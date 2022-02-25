Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine

Allan Saint-Maximin racing to be fit for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford

NEWCASTLE: Allan Saint-Maximin faces a race against time to be fit for Newcastle United’s trip to Brentford.

The Magpies travel to the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday looking to extend their Premier League unbeaten run to seven games.

They made it a sequence of six with a dominant display against Champions League-chasing West Ham United last weekend, despite managing to claim just one point in East London. And they did so without talisman Saint-Maximin, who has been getting treatment on a calf injury sustained in the win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa earlier this month.

Head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that the Magpies will make a late call on whether the Frenchman is fit for the Bees clash, when Saint-Maximin returns from receiving treatment in France.

On the injury situation, Howe said: “Not too much has changed with the lads who are out — Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie, and others (Kieran Trippier).

“Maxi we will make a late call on. He has been away getting intensive treatment. We said when he got the injury it wouldn’t be long term, so we are keeping our fingers crossed on him.

“Ryan Fraser will be OK. He came off the pitch at West Ham, but it looks like he will be fine. We have had a bit of illness in the camp this week, but everyone should be fine,” he added.

Howe confirmed that Saint-Maximin has been working with a physio in Monaco to get back up to speed, having missed the London Stadium draw last week.

“Allan has a relationship with a physio and clinic out there, so we thought it was best for him to go. He got a bang on the calf against Aston Villa.

“He has been away to get intensified, specialist treatment abroad. We felt that was the quickest way to get him fit. So, yeah, he is in a good place mentally and eager to return,” Howe said.

The other fitness doubt in the squad was Javier Manquillo, also unavailable against the Hammers.

Howe said the Spaniard, injured playing left-back against Villa, was back training, but not yet 100 percent recovered from his ankle ligament issue.

“Manqy came through a couple of training sessions this week. I wouldn’t say he is 100 percent fit, but he is certainly getting closer to a return,” he added.

While United’s midfield has been a real pillar of strength for Howe in recent weeks, Magpies fans are still wondering when club record signing Bruno Guimaraes will get his first start in black and white.

Howe has maintained his stance that the Brazil international will eventually get his chance at United, especially with a congested fixture calendar awaiting the Magpies in March.

“Players not in the team are always knocking on the door. Not physically, but mentally they are. Bruno is in that place. He is keen to play, to show what he can do and to help the team.

“He has trained very, very well. Mentally he is in a good place. I think he understands the team has been playing well, the chemistry in the midfield is very good.

“He is a very intelligent player, understands his position, and knows we have a lot of games to come. Fixtures are congested and he will have a lot of opportunities to cement his place in the team,” Howe said.

The Magpies’ postponed games are away ties at Everton and Southampton, both called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the United squad in December and January, and have been rearranged for Thursday, March 10 and Thursday, March 17, respectively. That means United will play four games in just 11 days next month.