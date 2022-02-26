You are here

  • Home
  • Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine
Flowers and candles were left in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Copenhagen on Friday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/prpky

Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine

Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine
  • They were wounded despite wearing bullet-proof vests
Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Two Danish journalists sustained gunshot wounds after unknown gunmen targeted their car in Ukraine Saturday, their employer said, on the third day of a Russian assault on the country.
Reporter Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen “were rapidly taken to hospital and are out of danger,” the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet said.
The two had been reporting near the northeastern city of Okhtyrka, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian border, it said.
They were wounded despite wearing bullet-proof vests.
The newspaper, which was employing them both as stringers, said it was in touch with Denmark’s foreign ministry and a private company to evacuate them.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Journalists gunshot Denmark

Related

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has arrived in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine. (DFA)
World
Manila’s top envoy arrives in Poland to help Filipinos fleeing Ukraine

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
Updated 51 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
  • YouTube also said RT and several other channels would no longer be accessible in Ukraine, as requested by Kyiv
Updated 51 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

YouTube on Saturday suspended multiple Russian channels, including state-funded media outlet RT, from generating revenue on the video service, following a similar move by Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Citing “extraordinary circumstances,” YouTube said in a statement that it was “pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions.”
Videos from the affected channels also will come up less often in recommendations, YouTube spokesperson Farshad Shadloo said. He added that RT and several other channels would no longer be accessible in Ukraine due to “a government request.”
For years, lawmakers and some users have called on YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google, to block channels with ties to the Russian government from moneymaking tools out of concern that they spread misinformation and should not profit from that.
Meta on Friday barred Russian state media from running ads or generating revenue from ads on its services anywhere in the world.

 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’
Media
Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’
YouTube reaffirms its commitment to creators and the protection of users in MENA
Media
YouTube reaffirms its commitment to creators and the protection of users in MENA

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series
  • Multi-year deal will see the two companies develop and co-produce premium original series
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group and MGM International TV Productions have signed a multi-year deal to develop and co-produce premium original series.

Variety magazine reported that the shows will air exclusively on MBC’s streaming platform Shahid in the Middle East, while MGM handles distribution for other markets.

“MBC Group is uniquely positioned to tell stories that will combine regional focus with global interest,” Sheikh Waleed bin Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim, chairman of MBC Group, told Variety.

This is not the first collaboration between the two companies. They recently partnered on MGM shows “Last Night” and “Billy the Kid,” which will air on MBC.

Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC Group, added: “We have 30 years of experience telling stories that touch the lives of hundreds of millions of people across the Middle East and North Africa. Now with a great and global partner like MGM, we’re extending our reach beyond this region.

“For centuries, audiences all over the world have been fascinated by the art and creativity of the Arabian culture — long before Scheherazade’s tales of ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ hit the screens globally,” added Rola Bauer, president of MGM International TV Productions.

MBC Group has been expanding its reach across industries and territories. Recently, it signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s NEOM to establish the first AAA games development studio in the region.

The group launched its streaming platform Shahid VIP in North America towards the end of 2020. It also plans to expand to a number of countries in Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, then chief content officer of Shahid, told Arab News last year.

Topics: MBC Group MGM

Related

TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Media
TikTok report analyzes expected cultural drivers in 2022
Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
Media
Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse

TikTok report analyzes expected cultural drivers in 2022

TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

TikTok report analyzes expected cultural drivers in 2022

TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • The platform’s What’s Next report for Saudi Arabia and the UAE highlights the trends to look out for this year
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok for Business, the marketing arm of the social media platform, has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the trends within each of them.

It explores the fashion, beauty and self-care, food and beverage, and technology categories, analyzing the content and cultural trends that emerged during 2021 and are forecast to make an impact in 2022.

“Our efforts over the past few years have been geared toward helping and educating brands on the possibilities TikTok has to offer and the best methods to engage with their communities to drive a real impact for their business,” Shant Oknayan, the general manager of global business solutions for TikTok in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.

The consumption of technology-related content on the platform grew by 302 percent last year across the Gulf Cooperation Council area as users shared and learned more about new devices and virtual technologies. Popular trends on the platform include “Community Reviews” and “Creators Unplugged,” while emerging trends include “Repair Flex” and “TikTok Famous: Appliances.”

The consumption of beauty content increased by 169 percent last year across the region, with many users sharing makeup tutorials and skin-care regimens.

One notable trend that took off was the “fight against fake.” With glowing-skin filters becoming the norm across social media platforms, a growing number of creators are endorsing a more natural look and embracing their skin as it is. The most popular trends included “Tutorials Glow Up” and “Creator Glam Squads.” Rising trends included “Skin Positivity.”

Food and fashion are among the leading categories of content on TikTok with many trends rising and falling within them, said Oknayan. Recipe hacks such as three-ingredient cakes, #tortillafold and #fetapasta bakes are just some of the food trends to emerge from the platform.

Food and beverage content grew by 197 percent in the GCC area, with popular trends including “Edible Edutainment” and “A Feast for the Eyes — and Ears.” Emerging trends include “The Traveling Tastes of TikTok” and “Culinary Hacks.”

Consumption of fashion content on the platform grew by 287 percent in the GCC area last year, maintaining the momentum of the category’s popularity. The most popular content included modest fashion and hacks to turn everyday fashion into high fashion, along with impulse shopping thanks to hashtags such as #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt.

Upcoming trends include “Stitched & Sewn” and “Formal Wear’s #ForYou Comeback,” indicating a shift toward handmade, local fashion and the return of workwear as people begin to return to offices after working remotely during the pandemic.

“We hope that the insights shared in this report will help brands understand what can drive influence in 2022 so that they can plan better and, ultimately, create superior content,” said Oknayan.

Topics: media social media TikTok

Related

More than 50 percent of TikTok users agree that the platform has helped them decide what to buy and they spend 66 percent more on shopping than non-TikTok users during Ramadan. (Supplied)
Media
TikTok launches Ramadan-focused educational series for advertisers

Hussein Dajani leaves Nissan for Deloitte Digital

Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Hussein Dajani leaves Nissan for Deloitte Digital

Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
  • Executive will join as partner in advertising, marketing and commerce 
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Hussein Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East.

He will join the company in the Middle East region as a partner in advertising, marketing and commerce from April.

Dajani, who joined Nissan in 2017, is currently general manager for digital and customer experience transformation for Africa, Middle East, India, Turkey and Oceania.

Before joining Nissan, Dajani gained extensive experience over a two-decade-long career both on the agency and client side at companies such as Red Bull and Virgin Mobile, and agencies groups such as WPP and Publicis, where he oversaw local and multinational clients, including STC, Nestle and HSBC.

“Deloitte is an organization I have been eagerly looking forward to being part of for many years,” Dajani told Arab News.

“They define a new model that blends the strengths of agencies with traditional consultancies, by combining the creative and digital capabilities of their studios, and the broad reach of an advertising agency, with the technical experience, deep business strategy and relationships of the world’s largest consultancy to create something that is so much more than the sum of its parts,” he added.

Dajani also sits on the advisory board of the CMO Council Middle East, the CXPA Middle East Regional Leadership Council, and is an advisory director with the Customer Institute.

Topics: media Nissan Deloitte Digital Solutions Center

Related

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
Business & Economy
Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
Update Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26bn electric bet
Business & Economy
Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26bn electric bet

Iran arrests prominent blogger over critical tweets

Prominent Iranian blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki was arrested on Wednesday at his home. (Wikimedia Commons/H.ronaghi.m, CC BY-SA 3.0)
Prominent Iranian blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki was arrested on Wednesday at his home. (Wikimedia Commons/H.ronaghi.m, CC BY-SA 3.0)
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Iran arrests prominent blogger over critical tweets

Prominent Iranian blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki was arrested on Wednesday at his home. (Wikimedia Commons/H.ronaghi.m, CC BY-SA 3.0)
  • Ronaghi Maleki tweeted in Farsi and English earlier this week condemning the User Protection Bill
  • The bill allegedly restricts Iranians’ access to the internet
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian authorities arrested prominent blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki on Wednesday at his home after he posted several tweets critical of a controversial bill passed and ratified by the regime.

Ronaghi Maleki tweeted in Farsi and English earlier this week condemning the User Protection Bill, which allegedly restricts Iranians’ access to the internet.

“With the arrest of Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki, the Iranian government is seemingly continuing its absurd practice of arbitrarily detaining journalists without charge,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, from the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“Authorities must release Ronaghi Maleki immediately or at least reveal his location and any charges against him and allow all Iranians to freely access the internet.”

His brother Hassan also condemned the arrest, saying the blogger suffered from serious health risks if not properly looked after.

“Hossein’s life is at risk because he suffers from several health conditions, including kidney, lungs, blood, and digestive issues, and we don’t know if the kidnappers will give him his medicine,” he said.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Iran ranks 174 out of 180 countries on the 2021 Press Freedom Index.

Since the 1979 revolution, at least 860 journalists and citizen journalists have been prosecuted, arrested, imprisoned and, in some cases, executed by the regime.

Topics: media Iran Blogging

Related

Iranians fear new bill will restrict Internet even further
Media
Iranians fear new bill will restrict Internet even further
Israel questions Iranian blogger after giving her asylum
Middle-East
Israel questions Iranian blogger after giving her asylum

Latest updates

British-Pakistani filmmaker’s documentaries offer viewers rare glimpses into Islam’s holiest sites
Filmmaker Abrar Hussain films in the Mataf area of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)
Lebanese PM: ‘We insist on neutrality in Arab conflicts’
Lebanese PM: ‘We insist on neutrality in Arab conflicts’
Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid edge past Rayo
Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid edge past Rayo
YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club’s foundation: club
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.