride, who is the sister of entrepreneur Huda Kattan, championed a Zuhair Murad gown that her sisters gifted her. It was a long-sleeved embellished number with a detached train.
Her second dress for the night was a figure-hugging sequined dress, which she wore with a sheer train decorated with feathers.
In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Kattan spoke about how hard it was for her to pick her dream gown.
For her Katb El-Kitab ceremony, which took place on Feb. 22, 2022 — also known as Twosday — the social media star wore two gowns from Dubai-based label Esposa Couture.
“As soon as we got engaged, I went wedding dress shopping with my sisters, and they ended up gifting me the most magical Zuhair Murad dress,” she told the publication. “Then I went to Esposa to try on a whole bunch of dresses and found another one I loved.”
Two Arab female designers to watch out for at Milan Fashion Week
DUBAI: Zineb Hazim and Lara Chamandi are the names to know this Milan Fashion Week.
The Arab designers are set to showcase their latest Fall 2022 collections this season, and they are certainly ones to keep on the radar.
This will be the second time Moroccan-born Hazim has showcased her designs in MFW since her digital debut last season with We Are Made in Italy, a digital fashion show that presents BIPOC fashion designers, and who she is working with again this year.
Hazim started her label more than a year ago after graduating from Italy’s Burgo Fashion Institute, and uses her native country of Morocco as a constant source of inspiration.
She launched her label after realizing there was no type of clothing that could combine her needs as a professional and as a Muslim woman. Her collection is a modern reinterpretation of modest aesthetics merged with business.
She combines traditional Islamic fashion with modern structures, giving customary clothing an unexpected twist.
Her brand offers a range of modest pieces, including abayas and pant-suit combinations, with unusual fabric combinations including denim, tweed and embellishments.
Meanwhile, Milan-based Chamandi will be debuting her luxury namesake womenswear brand this season.
Inspired by the moon, more specifically, her favorite place in her homeland, the Monastery of the Moon in Lebanon’s Chouf Mountains, the collection is also peppered with references to the constellations, particularly Scorpio, and other elements such as crystals and fire.
Chamandi’s Fall 2022 collection reflects many of the moon’s effects, including its gravitational pull on the tides, through the fluidity of the designs and fabric, all while making sure pieces are versatile and evoke confident femininity.
The range is also eco-conscious, using sustainable plant-based "leather." She is presenting the collection via private appointments.
In addition to a new jewelry line in the works, Chamandi is set to debut a special 20-piece capsule collection for spring, which will be available on the brand’s e-commerce website launching on March 2 — the day of the new moon.
The 25-look lineup merges Ye’s oversized silhouettes with Demna’s couture-ish shapes. The first eight looks will be available for order on yeezygap.com and pre-order for those living in the Middle East on ounass.com.
Ye struck a ten-year partnership with Gap for a “Yeezy Gap” apparel line in 2020. The aim was to create “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.”
He has so far released the round jacket puffer and a series of oversized, colorful hoodies.
Ye and the clothing retailer go way back. Die-hard fans of the “Stronger” rapper will recall that before he became a Grammy-winning artist he worked for customer service at Gap when he was 15-years-old.
In 2015, the rapper referenced his time working at the retailer, revealing to Paper Magazine that although he loved Gap’s clothes, he couldn’t afford to shop there.
“I don’t think I had any desire to actually make clothes, but I always felt like that’s what I wanted to be around. I loved the fabrics, I loved the colors, I loved the proportions,” he said.
“Abercrombie was too expensive for me and the Gap was too expensive for me. Even though I worked at the Gap, I didn’t get enough hours to get a discount because I was a part-time employee, because I went to high school.”
Meanwhile, Demna is the first major collaborator Ye has brought on to Gap, although the duo have a longstanding relationship with the Georgian designer masterminding the look and feel of the rapper’s elaborate “Donda” album roll-out.
The new collaboration includes face-coverings, medium-wash jeans, oversized logo hoodies and T-shirts and matching denim sets.
Fans can expect to pay $240 for the dove hoodie, $140 for the dove three-quarter-sleeve tee, $140 for the dove longsleeve tee, $140 for the dove no-seam tee, $180 for the fitted sweatpants, $440 for the padded denim jacket, and $220 for the five-pocket denim pants.
Review: ‘I Want You Back’ delivers the feel-good vibes audiences want
Prime Video rom-com toys with the formula, but stays in its lane
LONDON: One of the best things about rom-coms — or the worst, depending on your fondness/disdain for the genre — is their predictability. The familiarity of the numerous tropes, the telegraphed plot twists and the inevitable big romantic flourish in the final third are what make these movies so thoroughly beloved. And what make them so often and thoroughly recycled.
Prime Video’s latest, “I Want You Back,” is no exception. It has all the comforting, familiar elements of a fairly standard romantic comedy: A relatable setup, some amusing set pieces, an aesthetically pleasing supporting cast with clearly defined ‘nice’ and ‘not-so-nice’ roles, and a final showdown involving some big feelings.
But what this movie also has — and what elevates it above the majority of so-so rom-coms — is two lead actors capable of carrying the entire film on their own. Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Jenny Slate (“Bob’s Burgers”) star as Peter and Emma, a pair of recently dumped singletons. Consoling each other through their misery, the two hatch a plan to cooperatively sabotage their exes’ new relationships, hoping that doing so will enable them to rekindle their lost loves. Day and Slate imbue Peter and Emma with charisma and depth, and spark off one another with seemingly genuine affection, making the two leads far more than mere vehicles for gags. The talented supporting cast (which includes Scott Eastwood, Gina Rodriguez and, in a pair of hilarious cameos, Pete Davidson and Ben McKenzie) are similarly fun to watch, and provide the perfect backdrop for the snappy script.
“I Want You Back” does, however, stop short of bucking the conventionalized wisdom of the genre; while there are times you believe that it may do something novel with its big happy ending, director Jason Orley knows what his audience wants, dropping hints throughout that everything will get tied up in a neat bow.
As such, the final showdown stretches credulity a little, but ultimately delivers the feel-good conclusion it was always likely to. And that, honestly, we all wanted.
‘Tala’vision’ creator Murad Abu Eisheh’s rollercoaster ride
The region’s most-promising young filmmaker on his award-winning short and what comes next
DUBAI: Received wisdom prior to last December’s Red Sea International Film Festival was that Murad Abu Eisheh’s “Tala’vision” had won every award it had been nominated for. Sure enough, it went on to claim the very first Red Sea Golden Yusr for best short film and a handsome cash prize of $25,000.
It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the young Jordanian filmmaker. “Tala’vision” won the Student Academy Award for best narrative film last October, making it the first Arab film to win such an accolade. It was then shortlisted for the Oscars but failed to secure a nomination in early February. Nevertheless, 21 awards from 24 festivals is not to be scoffed at, with the film winning the hearts of audiences and jurors across the world.
“I think the unique thing about ‘Tala’vision’ is the approach to the film and the narrative,” says Abu Eisheh, who was born and raised in Amman. “Because it takes on conflict through a little girl’s perspective and you don’t really understand where you are. It’s stepping away from the politics of war or the politics of the Middle East and — through the lens of innocence — looking at this little girl’s world.”
The 27-minute film tells the story of eight-year-old Tala, who is not allowed to go outside because fighting may erupt at any time. Her only connection to the world is through her television set, which her father throws out of the window one day in compliance with a new TV ban. Overtaken by fear and boredom, she decides to steal a TV and hide it. This turns out to be a small but hugely significant decision that will change the course of her life.
“Tala’vision” is Abu Eisheh’s fourth short film. His fifth, “A Calling From The Desert To The Sea,” is currently in post-production and is expected to be finished by July. The film, which experiments with visual effects and is supported by Germany’s Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, tells the story of two sisters who run away from their father when the youngest has her first period.
“The older sister lies to her younger sister, telling her there is a sea beyond the mountains and they need to go and swim there because she’s a woman now,” explains Abu Eisheh. “It plays a lot on psychology, and the creature we’ve created using visual effects is a monster that the father warned the little daughter about, but it’s all in her mind.”
Funnily enough, the success of “Tala’vision” helped to secure the final slice of funding needed for his new film. “When we won the Student Academy Award we were already shooting on set and were in the middle of the desert,” he remembers. “I had to shoot 12 or 13 hours a day, go back to the nearest village to get internet connection, spend three or four hours doing press interviews, and then try and sleep. This went on for five days. But a couple of days after the academy nomination the financing for this film was locked. There was suddenly so much trust. They were like, ‘OK, take the money you want to take, do whatever you want to do.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Wow!’”
Through his work, Abu Eisheh has sought to highlight injustice or to pose critical questions related to the socio-political realities of the region. He believes it is important for young filmmakers such as himself to speak out and to make bold decisions.
“Change doesn’t come easy. With every film, with every idea you present, you’re pushing the boundary a little bit and over time things will change,” he says. “Critical topics — for me at least — have more priority in our region, and it’s quite important that every filmmaker or storyteller or artist in the region tries to push the boundary, even if it’s just an inch.”
“A Calling From The Desert To The Sea” is likely to be his last short film “for now,” he says. A feature film based on true events in the Arab world is in the early stages of development, although it will be a few years before it’s brought to life.
“I try to use the time I have on this Earth,” says Abu Eisheh, who is due to graduate from Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg next year. “I mean, I feel like nothing worthwhile is easy to get and you just have to keep punching the wall, because no one’s going to give you what you want. And I think I’m just in this period in my life where I’m just hammering my way through.”
UK media say Harry was suing for libel over a Mail on Sunday article alleging he had sought to keep a request for British police protection under wraps
LOS ANGELES: Britain’s Prince Harry has launched new legal action against one of the country’s biggest newspaper groups, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
The complaint against Associated Newspapers — which publishes the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline — follows his wife Meghan Markle’s recent victory in a separate, long-running case against the same group.
A spokesperson for the pair told AFP that a complaint had been filed by Harry, without specifying its nature or the publication being sued.
Multiple UK media reports said Harry — Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson — was suing for libel over a Mail on Sunday article alleging he had sought to keep a request for British police protection under wraps.
Markle, 40, and Harry, 37, live in California after stepping down from royal duties in 2019, which caused them to lose their UK taxpayer-paid protection.
Last month, Harry appealed to the UK courts after the government refused to allow him to pay for police protection out of his own pocket, arguing the decision means he cannot return home.
A lawyer for Harry told a London court last week that the UK “will always be his home,” but that his own private security team in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction or access to UK intelligence necessary to keep his family safe.
The government lawyer dismissed Harry’s offer to pay for police protection as “irrelevant,” writing to the court that personal “security by the police is not available on a privately financed basis.”
The couple have recently taken legal action against a number of publications, alleging invasion of privacy.
Following her second court victory against Associated Newspapers in December for breach of privacy — over the publication of a letter she wrote to her estranged father — Markle called for a reform of tabloid culture.
The industry, she said, “conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create.”