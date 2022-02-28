You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium net profit soars 1,140% to $1.5bn

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium net profit soars 1,140% to $1.5bn

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium net profit soars 1,140% to $1.5bn
Short Url

https://arab.news/rca4w

Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium net profit soars 1,140% to $1.5bn

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium net profit soars 1,140% to $1.5bn
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates Global Aluminium, or EGA, has reported its net profit soared 1,140 percent for 2021.

Net profit reached 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), compared to 445 million dirhams a year earlier.

EGA's best-ever results were attributed to a strong global aluminum market after economies recovered from COVID-19, as well as higher production, sales, and prices across the entire value chain of EGA in 2021.

The company's revenue stood at 25.5 billion dirhams, compared to 18.7 billion dirhams in 2020.

“These record results show that our preparations for the next stage of our corporate journey are nearing completion,” Abdulnasser bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, said.

As a result of its high performance, shareholders of EGA received dividend payments of 735 million dirhams in 2021.

The company was founded in 2013, and it continues to be one of the world's largest producers of private label products by volume.

Topics: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) aluminum

Related

Emirates Global Aluminium, General Electric agree to cut greenhouse gases 
Business & Economy
Emirates Global Aluminium, General Electric agree to cut greenhouse gases 

US imposes sanctions on Russian Central Bank, all transactions to be prohibited

US imposes sanctions on Russian Central Bank, all transactions to be prohibited
The building of the Central Bank of Russia. Shutterstock
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

US imposes sanctions on Russian Central Bank, all transactions to be prohibited

US imposes sanctions on Russian Central Bank, all transactions to be prohibited
  • This latest move also bans any foreign financial firm from sending American dollars to the Russian Central Bank
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

In an attempt to exert more pressure on Vladimir Putin and the Russian government, the US Treasury Department, on Feb.28, banned transactions with the Central Bank of Russia and the Russian foreign investment fund. 

The sanction will immediately immobilize any assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held in the United States or by its citizens. 

This latest move also bans any foreign financial firm from sending American dollars to the Russian Central Bank, wealth fund, and finance ministry. 

“The unprecedented action we are taking today will significantly limit Russia’s ability to use assets to finance its destabilizing activities, and target the funds Putin and his inner circle depend on to enable his invasion of Ukraine,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L Yellen, in a statement. 

However, the Treasury Department noted that it would make exceptions for certain energy-related payments to combat the rising oil and natural gas prices. 

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia United States

Related

Cryptocurrency donations pour into Ukraine after government requests: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrency donations pour into Ukraine after government requests: Crypto Moves

Saudi Shams shares surge over 2%, highest since 2013

Saudi Shams shares surge over 2%, highest since 2013
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Shams shares surge over 2%, highest since 2013

Saudi Shams shares surge over 2%, highest since 2013
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares in Tourism Enterprise Co., known as Shams, soared over 2 percent to SR220.2 ($58.72), the highest level since 2013.

Most recently, Shams board of directors recommended a capital increase through the issuance of SR525.2 million in rights, according to a statement carried by Argaam.

Currently it has a non-binding agreement with Shuaa Capital to acquire 100 percent of hotels for SR735 million excluding real estate taxes.

Founded in 1991, Shams became a joint stock company in 1996, and listed on the Saudi stock exchange in 1999.  

Topics: tourism shares Tadawul

Riyadh-based SMEH among tops gainers on debut as it soars 30%

Riyadh-based SMEH among tops gainers on debut as it soars 30%
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

Riyadh-based SMEH among tops gainers on debut as it soars 30%

Riyadh-based SMEH among tops gainers on debut as it soars 30%
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Scientific and Medical Equipment House, SMEH, topped the gainers on Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, on its first-day listing, with shares jumping 30 percent.

Amid trading of almost 7 million shares on Monday, the stock hit SR67.6 ($18), after the final offer price was set at SR52.

This follows strong demand from institutional investors who had earlier poured $84 million in an initial public offering that was 65 times covered.

The IPO of the healthcare firm was also 34 times oversubscribed by retail investors, generating up to SR1.06 billion.  

The decision to list comes as the company aims to strengthen its position in the Kingdom’s operations, maintenance, and healthcare sector, Basel bin Saud Al-Arifi, SMEH’s chairman, said in a statement earlier this year.

Topics: Healthcare IPO Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Positive market reaction boosts TASI: Closing bell

Positive market reaction boosts TASI: Closing bell
Updated 28 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Positive market reaction boosts TASI: Closing bell

Positive market reaction boosts TASI: Closing bell
Updated 28 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher for the second straight day on Monday, as positive market movements drove the market higher.

As of the closing bell, the main index, TASI, rose 1.39 percent to 12,590 points while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.28 percent at 25,022 points

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. led the gainers with a 30 percent increase.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was up 4.26 percent as it amended its proposal to reduce capital by 8 percent instead of 14 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, edged up 3.35 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 2.31 percent..

Bawan Co. gained 1.54 percent after reporting its net profit increased 88 percent to SR170 million ($45 million) in 2021.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. led the fallers, dropping 9.93 percent, as it reported 63 percent of its capital had been lost.

Stocks of oil giant Aramco ended the session up 1.47 percent.

In the energy market, Brent crude reached $102.55 per barrel, while WTI reached $95.88 per barrel.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

Related

Saudi miner Amak almost triples 9-month profit in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi miner Amak almost triples 9-month profit in 2021

Sanctions shatter Russia’s financial system; Kremlin says economic reality has changed

Sanctions shatter Russia’s financial system; Kremlin says economic reality has changed
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

Sanctions shatter Russia’s financial system; Kremlin says economic reality has changed

Sanctions shatter Russia’s financial system; Kremlin says economic reality has changed
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the economic reality has changed significantly for Russia following a raft of sanctions imposed in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The spokesperson’s comments come at a time when several sanctions from the EU and the US shattered Russia’s financial system and triggered a spiral in the Ruble. 

“The economic reality has changed significantly. Now it’s important to take actions that minimize the consequences. We will do what is in our interests,” said Peskov, the Wall Street Journal reported. 

The Russian Ruble faced a substantial setback on Monday, Feb. 28, as it fell as low as 111 to the dollar from 83 on Friday. 

In an attempt to protect Russia's banking system and attract savings, the Bank of Russia soon raised benchmark rates to 20 percent from 9.5 percent. 

Earlier, the EU, US, UK, and Canada had announced several sanctions, including cutting some Russian banks off the SWIFT payment system.

Topics: Russia Ukraine sanctions

Related

Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat
World
Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat
Cryptocurrency donations pour into Ukraine after government requests: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrency donations pour into Ukraine after government requests: Crypto Moves

Latest updates

Meta launches ‘Boost with Facebook’ program for startups and SMEs in UAE
Meta launches ‘Boost with Facebook’ program for startups and SMEs in UAE
Saudi FM meets French counterpart in Paris
Saudi FM meets French counterpart in Paris
Saudi Arabia launches first virtual hospital
Saudi Arabia launches first virtual hospital
US imposes sanctions on Russian Central Bank, all transactions to be prohibited
US imposes sanctions on Russian Central Bank, all transactions to be prohibited
Saudi Shams shares surge over 2%, highest since 2013
Saudi Shams shares surge over 2%, highest since 2013

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.