Olayan Group opens center in its founder’s name for entrepreneurs at KAUST

The signing ceremony (supplied)
Updated 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Suliman Saleh Olayan Foundation has established a new institute focusing on sustainability solutions for the water, food, and energy sectors in partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. 

Named after the late business leader and founder of Olayan Group, the Suliman S. Olayan Institute for Innovation aims to be a valuable entrepreneurship hub for innovative and sustainable initiatives. 

Focusing on startup scaling spaces, teaching and learning spaces, and public and shared spaces, the institute will drive impactful discussions amongst students and industry entrepreneurs. 

The institute will be located at the university. 

Topics: Olayan Group King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended the week lower amid rising oil prices after Russian forces entered Ukraine.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, and the parallel market, Nomu, both lost 1.84 percent to 12,297 and 24,942 points, respectively.

As of Thursday, 3:22 p.m. Saudi time, Brent crude surpassed $105 for the first time since 2014. US benchmark WTI climbed to $99.30.

The top gainers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., which gained 6.06 percent, and Aramco, which gained 2 percent.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank both fell 3 percent.

Saudi National Bank also slid 3 percent, despite reporting a 5 percent profit increase in 2021.

National Gypsum Co. ended the session as the top faller, slipping 7 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Russia Ukraine

Updated 40 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 40 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa region for e-services availability for citizens and business sectors, according to the UN. 

The organization’s Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index measures the development of government services provided through e-services.

Ahmed Mohammad Al Suwaiyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority, said that by providing advanced government services through e-portals and smart applications, the achievement is a culmination of joint efforts with government agencies to attain quality of life.

Separately, the Kingdom has ranked second globally among the G20 countries in the Digital Competitiveness Report for the year 2021.

Issued by the UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, the index measures government services and their development process and contribution in improving quality of life. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia e-services United Nations

Updated 43 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 43 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: PepsiCo has announced Saudi-based Okeanos as one of the ten startups participating in the PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator program. 

Okeanos is a sustainability innovation company that develops technologies for cutting down plastic pollution. 

The program includes ten Middle East and North America startups that participate in a rigorous multi-stage judging process. 

Each startup receives an initial grant of $20,000 and mentorship from the PepsiCo and UAE project, Food Tech Valley. 

The program’s committee also includes members from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment that will be ranking startups based on a key criteria, including sustainability alignment to PepsiCo Positive. 

The final winner will receive a $100,000 grant from PepsiCo and have access to investors, logistic facilities, and capacity building.

Topics: Okeanos PepsiCo Accelerator

Updated 44 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

  • The fund is an active investor in other industries and businesses
Updated 44 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund, known as PIF, has opened three new subsidiary companies’ offices in London, New York and Hong Kong in line with its global expansion plans.

The new subsidiary companies’ offices will enable the sovereign fund to work with its partners globally, enabling an economic transformation of Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.

The fund is an active investor in other industries and businesses, including in the UK, Europe, US, Asia and South America.

As part of PIF’s 2021-2025 strategy, it plans to grow its assets under management to $1.07 trillion by the end of 2025, while continuing to create new sectors, companies and jobs.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Arabia GCC

Updated 46 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 46 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s Mashreq Bank is working with Goldman Sachs on a potential $500 million sale of its payments arm, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

The group is looking for potential buyers for the unit, mainly responsible for carrying out and processing debit and credit card transactions.

Representatives for the lender and Goldman Sachs declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.

The move is the latest in the trend of traditional lenders pivoting into digital banking amid rising competition from startups providing non-traditional financial services.

As one of the UAE’s oldest privately held banks, Mashreq has origins going back to 1967.

Topics: Mashreq Bank Goldman Sachs

