You are here

  • Home
  • What history tells us about the impact of Fed rate hikes on markets?

What history tells us about the impact of Fed rate hikes on markets?

What history tells us about the impact of Fed rate hikes on markets?
When interest rates increase, experts say it’s actually good for stocks overall. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bfnnh

Updated 11 sec ago
Mona Alami

What history tells us about the impact of Fed rate hikes on markets?

What history tells us about the impact of Fed rate hikes on markets?
  • Historically, when interest rates increase, experts say it’s actually good for stocks overall, as long as hikes are implemented slowly and do not stop economic growth
Updated 11 sec ago
Mona Alami

RIYADH: The US Federal Reserve’s recent announcements to hike interest rates in March may have sent markets in tatters, but that won’t necessarily translate into an immediate, medium-term market correction if past instances are anything to go by. 

Market experts who spoke to Arab News say there is evidence that stock market prices can rise in the first year of hikes. 

“For example, overnight interest rates started rising in late 2015 before peaking in early 2020 just before the pandemic started. In that period equity markets strengthened despite the rate increases,” says Ibrahim Bitar, head of investment and treasury at Emirates Investment Bank. 

Similarly, he adds, in the 2002 cycle, interest rates started rising in mid-2004. “Yet the stock market kept rising till late 2007.”  

However, Bitar points out that the pace of rate hikes has to be slow and shared with the market in advance. 

Historically, when interest rates increase, experts say it’s actually good for stocks overall, as long as hikes are implemented slowly and do not stop economic growth. 

Goldman Sachs chief US equity strategist David Kostin recently pointed out that the S&P 500 has been “resilient” around the start of Fed hiking cycles in the past. He underlined that despite intimal drops in the first three months, the S&P 500 returned 5 percent in the six months following the first rate rise of a cycle.

Another Dubai-based analyst points out that despite the high inflation numbers and the clear signals from the Fed, “bond yields have remained well in check.”

“Even though a consensus prevails that bonds yields could gradually rise, we believe a bond sell-off driven by the pandemic-induced inflation is unlikely,” says Patrick McKeegan, vice president and portfolio manager at Franklin Equity Group, in an interview with Arab News.

Market volatility 

The expected tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and other central banks in response to high inflation has nonetheless resulted in high equity market volatility. Fear of a 50-basis point Fed rate hike is one factor that unsettled the market and introduced greater volatility for investors, according to CNBC. 

“As of February 9, the interest rates markets are priced more than five 25 bps hikes by the US central bank in 2022,” points out Bitar.

Whereas higher interest rates can lower the value of assets. But the question is at what level of interest rates increases and after what time lag does the economy’s growth decline, and as a result, negatively affecting equity values.

FASTFACT

The expected tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and other central banks in response to high inflation has nonetheless resulted in high equity market volatility.

 “There is evidence [that] economies’ sensitivity to interest rates increases with larger debt amounts.  The US Debt to GDP ratio was at 138 percent in late 2021 compared with 107 percent in 2019, and 82 percent in 2009,” warns Bitar. 

 Given the larger amount of US debt now compared with 2019, when US overnight rates were at 2.5 percent, the interest rate level that will slow the economy in this cycle is expected to be below 2.5 percent, he explains. 

As of February 9, 125 bps of hikes were priced in the market by the end of 2022.  “The question is would a 1.5 percent overnight rate slow the economy?”, he asks.

The debate around the issue remains open in the capital market scene. McKeegan, for instance, believes the market will be muted this year. “The consensus expectation holds that once the Fed starts raising rates, markets could begin to struggle,” he says.

Surviving in uncertain times 

Market experts say there are several precautions that investors should take in this uncertain environment. “Investors should control interest rates risk by reducing the duration of their bond portfolios.  In addition, investments should be shifted toward high-quality low-risk entities, given the outlook’s uncertainty,” advises Bitar.  

Moreover, he emphasizes investors should steer away from illiquid investments that can experience large drawdowns in periods of volatility.

For McKeegan, a growing chorus expresses the belief that “value stocks could lead the way in 2022”. Value stocks refer to shares of a company that appears to trade at a lower price relative to its dividends, earnings, or sales.

Whereas experts believe, investing in high-quality companies tied to long-term secular growth can still payout, as “these perform well over an entire market cycle.”

“Through a longer-term lens, we see promising growth opportunities for companies in areas like cybersecurity, e-commerce, cloud computing and automation,” underlines McKeegan.

The expert adds that once the pandemic begins to stabilize, engagement in live events, including socializing, traveling and concerts, can recover to pre-pandemic levels— and allow markets to stabilize.

At the regional level, the GCC equity markets may be shielded to some extent from international market uncertainty. The GCC equity markets currently depend on several factors, including the amount of GCC governments’ spending, the price of oil, and the US monetary policy, given most GCC currencies are pegged to the dollar.  

“The high level of oil helps the oil-rich GCC governments spending.  These positive factors are somewhat reflected in valuations,” concludes Bitar.

Topics: US Federal Reserve

Related

US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates four times this year: Goldman Sachs
Business & Economy
US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates four times this year: Goldman Sachs
Federal Reserve convenes as virus puts US recovery on edge
Business & Economy
Federal Reserve convenes as virus puts US recovery on edge

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending
  • Officials decided to manage reserves of main staples such as wheat, sugar, cooking oil and rice for the next two months
  • Syria’s economic minister, Mohammed Samer Khalil, said Crimea offered to export wheat to Syria
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: The government of economically-battered Syria decided Thursday to cut spending in an effort to reduce the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, concerned that oil and wheat prices could sharply increase, the state-owned news agency said.
SANA reported that after an extraordinary Cabinet meeting, officials decided to manage reserves of main staples such as wheat, sugar, cooking oil and rice for the next two months, closely watch the distribution of the commodities and ration them.
Syria’s economic minister, Mohammed Samer Khalil, said Crimea offered to export wheat to Syria. He said the Syrian government is considering the offer. SANA said the government also decided to closely monitor the exchange rate and to “ration public spending in a way that only covers priorities during this period.”
Syria, struggling after more than a decade of war, relies mostly on wheat imports from Russia and oil shipments from its other ally, Iran. As Russia pounded Ukraine Thursday, Syrian authorities saw danger signs in rising oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic and wholesale prices jumped for heating oil, wheat and other commodities.
Russia is a main backer of President Bashar Assad’s government and its military intervention in 2015 helped tip the balance of power in his favor. The Syrian government described the attacks on Ukraine as a “military operation by the Russian allies to preserve their national security and stability.”
Russia’s war effort turned Syria’s government toward managing its own resources. SANA, the state news agency, said the issue was discussed during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Thursday about the path forward given the Russian invasion.
The decision came as oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic jumped toward or above $100 per barrel to their highest levels since 2014, up more than 6 percent.
Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left nearly half a million people dead and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million people. The war has also led to severe shortages in fuel and wheat. The dollar today is worth about 3,600 Syrian pounds compared with 47 pounds at the start of the conflict.
The country’s largest oil wells are under the control of US-backed Kurdish-led fighter in the country’s east, depriving the government access to them. The country’s fertile agricultural areas, where wheat is planted, are also out of government control.
Earlier on Thursday, Russia invaded Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
The Syrian government move came hours after the UN warned that 14.6 million people are in need of aid in war-torn Syria, an increase of 1.2 million people compared with last year. The report by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs was released late Wednesday.
The UN and its partners are reaching 7 million people every month, “but more support is required,” tweeted Mark Cutts, the UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis.

Topics: Russia Ukraine Syria Oil wheat

Related

Saudi stocks plummet as oil prices rise following Russian invasion of Ukraine: Closing bell 
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks plummet as oil prices rise following Russian invasion of Ukraine: Closing bell 

ACWA Power launches Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered $108m wind park 

ACWA Power launches Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered $108m wind park 
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

ACWA Power launches Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered $108m wind park 

ACWA Power launches Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered $108m wind park 
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ACWA Power broke ground on Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered 100 megawatt wind project, valued at $108 million, it said in a statement. 

Located in the north-western part of the country, the Nukus wind project is expected to reach financial close by the third quarter of 2022.

“Uzbekistan has been working closely with the IFIs (international financial institutions) to open up the country’s power sector to private investment and to help us reach our goal of 25 percent of energy consumption deriving from renewable sources by 2026,” the minister of energy, Alisher Sultanov, said. 

As ACWA Power’s fourth facility in Uzbekistan, the project will consist of wind turbine generators, with each having a capacity of generating more than 5 megawatt of electricity. 

Upon operation in 2024, Nukus will contribute 1.25 percent to Uzbekistan’s overall renewable energy goals and will power 120,000 households and offset 200,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

Topics: ACWA Power Uzbekistan

Related

ACWA Power led consortium close financing for $1.59bn loan to supply TRSDC with clean energy
Business & Economy
ACWA Power led consortium close financing for $1.59bn loan to supply TRSDC with clean energy

Shipping group Maersk cancels port calls to Ukraine

Shipping group Maersk cancels port calls to Ukraine
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

Shipping group Maersk cancels port calls to Ukraine

Shipping group Maersk cancels port calls to Ukraine
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

Shipping group Maersk has halted all port calls in Ukraine until the end of February as a consequence of the conflict there, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

Other shipping companies are on full alert since tensions rose in the region.  

According to the operational data of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, for the whole of 2019, 1,003,500 TEU containers were handled in the ports.

TEU is a conventional unit of measurement based on the volume of a 20-foot (6.1 meters) intermodal container.

Ukraine has been in the midst of a trade and economic storm since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and Thursday's invasion will ramp up tensions in the region.

At the Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port in southeastern Ukraine, volumes have fallen tenfold over the course of the conflict, according to Bloomberg. 

Mariupol, another Sea of Azov port that is closer to the separatist fighting and has major steel and grain producers in its vicinity, is also suffering

Throughput roughly halved, from 13 million tons in 2013, to a low of 5.8 million in 2019.

If Odessa, on the Black Sea, is also heavily hit, this will result in a massive blow to the transshipment business in Ukraine. The Odessa ports handle three quarters of Ukraine’s sea trade.

As much as 70 percent of Ukraine’s exports and imports go by sea, whether from Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

 

Topics: Maersk shipping Russia Ukraine

Related

Live Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022 as Russia's ground forces invaded Ukraine from several directions. (AFP) video
World
LIVE: 57 dead, hundreds injured as Russia invades Ukraine
Ukraine Conflict: Gold Up; Oil breaches $100; Cryptos sinking; Rouble suspended
Business & Economy
Ukraine Conflict: Gold Up; Oil breaches $100; Cryptos sinking; Rouble suspended

Bupa Arabia’s 2021 profit drops 10% after paying out $2.4bn in claims

Bupa Arabia’s 2021 profit drops 10% after paying out $2.4bn in claims
bupa
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

Bupa Arabia’s 2021 profit drops 10% after paying out $2.4bn in claims

Bupa Arabia’s 2021 profit drops 10% after paying out $2.4bn in claims
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has seen its profit drop by 10 percent in 2021 as it witnessed a fall in underwriting income.

Net profit stood at SR625 million ($167 million), compared to SR696 million a year earlier, the Saudi-based insurer said in a statement.

This came due to a drop of 11.3 percent in underwriting income — the difference between premiums received on insurance policies and expenses and claims paid.

Claims incurred during the year rose by SR326 million year-on-year to SR9 billion, on the back of a pandemic rebound from low levels witnessed during lockdowns.

Higher expenses of SR714 million also weighed on the results of the company, which was named the Middle East’s most valuable insurance provider in 2021 by Brand Finance.

This was partly offset by a 45 percent fall in policy acquisition costs, higher other income, and lower doubtful receivables, “driven by the record collection performance achieved in 2021.”

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Healthcare Bupa Arabia

Related

MISA and GlaxoSmithKline sign Saudi healthcare deal
Business & Economy
MISA and GlaxoSmithKline sign Saudi healthcare deal

Iran to sell oil to South Korea if nuclear deal is sealed

Iran to sell oil to South Korea if nuclear deal is sealed
Updated 24 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Iran to sell oil to South Korea if nuclear deal is sealed

Iran to sell oil to South Korea if nuclear deal is sealed
Updated 24 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Iran is expected to begin selling its oil in significant volumes to South Korea if a nuclear deal is signed.

The Middle Eastern country may have as many as 65 to 80 million oil barrels on stationary tankers, Bloomberg reported, citing data from intelligence solutions provider Kpler.

An estimated 80 percent of that volume is a by-product of natural gas extraction, also known as condensate.

Crude that is already in transit is not included in the projected volume.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine progress, oil markets are eyeing Iranian oil once again.

This comes as Brent crude has just hit over $100 per barrel as a result of the conflict outbreak.

An agreement may be within reach soon, which would cause US sanctions on Iranian oil to be lifted.

Once sold, the Iranian oil can be immediately shipped, Bloomberg reported, citing Anoop Singh, head of East of Suez tanker research at Braemar ACM Shipbroking Pte in Singapore.

“We think a lot of that will flow to South Korea,” he added.

Topics: Iran South Korea Oil

Related

Latest updates

What history tells us about the impact of Fed rate hikes on markets?
What history tells us about the impact of Fed rate hikes on markets?
UN expert urges Sudan forces to stop shooting anti-coup protesters
UN expert urges Sudan forces to stop shooting anti-coup protesters
Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis
UN chief repeats his plea to Putin to halt Russia’s war on Ukraine
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a statement as he speaks to the media at UN headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Reuters)
Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province
Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.