UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium net profit soars 1,140% to $1.5bn

RIYADH: Emirates Global Aluminium, or EGA, has reported its net profit soared 1,140 percent for 2021.

Net profit reached 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), compared to 445 million dirhams a year earlier.

EGA's best-ever results were attributed to a strong global aluminum market after economies recovered from COVID-19, as well as higher production, sales, and prices across the entire value chain of EGA in 2021.

The company's revenue stood at 25.5 billion dirhams, compared to 18.7 billion dirhams in 2020.

“These record results show that our preparations for the next stage of our corporate journey are nearing completion,” Abdulnasser bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, said.

As a result of its high performance, shareholders of EGA received dividend payments of 735 million dirhams in 2021.

The company was founded in 2013, and it continues to be one of the world's largest producers of private label products by volume.