Olayan Group opens center in its founder’s name for entrepreneurs at KAUST

RIYADH: The Suliman Saleh Olayan Foundation has established a new institute focusing on sustainability solutions for the water, food, and energy sectors in partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

Named after the late business leader and founder of Olayan Group, the Suliman S. Olayan Institute for Innovation aims to be a valuable entrepreneurship hub for innovative and sustainable initiatives.

Focusing on startup scaling spaces, teaching and learning spaces, and public and shared spaces, the institute will drive impactful discussions amongst students and industry entrepreneurs.

The institute will be located at the university.