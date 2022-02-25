You are here

Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg — UEFA

The showpiece occasion of the European club season will be played at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

  • Russia invaded Ukrain on Thursday, Feb. 24.
PARIS: Paris will host this season’s Champions League final after Saint Petersburg was stripped of the match due to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, UEFA announced on Friday.
The showpiece occasion of the European club season will be played at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28, European football’s governing body said.
UEFA also announced that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in international competitions must play home matches at neutral venues “until further notice.”

Barca advances in Europa League, Rangers knock out Dortmund

Updated 25 February 2022
Barca advances in Europa League, Rangers knock out Dortmund

Updated 25 February 2022
Barcelona found its scoring touch again to reach the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 4-2 win over Napoli on Thursday, while Rangers knocked out Borussia Dortmund in Glasgow.
Frenkie de Jong scored with a long-range curler and newly signed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted again for Barcelona, which had been held 1-1 at home in the first leg. The Spanish giant has struggled badly in its first season since the departure of Lionel Messi and was demoted to the Europa League after failing to advance to the Champions League knockout stages for the firs time since 2004.
Dortmund is also a Champions League regular but couldn’t come back from a 4-2 home loss in the first leg as a 2-2 draw at Rangers saw the German team eliminated in one of eight playoffs between third-place finishers in the Champions League groups and Europa League group runners-up.
On a night when Europe was rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi scored a couple of goals to lead Atalanta into the round of 16.
Malinovskyi netted twice in a two-minute span in the second half for a 3-0 win over Olympiakos as Atalanta advanced 5-1 on aggregate.
After scoring, Malinovskyi lifted his Atalanta jersey to show a message reading “No war in Ukraine” on his undershirt.
Real Betis also advanced after a 0-0 draw with Zenit St. Petersburg that was enough for a 3-2 aggregate victory after the Russian team had a late goal overturned by VAR.
Ten-man Sevilla eliminated Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 on aggregate, Porto knocked out Lazio 4-3 on aggregate and Leipzig won 3-1 at Real Sociedad to reach the next round 5-3 on aggregate.
In the playoff matches to reach the last 16 of the inaugural Europa Conference League, Leicester advanced with a 7-2 aggregate victory over Denmark’s Randers.
The other biggest teams in the playoff round, Marseille and PSV Eindhoven, also advanced while Norwegian upstart Bodø/Glimt knocked out Scottish giant Celtic.
EUROPA LEAGUE
Barcelona jumped out to a 2-0 lead within 13 minutes as Jordi Alba finished off a counterattack after a corner kick at the other end in the eighth minute and de Jong doubled the advantage five minutes later with a sublime strike into the top right-hand corner.
Lorenzo Insigne halved the deficit from the penalty spot before Gerard Piqué restored a two-goal lead in the final minute of the first half.
Aubameyang added the fourth in the second with his fourth goal in five games since a move from Arsenal, while substitute Matteo Politano netted a late consolation goal for Napoli.
James Tavernier netted both goals for Rangers, putting the Scottish side in front from the penalty spot and then netting the equalizer after Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malen had given Dortmund a 2-1 lead.
Portuguese side Braga won a penalty shootout 3-2 against Moldovan side Sheriff a 2-0 home win made it 2-2 on aggregate.
Willi Orbán and Andrés scored to give Leipzig a 2-0 lead and Emil Forsberg added the third from the penalty spot after Real Sociedad pulled one back through Martin Zubimendi.
Lazio striker Ciro Immobile returned from injury to score the opening goal in the 19th with a low shot past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, a minute after he had a goal disallowed due to offside. But Porto forward Mehdi Taremi equalized from the spot and Matheus Uribe gave the Portuguese team a 2-1 lead at Stadio Olimpico in the 68th. Lazio substitute Danilo Cataldi’s goal in stoppage time came too late.
Mislav Oršić scored the lone goal for Dinamo from the penalty spot in Zagreb for a 1-0 victory over Sevilla.
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Midfielder James Maddison spearheaded Leicester’s dominant display at Randers with two second-half goals within four minutes and Harvey Barnes also scored with a curling right-foot attempt from inside the box on the way to Leicester’s 3-1 victory on the night.
After winning the first leg 3-1 in Glasgow, Bodø/Glimt dominated again at home with another 2-0 victory even though the Norwegian champions are between domestic seasons.
PSV held Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-1 to advance 2-1 on aggregate while Marseille won 3-0 away at Qarabag to complete a 6-1 rout.
Slavia Prague earned a second straight 3-2 win over Fenerbahce, Vitesse beat Rapid Vienna 2-0 to erase a 2-1 deficit from the first leg and Partizan Belgrade advanced with a 2-1 over Sparta Prague. PAOK eliminated Danish side Midtjylland on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate score.

Zverev fined $40K, loses prize money, points for outburst

Updated 25 February 2022
Zverev fined $40K, loses prize money, points for outburst

  • Zverev was the 2020 US Open runner-up and is currently ranked No. 3
  • He was the defending singles champion in Acapulco
ACAPULCO, Mexico: Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was fined $40,000 by the men’s professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire’s stand with his racket following a loss in doubles.
In addition to those penalties, the ATP announced Thursday it would undertake “a further review of the incident.”
Zverev was the 2020 US Open runner-up. He is currently ranked No. 3 and was the defending singles champion in Acapulco.
The 24-year-old German was kicked out of the tournament after yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire’s chair no fewer than four times.
Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo had just lost a doubles match to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. Just before the match ended, Germani gave Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing while arguing about a shot that was ruled in, setting up match point.
The ATP said Zverev was fined $20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum penalty for each violation.
He loses his full prize money for singles and doubles of $31,570 and all rankings points earned at the tournament.
In October, the ATP opened an investigation into a former girlfriend’s accusations of domestic abuse by Zverev. The former girlfriend first made the accusations in 2020.
 

Saudi women’s national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international

Updated 24 February 2022
Saudi women’s national football team beat Maldives 2-0 in second international

  • Al-Bandari Mubarak scored both goals following her opening strike in the team’s debut win against the Seychelles on Sunday
  • For the second match running, the Saudi defence held out for a clean sheet for a final score of 2-0
The Saudi Arabian women’s national football team have beaten the Maldives 2-0 in only their second international match, which took place at the National Stadium in Male.

The female Falcons made history on Sunday when they defeated the Seychelles 2-0 in their debut match at the mini-tournament in the Maldives.

Once again, it was Al-Bandari Mubarak — scorer of the opening goal against the Seychelles — who took center stage, breaking the deadlock against the host nation in the 62nd minute, before doubling the lead eight minutes from the final whistle.

For the second match running, the Saudi defence held out for a clean sheet for a final score of 2-0.

The win over the Seychelles brought international acclaim for the team and German coach Monika Staab, with Brazilian football legend Pele leading the congratulations.

“Today is a historic day, not only for you, but for everyone who loves football,” he tweeted. “I want to congratulate the @SaudiFF (Saudi Arabian Football Federation) and their women’s National Football Team for their first ever official FIFA match.”

Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shock

Updated 24 February 2022
Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shock

  • Djokovic needed to at least reach the semi-finals in the Emirates to try and stop Daniil Medvedev from replacing him at the top of the rankings
  • US Open champion Medvedev becomes the third Russian man after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to ascend to the world number one spot
DUBAI: Novak Djokovic lost his Dubai quarter-final and his world number one ranking in one go on Thursday as he suffered a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) upset at the hands of Czech world number 123 Jiri Vesely.
Competing in his first tournament of the season, and first since getting deported from Australia, Djokovic needed to at least reach the semifinals in the Emirates to try and stop Daniil Medvedev from replacing him at the top of the rankings.
But Vesely had other ideas as the left-handed qualifier improved his career record against Djokovic to 2-0 — a result that will see Medvedev become the first man since 2004 outside the “Big Four” — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray — to occupy the number one ranking on Monday.
Djokovic, who has spent a record 361 weeks as the world number one, said at the start of the tournament that he “would be the first to congratulate” Medvedev, if the Russian succeeded in his quest for the summit.
US Open champion Medvedev, currently involved in the Acapulco tournament, becomes the third Russian man after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to ascend to the world number one spot.
Vesely, a former junior number one, has won five matches in Dubai so far this week, making it through qualifying to reach his first tour-level semifinal since Pune in 2020.
“It’s an amazing feeling. I never thought I would really have a chance against Novak, he’s one of the greatest of all time, if not the best,” he said.
“After the last 12 months, I’ve been going through... it’s unbelievable, I have so many emotions inside, it’s hard to describe, it’s just an amazing feeling,” added Vesely, who next takes on Denis Shapovalov or Ricardas Berankis.
The 28-year-old came out victorious in his only previous meeting with Djokovic, defeating the Serb on the clay courts of Monte Carlo back in 2016.
Vesely started the match by breaking Djokovic on his way to a 2-0 lead.
He lost his advantage as the top seed struck back but some clever drop shots and some tricky lefty serves saw the towering Czech inch ahead once again and he served out the opening set on the 47-minute mark.
A down-the-line backhand drive earned Vesely a break in the seventh game of the second set but he wobbled while serving for the victory as Djokovic pegged him back to level for 5-5.
Vesely raced to a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak and soon completed a huge surprise win over the five-time Dubai champion.
Earlier on Center Court, second seed Andrey Rublev advanced to his third semifinal in as many weeks with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.
Contesting a 12th consecutive quarter-final at the ATP 500 level, Rublev recovered from a poor first-set performance against McDonald to reach the Dubai semifinals for a second year in a row.
The 24-year-old Russian will next face off with fifth seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who eased past Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in 84 minutes.
“Today I was thinking that for sure it’s over, but somehow I was just trying to tell myself, ‘Just keep fighting and we’ll see what happens’,” said an exhausted Rublev, who won both singles and doubles titles in Marseille last weekend.
“I lost twice to Hurkacz. It will be interesting for me. In the situation I am right now, completely tired, last times I lost against him, I have nothing to lose. I will try to go for it and we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

All eyes on Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes as World Cup Carnival nears end

Updated 24 February 2022
All eyes on Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes as World Cup Carnival nears end

  • Action at Meydan this week will lead to Super Saturday on March 5 ahead of Dubai World Cup later in month
  • The feature race will be the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes in which Godolphin have been successful in all but one running since its inauguration in 2014
DUBAI: With the UAE racing carnival drawing to a close, Friday’s meeting will be the last before Super Saturday – the dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup – on March 5.

Horses from the UK, the UAE, Bahrain, France, the US, Greece, Turkey, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden will take part in the six-race card.

The feature race will be the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes in which Godolphin have been successful in all but one running since its inauguration in 2014. The stable will be fielding defending champion Star Safari, however the highest-rated horse in the race is Burgas, from Turkey.

The winner of eight of his 12 starts back home, Burgas will be using the race as a steppingstone toward the $6 million Longines Dubai Sheema Classic.

A large Turkish contingent is in the UAE, with six horses, and has so far been rewarded by Ugurtay’s fourth in the Listed Curlin Stakes. Burgas, currently at the top of his game after a four-month break, is widely regarded to be the better horse, but Ugurtay was still expected to be a threat.

Bulut Karahan, racing manager for owner and breeder Fedai Kahraman, said: “Burgas is one of the best horses in Turkey. He has had four months off though, so we are using this race to get him ready for March 26.”

A European success has been considered a possibility in the second race, the Lincoln Nautilus Handicap, when Batwan aims to extend the remarkable Dubai record of French trainer Nicolas Caullery. Based in Chantilly, the handler has had three Dubai wins from 15 runners since 2017.

Batwan won in Dubai last month but needs to repeat the feat to earn an invitation to the G1 Al Quoz Sprint on World Cup night, the dream of his owner, Oliver Lodge.

Providing a truly international flavor is El Guanche, trained in Sweden by Ricardo Ramallo, who is originally from South America. He rides the horse in the mornings without stirrups – flirting with but not breaking the rules.

El Guanche, a six-year-old chestnut with a big white face, was born in France, started his racing career in Spain, then raced in France, the UK, and Sweden before his current stint in Dubai, embodying the transnational spirit of the carnival.

