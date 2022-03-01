Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling

MOSCOW: More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.
Traffic jams back in Philippine capital as restrictions ease
Updated 13 sec ago
MANILA: Traffic jams and outdoor crowds are back in the Philippine capital and 38 other cities and provinces Tuesday after officials allowed businesses and public transport, including shopping malls, movie houses and restaurants, to operate at full capacity as COVID-19 cases continued to drop with more vaccinations, officials said. In a bid to further boost the pandemic-battered economy, authorities placed metropolitan Manila and 38 other regions under the lowest rung of a five-step pandemic alert system from Tuesday to March 15 and lifted most health restrictions, but still required the full vaccination of residents 18 and older against the coronavirus and the wearing of face masks outdoors and in indoor establishments. Social distancing is no longer required in Manila and the other specified areas, restaurants can now remove plastic barriers on tables, and public gatherings — such as birthday parties, weddings, sport events and family reunions — can fully resume. All government employees have been ordered to return to office for work. “Now everything is open,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said. “We’re happy seeing the traffic again, it means there’s really economic activity and people are going out.” The Philippines imposed one of the longest lockdowns and police-enforced quarantines two years ago when successive COVID-19 outbreaks hit and sparked the worst economic recession in 2020 and pushed unemployment and hunger to record levels. Economic growth has resumed since then and could return to pre-pandemic levels this year unless external turbulence like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsens, Lopez said. Daily COVID-19 cases dropped from over 37,000 during the most recent peak in January to below 1,000. The 951 cases reported Monday bring the total number of confirmed infections to more than 3.6 million with 56,451 deaths, the second-highest totals in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.
Russia sanctions snarl flights, compound airline industry woes
Shell, BP and Norway's Equinor all said they would exit positions in energy-rich Russia, putting pressure on other Western companies with stakes in Russian oil and gas projects, such as ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies
Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters
HELSINKI/PARIS/CHICAGO: Airlines are bracing for potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans and Washington did not rule out similar action in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Industry officials say the Biden administration would ban Russia from US airspace. The White House said on Monday while barring Russian flights was not off the table, it had yet to make a decision.
“There are a lot of flights that US airlines fly over Russia to go to Asia and other parts of the world and we factor in a range of factors,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
The issue has been a subject of intense US government discussions in recent days. Senator Dick Durbin, the second-highest ranking Democrat in the US Senate, voiced his support for the ban.
“Other countries have done it in Europe and turning the lights out at the airport on those guys isn’t a bad idea,” he told reporters.
A European official, who asked not to be identified, said the EU had full confidence Washington would follow suit.
US Representative Carlos Gimenez, a Republican member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said on Twitter that he would file legislation this week to ban Russian-operated airlines and private jets from flying in US airspace.
A move by the White House to ban Russia’s carriers is expected to provoke a response from Moscow, which could affect carriers like United Airlines. The Chicago-based carrier, for example, uses Russian airspace for flights from Delhi.
American Airlines said it was not using any Russian airspace for international flights and it would suspend interline deals with Russian carriers Aeroflot and S7 Airlines indefinitely.
Russia on Monday banned airlines from 36 countries including all 27 members of the European Union after EU ministers agreed to refuse entry to Russian airplanes including the private jets of the country’s oligarchs.
In one of the first signs of differences in European ranks, the chairman of Italy’s civil aviation authority called the airspace sanctions against Russia a violation of international treaties.
The European official, however, said the EU’s sanctions were “carefully crafted in line with international law.”
The sanctions have sparked flight cancelations and costly detours, denting the industry’s pandemic recovery and dealing a blow to the mainly Ireland-based leasing industry which was ordered to stop doing business with Russian airlines.
The rerouting meant that flights in Kazakhstan’s airspace tripled to more than 450 on Monday.
Without access to Russia’s airspace, many carriers will have to divert flights south while also avoiding areas of tension in the Middle East.
Finnish national carrier Finnair canceled flights to Japan, Korea, China and Russia and scrapped 2022 guidance, as sanctions block access to Asia — a cornerstone of its strategy in recent years due to its Helsinki hub’s location.
Shares in Finnair plunged 21 percent, leading a retreat in airline stocks in both Europe and the United States.
Germany’s Lufthansa group said 30 flights to Russia would be canceled this week and flights from Europe to Tokyo and Seoul would have to fly detours.
Russia’s Aeroflot said it has canceled flights to the United States, Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic through Wednesday due to the closure of Canadian airspace. The announcement came a day after the carrier said it would cancel all flights to European destinations.
On Monday, an Aeroflot jet headed to Verona in Italy was forced to enter a holding pattern outside EU airspace and was diverted to Turkey after apparently being refused access, according to flightradar24.
That came hours after one of its flights crossed Canadian airspace despite Toronto’s ban on Russian planes, prompting a regulator to launch a review into the conduct of Aeroflot and Canada’s air-traffic control service provider.
DISRUPTION
Other carriers from Latvia’s AirBaltic to Singapore Airlines have also suspended flights to Russia.
Korean Air, Japan Airlines and Japan’s ANA Holdings said they were continuing to use Russian airspace but had no plans to add flights to Russia or Europe to replace flights canceled by European carriers.
Demand to Japan and South Korea has been low due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions.
Airspace shutdowns and flight cancelations also started to affect cargo traffic, further exacerbating global supply-chain woes.
Many cargo carriers use Russian airspace, which is a major intersection for global trade, about half of which by value is carried by air.
“Due to the ongoing dramatic developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Lufthansa will no longer use Russian airspace,” Lufthansa Cargo said.
US-based United Parcel Service Inc. and FedEx Corp. , two of the world’s largest logistics companies, said they were halting deliveries to Russia.
Muslim community in Wisconsin seek their own voice in government
Under this scheme, the Muslim community in the district would be chopped up between different districts and lose its economic and political contiguity to accommodate the objectives of the Hispanic leaders
Arab and Muslim Americans were legally counted as “white” in the last census, contributing to their under-representation
Updated 01 March 2022
ALI YOUNES
WISCONSIN: Leaders in the Muslim-American community in Milwaukee in the state of Wisconsin are hoping to achieve representation in the city government to reflect their growing numbers and needs.
The city of Milwaukee’s diverse Muslim community is concentrated in the 13th district and is seeking to have its own representation in the city council, known as the Common Council, in which 15 districts are represented by 15 aldermen. However, differences over representation with the Hispanic-Latino community, which seeks to increase its own presence in the city government, has brought the issue to public attention.
Arab and Muslim Americans were legally counted as “white” in the last census, contributing to their under-representation. Community leaders say that the 13th district has tens of thousands of Muslim residents whose national origins lie in the Middle East and other parts of the world.
After the US national census last year, the Hispanic and Latino community, which controls two other districts, wanted to represent the 13th district as well. This reflects a desire to have more representation, as a result of its own growing population, once redistricting is approved by the city government. This situation has created a conflict about who should be representing the 13th district.
The Latino community had sought to have a Hispanic-majority or near-majority 13th district by advocating the transfer of heavy Latino areas into the 13th district and removing areas with the least number of Latinos.
Under this scheme, the Muslim community in the district would be chopped up between different districts and lose its economic and political contiguity to accommodate the objectives of the Hispanic leaders.
Janan Najeeb, a community leader and president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition and director of the Islamic Resource Center, told Arab News that the Arab and Muslim community has no problem with the Latino community — in fact she considers them natural allies who have shared the same struggles.
Najeeb said that leaders from the Muslim and Hispanic communities have had many meetings to resolve their differences in a way that will benefit both groups. She added that all the redistricting maps submitted by the leaders of the Hispanic community proposed remapping the wards or areas that were heavily Muslim and dispersing them in different areas, causing them to lose their concentration in the 13th district. The plan would ultimately deprive the Muslim community of the opportunity to have a Muslim representation in the city government, she said.
Najeeb said that the Muslim community was still expanding and it would be unfair to let another ethnic group represent them when they could represent themselves.
“We want a Muslim representation in the city that would reflect our own interests and issues,” she said.
Milwaukee’s city government has not passed the Hispanic community’s proposed remapping and redistricting, leaving the original district map intact. This is considered a major win for the Muslim community as it leaves its areas part of one district.
The 13th district is home to the largest concentration of Muslims in Wisconsin. The community is very mixed, reflecting the diversity of the Muslim world itself as many people have roots in the Middle East, US, Africa, Asia and Europe. It also includes a growing number of Latino Muslims.
There are more than 100 Muslim businesses and institutions in the district, with three mosques including the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, hosting the largest mosque in Wisconsin, and the Salam School with 1,000 students on two campuses, civic institutions, pharmacies and medical clinics.
Despite its growing numbers and visible presence, the Muslim community not just in Wisconsin but across the US cannot select a category in the census to reflect its ethnicities or national origins; instead it had to select the “white” category in the 2020 census.
The Arab and Muslim community in the US has long fought to have a “MENA” category to reflect Americans who come from the Middle East and North Africa. Should this designation be accepted in the future, Arab and Muslim communities across the US would benefit from many federal programs aimed at supporting minority groups.
“Ultimately, the real issue for us is not with the Hispanic community, whom we consider allies and friends, rather with the designation of us as “white” — thus depriving us of proper representation and many state and federal benefits,” Najeeb said.
This long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay as seen from the countryside some 185 km north of Montevideo, Florida Department. (AFP file photo)
Ukraine gets Starlink Internet terminals — and friendly warning about safety
The terminals look like home satellite television dishes and can provide relatively fast Internet service, by residential standards, by connecting to a fleet of satellites in low orbit
Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters
KIEV: Ukraine on Monday said it had received donated Starlink satellite Internet terminals from SpaceX, but an Internet security researcher warned these could become Russian targets.
“Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk,” Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, tweeted, days after asking SpaceX’s billionaire chief executive officer Elon Musk for help. Fedorov’s tweet included a picture of the back of a military-looking truck, loaded with terminals.
Musk tweeted back, “You are most welcome.”
The terminals look like home satellite television dishes and can provide relatively fast Internet service, by residential standards, by connecting to a fleet of satellites in low orbit.
But John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab project, took to Twitter to warn the terminals could become Russian targets.
“Re: @elonmusk’s starlink donation. Good to see. But remember: if #Putin controls the air above #Ukraine, users’ uplink transmissions become beacons ... for airstrikes,” he tweeted.
“#Russia has decades of experience hitting people by targeting their satellite communications,” he added in a series of 15 tweets detailing the risks. (https://bit.ly/35BEFs2)
Musk said on Saturday that Starlink is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose Internet has been disrupted due to the Russian invasion.
Fedorov thanked Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States for helping to swiftly approve the activation of Starlink in Ukraine.
One of the challenges is to install end-user terminals, which require a clear view of the sky to connect to Starlink, Tim Farrar, a consultant in satellite communications said.
As high-rise buildings can block the service, one has to go to the top of the highest building nearby to set up the antenna, he said. “That’s a fairly vulnerable place to be.”
“It is not going to be something that can offer a replacement for terrestrial Internet on a large scale,” he said.
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
A human tide flows out of Ukraine in search of shelter and security
Humanitarian crisis approaching the worst-case scenario the UN chief hoped would be avoided
Interviews with refugees in Poland and Hungary reveal the depth of suffering and displacement
Updated 01 March 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: On Feb. 15, nine days before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the UN, sounded an ominous warning: “There is no alternative to diplomacy. The price in human suffering is too high to contemplate.”
Two weeks later, the UN’s Refugee Agency, and countless other humanitarian organizations are faced with what seems like the worst-case scenario Guterres hoped would be avoided.
In a message posted on Twitter on Monday, Filippo Grandi, the UN’s high commissioner for refugees, wrote: “More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries.”
His post was the latest update of a figure widely viewed as the most reliable indicator of the scale of the human suffering and displacement caused by the Russian invasion, which began on February 24.
By all accounts, the exodus is expected to far exceed the continent’s “refugee summer” of 2015, when about 1 million refugees and asylum seekers, most of them from Syrian war zones, made their way to Central Europe, primarily Germany.
Grandi has conveyed his “heartfelt thanks to the governments and people of countries keeping their borders open” — but the crisis is still in its early days and the UN Refugee Agency has said it is planning to deal with up to 4 million refugees if the situation continues to deteriorate. Unless the direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials that began on Monday in Belarus succeed in ending hostilities, the human tide flowing out of Ukraine is likely to keep growing.
Janez Lenarcic, the EU’s crisis management commissioner, fears the number of refugees could could be even higher. He warned on Sunday that up to seven million people could be displaced and 18 million “affected in humanitarian terms.”
He added: “We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years.”
So far, five of Ukraine’s neighbors are bearing the brunt of the refugee crisis: Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia, all of which have proved welcoming.
In Hungary, more than 60,000 Ukrainians have crossed through the border town of Zahony and continued on to nearby villages and towns in the Eastern Great Plain.
One teenager who made it with a group of family and friends to Hungary described to Arab News, in a video call on Monday, the shock of sudden displacement and the agony of leaving loved ones behind. Lina, a 16-year-old from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is now staying in Debrecen with a couple who opened their home to her group and another family, nine people in total.
She said she and her family are unharmed but the journey was harrowing and physically exhausting. The dangers along the route kept her, her cousin Bohdan, 15, and Natasha, a family friend acting as their guardian, constantly on edge as they traveled for four days, with minimal sleep, to reach the border before the shelling got worse.
Her father and mother remained behind as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law, temporarily preventing men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, Lina said. She added that an exception was granted for her 18-year-old brother, who has cerebral palsy.
The past few days have gone by in a blur for Lina’s group. “When we were in Kyiv, we did not know when the war would start, so we had food, water and some stuff,” she said. “Last Thursday we woke up to news that the war had started. We were scared. We went to hide in the basement; there were three families in total, including three mothers and 11 children.
“We wanted to protect our family, so we decided to either leave the country or do anything to be safe since we did not know what would happen next.”
Lina says she hopes that the war will end soon, Ukraine will remain free and she can return home. But for now, she said: “Our (family) are still there, so we are worried about them.”
One positive development has been a palpable softening of attitudes toward refugees. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, declared: “Everyone who has to flee (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.”
Just weeks ago Poland, which was already home to 1.5 million Ukrainians before the Russian invasion, was fortifying its border with Belarus to keep out refugees and asylum-seekers from Iraq and Afghanistan, along with other migrants.
But on Sunday the AFP news agency, quoting Polish frontier guards, said that 196,000 Ukrainians had already crossed the border, with 50,000 arriving on Friday alone. It said 90 percent of the refugees are being put up by friends or relatives, and that nine reception centers have been set up close to the frontier.
Nancy Faeser, Germany’s interior minister, commended Poland for “taking in refugees and doing it in an excellent way” and added: “We are now trying to support Poland logistically.”
Across Poland, people are mobilizing with offers of accommodation, money, clothes and work for the new arrivals, according to the AFP report.
However, many Ukrainians trying to leave their country have to run a gauntlet of queues at border crossings, some of which are said to be 40 miles long. At some of the 80 or more checkpoints, the process of getting to the other side takes days.
For 62-year-old Petro Kranic and his wife Luba, for example, the relief they felt on arriving at the border with Poland was mixed with disappointment when they had to wait a whole day to cross, even though their final destination was not Poland but Estonia.
“On Thursday, as soon as the bombing started, we headed straight to Palats Sportu (a station on the Kyiv Metro line), where we took shelter for two nights,” Kranic told Arab News.
“When the situation seemed to get worse, we knew that we had to leave. My wife’s sister, who lives and works in Estonia, had been asking us to come and stay with her from the time Russian troops began massing on Ukraine’s borders.”
In addition to the threat of war, the Kranics could not risk remaining in Ukraine for another important reason: Luba has just completed a final round of treatments for breast cancer and will require follow-up medical therapy.
Kranic said that after an exhausting wait at the Polish border, they went to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine around 70 kilometers away, where they have relatives, before returning to the border to continue their journey.
“It took us many hours before some Ukrainian volunteers allowed us to pass through,” he said. “A train ride that would normally take seven hours exceeded 15 hours in the end.”
Most members of Kranic’s family are still in Ukraine as the men are of military age. One brother, a truck driver who transports goods across Europe, is returning to the country to join the reserve, while another is waiting for a call for reservists to report for duty.
“They insist on staying back to defend their country,” said Luba. “None of us believed that there would be an attack but once it happened, they decided to fight for the land they love and not lose it again.”