Parents, state governments, opposition urge Modi to ensure safe return of loved ones from Ukraine

The mother of Pushpak Swarnakar, a medical student at Ukraine’s Ternopil National Medical University, shows a photo of her son. (Reuters)
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

  • Teams of Indian Foreign Ministry officials have been sent to Ukraine’s borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania to assist any fleeing Indian nationals
NEW DELHI: All through the night, as Russian forces drove deeper into Ukraine, a small group of Indian medical students in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv cowered in a dark basement under their apartment building, hearing a barrage of explosions.
The bombardment was unabated in the morning.
“Right now, all we can hear is the sound of shells,” Lakshmi Devi, 21, a third year student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, told Reuters via phone on Friday. “We can’t even count how many.”
Devi is among tens of thousands of foreign students trapped in Ukraine as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two escalated.
Indian students numbering about 18,000 constitute the largest group out of the nearly 76,000 foreign students studying in Ukraine, mainly in medical courses, according to official estimates.
In western Ukraine’s Ternopil National Medical University, fifth-year medical student Pushpak Swarnakar was among nearly 2,000 other Indians, he said, were sheltering in bunkers.
Fears of being caught up in the fighting, long traffic jams and severe weather meant students were reluctant to heed the Indian government’s suggestion they make their own arrangements to reach the border with Poland, Romania or Slovakia, he said. “We have stocked food and water for at least one week,” Swarnakar, 25, said, after local authorities warned of power, gas and water supply outages.
In India, parents and families, state governments, and opposition parties have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of the students.
Teams of Indian Foreign Ministry officials have been sent to Ukraine’s borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania to assist any fleeing Indian nationals.
Hungary said it will open a humanitarian corridor for citizens from countries like Iran or India, taking them to the nearest airport at Debrecen.
But Devi and a classmate said they had no means to travel over 1,000 km toward the western borders.
“For us, it is impossible,” said Nandan G.B., also a third year student in Kharkiv.

Russia vetoes UN demand that Russia stop attacking Ukraine

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia votes during a United Nations Security Council meeting, on a resolution regarding Russia's actions toward Ukraine in New York City, U.S., February 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 February 2022
AP

  • China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said all efforts must be made for a diplomatic solution and stressed that a response from the Security Council “should be taken with great caution rather than adding fuel to fire”
UNITED NATIONS: Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops, a defeat the United States and its supporters knew was inevitable but said would highlight Russia’s global isolation.
The vote was 11 in favor, with Russia voting no and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining, which showed significant but not total opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his country’s smaller and militarily weaker neighbor.
The resolution’s failure paves the way for supporters to call for a quick vote on a similar resolution in the 193-member UN General Assembly, where there are no vetoes. There was no immediate word on a timetable for an assembly vote.
The vote was delayed for two hours the United States and Albania, which co-sponsored the resolution, and their supporters scrambled behind the scenes to get wavering nations to support the resolution. China’s decision to abstain, rather than use its veto alongside usual ally Russia, was seen as a diplomatic achievement.
“You can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield told her Russian counterpart. “You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people.”
Brazil’s Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, whose country’s vote was initially in question but turned into a yes, said his government is “gravely concerned” about Russia’s military action. “A line has been crossed, and this council cannot remain silent,” he said.
In response, Russian UN Ambassador reiterated his country’s claims that it is standing up for people in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the government for eight years. He accused the West of ignoring Ukrainian abuses there.
“You have made Ukraine a pawn in your geopolitical game, with no concern whatsoever about the interests of the Ukrainian people,” he said, calling the failed resolution “nothing other than yet another brutal, inhumane move in this Ukrainian chessboard.”
China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said all efforts must be made for a diplomatic solution and stressed that a response from the Security Council “should be taken with great caution rather than adding fuel to fire.” He warned that Western sanctions “may completely shut the door to a peaceful solution” and echoed Russian claims that it is being threatened by NATO’s expansion over the years.
“Russia’s legitimate security aspirations should be given attention and addressed properly,” Zhang said, and “Ukraine should become a bridge between east and west, not an outpost for confrontation among major powers.”
Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward called Russia’s claim that it was acting in self-defense “absurd.”
“Russia’s only act of self-defense is the vote they have cast against this resolution today,” she said.
The resolution’s supporters had agreed to weaken the text to get additional support. They eliminated putting the resolution under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, which can be enforced militarily, and a determination “that the situation in Ukraine constitutes a breach of international peace and security, and that the Russian Federation has committed acts of aggression against Ukraine.” They also changed “condemns” to “deplores” in sections about Russia’s actions.
In the draft that was put to a vote, the council would have deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and demanded an immediate halt to its use of force and the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.
It would have deplored Russia’s Feb. 21 decision declaring areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions independent and would have ordered Russia to “immediately and unconditionally reverse the decision.” And it would have reaffirmed the council’s commitment “to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.
In a show of support before the meeting, representatives of the 27 nations belonging to the European Union stood outside the Security Council chamber behind Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag with Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.
The Security Council resolution would have been legally binding. General Assembly resolutions aren’t legally binding but serve as a reflection of world opinion.

‘You’re on your own’: African students stuck in Ukraine seek refuge or escape route

People arrive by train from Kharkiv, in the east of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP)
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

  • Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt are among the top 10 countries with foreign students in Ukraine, together supplying over 16,000 students, according to the education ministry. Thousands of Indian students are also trying to flee
KHARKIV: When Percy Ohene-Yeboah peered down from his high-rise apartment in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine on Thursday morning, the street below was clogged with traffic. People hurried along the sidewalks, wheeling suitcases behind them.
The Ghanaian engineering student went to a window on the other side and discovered why: Russian planes were flying low above the city, trying to evade missiles that rifled through the sky — a scene resembling one of his favorite video games, Call of Duty.
As reality dawned, and with nowhere to turn, the 24-year-old packed a bag and ran to the nearest underground train station for shelter, one of the thousands of African students stranded in Ukraine during a Russian invasion, with no idea of how to escape.
“In a situation like this, you’re on your own. You’ve got to find the best way to find refuge for yourself,” he told Reuters by phone from the basement of a church where he eventually settled on Thursday night. Cities under siege across Ukraine are home to tens of thousands of African students studying medicine, engineering and military affairs.
Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt are among the top 10 countries with foreign students in Ukraine, together supplying over 16,000 students, according to the education ministry. Thousands of Indian students are also trying to flee.

What was meant to be a cheaper alternative to studying in Western Europe or the United States has turned overnight into a war zone as Russian tanks, planes and ships launch the biggest European invasion of another nation since World War II.
With flights grounded, African governments thousands of miles away are struggling to support their students. The students Reuters spoke to said they had had no help from home. “It’s now that the reality is really hitting me,” said Ohene-Yeboah. “I think for me it’s a bit too late for evacuation and all those things.”
Ghana’s student presence in Ukraine is big enough for it to have a local union chapter. In the days before the invasion, the union sent reports about the situation to the government in Accra.
“They confirmed that they received things like that, but we never got any real reply to any of our concerns,” said Ohene-Yeboah.
Afraid of taking the road west, and without flights or money, he will stay put for now. Others are on the move.
When Russian bombs began to fall near the capital Kyiv, 400 km west of Kharkiv, on Thursday morning, a group of Kenyan medical students decided to leave. They have been in touch with officials from their government, one of them said, but they must find their own way out of Ukraine.
The five students rushed to Kyiv’s train station on Friday morning in the hope of boarding a train to the western city of Lviv. From there, they aim to go over the border into Poland from where they can return home.
A spot on board the train is not guaranteed. “It is really, really bad. Everyone is fleeing the city,” said one of the medical students, who asked not to be named. She and her colleagues brought nothing with them in the rush, only vital documents. “We can’t carry luggage. Luggage will make us lag behind.”

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake kills 7 on Indonesia’s Sumatra

A man stands near a damaged house following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP)
Updated 26 February 2022
AP

PASAMAN, Indonesia: A strong and shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Friday, killing seven people and injuring 85, while causing panic on the island and in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore.
The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 66 kilometers (41 miles) north-northwest of Bukittinggi, a hilly town in West Sumatra province, according to the US Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) below the Earth’s surface.
At least four people, including two children, were killed in Pasaman district and three people died in the neighboring district of West Pasaman. At least 410 houses and buildings were damaged, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.
More than 5,000 people fled their homes to temporary shelters, mostly in devastated areas of Pasaman and West Pasaman districts, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement.
“We are still focusing on search and rescue efforts for the victims,” Muhari said.
Authorities were still investigating the full extent of the damage.
People ran out of their houses looking for safer places when the earthquake struck, said Ahmad Nur, a resident of Talamau village in West Pasaman district. He said he was preparing to open his shop in a nearby market and returned home to check on his family. His house was damaged and his wife was in pain because her leg had been hit by debris, he said.
“Thank God ... my wife and our two kids managed to escape when the walls started to tumble,” Nur said. “The quake destroyed everything in my house, but I’m grateful that my wife and children are safe ... with only minor injuries.”
He said he and other survivors set up makeshift tents near the government office and were awaiting relief from the government or volunteers.
Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks.
Television reports showed panicked people rushing into the streets in Padang, the capital of West Sumatra province, and patients in a hospital in West Pasaman being evacuated from the building. The reports also showed streams filled with mud from landslides triggered by the earthquake, and a mosque, a school and several houses that were flattened.
People in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore also felt the tremors. A video on social media showed residents gathering in the streets after high-rise buildings in Kuala Lumpur swayed for a few seconds. Witnesses said their doors and chairs shook and photos and paintings swayed on the walls.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.
A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

Thailand, Malaysia aim to boost trade, resume two-way travel ‘soon’

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (R) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob attend a news conference at the Government House in Bangkok on February 25, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 25 February 2022
Aksarapak Lapanunt

  • Malaysian PM and Thai counterpart set $30 billion trade target by 2025 Security issues on shared border also discussed
BANGKOK: Thailand and Malaysia have set a target of $30 billion in bilateral trade by 2025 following a meeting between their leaders in Bangkok on Friday. The two leaders also hope to establish quarantine-free travel between their countries in the near future.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hosted his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the latter’s first visit to Bangkok since taking office in August.

The leaders discussed economic cooperation, connectivity, and security issues along their shared border in southern Thailand.

“We agreed to keep the trade value target at $30 billion in 2025,” Chan o-cha said at a press conference.

Bilateral trade between Thailand and Malaysia is currently valued at around $24 billion, according to data from the Thai government. Thailand mainly exports refined petroleum and auto parts, while Malaysia mainly exports integrated circuits and crude petroleum.

Chan-o-cha and Yaakob also discussed reopening their borders to fully vaccinated travelers between the two countries “at the earliest opportunity” to help revive their economies.

“Soon, people who have been fully vaccinated (will be able to) travel between the two countries without quarantine,” Chan-o-cha said.

Malaysia has yet to decide on reopening its borders, while air travel to Thailand is now open to fully vaccinated visitors with entry rules having been further relaxed earlier this week.

“Thailand is now preparing to open its land border,” the Thai leader said, without specifying when that will happen.

Chan-o-Cha said they also discussed the situation in Thailand’s deep south, alluding to the insurgency in the predominantly Malay-speaking Muslim provinces in the majority Buddhist country.

“I have also explained the situation in the southern provinces of Thailand, and Malaysia supported Thailand’s (decision to seek) a peaceful solution through talks and negotiations,” Chan-o-Cha said.

Rebel groups have called for independence in areas bordering Malaysia, and more than 7,000 people have died since the insurgency began in 2004.

Malaysia facilitated formal peace talks in Kuala Lumpur in January between Thai officials and the area’s main rebel group, Barisan Revolusi Nasional, with discussions scheduled to resume next month.

Jaran Maluleem, a political-science professor from Thammasart University in Bangkok, described Thailand-Malaysia relations as “smooth,” pointing out that the two countries have never had a serious conflict.

Maluleem also said parties involved in the south Thailand peace talks have yet to come to an agreement on Malaysia’s role.

“The BRN asked Malaysia to join the talks (as one of the negotiators), but Thailand still insists that Malaysia remain a facilitator,” Maluleem told Arab News. “There has yet to be a clear direction from the Thai side … but Malaysia has continued to support the talks.”

Philippines marks people-power revolt as Marcos return looms large

Protesters, comprising various segments of the Filipino society, gathered in Manila on Friday to mark the 36th anniversary of the
Updated 25 February 2022
Ellie Aben

  • Son of late dictator runaway leader in opinion polls for presidency
  • Activists, churches alarmed over ‘distortion’ of Filipino history
MANILA: Hundreds of Filipinos gathered in Manila on Friday to mark the anniversary of a people-power revolt against late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, ahead of an election that could see his family return to power.

Protesters chanted “never again” to commemorate the 1986 overthrow, with organizers describing this year’s anniversary as “the most important,” as Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds a commanding lead in opinion polls for the presidency.

Marcos Jr. came first in a January poll conducted by Pulse Asia, chosen by 60 percent of the survey’s 2,400 respondents, with the incumbent vice president and opposition leader in distant second place with 16 percent. More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 9.

“This year … (we are) facing a very serious threat of a Marcos coming back,” Renato Reyes, secretary-general of progressive group Bayan, told reporters.

The elder Marcos ruled the Philippines for more than two decades and took control of the country’s courts, business, and media after declaring martial law in 1972.

The period that saw thousands killed and tortured was also notorious for corruption and other human rights atrocities and has been described as one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Philippines.

Friday’s rally took place at the site locally known as EDSA, where more than 1 million people had gathered in 1986 to oust the disgraced leader.

Organizers in Manila created an educational event to mark this year’s commemoration, which included mock classes detailing Marcos’ dictatorship.

Reyes said the Philippine government failed to prevent historical revisionism and collective amnesia, resulting in an entire generation who grew up thinking that the martial law or the Marcoses “weren’t that bad.”

“The Marcoses were able to take advantage of this situation to stage a comeback and this is the closest they have been … to the presidential palace over the past 36 years,” he added.

“(Marcos Jr.) poses a huge threat to the democratic aspirations of our people … That’s why this (coming) election is a huge fight, and we cannot lose this fight.”

Marcos Jr. has not commented on the anniversary, and posts on his widely followed social media pages on Friday were on upcoming events related to the campaign.

Christian leaders across the country have also raised concerns over Marcos Jr.’s potential ascent to power.

Bishops of the country’s Catholic Church, under the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, on Friday highlighted the “injustice and cruelty” witnessed by many bishops during the martial law period and the well-documented human rights abuses, corruption, grave debt, and economic downturn that the Southeast Asian country endured.

“Again, we did not make these up. These are all written in our history,” CBCP President Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said in a pastoral letter.

“We are alarmed by this distortion of the truth of history and the attempt to delete or destroy our collective memory through the seeding of lies and false narratives. This is dangerous,” he added.

Carmma, a coalition of martial law victims, also called on all Filipinos “to block the return of the corrupt and tyrannical Marcos rule.”

In a statement, it said: “Let us expose and oppose the continuing distortion of our nation’s history.”

 

