US, EU removes several Russian banks from SWIFT payment gateway

RIYADH: Amid rising tensions in Ukraine, the US and EU have decided to cut off several Russian commercial banks from the main international payment gateway, SWIFT.

It means Russia will not be able to make payments for trade and financial activities at the international level, especially payments for its oil and gas exports.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that banning Russian banks from using SWIFT will “ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.”

Russian financial institutions handle approximately $46 billion foreign funds daily, and 80 percent of them are denominated in US dollars. As SWIFT handles 42 million remittances per day, the recent move from the US and EU will be a deadly blow to the Russian economy.