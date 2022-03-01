You are here

Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians

Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians
At least 600,000 people have fled Ukraine since the start of the conflict. (AFP)
Updated 01 March 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians

Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians
  • Union of Islamic Communities of Italy: ‘We continue to pray for all civilian victims and for peace’
  • ‘Every possible resource must be made available to welcome everyone in need’
Updated 01 March 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The Union of Islamic Communities of Italy has urged Muslim communities in the country and across Europe to “open the doors of their centers so they can be safe havens for those fleeing from war in Ukraine.”

Muslim communities throughout Italy have been organizing local initiatives to collect food and medicine to be donated to Ukraine, in cooperation with Catholic organizations. 

“Our prayers and our religious values of acceptance towards human life must be transformed into concrete actions,” said the union.

“Every possible resource must be made available to welcome everyone in need, so that the Islamic communities can support the rescue of civilians,” it added.

“We continue to pray for all civilian victims and for peace, in the hope that the international community will promptly mobilize for an immediate ceasefire and for the activation of a humanitarian corridor.”

The union’s President Yassine Lafram wrote in a column published in the daily Il Resto del Carlino: “We Muslims cannot just stand by … without making ourselves available by opening the doors of our cultural centers and mosques.” He added: “Today it is the Ukrainians, tomorrow it may be us who need a safe haven.”

Colleagues back UK gallery director who fell foul of pro-Israel lobby group

Colleagues back UK gallery director who fell foul of pro-Israel lobby group
Updated 27 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Colleagues back UK gallery director who fell foul of pro-Israel lobby group

Colleagues back UK gallery director who fell foul of pro-Israel lobby group
  • Over 100 University of Manchester staff members sign letter demanding Alistair Hudson be reinstated
  • ‘We also extend our solidarity to the Palestinian people for the right to live with freedom and in dignity’
Updated 27 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: More than 100 members of staff at the University of Manchester have signed a letter opposing an attempt by its leadership and a pro-Israel lobby group to force the director of the university’s museum out of his job.

They said attempts to get rid of Alistair Hudson, director of the Whitworth Art Gallery, are a “grave violation of academic and artistic freedom of expression.”

Last year, UK Lawyers for Israel made a series of complaints about Hudson after he chose to run an exhibition that included a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian “liberation struggle.”

UKLFI told The Guardian it had “suggested that the university should take appropriate disciplinary action” against Hudson in September.

In a statement shared with The Guardian, university staff and members of Forensic Architecture — whose exhibition at the gallery is at the heart of UKLFI’s protests — said they are “gravely concerned and outraged at the attempt to force out” Hudson.

“We demand that he be reinstated and an apology issued by the UoM to this grave violation of academic and artistic freedom of expression,” the letter said, adding that it is “damaging and dangerous” that the university “supported the idea that a statement against Israel’s war crimes against the Palestinian people was an act of antisemitism, and forced its removal.

“Forcing out the WAG director six months after the event is therefore not only punitive, but also shows that the UoM will not support and defend its staff when and if under pressure from outside organizations.”

The controversy dates back to August 2021, when a statement was removed from an exhibition exploring how pollution, chemical attacks and the aftermath of explosions affect marginalized people in places around the world, including Palestine.

UKLFI protested various elements of that exhibition, including a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

University staff are demanding “that the UoM reinstate Alistair Hudson and apologise to WAG, the wider UoM staff, and UoM students for this grave violation of the principle of academic and artistic freedom. 

“We also extend our solidarity to the Palestinian people for the right to live with freedom and in dignity.”

A UoM spokesperson refuted claims that it had suppressed academic or artistic freedoms, and in a previous statement said staffing matters “remain strictly internal to the university.” 

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
Updated 56 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
  • "An Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," said an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the shelling as a "war crime"
Updated 56 min 11 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: An Indian student was killed on Tuesday in shelling in Ukraine, New Delhi said, as it urged Moscow and Kyiv to secure safe passage for around 12,000 of its stranded nationals.
"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
He added that the foreign secretary -- the ministry's top civil servant -- was "calling in the Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones."
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the eastern European country last week.
On Tuesday, the central square of the city near the Russian border was shelled by advancing forces who hit the building of the local administration, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the shelling as a "war crime", adding in a video statement: "This is state terrorism on the part of Russia."
But Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla did not criticise Russia.
Naming the student as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, he told reporters: "From what we understand from his friends, he had come out to buy some groceries, he was at a shop in a line when he was hit, I don't know how.
"The circumstances are not absolutely clear," he added. "It is a conflict zone and it's a very unfortunate situation."
In the southern Indian state of Karnataka, the student's father pleaded to Indian authorities and representatives in Ukraine: "Bring back my son's dead body."
Before Russia's invasion, there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine. Around 8,000 have since managed to leave the country, of whom some 1,400 have been flown back to India, according to officials.
According to Indian media, some Indian students are being prevented from crossing into neighbouring countries, with border guards reportedly refusing to let them pass and demanding money.
Aruj Raj, a student in Kharkiv, told the Hindustan Times that he had been in a hostel bunker with 400 other Indian students since Thursday.
"There is so much bombing happening outside," he said. "We can see street fighting through our windows.
"The city is still under curfew. It is impossible for us to step outside. We hardly have anything left to eat or drink."
New Delhi has long walked a tightrope in its relations with Moscow and the West, while getting most of its arms from Russia. Last week it abstained in a vote on the UN Security Council resolution deploring Russia's "aggression".

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets
Updated 01 March 2022
AP

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets
  • Vitali Klitschko has been mayor of Kyiv since 2014, two years after he finally called it quits on a boxing career that earned him an Olympic gold medal and a world title
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted, along with a picture of the brothers: ‘I am thinking of you, my friends — you were my heroes in the ring and you’re my heroes now’
Updated 01 March 2022
AP

The two big men standing shoulder to shoulder in a photo taken Sunday in the mayor’s office in beleaguered Kyiv, Ukraine, were instantly recognizable to most boxing fans. Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, the sons of a Soviet major general, are both former heavyweight champions and whenever one was in the ring, the other was always helping from the corner.
Now they’re in a fight unlike any they ever imagined. The prize for this one isn’t a gaudy championship belt but the survival of their country.
Vitali Klitschko is helping lead it as mayor of Kyiv. His younger brother plays the role of chief second.
They’re a formidable pair, ready to do whatever it takes to defend their country against invading Russians. So far that hasn’t included armed combat, but both have made it clear they will fight in the streets if it comes to that.
And, in a rich Ukrainian boxing community, they’re not alone.
Vasiliy Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who some consider the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, hastily flew home from Greece to don combat fatigues as a member of a defense battalion. He was pictured on his official Facebook page over the weekend with an assault rifle slung over his shoulder near Odessa.
“The Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion has been formed and armed,” the caption read. “In the territorial defense, boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko informed the mayor.”
The current heavyweight champion is also in on the fight. Oleksandr Usyk returned home from London when Russia invaded his country and, instead of preparing for a possible rematch against Anthony Joshua this spring, he is getting ready to fight against Russians in his native land.
Both are potentially losing million dollar paydays — in Usyk’s case, the biggest purse of his career in a rematch with Joshua. But defending a belt and defending a country are two very different things.
On Sunday, Usyk posed not with gloves but an automatic rifle, flanked by three other armed men in the Kyiv Territorial Defense force.
They’re all great fighters with proud legacies in the ring. When Wladimir Klitschko last fought in 2017, he and Joshua engaged in a thrilling knockdown bout before 90,000 at Wembley Stadium in London. Klitschko came off the canvas that night to deck the British champion before ultimately being stopped by the younger fighter.
And people in boxing still talk about Vitali Klitschko nearly getting the upper hand on Lennox Lewis in their heavyweight clash in Los Angeles in 2003 that ended only because the ring doctor stopped it when there was so much blood flowing down Klitschko’s face he couldn’t see.
None of the Ukrainian prizefighters ever backed down with gloves on. And they show no sign of backing down now, even with so much stacked up against them.
“Go back home,” Vitali said when asked what he would tell Russian soldiers. “You have nothing to find here.”
Usyk was even more blunt with his message.
“You are not at war with our government, our army,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “You are at war with the people. This is our land. We are at home.”
Vitali Klitschko has been mayor of Kyiv since 2014, two years after he finally called it quits on a boxing career that earned him an Olympic gold medal and a world title. His brother was arguably even more successful, holding pieces of the heavyweight title while going 11 years without a defeat.
They grew up fighting in the Soviet amateur system and, while their technical styles didn’t endear them to boxing fans everywhere, they were extremely popular in Germany where they sold out arenas and stadiums for big fights.
They’re also very smart. Both have advanced college degrees and speak four languages.
And both have friends in high places.
“I am thinking of you, my friends,” actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted, along with a picture of the brothers. “You were my heroes in the ring and you’re my heroes now.”
On the Boxrec.com website that is the closest thing boxing has to a record book, the home page on Monday featured a picture of Vitali Klitschko holding an automatic rifle above the ratings.
“#1 — Vitali Klitschko,” the caption read.
Sadly, this is war, not sport. There is no referee, very few rules and extremely deadly weapons.
Still, with Russian troops threatening the city on Sunday, the brothers tried to stay upbeat inside the mayor’s office even as Vitali Klitschko warned of a looming humanitarian crisis as the city’s food and medicine supplies dry up.
“Right now, the most important question is to defend our country,” said the former heavyweight champion.

Over 150 British veterans of Afghan war going to Ukraine

Over 150 British veterans of Afghan war going to Ukraine
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Over 150 British veterans of Afghan war going to Ukraine

Over 150 British veterans of Afghan war going to Ukraine
  • UK govt cannot prevent retired personnel from joining conflict
  • But army warns members they are not authorized to travel there
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: More than 150 British Army veterans of the war in Afghanistan are said to be traveling to Ukraine to participate in the conflict there.

British Army chiefs have banned current soldiers from traveling to Ukraine to fight, but Foreign Secretary Liz Truss previously said she had no objection to normal citizens participating.

It is believed that hundreds of current troops have expressed interest in participating in the fighting, but have been disallowed by their commanders. Ukraine recently issued a global call for volunteer fighters to join its side in the conflict.

The British government cannot prevent retired personnel from traveling to Ukraine, but fulltime and reserve troops have received a stern warning not to take part in the conflict. 

A post on the army’s internal messaging service read: “There has been some recent media coverage relating to foreigners being welcomed into Ukraine to help fight against Russia. 

“To be clear, as members of the British Army, you are not authorised to travel to Ukraine to support the ongoing conflict against Russia in any form, whether you are on leave or not. Please remain professional and focused on your duty and your team.”

Despite this, a military source said 150 former paratroopers are on their way to Poland. The Daily Mail reported that Shane, 34, a former sniper with the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, said Sunday’s comments by Truss indicating her acceptance of British foreign fighters in the conflict were “the green light.”

At the Ukrainian Embassy in London on Monday, one 60-year-old English ex-soldier, who did not give his name, vowed to join the fight.

He told Sky News: “I used to be in the TA (Territorial Army) so I’ve got a lot of first aid training so I thought it would be a good idea to come and do something. I can get on a flight tomorrow. I’m 60 which means I’m just about within the age range they’ll accept.”

During the Syrian war, many Britons traveled to the country to fight with various forces, including Daesh and Kurdish militias.

Many fighting for Daesh died or returned to Britain and faced prosecution, but some of those who fought against Daesh alongside the Kurds also faced terror charges upon their return. It is not clear whether Britons traveling to Ukraine will face the same treatment.

The UK’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has urged Britons not to travel to the conflict at all.

Afghan refugees struggle in Brazil

Afghan refugees struggle in Brazil
Updated 01 March 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima

Afghan refugees struggle in Brazil

Afghan refugees struggle in Brazil
  • ‘I’ve been facing much difficulty learning Portuguese, and finding work isn’t easy,’ ex-Kabul resident tells Arab News
  • But ‘the government offers the possibility of feeling human again,’ Hazara immigrant tells Arab News
Updated 01 March 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima

Sao Paulo: Since September 2021, when Brazil’s government issued a normative act authorizing humanitarian visas for Afghans, 1,237 people who fled the country after the Taliban assumed control have received the right to live in the South American nation.

Although they are grateful to be able to rebuild their lives in safety, adapting to the new reality has not been easy.

The problem for many of them is that Brazil, which is not a high-income country, has been facing economic hardships over the past few years.

The unemployment rate in 2021 was 13.2 percent, 13 percent of the population live in extreme poverty, and 55 percent of Brazilian households endure food insecurity.

“The issuing of the humanitarian visa by the government is a unique help. No other country has been doing it,” said H. J. A., an Afghan university professor who preferred to remain anonymous due to security concerns. 

“But when we arrive here, there’s no program to assist us. We don’t have a house, financial help or a job.”

H. J. A., 31, was a law professor in the Afghan city of Jalalabad. Through social media, he met Brazilian social worker Rafaela Barroso two years ago.

“When the Taliban took over Kabul, I asked him if he needed help and he told me he had to flee Afghanistan. That’s when I began to look for ways to bring him to Brazil,” she told Arab News.

Barroso said from the outset she told him that “Brazil isn’t Europe,” and informed him about the harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s economy. When he arrived in November 2021 he felt relieved, but new problems soon emerged.

“Portuguese is too different from our national languages, like Dari and Pashto. Besides, many Brazilians can’t speak English, so communication is a problem,” he said.

Barroso said H. J. A. wishes to do a PhD in Brazil, but revalidating his academic documents can take a long time.

“He worked for a while at a halal slaughterhouse in a small city in the countryside, but then he concluded that there he wouldn’t be able to make progress in the right direction,” she added.

Rahmatullah Khwajazada, 27, seems to share many of H. J. A.’s views after having spent about three months in Brazil.

An ethnic Tajik from Kabul, he worked for the National Statistic and Information Authority but lost his job with the Taliban takeover.

He wanted to move to a safe country, so he tried to obtain a visa to go to Germany and Canada. He managed to come to Brazil.

“I’ve been facing much difficulty learning Portuguese, and finding work isn’t easy, but hopefully I’ll be able to rebuild my career in a few years,” he told Arab News.

After living for some time in Sao Paulo, Khwajazada moved to Curitiba, where he hopes to have his documentation approved by the local Pontifical Catholic University. He intends to start a master’s course in international relations next semester.

“My advice to my fellow Afghans is they should try to emigrate to another country if they don’t have savings. It’s very hard to survive in Brazil,” he said.

“But for those who owned a business in Afghanistan and have some money, it’s pretty possible to open a shop here and rebuild life.”

Lay missionary Rosemeire Casagrande, a member of the Scalabrinian congregation — a Catholic community that works primarily with immigrants and refugees — has been assisting Khwajazada and many other Afghans who arrive at Mission Peace, a welcome center in Sao Paulo.

She said most Afghans who have arrived in Brazil are skilled professionals who used to work for the government, foreign embassies and universities.

“Although they’re prepared to reconstruct their lives, it isn’t easy for them because they don’t have here the same life quality they used to have there,” she told Arab News, adding that many of them wish to enroll in post-graduate studies and one day go back to Afghanistan to help rebuild the nation.

“Many of them are fluent in English. They know that if they move to the US or Canada, they’ll be able to quickly go back to a university and receive a scholarship. But here in Brazil things are more complicated,” she said.  

That is why it is common to hear among Afghans in Brazil that they are planning to migrate northward.

Some of them manage to take a plane to Mexico and then travel to the border with the US. Others take a land route through South and Central America, a rather risky journey. 

Casagrande said Brazil’s Education Ministry should help Afghan immigrants and speed up their university certificates’ revalidation. “We also have to further incentivize Portuguese learning,” she added.

It has been part of her job to clarify the pros and cons of Afghans’ situation in Brazil. “We explain to them that in Europe their official status as refugees may take years to be approved. Until then, they aren’t able to work or study,” she said.

“In Brazil, they may not receive any financial support, but they have all the necessary documents right away,” she added.

“It’s always a matter of choice, and it’s their choice. But we have to inform them about those things so they can understand their possibilities.”

The spokesman in Brazil for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Luiz Fernando Godinho, said: “It’s fundamental that such a population has realistic expectations regarding the support it can receive in Brazil nowadays.”

He added: “It’s a country with a robust social aid system, but it can’t secure housing for everybody, including Brazilians and foreigners.”

Godinho said the UNHCR is working to translate into Pashto and Dari brochures to guide Afghans about their rights and the assistance available in Brazil.

Despite such difficulties, Afghan immigrant Sorab Kohkan, 65, who has been living in Sao Paulo for 10 years, describes Brazil as “a paradise,” adding: “The government doesn’t give money to the people but offers them the possibility of feeling human again. For Afghans who wish to feel free, sleep well and work, here’s the ideal place.”

A member of the persecuted Hazara ethnic minority in Afghanistan, Kohkan came to Brazil when US troops were still present in his country. “My people (Hazaras) didn’t benefit at all from them. Only the Pashtun did,” he said.

His life is Brazil was not easy. When he arrived, he looked for a government shelter to sleep but realized that immigrants and homeless people — some of them drug addicts — had to share the same place.

He managed to rent a small room for him and his wife, who came to Brazil four and a half years ago.

“I began selling water bottles, T-shirts and other stuff on the streets, and I gradually began to learn Portuguese,” he said.

After some time, he found a job as a teacher of German and French, “but the salary was low so I decided to rent a small place to open a restaurant.”

There, he began to prepare pastel — a popular Brazilian street savory — and pizza. Over the years the business made progress, and now he and his wife have a small restaurant where they cook Afghan, Indian and Thai food.

When the Taliban took power again, Kohkan — a father of five children aged 7-34 — immediately felt that he should bring his family to Brazil.

He traveled to Afghanistan and tried his best to take them out, but had to come back after the two oldest children reached Pakistan.

The others had to remain with relatives there, given that the local guides who clandestinely take people across the border refused to take children to Pakistan.

After a long wait, his two children, along with a granddaughter and a niece, arrived in Sao Paulo in February.

“We’re a little worried about their difficulty to find work with the pandemic, but now they’re free of bombs,” Kohkan said, adding that the new arrivals will start studying Portuguese.

They have been helping him and his wife at the restaurant. “Now they don’t need to struggle for their lives. They’re living freely,” he said.

