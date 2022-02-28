You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia speak of dread and angst

People fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine cross the border into Poland. (Reuters)
People fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine cross the border into Poland. (Reuters)
Zaid Khashogji AND Saleh Fareed

RIYADH/JEDDAH: Ukrainians living in Saudi Arabia have been watching the news, concerned for the safety of their families and friends, and alarmed by events in their home country.

“Missiles, sirens all the time, explosions in this area, and bomb shelters,” said 23-year-old Ukrainian Kateryna Tkachenko, who lives in Jeddah. “This is all the news that we've been getting since it began.” 

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has devastated and displaced many, with explosions lighting up the skies and air raid sirens sounding throughout the country. 

Those who spoke to Arab News shared their feelings of dread and angst as they received frantic calls from loved ones back home, describing the situation as “devastating.”

Tkachenko said her friends and family, who decided to stay in their homes, had placed blankets and mattresses in the corridor and put tape on the windows so the glass would not shatter in the event of an explosion.

 

“My loved one is in the center of Kyiv at the moment. He couldn't go to the shelter because his collarbone is broken,” Tkachenko told Arab News. “He stayed home alone, and so far, it's the safest place he can make for himself.”

With hopes of the COVID-19 pandemic ending soon, Tkachenko said that she and her friends had begun discussing their futures, choosing career paths, and all that had come to a standstill. 

Olena Solodovnyk, 28, works at a beauty salon in Jeddah. She said she and her family members could not believe a war was happening and felt completely powerless.

“My whole family is in different cities and I am very worried about their fate. It is not easy to understand what’s happening with this situation, you cannot do anything,” Solodovnyk told Arab News. “I thank God that my parents are now in Pavlograd and are safe, but we pray and worry about my sister with children who live near Kyiv.”

Pavlograd is a city and municipality in central east Ukraine, located within the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It is the administrative center of Pavlograd Raion with a population of around 100,000.

“Some of my relatives could leave the country or go west to the Carpathians (a mountain range across central and eastern Europe),” Solodovnyk said. “The worst thing is my friends, who are now in Kyiv and hide in bomb shelters and spend the night in the subway. 

“Every day of my life starts with the fact that I call and write to everyone, to make sure they’re alive. What is happening now is terrible. It changes your attitude toward life and values.

“It's just so scary because you come to realize that every time you say 'I love you' or ‘Goodnight' or ‘Please take care' or ‘Stay safe,’ it might be the last time or the last words you're telling this person,” said Tkachenko.

Irina Bloxham who has been living in the Kingdom for 22 years, has been following the news closely from Riyadh. She told Arab News: “We are very concerned about what's going to happen to our families — to Ukraine in general. And on the other hand, it's: ‘What can we do for our country?’”

Bloxham, who works as the recreation manager of Braira, a valley resort in Riyadh, added: “Besides being concerned for my family back home, I’m just afraid that they will absolutely destroy the country and the nation, but we are strong and Ukraine will be free soon.”

Bloxham, who is originally from Kharkiv near the Russian border, said that being away from home made it very difficult at this critical time and that, while they were scared, they were very proud of how the Ukrainian people, army men, women and children were handling the threat.

“We are not defeated, we are fighters and we are braves,” she said.

Jeddah resident Alyona Malinovskaya told Arab News that nobody expected war to break out. She said she saw the news online while at home.

Although she left the country three years ago, she still had family and friends living in Ukraine.Since the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalated, she had been in communication with her family every three hours every day in order to make sure they were alright.

“So far, they are doing fine and I am glad to hear this,” she said. “Unfortunately, it is a war and we are trying to survive this devastating situation and I hope we get through it soon.”

Both Bloxham and Malinovskaya felt the need to be with their fellow Ukrainians and to help them anyway they could, even though the situation was tough.

Riyadh Season records more than 12 million visits

Riyadh Season records more than 12 million visits. (SPA)
Riyadh Season records more than 12 million visits. (SPA)
SPA

  • Riyadh Season events kicked off on Oct. 20 last year through more than 14 entertainment zones across Riyadh
RIYADH: The Saudi capital has made a significant contribution to the Kingdom’s tourism sector through Riyadh Season activities, experiences and events, which have been enjoyed by millions of visitors since October last year.

Riyadh Season recorded more than 12 million visits in four months, as multiple free-of-charge zones continue receiving people daily.

The program includes more than 7,500 diversified entertainment events, including 70 Arab concerts, six global concerts, 10 global exhibitions, 350 theatrical shows, 18 Arab theatrical plays and six global theatrical plays.

It also includes a freestyle wrestling tournament, two international matches, 100 interactive experiments, as well as 200 restaurants and 70 coffee shops that suit individuals, families and children.

Riyadh Season events kicked off on Oct. 20 last year through more than 14 entertainment zones across Riyadh. It has hosted several festivals as well as local and global artists.

Several Arab and non-Arab countries have also taken part at Riyadh Boulevard, one of the biggest regional entertainment incubators.

Saudi institutes advance in UK’s THE ranking

Saudi universities advance in UK’s THE ranking. (SPA)
Saudi universities advance in UK's THE ranking. (SPA)
Saudi institutes advance in UK’s THE ranking

RIYADH: Saudi universities advanced in the UK Times Higher Education ranking of the best emerging universities in the world, with 12 of the Kingdom’s institutions entering the ranking list in 2022 compared to seven last year.

This is an increase of about 70 percent, securing advanced ranks varying between 36 and 400 among the top 400 universities on the list, which includes more than 790 higher education institutions.

Fifteen Saudi universities were ranked in the THE classification of the best international universities this year, compared to 10 in 2021, an increase of 50 percent, while 11 universities advanced and improved their ranking.

The THE website stated when launching its classification that the Kingdom ranked first in the world, with a 35 percent improvement, in citations for its research outcomes.

THE’s ranking methodology is based on evaluating research-intensive universities in all of their primary tasks: Teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international expectations, with the weightings re-calibrated to reflect the image of the tasks of emerging universities.

The ranking adopts 13 calibrated indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparison and enjoys the confidence of students, academics, university leaders, industry, and governments.

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Macron

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Macron
Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Macron

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from French president Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.
During the call, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and the impact of the crisis on energy markets, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Mohammed reiterated Saudi Arabia's keenness on the stability and balance of oil markets and its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement.
The crown prince and Macron also discussed cooperation, the latest regional and international developments, and enhancing international peace and security.

Saudi Arabia hosts region’s first Digital Art Forum

The forum held panel events and workshops with leaders in the NFT sphere. (SPA)
The forum held panel events and workshops with leaders in the NFT sphere. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia hosts region’s first Digital Art Forum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia hosted the Middle East’s first digital art forum and made its debut showcase of non-fungible tokens in the region.

Auction house Sotheby’s, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture’s Visual Arts Commission, hosted the event alongside the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in Riyadh between Feb. 25-27.
While the biennale brings together Saudi and international artists in a celebration of contemporary culture, the digital art forum brought together a slightly different audience.
Through a series of panel events and workshops with leaders in the NFT sphere, amateur and digital-native visitors were able to access real-time updates on what was happening in the world of NFTs, understand digital wallet security, and fully participate in the Metaverse.

A NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art. It cannot be replicated and there is proof on the blockchain that it is one-of-a-kind. Anyone in the world can look at it for reference and it protects artists and their work that is minted as a NFT.

A visitor looks at Yuga Labs, ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club 8817’ (2021), one of the artworks on display at Riyadh’s first Digital Art Forum. (Twitter)

The offline space at the forum hosted 10 prominent NFTs. Charting the history of NFTs, from their inception seven years ago until now, the dedicated program was aimed at bringing together artists, collectors, and curators.
“Digital art provides emerging and established art practitioners and collectors with new ways to experience, collect and create with art peers around the world,” said commission CEO Dina Amin.“As the Kingdom’s visual arts sector continues to rapidly flourish, we’re excited to partner with leading global experts such as Sotheby’s to bring this unique opportunity to engage with NFTs and digital art in Riyadh.”
Saudi artist Ahaad Al-Amoudi, whose 10-second video NFT “The Mirage,” features a split-screen of a dog running and a man riding a horse with audio of an Arab man speaking in English, on a loop.
He said: “The dogs, the more they love you, the harder they will run for you on the day of the race. It’s about relationships—it’s not all about training.”
Visitors were encouraged to scan the QR code accompanying each piece and even purchase them by using an app like OpenSea, which calls itself “the world’s first and largest NFT marketplace.”
There has been a buzz around NFTs since Saudi Arabia was on lockdown, during the early days of the pandemic in 2020, but it was mostly reserved for “crypto bros” and people who appeared to have too much free time online. In 2022, the metaverse became a reality potentially worth getting into.
With Saudi Arabia being so connected and smartphone usage being so widespread, Sebastian Fahey, managing director of Sotheby’s Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said it made sense to host the first NFT forum of its kind in the Kingdom.
“We thought it was a perfect marriage of the local community plus also the digitally native community that is building (being built),” he told Arab News. “And, as could be seen by the questions coming through the panel today, there is already a very established digital art appreciating and collecting community in Riyadh and in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is a very connected country, so it makes sense to be here.
“What we’re seeing from our perspective as an auction house, Sotheby’s itself is a 278-year-old auction house and, throughout its history, we’ve been using our DNA of curating the best of a certain genre. And this movement, this medium of digital art, NFTs, has been having a meteoric rise over particularly the last year and a half or so.”
The exhibition was world-class and had, what he called, “some of the most important and historically significant artists in the NFT space, going all the way back to the very first NFT minted, which is the seminal work called Quantum by Kevin McCoy that was minted on May 3, 2014.”
Edward Gibbs, chairman of Sotheby’s Middle East and India, said that the educational focus on NFTs was a “natural next step” in the auction house’s history of supporting innovative cultural programs and was a testament to its longstanding commitment to Saudi Arabia.
“We are delighted to be hosting this first of its kind project at the Diriyah Biennale as a partner of the Visual Arts Commission and Sotheby’s,” said Aya Al-Bakree, CEO at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. “The biennale is a hub of arts engagement and learning which inspires creative dialogue across cultures while developing the local ecosystem.”
The biennale runs until March 11 and showcases some of the world’s leading artists.

Saudi artist finds inspiration in the past for Founding Day

‘The Founding Heliography’ is an emblem of the three centuries since the founding of the state. (Supplied)
'The Founding Heliography' is an emblem of the three centuries since the founding of the state. (Supplied)
Saudi artist finds inspiration in the past for Founding Day

MAKKAH: A Saudi artist has attracted attention on social media presented with a work of art called “The Founding Heliography,” made to mark Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day. The piece was inspired by the rock writings and archaeological inscriptions found in various Saudi cities.

Ali Al-Sharif said that Saudi Arabia is the cradle of the civilizations that have been built in the Arabian Peninsula and the Kingdom’s territory was the recipient of the divine messengers who left a legacy that echoed the life of the ages in which they lived. He also said that this legacy wasn’t documented on leather nor on paper, but instead it was carved on rocks.
“I have two hobbies,” he said. “The first one is my love for archeology and the second is my love for fine arts of different schools, such as realism, abstract art and graffiti from an early age.

In his work ‘The Founding Heliography,’ Saudi artist Ali Al-Sharif used symbols found on the rocks in the Kingdom that referred to the prehistoric civilizations that lived in the Arabian Peninsula.

“The rock paintings and carvings of those civilizations are a reason why I am developing my skills and hobbies to travel outside the Kingdom.”
He said he was self-taught and uses advanced archaeological techniques to preserve the drawings and carvings. He said that this new art is called the “3D Graffiti School.”

Saudi Arabia is the cradle of the civilizations
that have been built in the Arabian Peninsula.
Ali Al-Sharif, Saudi artist

“I transferred more than 123 paintings and rock inscriptions in a three-dimensional manner to be visible and prominent outside the rock painting,” he said.
In his work “The Founding Heliography” he used symbols found on the rocks in the Kingdom that referred to the prehistoric civilizations that lived in the Arabian Peninsula.
He said that these represent the ancient ages in which ancient Arabs lived and which contributed to the formation of the personality of the founder King Abdulaziz.
“This allowed us to learn about their lives, the strength of their personalities and the way the rulers of the Saudi state navigated life despite its difficulties, as their life became a legacy later on,” he said.
He also stated that the early rulers were leaders in all fields, and they strived to achieve prosperity for their peoples and their successors who have immortalized the history of the Kingdom.
“My work is a message for present and future generations to preserve the heritage of their parents and grandparents in a way that reflects national belonging,” he said.
He said that “The Founding Heliography” is an emblem of the three centuries since the founding of the state.

