Motor racing-Four-times F1 champion Vettel says will not race in Russia
Aston Martin’s German driver Sebastian Vettel arrives for a press conference during the second day of the F1 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

  • Formula One officials have not commented on whether the Russian Grand Prix would go ahead on schedule in September
  • "My own opinion is I should not go," Vettel told reporters during pre-season testing in Barcelona
Reuters

DUBAI: Four-times Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel said he will not take part in the Russian Grand Prix even if it goes ahead as planned after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on Thursday.
Russia has held grand prix races since 2014, with this year’s event scheduled for Sept. 25.
Formula One officials have said they are “closely watching” developments, but they have not commented on whether the Russian Grand Prix would go ahead on schedule in September.
“My own opinion is I should not go,” Vettel, who races for Aston Martin, told reporters during pre-season testing in Barcelona. “I think it’s wrong to race in the country.”
“I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership,” the 34-year-old said.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen agreed.
“When a country is at war, it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure,” said the Red Bull driver.
Western sanctions against Russia are likely to include measures against more Russian banks including VTB, the title sponsor of the Russian Grand Prix.
The race, set to move to a track outside St. Petersburg starting next year from its current Sochi Olympic Park venue, has been attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, who has also handed out trophies on the podium.
“Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments,” the sport’s commercial rights holder, which was acquired by US-based Liberty Media in 2017, said in a statement without mentioning the September race.
Formula One also includes Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, a 22-year-old who drives for the US-owned Haas team, whose title sponsor is Russian potash producer Uralkali, owned by his father and billionaire Dmitry Mazepin.
Haas team boss Guenther Steiner had been scheduled to appear at a press conference on Thursday but was withdrawn from the lineup.

Topics: Sebastian Vettel Forumula One Russia Ukraine

Saudi women’s national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international

Saudi women’s national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international
Ali Khaled

Saudi women’s national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international

Saudi women’s national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international
  • Al-Bandari Mubarak scored both goals following her opening strike in the team’s debut win against the Seychelles on Sunday
  • For the second match running, the Saudi defence held out for a clean sheet for a final score of 2-0
Ali Khaled

The Saudi Arabian women’s national football team have beaten the Maldives 2-0 in only their second international match, which took place at the National Stadium in Male.

The female Falcons made history on Sunday when they defeated the Seychelles 2-0 in their debut match at the mini-tournament in the Maldives.

Once again, it was Al-Bandari Mubarak — scorer of the opening goal against the Seychelles — who took center stage, breaking the deadlock against the host nation in the 62nd minute, before doubling the lead eight minutes from the final whistle.

For the second match running, the Saudi defence held out for a clean sheet for a final score of 2-0.

The win over the Seychelles brought international acclaim for the team and German coach Monika Staab, with Brazilian football legend Pele leading the congratulations.

“Today is a historic day, not only for you, but for everyone who loves football,” he tweeted. “I want to congratulate the @SaudiFF (Saudi Arabian Football Federation) and their women’s National Football Team for their first ever official FIFA match.”

Topics: Saudi Arabian women’s national football team Maldives Al-Bandari Mubarak Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF)

Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shock

Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shock
AFP

Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shock

Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shock
  • Djokovic needed to at least reach the semi-finals in the Emirates to try and stop Daniil Medvedev from replacing him at the top of the rankings
  • US Open champion Medvedev becomes the third Russian man after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to ascend to the world number one spot
AFP

DUBAI: Novak Djokovic lost his Dubai quarter-final and his world number one ranking in one go on Thursday as he suffered a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) upset at the hands of Czech world number 123 Jiri Vesely.
Competing in his first tournament of the season, and first since getting deported from Australia, Djokovic needed to at least reach the semifinals in the Emirates to try and stop Daniil Medvedev from replacing him at the top of the rankings.
But Vesely had other ideas as the left-handed qualifier improved his career record against Djokovic to 2-0 — a result that will see Medvedev become the first man since 2004 outside the “Big Four” — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray — to occupy the number one ranking on Monday.
Djokovic, who has spent a record 361 weeks as the world number one, said at the start of the tournament that he “would be the first to congratulate” Medvedev, if the Russian succeeded in his quest for the summit.
US Open champion Medvedev, currently involved in the Acapulco tournament, becomes the third Russian man after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to ascend to the world number one spot.
Vesely, a former junior number one, has won five matches in Dubai so far this week, making it through qualifying to reach his first tour-level semifinal since Pune in 2020.
“It’s an amazing feeling. I never thought I would really have a chance against Novak, he’s one of the greatest of all time, if not the best,” he said.
“After the last 12 months, I’ve been going through... it’s unbelievable, I have so many emotions inside, it’s hard to describe, it’s just an amazing feeling,” added Vesely, who next takes on Denis Shapovalov or Ricardas Berankis.
The 28-year-old came out victorious in his only previous meeting with Djokovic, defeating the Serb on the clay courts of Monte Carlo back in 2016.
Vesely started the match by breaking Djokovic on his way to a 2-0 lead.
He lost his advantage as the top seed struck back but some clever drop shots and some tricky lefty serves saw the towering Czech inch ahead once again and he served out the opening set on the 47-minute mark.
A down-the-line backhand drive earned Vesely a break in the seventh game of the second set but he wobbled while serving for the victory as Djokovic pegged him back to level for 5-5.
Vesely raced to a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak and soon completed a huge surprise win over the five-time Dubai champion.
Earlier on Center Court, second seed Andrey Rublev advanced to his third semifinal in as many weeks with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.
Contesting a 12th consecutive quarter-final at the ATP 500 level, Rublev recovered from a poor first-set performance against McDonald to reach the Dubai semifinals for a second year in a row.
The 24-year-old Russian will next face off with fifth seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who eased past Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in 84 minutes.
“Today I was thinking that for sure it’s over, but somehow I was just trying to tell myself, ‘Just keep fighting and we’ll see what happens’,” said an exhausted Rublev, who won both singles and doubles titles in Marseille last weekend.
“I lost twice to Hurkacz. It will be interesting for me. In the situation I am right now, completely tired, last times I lost against him, I have nothing to lose. I will try to go for it and we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Championships Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev tennis

All eyes on Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes as World Cup Carnival nears end

All eyes on Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes as World Cup Carnival nears end
Laura King

All eyes on Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes as World Cup Carnival nears end

All eyes on Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes as World Cup Carnival nears end
  • Action at Meydan this week will lead to Super Saturday on March 5 ahead of Dubai World Cup later in month
  • The feature race will be the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes in which Godolphin have been successful in all but one running since its inauguration in 2014
Laura King

DUBAI: With the UAE racing carnival drawing to a close, Friday’s meeting will be the last before Super Saturday – the dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup – on March 5.

Horses from the UK, the UAE, Bahrain, France, the US, Greece, Turkey, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden will take part in the six-race card.

The feature race will be the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes in which Godolphin have been successful in all but one running since its inauguration in 2014. The stable will be fielding defending champion Star Safari, however the highest-rated horse in the race is Burgas, from Turkey.

The winner of eight of his 12 starts back home, Burgas will be using the race as a steppingstone toward the $6 million Longines Dubai Sheema Classic.

A large Turkish contingent is in the UAE, with six horses, and has so far been rewarded by Ugurtay’s fourth in the Listed Curlin Stakes. Burgas, currently at the top of his game after a four-month break, is widely regarded to be the better horse, but Ugurtay was still expected to be a threat.

Bulut Karahan, racing manager for owner and breeder Fedai Kahraman, said: “Burgas is one of the best horses in Turkey. He has had four months off though, so we are using this race to get him ready for March 26.”

A European success has been considered a possibility in the second race, the Lincoln Nautilus Handicap, when Batwan aims to extend the remarkable Dubai record of French trainer Nicolas Caullery. Based in Chantilly, the handler has had three Dubai wins from 15 runners since 2017.

Batwan won in Dubai last month but needs to repeat the feat to earn an invitation to the G1 Al Quoz Sprint on World Cup night, the dream of his owner, Oliver Lodge.

Providing a truly international flavor is El Guanche, trained in Sweden by Ricardo Ramallo, who is originally from South America. He rides the horse in the mornings without stirrups – flirting with but not breaking the rules.

El Guanche, a six-year-old chestnut with a big white face, was born in France, started his racing career in Spain, then raced in France, the UK, and Sweden before his current stint in Dubai, embodying the transnational spirit of the carnival.

Topics: Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes Dubai World Cup El Guanche Burgas

Brazil footballers in Ukraine plead for help to leave

Brazil footballers in Ukraine plead for help to leave
AFP

Brazil footballers in Ukraine plead for help to leave

Brazil footballers in Ukraine plead for help to leave
  • ‘There’s no way for us to get out,’ said center-back Marlon in a video posted on Instagram, one of 13 Brazilians who play for Shakhtar Donetsk, one of Ukraine’s top clubs
  • Shakhtar, which frequently competes in the Champions League, relocated from Donetsk to Kiev in 2014 when a pro-Russian separatist rebellion erupted in the eastern region
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: A group of Brazilian footballers who play in Ukraine pleaded for help Thursday in leaving the country, saying Russia’s invasion had left them stranded in a Kiev hotel where they sought refuge.
“There’s no fuel, the border is closed, the airspace is closed. There’s no way for us to get out,” said center-back Marlon in the video posted on Instagram, one of 13 Brazilians who play for Shakhtar Donetsk, one of Ukraine’s top clubs.
“We’re here with our families staying in a hotel because of the situation. We’re asking for the Brazilian government to help. That’s why we’re making this video.”
The video shows around 20 people, including the footballers’ families, sitting and standing in a room at a Kiev hotel.
The footballers all play for Shakhtar and Dynamo Kiev. The group included international forward David Neres, who recently signed with Shakhtar from Dutch side Ajax.
“We feel abandoned, we don’t know what to do,” said one of the partners, who were seated on a couch with their children, the footballers standing behind them.
“We ran to come here with our children. But we don’t even know if there will be food to eat.”
Brazil’s embassy in Kiev said in a statement it remained open and would work to ensure “the protection of the roughly 500 Brazilian citizens” in Ukraine, asking them to maintain daily contact.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Thursday, killing dozens as air strikes hit military installations and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east.
Shakhtar, which frequently competes in the Champions League, relocated from Donetsk to Kiev in 2014 when a pro-Russian separatist rebellion erupted in the eastern region.
Its ultra-modern stadium, the Donbass Arena, was bombed the same year.
Ukraine has been a stepping stone for several Brazilians on their way to top European clubs, including Willian, Fernandinho and Douglas Costa, who all played for Shakhtar.

Topics: Brazil Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk Marlon David Neres Willian

UEFA to hold emergency meeting over Russian invasion of Ukraine

UEFA to hold emergency meeting over Russian invasion of Ukraine
AFP

UEFA to hold emergency meeting over Russian invasion of Ukraine

UEFA to hold emergency meeting over Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • The final of European club football's premier competition is scheduled to be played on May 28 at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg
  • European football's governing body has a major sponsorship deal with Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant
AFP

PARIS: UEFA are to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to “evaluate the situation” concerning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the former set to host the Champions League final in Saint Petersburg in May.
“Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET (0900 GMT), in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions,” UEFA said in a statement.
The final of European club football’s premier competition is scheduled to be played on May 28 at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, which already hosted several matches at last year’s European Championship and at the 2018 World Cup held in Russia.
European football’s governing body has a major sponsorship deal with Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Russia had “no chance” of holding European football’s showpiece game if it invaded Ukraine.
“A Russia that has pariah status — no chance of holding a football tournament in a Russia that invades sovereign countries,” Johnson said.
There are currently four English Premier League clubs still involved in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League, including Chelsea and Manchester City, who contested last season’s final in Porto, Portugal.
UEFA has already moved the last two Champions League finals due to the pandemic from Istanbul to Lisbon in 2020, and then again from the Turkish city to Porto last year.
The Champions League final was last staged in Russia in 2008, when Manchester United defeated Chelsea on penalties in Moscow.
Zenit Saint Petersburg, the reigning Russian champions and current league leaders, are still involved in UEFA competition this season and are due to play Real Betis in Spain in the Europa League on Thursday.
The Ukrainian league, which was due to resume this weekend after its long winter break, has been suspended.
“We’ll withstand it,” posted Shakhtar Donetsk, the 13-time Ukrainian champions who have been exiled from their already war-torn home city for eight years, on Twitter with a picture of the Ukrainian flag.

Topics: UEFA Russia Ukraine Champions League final

