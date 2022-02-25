You are here

Invasion could drive 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad — UN

Invasion could drive 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad — UN
A small group of citizens gather in front of the Sarajevo city hall lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, late on Thursday. (AFP)
Reuters

  • At least 100,000 people are uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes since Russia launched its assault on Thursday
  • “A scenario of 1 to 5 million including all surrounding countries,” UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia told a UN briefing in Geneva
GENEVA: Fuel, cash and medical supplies are running low in parts of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, which could drive up to 5 million people to flee abroad, UN aid agencies said on Friday.
At least 100,000 people are uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes since Russia launched its assault on Thursday, while several thousand have already crossed into neighboring countries including Moldova, Romania and Poland, UN refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.
“We are looking at ranges of 1-3 million into Poland for example ... A scenario of 1 to 5 million including all surrounding countries,” Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, told a UN briefing in Geneva.
Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance. Air raid sirens wailed over the city of 3 million people, where some were sheltering in underground metro stations
“As we speak, there have been major attacks in Kyiv that have created great fear and panic among the population with families really scared, moving alongside their children into subways and shelters. This is clearly a terrifying moment for children across the country,” Khan told the briefing.
“We are still trying to see which civilian infrastructure in Ukraine has been hit where,” she said.
UNICEF was focusing on cash assistance to families, she said. The effect of Western sanctions, which have been imposed on Russia, will be analyzed in terms of the aid pipeline, she said.
UN human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said that it had reports of at least 127 civilian casualties in Ukraine — 25 killed and 102 injured — “caused by shelling and air strikes.” This was likely a significant under-estimate, she said.
Jarno Habicht, WHO representative in Ukraine, speaking by video from Kyiv, said that it had no reports from hospitals but was trying to monitor casualties and needs.
The priority is to provide treatment for the wounded as well as mental health and psychological support, he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN refugees Poland Romania

UK Parliament speaker silences MP trying to raise PM’s anti-Muslim remarks

UK Parliament speaker silences MP trying to raise PM’s anti-Muslim remarks
UK Parliament speaker silences MP trying to raise PM’s anti-Muslim remarks

UK Parliament speaker silences MP trying to raise PM’s anti-Muslim remarks
  • Imran Hussain was told it was ‘not the appropriate place’ to raise the issue
  • ‘I raised the serious issue of Islamophobia at the top of the Conservative Party. I was silenced’
LONDON: A British MP has been refused permission to raise Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “derogatory” comments about Muslims in Parliament.

On Wednesday, Labour MP Imran Hussain said during Prime Minister’s Questions that Johnson was “no stranger to derogatory remarks about Muslim women.”

As if about to follow up with a question, Hussain continued by saying “let me ask the prime minister …” before he was cut off by Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who said: “This is not the appropriate place to be raising that.”

Hoyle then moved on to another MP without asking Johnson to answer the question or allowing Hussain to continue.

In an article in August 2018, Johnson wrote that Muslim women look like “bank robbers” and “letterboxes.”

According to Muslim hate monitor Tell Mama, hate crimes against Muslims spiked 375 percent after he made those comments

In the three weeks after Johnson’s article was published, 42 percent of offline Islamophobic incidents reported “directly referenced Boris Johnson and/or the language used in his column,” Tell Mama said.

Hussain had initially raised his concern at Johnson’s language by discussing the record of another MP, Mark Spencer, who has been appointed Commons leader — a ministerial position that organizes the government’s business in the House of Commons — despite being under investigation for Islamophobia.

Spencer is facing scrutiny as part of another Conservative Islamophobia scandal in which a senior party member — which he has admitted was him — told MP Nusrat Ghani that her “Muslimness was an issue” and a reason for her subsequent demotion from a ministerial position.

Hoyle did not elaborate on his reasoning for cutting off Hussain, but a spokesperson for the House of Commons authorities told The Independent: “Mr Speaker was following the convention set out in Erskine May that Members should not make accusations about the conduct of other Members as a ‘sideswipe’ as part of a question.”

That defense drew near-instant condemnation. The Labour Muslim Network said: “Thank you to Imran Hussain for raising the issue of Islamophobia in the House of Commons … It is absolutely shameful that this important issue was shouted down by Conservative MPs and dismissed by the House of Commons Speaker.”

Following the exchange, Hussain said: “I raised the serious issue of Islamophobia at the top of the Conservative Party. I was silenced in Parliament, but they can’t stop me speaking out against this government’s disgusting racism.” He added: “If you can’t call out Islamophobia at PMQs then where can you?”

Topics: UK Islamophobia Imran Hussain Boris Johnson

Pope meets Russian ambassador to express ‘concern over war’

Pope meets Russian ambassador to express ‘concern over war’
Pope meets Russian ambassador to express ‘concern over war’

Pope meets Russian ambassador to express ‘concern over war’
  • Francis has called for dialogue to end the conflict and has urged the faithful to set next Wednesday as a day of fasting and prayer for peace in Ukraine
ROME: Pope Francis went to the Russian Embassy on Friday to “express his concern about the war,” an extraordinary, hands-on papal gesture that came on the same day the Vatican announced he was canceling other upcoming events because of an “acute” flareup of knee pain.
Usually popes receive ambassadors and heads of state in the Vatican, and diplomatic protocol would have called for the Vatican foreign minister to summon the ambassador to him. For Francis, the Vatican head of state, to leave the city state and travel a short distance to the Russian embassy to the Holy See was a sign of his anger at Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and his willingness to appeal personally for an end to it.
Vatican officials said they knew of no such previous papal initiative.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed the visit. “The Holy See press office confirms that the pope went to the Russian Embassy to the Holy See on Via della Conciliazione, clearly to express his concern about the war. He was there for just over a half-hour.”
Francis has called for dialogue to end the conflict and has urged the faithful to set next Wednesday as a day of fasting and prayer for peace in Ukraine. But he has refrained from publicly calling out Russia, presumably for fear of antagonizing the Russian Orthodox Church.
News of Francis’ initiative came just after the Vatican announced he had canceled a scheduled Sunday visit to Florence and will not preside over Ash Wednesday commemorations next week because of a flareup of “acute” knee pain. The Vatican said the 85-year-old pope was canceling his participation in the events after his doctors prescribed a period of rest.
The pope, has long suffered from sciatica nerve pain that makes him walk with a pronounced limp, has suffered for several weeks for what he has said was an inflamed ligament in his right knee. He has cited the pain in explaining his limited mobility recently and decision to remain seated during events that would otherwise see him stand.
Francis had been due to travel to Florence for a half-day visit Sunday to address a meeting of Mediterranean bishops and mayors and to celebrate Mass. It would have been his first pastoral visit within Italy since the pandemic.
He was to have presided over Ash Wednesday commemorations, including a short procession, at a church outside the Vatican in the Aventine neighborhood of Rome. Francis had called for the faithful to set aside Ash Wednesday, the start of the solemn Lenten season, to fast and pray for peace in Ukraine.
The Argentine Jesuit enjoys generally good health, though he had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his large intestine removed in July. Francis also had a part of one lung removed when he was a young man after a respiratory infection.
Despite the knee pain, the Vatican released Francis’ itinerary for an April 2-3 visit to Malta, making clear he plans to go ahead with his agenda.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Pope Francis

UN ‘appalled’ at killing of polio vaccine workers in Afghanistan

UN ‘appalled’ at killing of polio vaccine workers in Afghanistan
UN ‘appalled’ at killing of polio vaccine workers in Afghanistan

UN ‘appalled’ at killing of polio vaccine workers in Afghanistan
  • The United Nations said the killings had led to the suspension of the vaccination campaign in the two provinces
KABUL: The United Nations condemned the killing of eight polio workers by unknown gunmen in Afghanistan, which it said had set back the campaign to eradicate the disease in the country.
The Taliban, who took control of the country in August, said there were separate attacks on Thursday in northeastern Kunduz and Takhar provinces.
The killings were the first since UNICEF and the World Health Organization launched a nationwide polio vaccine campaign in November aimed at reaching over 3 million children, with the backing of the Taliban.
The Ministry of Public Health said the victims included four women.
The United Nations said the killings had led to the suspension of the vaccination campaign in the two provinces.
“We are appalled by the brutality of these killings, across four separate locations,” the UN said in a statement. “This senseless violence must stop immediately, and those responsible must be investigated and brought to justice.”
The public health ministry statement said authorities were investigating.
Polio has been virtually eliminated globally through a decades-long inoculation drive. But insecurity, inaccessible terrain, mass displacement and suspicion of outside interference have hampered mass vaccination in Afghanistan and some areas of Pakistan.

Topics: Afghanistan

Russia wants whole of Ukraine but army failing, UK says

Russia wants whole of Ukraine but army failing, UK says
Russia wants whole of Ukraine but army failing, UK says

Russia wants whole of Ukraine but army failing, UK says
  • Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin
  • Wallace said the Russian army had failed to deliver any of its key objectives
LONDON: Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but the Russian army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.
Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.
“It’s definitely our view that the Russians intend to invade the whole of Ukraine,” Wallace told Sky.
Putin says Russia is carrying out “a special military operation” to stop the Ukrainian government from committing genocide against its own people — an accusation the West calls baseless. He also says Ukraine is an illegitimate state whose lands historically belong to Russia.
Wallace cast Putin, Russia’s paramount leader since 1999, as illogical.
“I certainly think he has gone full tonto,” Wallace said. “No-one else in their right mind would do what we are seeing on our telly screens today.”
Russia says Western leaders are gripped by Russophobia and that the United States and its allies have been plotting to undermine Russia for decades.
Wallace said the Russian army had failed to deliver any of its key objectives, directly contradicting the Russian defense ministry which said it had achieved all of its main aims on the first day of the military operation.
“Contrary to great Russian claims, and indeed President Putin’s sort of vision that somehow the Ukrainians would be liberated and would be flocking to his cause, he’s got that completely wrong, and the Russian army has failed to deliver, on day one, its main objective,” Wallace said.
Russia, Wallace said, had lost more than 450 personnel so far.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine United Kingdom Ben Wallace

6.2 earthquake kills 2, injures more in west Indonesia

6.2 earthquake kills 2, injures more in west Indonesia
6.2 earthquake kills 2, injures more in west Indonesia

6.2 earthquake kills 2, injures more in west Indonesia
PADANG: A strong and shallow earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Friday, killing 2 people and injuring 20, damaging buildings and panicking people in Sumatra island and neighboring Malaysia and Singapore.
The US Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 6.2 magnitude and struck about 66 kilometers (41 miles) north-northwest of Bukittinggi, a hilly town in West Sumatra province. It struck about 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) below the Earth’s surface.
Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said at least two people were killed in West Pasaman district — the closest area to the epicenter — and 20 others were injured as dozens of houses and buildings reportedly collapsed. He said the earthquake has also triggered a landslide in the district.
Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks.
Television reports showed the strong temblor sending streams of panicked people into the streets in Padang, the capital of West Sumatra province, and patients in a hospital at West Pasaman were being evacuated from the building.
People in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore also reportedly felt the tremors. A video that circulated on social media showed residents gathered in streets after high-rises in Kuala Lumpur swayed for a few seconds. Witnesses reported seeing their doors and chairs shaking and photos and paintings fixed to the walls trembling.
Hamsuardi, the West Pasaman district head, said Friday’s earthquake caused damage to dozens of houses and buildings, including his office. Authorities are still collecting information about the full scale of damage in the affected areas.
In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.
Indonesia has a number of seismic faults and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

Topics: Indonesia earthquake

