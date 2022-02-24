You are here

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said troops from the ex-Soviet country could take part in Russia's military operation against Ukraine if needed. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that troops from the ex-Soviet country could take part in Russia’s military operation against Ukraine if needed, the Belta news agency reported.

Topics: Russia belarus Ukraine

Early Thursday morning Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “a special military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday morning to eliminate what he called a serious threat, saying his aim was to demilitarise Russia’s southern neighbor.

Shortly after there were reports of shelling in major cities across Ukraine.

In response Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure” and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

In a video message posted on Facebook after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine, Zelensky also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.

“This morning, Russia launched a new military operation against our state,” Zelensky said in a separate message posted on the presidential website.

“This is a completely groundless, cynical invasion,” he said.

“We, the citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our own future since 1991,” he said in reference to the year of the Soviet Union's collapse.

“But now, what is being decided is not only our country’s future, but also the future of how Europe will live.”

Here is a live update of the main developments in Ukraine as they happen. (All timings are in GMT)

09:01: Germany says European Union will launch the ‘most massive sanctions’ against Russia.

08:48: The Ukrain military says about 50 Russians have been killed and 6 planes destroyed in eastern Ukraine

08:42: Lithuania declares a state of emergency as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

08:32: Ukraine police say they will distribute weapons to veterans.

08:31: Belarus leader says his army not taking part in Ukraine invasion.

08:04: Explosions are heard in the east Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

07:54: Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for European ‘unity’ in call with French President Emmanuel Macron

07:34: Iran urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country.

07:18: Australia announces ‘second phase’ of sanctions against Russia.

07:17: Russian-backed separatists say they downed 2 Ukrainian drones.

07:15: Russian ruble falls 9% against dollar after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

07:15: Ukraine says at least 7 people have killed by Russian shelling and 9 wounded.

06:55: Denmark closes its embassy in Kiev.

06:44: Casualties reported in Brovary in the Kyiv region, according to Ukraine interior ministry advisor.

06:43: Low cost airline Wizz Air suspends all operations in Ukraine.

06:42: Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, says the Russian attack ‘shakes foundation of international order.’

06:33: Four more blasts heard to the east of Ukrainian city of Mariupol: Reuters report.

06:26: Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, condemns the Russian attack, describing it as ‘unjustified and unjustifiable.’

06:26: Ukraine police say 2 villages in Luhansk region have been seized.

06:10: Russia’s Defense Ministry says Ukraine’s air defense has been degraded.

06:06: Ukraine military says 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter were shot down in Luhansk region – a claim Russia denies.

05:42: Ukraine’s emergency services say an ammunition depot in Kyiv is on fire

05:39: Ukraine’s border was attacked by Russian troops from Russia and Belarus, as well as Crimea.

05:37: US Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken says allies are united in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and strengthening NATO’S eastern flank

05:31: Ukraine military says its air force is repelling an air attack by the invading forces.

05:30: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Putin ‘has chosen a path of bloodshed’ in Ukraine.

05:21: Reuters report sirens heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

05:20: German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz says the Russian military operation is ‘a glaring violation’ of international rights.

05:19: NATO ambassadors say they will hold an urgent meeting on the Russia invasion

05:16: Two blasts heard in Mariupol one after another, from an easterly direction according to Reuters.

05:15: US President Joe Biden says the US will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and its people.

05:09: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kulbela tweeted “The world must impose devastating sanctions on Russia.”

05:00: President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen strongly condemned Russia’s “unjustified attack on Ukraine.”

And she said “we will hold the Kremlin accountable.”

Adding: “In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.”

04:55: Russian-backed rebels say they had started the attack on the Ukraine-controlled town near Luhansk.

Elsewhere explosions are heard in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk.

04:54: Ukraine’s president tells people to stay at home as much as possible and urged them not to panic.

04:51: The Ukraine President announces the introduction of marital law across the country and says explosions have been heard in many of Ukraine’s cities.

04:48: Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, near the Russian border, news agency AFP reports.

04:46: Russia’s defense ministry says it is not targeting Ukrainian cities with missile or artillery strikes.

04:44: Kyiv mayor tells citizens to stay home after explosions heard in the Ukraine capital.

04:40: Moscow’s UN envoy says Russia is targeting what it calls the ‘junta in power in Kiev.’

04:39: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau says his country “condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine.

And he says his country will take additional action to stop Russia’s unwarranted aggression

04:37: Ukraine foreign ministry calls on allies to immediately activate package of new sanctions.

04:35: Artillery fire heard in Donetsk news agency Reuters reports.

04:35: Chinese envoy to the UN says China believes the door to a peaceful solution to the “Ukraine issue” has not been completely shut, and should not be shut

04:24: Ukraine calls on Russia and the UN ‘to stop the war.’

04:19: Gueterres describes the attack on Ukraine as ‘saddest moment in my tenure’ as secretary-general.

04:18: UN Secretary-General Gueterres tells Russia’s Putin: “In the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia.”

04:12: Russian troops land in Mariupol and Odessa: IFX

04:11: Ukrainska Pravda news website says Ukrainian military command centers in Kyiv, Kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes.

04:11: Ukraine closes airspace to civilian planes.

04:08: The French envoy to the UN condemns Russia for choosing war, and says Russia must be held accountable at UN security council.

04:07: Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Black Sea port Odessa according to the news agency AFP.

04:07: Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN tells the Russian UN envoy “there is no purgatory for war criminals, they go straight in hell.”

04:03: The Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure says passengers and staff evacuated from Kyiv airport.  

04:00: The NATO chief condemns Russia’s ‘reckless and unprovoked attack’ on Ukraine

03:11: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says in case of any interference, Russia will react immediately: TASS

03:00: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin calls on Ukrainian soldiers to immediately lay down their weapons and go home: TASS

Topics: Ukraine Russia

EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia

EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia

EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia
  • EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it the “strongest, the harshest package” ever considered
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Western allies won’t stand by as Russia attacks Ukrain
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union is planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit Thursday as the Russian military attacked Ukraine and world leaders reacted with outrage at Moscow’s actions.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order, and we will hold President (Vladimir) Putin accountable for that.”
“We will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval,” she said.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it the “strongest, the harshest package” ever considered.
“A major nuclear power has attacked a neighbor country and is threatening reprisals of any other states that may come to the rescue,” Borrell said. “This is not only the greatest violation of international law, it’s a violation of the basic principles of human co-existence. It’s costing many lives with unknown consequences ahead of us. The European Union will respond in the strongest possible terms.”
Von der Leyen said the “massive and targeted sanctions” she will put to EU leaders “will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking the access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia.”
She said the sanctions, if approved, “will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernize. And in addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial financial markets.”
Like the first package of sanctions that were imposed when Russia recognized the two breakaway eastern Ukrainian republics, von der Leyen said all Western powers were walking in lockstep.
“We are closely aligned with our partners and allies the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, but also, for example, Japan and Australia,” she said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Western allies won’t stand by as Russia attacks Ukraine.
In an early morning call, Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he was appalled by events in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the prime minister’s office.
“The Prime Minister said the West would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people,” Johnson’s office said in the statement.
Johnson added that Ukraine was in the thoughts of everyone in the UK “during this dark time.”
French President Emmanuel Macron, who had labored until the last minute for a diplomatic solution, said “France firmly condemns Russia’s decision to wage war,” and promised support for Ukraine.
“Russia must end its military operations immediately,” Macron said.
The turmoil from the beginning of a long-feared act of aggression rippled from Europe to Asia. Stock markets plunged, oil prices surged, and European aviation officials warned of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that “this is now an active conflict zone.”
The London Stock Exchange’s leading FTSE 100 index plunged more than 200 points, or 2.7 percent, within moments of opening following Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
In New York, the UN Security Council held an extraordinary emergency meeting meant to dissuade Russia from sending troops into Ukraine. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ plea to “give peace a chance” came just as Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on Russian TV to announce a military operation that he maintained was to protect civilians in Ukraine.
Putin, who said that rebels in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military assistance, warned other countries that any effort to interfere with the Russian operation would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”
As leaders across Asia and Europe scrambled to condemn the attack, explosions were heard in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine. Nations around the world this week have also imposed a raft of new sanctions on Russia.
Moscow had massed more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders. On Monday, Putin recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian forces there for what he called “peacekeeping.” Guterres at the UN disputed that, saying the troops were entering another country without its consent.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russia’s attack “a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe” and “a blatant violation of international law. It cannot be justified by anything.”
In a bulletin Thursday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said “there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft” and that “the presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a HIGH risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels.”
Asian stock markets were in turmoil.
Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2 percent and Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3 percent Thursday. Oil prices jumped nearly $3 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies.
Earlier, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8 percent to an eight-month low.
Russia seized Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. More than 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala condemned the Russian attack as “absolutely unjustified act of aggression against a sovereign state.” Slovakia Prime Minister Eduard Heger called it “an unjustified barbarian act.”
Many world capitals were trying to determine just what was happening in the tense and fast-changing early moments of a chaotic and violent event.
“We are putting all our effort into collecting the information and comprehending the situation,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said shortly after Putin’s announcement. “It’s important and challenging to secure the safety of Japanese people (in Ukraine). After fully comprehending the situation, we will handle the case properly.”
Asked whether Taiwan would cooperate with the US and like-minded countries to put export controls on semi-conductors and technology products that the self-ruled island is known for, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said “they were in close coordination” and would take the “appropriate actions in response to help Ukraine and uphold the area’s peace and stability.”
China, which has denounced sanctions against Russia, advised its citizens in Ukraine to stay home and place a Chinese flag in or on their vehicles if they need to travel long distances.
“Social order is chaotic and out of control, especially in the cities where at times of serious unrest, walking on the streets could make one a target of attack, traffic could be stopped at any time and venturing out creates the possibility of running into uncontrollable risks,” the notice said.
China has increasingly aligned its foreign policy with Russia to challenge the West, and has blamed the United States and its allies for provoking Moscow.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said sanctions against Russia would become law Friday but would not take effect until the end of March. He said the time was needed to give “opportunities for businesses that have had very legitimate operations and business interests in Russia and in the affected territories of Ukraine to be able to make changes to their arrangements.”
Morrison said that financial sanctions and travel bans that target eight members of the Russian Security Council will be a first batch of measures in response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine. Australia will also align with the US and Britain by targeting two Russian banks.
“The reason we’re doing this is there must be a price for the unprovoked, unlawful, unwarranted, unjustified attacks and threats and intimidation that has been imposed by Russia on Ukraine. This cannot be a consequence-free action by Vladimir Putin and the Russian regime,” Morrison said.

Topics: Ukraine Russia EU sanctions

Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences
Updated 45 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences
  • Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday
  • Explosions heard in Kyiv and across Ukraine, Kyiv declares martial law and urges ‘all possible’ sanctions
Updated 45 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW/KYIV: Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east.

Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Gunfire rattled near the capital’s main airport, the Interfax news agency said, and sirens were heard over the city.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

US President Joe Biden, reacting to an invasion the United States had been predicting for weeks, said his prayers were with the people of Ukraine “as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack,” while promising tough sanctions in response.

“I will be meeting with the leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia,” Biden said in a statement.

Russia has demanded an end to NATO’s eastward expansion and Putin repeated his position that Ukrainian membership of the US-led Atlantic military alliance was unacceptable.

He said he had authorized military action after Russia had been left with no choice but to defend itself against what he said were threats from modern Ukraine, a democratic state of 44 million people.

“Russia cannot feel safe, develop, and exist with a constant threat emanating from the territory of modern Ukraine,” Putin said. “All responsibility for bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine.”

The full scope of the Russian military operation was not immediately clear but Putin said: “Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything by force.”

Speaking as the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting in New York, Putin said he had ordered Russian forces to protect the people and appealed to the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards, and that explosions had been heard in many cities. An official also reported non-stop cyberattacks.

Zelenskiy said that martial law had been declared and he had appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions on Russia, including on Putin, who he said wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state.

Three hours after Putin gave his order, Russia’s defense ministry said it had taken out military infrastructure at Ukrainian air bases and degraded its air defenses, Russian media reported.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that military command centers in Kyiv and the city of Kharkiv in the northeast had been struck by missiles, while Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol.

A Reuters witness later heard three loud blasts in Mariupol. Russian-backed separatists in the east later said they had captured two towns, the RIA news agency reported. There was no immediate comment by authorities in Ukraine.

Hours before the invasion began, the separatists issued a plea to Moscow for help to stop alleged Ukrainian aggression — claims the United States dismissed as Russian propaganda.

Global stocks and US bond yields dived, while the dollar and gold rocketed higher after Putin’s address. Brent oil surged past $100/barrel for the first time since 2014.

’DECISIVE WAY’

Queues of people waited to withdraw money and buy supplies of food and water in Kyiv, while traffic was jammed going west out of the city toward the Polish border.

Biden, who has ruled out putting US troops on the ground in Ukraine, said Putin had chosen a premeditated war that would bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” said Biden, who spoke to Zelenskiy by telephone.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s action while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO allies would meet to tackle the consequences of Russia’s “reckless and unprovoked attack.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking after the Security Council meeting, made a last-minute plea to Putin to stop the war “in the name of humanity’.

China reiterated a call for all parties to exercise restraint and rejected a foreign journalist’s description of Russia’s action as an invasion.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights citing a high risk to safety, while Europe’s aviation regulator warned against the hazards to flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus.

Shelling had intensified since Monday when Putin recognized eastern separatist regions as independent and ordered the deployment of what he called peacekeepers, a move the West called the start of the invasion.

In response to Putin’s Monday announcement, Western countries and Japan imposed sanctions on Russian banks and individuals but held off their toughest measures until an invasion began.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

Related

Canada’s Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests

Canada’s Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

Canada’s Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests

Canada’s Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

Canada is ending rarely used special measures invoked nine days ago to tackle weeks-long protests that shut some border crossings and paralyzed Ottawa since late-January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
“The situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act,” Trudeau told a news conference.
“We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe,” he said.
Trudeau said the emergency measures would formally be revoked in the coming hours, when Canada’s governor general signs the proclamation.
The Emergencies Act was approved in the House of Commons on Monday after being announced by Trudeau last week, but not without opposition.
The main opposition Conservative Party and some provincial leaders said invoking the powers was unnecessary government over-reach.
The government said use of the powers would be time limited. Trudeau insisted they were needed because the blockades were harming the economy and endangering public safety, and that the powers helped with coordination of the police forces.
“Trudeau backs down,” Pierre Poilievre, a Conservative lawmaker who is running for leadership of the party, said on Twitter. “Thank you to all who fought this abuse of power.”
The powers included the ability to freeze the accounts of those suspected of supporting the blockades, without obtaining a court order. Standing beside Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said most of those accounts were in the process of being released.
The aim of freezing the accounts was “to convince people who took part in the occupation and the illegal blockades to listen to reason,” Freeland said, adding that the government had already asked banks to begin “to unfreeze these bank accounts.”
Separately, the province of Ontario announced that it was terminating a state of emergency declared earlier this month to respond to the protests.
The protests, which started as an opposition to a cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truck drivers before turning into a broader demonstration against Trudeau’s minority Liberal government, were brought to an end in Ottawa over the weekend.

US city settles with Black man wrongly jailed at 15

US city settles with Black man wrongly jailed at 15
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

US city settles with Black man wrongly jailed at 15

US city settles with Black man wrongly jailed at 15
  • Police to compensate Tyree Bell and apologize him as part of the settlement
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

KANSAS CITY, Missouri: A Black man who was arrested when he was 15 and held for three weeks for a crime he did not commit reached a $900,000 settlement with the Kansas City Police Department.
The settlement announced by attorneys for both sides Tuesday comes in a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of Tyree Bell over his June 8, 2016, arrest. As part of the agreement, the Police Department said it would apologize to Bell. A federal judge must still approve the settlement, KCUR reported.
Officers Peter Neukrich and Jonathan Munyan said they arrested Bell because he looked like another teen who ran from them earlier in the day and threw away a gun as he fled.
Police video showed Bell was taller, had a different hairstyle and was wearing different clothing than the original suspect. He also cooperated with police and was breathing normally, unlike someone who had just run from police.
An appeals court said in an October 2020 ruling that allowed the lawsuit to go forward that Bell’s only resemblance to the suspect was that he was Black, juvenile and male.
Kansas City lawyer Arthur Benson, who represented Bell, said the case was not just one of mistaken identity or “walking while Black.” He said it was part of a longtime “national disgrace” of white officers wrongly identifying Black suspects.
“And they are often wrong because too many police departments do not train their officers that all Blacks do not look alike and how to make an eyewitness identification that is not tainted by racial stereotypes,” Benson said.
Kansas City police officers Peter Neukrich and Jonathan Munyan were looking for a suspect who fled from an earlier confrontation when another policeman saw Bell walking and talking on his cellphone and detained him.
The officers said they identified Bell as the suspect and arrested him after watching dashcam video of the original event several times.
Bell was placed on a 24-hour “investigative hold” but was not released until June 29, 2016, after a detective watched the video and determined Bell was not the suspect.
Bell originally sued Neukrich and Munyan as well as the officer who detained him, along with several police officials. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit after finding the officers were entitled to qualified immunity.
An appeals court reinstated the lawsuit in October 2020 after finding the officers did not have probable cause to arrest Bell. The first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
The case had been set to go to trial again on Feb. 28, but that was canceled when the pending settlement was announced.

Topics: discrimination Tyree Bell Kansas City

