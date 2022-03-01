Israel freezes Palestinian evictions in East Jerusalem

You are here

RAMALLAH: Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a group of Palestinian families due to be evicted from the occupied Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem can remain in their homes.

The families now await a final decision on the ownership of the disputed land, which settlers also claim.

The court ruled that the families can stay in their homes until Israel carries out a land arrangement, a process that could take years or may not be carried out at all.

Nabil Al-Kurd, a family member threatened with eviction, told Arab News that residents are waiting for lawyers to explain the court’s decision.

His friend Abdel Fattah Skafi said: “Today we feel the victory, and I am happy with this achievement, which has not happened in 50 years.”

The ruling could help ease tensions in the neighborhood, which escalated before the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza last year.

Justice Isaac Amit, in a ruling by a three-judge panel, wrote that Palestinian families would be recognized as protected tenants, and would pay a settler group a symbolic annual rent of 2,400 Israeli shekels ($744) “until a determination of ... land rights.”

Palestinian families had been seeking a right to appeal a lower court decision that ruled Israeli settlers owned the land.

In Tuesday’s ruling, two of the three judges granted that right to appeal.

The Israeli top court ruling will affect 13 Palestinian families facing eviction from their homes in favor of settlers who claim the neighborhood.

Skafi said that his family and other residents have lived in a “state of tension and anxiety” in recent weeks amid fears of eviction.

He believes that the courts and the Israeli government have understood that the threat to Arab homes is a “dangerous matter” and a “red line” that could inflame tensions.

Last year, the families refused a “compromise” proposed by Israel’s top court, in which they would be recognized as protected tenants in exchange for accepting Israeli ownership of their homes.

The court said that if the families and the settlement association did not agree to the compromise, it would decide on petitions against their eviction, without specifying a date.

The families have been staying in their homes since 1956 after an agreement with the Jordanian government and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Palestinian families moved to appeal to the Supreme Court after a district court ordered them to leave their properties in favor of Israeli settlers.

Since the 1990s, residents have been locked in a legal battle with settler groups in Israeli courts.

Israeli settler groups claim the Palestinian homes are built on land that Jews owned before 1948, which the Palestinians deny.

Palestinian critics argue that Israeli authorities are targeting the families in Jerusalem as part of a strategy to change the demographics of the occupied city and “obliterate Palestinian identity.”

Skafi said: “We feel comfortable now; there is no danger of evacuating us from our homes at any moment, and we will prove to the Israeli court that this land and the homes are ours. Then our problem and our long suffering will end.”

Husni Abu Hussein, a lawyer representing some of the Palestinian families, told Arab News that “it was no longer possible to evict these families from their homes.”

He added: “We have been looking for this achievement for 30 years.”

Libya parliament approves rival cabinet to unity govt: statement

Libya parliament approves rival cabinet to unity govt: statement
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

Libya parliament approves rival cabinet to unity govt: statement

Libya parliament approves rival cabinet to unity govt: statement
  • The new administration, to be headed by former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, won the confidence of the House of Representatives with a majority of 92 members
  • Bashagha has said he will "reach out to everyone"
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

BENGHAZI: Libya’s eastern-based parliament on Tuesday approved a new cabinet, in a challenge to the unity government of Abdulhamid Dbeibah in the capital Tripoli in the west.
The new administration, to be headed by former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, won the confidence of the House of Representatives with a majority of 92 members, speaker Aguila Saleh said.
Bashagha had been tasked in early February with forming a government to replace that of Dbeibah, deemed by the HoR as having outlived its mandate.
But Dbeibah, the interim prime minister based in Tripoli, has repeatedly said he will only cede power to an elected government.
The construction tycoon had been appointed a year earlier, as part of United Nations-led efforts to draw a line under a decade of conflict following the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
He was to lead the country to elections in December, but they were indefinitely postponed and Saleh, a rival presidential candidate, argued that his mandate was finished.
The House of Representatives, elected in 2014, is based in the eastern city of Tobruk while Dbeibah’s administration is western-based in Tripoli, reflecting the deep and complex divisions that have plagued Libya in recent years.
The rise of Bashagha’s government once again gives the country two prime ministers, and experts have warned it could spark violence.
Bashagha has said he will “reach out to everyone.”

Jordan’s wheat stock is sufficient for 15 months, official claims

Jordan’s wheat stock is sufficient for 15 months, official claims
Updated 01 March 2022
Raed Omari

Jordan’s wheat stock is sufficient for 15 months, official claims

Jordan’s wheat stock is sufficient for 15 months, official claims
  • No need to panic over Ukraine war as solutions are in place in case of disruption to global supply, says business chamber chairman
  • Jordan has a wheat stock of 1.388 million tons, of which 858,000 tons are stored in company silos and Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply pits
Updated 01 March 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan’s wheat stock is sufficient for 15 months, according to officials, amid concerns of supply cut-offs and price hikes as a result of the ongoing war between key wheat exporters Russia and Ukraine.

Anwar Ajarmeh, chairman of the Jordan’s General Company for Silos and Supply, said the kingdom’s storage of imported wheat is “comfortable” and could supply the local market for 15 months.

In remarks to local media on Tuesday, Ajarmeh said the country’s storage of barley could also meet the local market needs for 11 months.

He explained that the country has a wheat stock of 1.388 million tons, of which 858,000 tons are stored in the company’s silos and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply’s pits.

He said that Jordan imports some 95 percent of wheat consumed, adding that the kingdom is “required to look for alternatives to be prepared for a prolonged Russian-Ukrainian war and an accompanying congestion in global supply chains.”

Emphasizing that the Russia-Ukraine war has no impact on Jordan’s immediate wheat imports, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply said that 90 percent of Jordan’s annual imports of wheat are from Romania.

Yanal Barmawi, the ministry’s spokesperson, said there were no imports of wheat during 2021 or 2022 from Russia due to export taxes levied by Russian authorities on wheat, barley and corn.

Barmawi added that Jordan did not import any wheat or barley from Ukraine during the first two months of 2022, adding that wheat imports from Ukraine in 2021 did not exceed 10 percent.

He said that Jordan imports barley from Australia, France, Germany, Romania and Argentina.

“The kingdom’s stock of wheat is sufficient for a period of 15 months,” he reiterated.

Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly one-quarter of the global wheat exports.

The two warring countries are also key suppliers of barley, sunflower seed oil and corn, among other products, with Ukraine alone making up almost half of exports of sunflower oil.

Nael Kabariti, chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, said Jordan only imported wheat from Ukraine twice over the past two years and “only in small amounts,” adding that the country’s supply of wheat comes from non-Ukrainian sources.

Kabariti said Jordan imports sunflower oil and corn from Ukraine but can resort to other producers in case of any disruption, including Malaysia and Indonesia.

He added that Jordanian traders have accumulated experience in addressing disruption in global supply chains, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have learned a good lesson during the pandemic. Everywhere in the world, there was a shortage in supply except in Jordan.

“It happened before during the Chernobyl disaster (in 1986) when Jordanian traders succeeded in securing alternative suppliers when Jordan had banned imports from Ukraine,” he said.

Asked whether the war in Ukraine would have an impact on prices in Jordan, Kabariti said: “There will be no direct impact on prices of basic food items in the local market because we deal with other suppliers. But of course, there would be an indirect impact in case of an increase in international shipping prices.”

He added that there is “no need to panic and there are solutions in place in case of any disruption in global supply chains.”

UN experts urge Iran to abandon mass internet censorship plan

UN experts urge Iran to abandon mass internet censorship plan
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

UN experts urge Iran to abandon mass internet censorship plan

UN experts urge Iran to abandon mass internet censorship plan
  • User Protection Bill could allow rights abuses to be concealed during times of unrest
  • It ‘represents a worrying step towards the consolidation of a digital wall’ in the country
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Two UN experts have called on Iran to “abandon its efforts to enact a new law that would effectively isolate the country from the global internet.”

In a joint statement, Javaid Rehman, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, and Irene Khan, special rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression, warned that Parliament could soon ratify the Regulatory System for Online Services Bill.

More commonly referred to as the User Protection Bill, it grants Tehran and the military “extensive control over infrastructure that connects Iran to the global internet.”

If enacted, the legislation would force technology companies to “follow state guidelines” or be subject to bandwidth throttling and blocking. It would have a raft of implications for the rights of global companies and Iranian citizens.

The bill would likely block any remaining websites and platforms run by foreign companies still operating in Iran, require people to use IDs to access the internet, and criminalize the distribution and sale of virtual private networks, according to the UN experts.

“This bill represents a worrying step towards the consolidation of a digital wall in Iran,” they said. “It will further restrict information in an environment where the freedom of expression and other fundamental rights are already heavily curtailed.

“It also interferes with the right of individuals to participate in cultural life and have access to cultural resources.”

Internet shutdowns have long been used by Tehran as a tool to hide human rights abuses, especially at times of unrest.

In 2019, during some of the largest ever anti-regime protests seen since the 1979 revolution, the internet was shut down to hide the deaths of at least 324 people at the hands of security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Shutdowns and disruption of internet services have since continued, particularly in connection with protests,” said the UN.

The User Protection Bill would further enhance Iran’s ability to disconnect its population from the outside world during times of crisis.

The UN experts said the bill would not only restrict information but also hamper business operations and adversely impact sectors reliant on information technology, including science, education and medicine.

“It is beyond dispute today that economic and social development of societies rest on access to information and an enabling environment for the exchange of ideas and cultural resources,” they added. “We call on the Islamic Republic of Iran to re-consider this bill.”

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis and energy during phone call

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis and energy during phone call
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis and energy during phone call

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis and energy during phone call
  • The two officials agreed on the need to maintain the stability of the global energy market
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s crown prince and President Vladimir Putin discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the energy market during a phone call on Tuesday, Emirates News Agency reported.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan was briefed by Putin on “the developments of the crisis with Ukraine,” and the crown prince stressed the need for a “peaceful solution that guarantees the interests and national security of all parties.”

Sheikh Mohamed confirmed that the UAE will continue to keep in touch with the various concerned parties in order to help find political solutions to the crisis.

The two officials also agreed on the need to maintain the stability of the global energy market.

Russia’s Syria intervention provided hints for Ukraine war

Russia’s Syria intervention provided hints for Ukraine war
Updated 01 March 2022
AP

Russia’s Syria intervention provided hints for Ukraine war

Russia’s Syria intervention provided hints for Ukraine war
Updated 01 March 2022
AP

BEIRUT: From a tent in the rebel-held pocket of Syria, Ahmad Rakan has closely followed news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. More than two years ago, a Russian airstrike destroyed his house in a nearby village during a months-long Syrian government offensive backed by Moscow’s firepower that drove him and tens of thousands of others from their homes.
“We more than anyone else feel their pain,” he said of Ukrainian civilians currently under Russian bombardment.
For the past seven years, Syrians like Rakan have experienced first-hand Russia’s military might as it struck opposition strongholds, brokered mass surrender deals and deployed military police across their country, practically rendering it a Russian protectorate on the Mediterranean.
Observers say Russia’s brazen military intervention in Syria and the impunity with which it was met emboldened Vladimir Putin. They say it gave him a renewed Middle East foothold from where he could assert Russian power globally, and paved the way for his attack on Ukraine.
“There is no doubt that the Russian intervention in Ukraine is an accumulation of a series of Russian military interventions in Georgia in 2008, Crimea in 2014 and Syria in 2015,” said Ibrahim Hamidi, a Syrian journalist and senior diplomatic editor for Syrian affairs at the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.
Putin “believes that America is regressing and China’s role is increasing and Europe is divided and preoccupied with its internal concerns … so he decided to intervene,” he said.
Moscow’s 2015 decision to join the war in Syria was its first military action outside the former Soviet Union since the federation’s collapse. It saved President Bashar Assad’s government and turned the tide of the war in his favor, enabling the Syrian leader to brutally reassert control over much of Syria. Russian airstrikes often indiscriminately hit hospitals, schools and markets.
The war-ravaged country became a testing ground for Russian weapons and tactics that it can now bring to bear in Ukraine.
Anna Borshchevskaya, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute focusing on Russia’s policy toward the Middle East, said Russia deployed a “multi-domain” approach in Syria, including long-range precision weapons and large-scale bombing campaigns, along with cyber warfare, disinformation and use of paramilitary forces.
Deploying its air power “has come to define Russia’s evolving way of war and Syria was an especially important illustration of this development,” she said.
Moscow also showed a canny diplomatic touch in Syria, creating arrangements with the West that forced an implicit acceptance of its intervention. It created joint patrols with NATO member Turkey which backed Syrian rebels, to enforce truces in some areas. It established understandings with Israel that allowed the latter to carry out airstrikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria. It set up a so-called deconfliction line with the US to prevent mishaps between American and Russian planes flying in Syria’s skies.
At the same time, it sought to defend Assad on the international scene, dismissing as fabrications Assad’s use of chemical weapons and barrel bombs against civilians. Within Syria, Russia added a soft power campaign. In some areas, festivals were put on to popularize Russian culture, Russian national songs were played on Syrian television, self-serving propaganda was churned out and hot meals were served to civilians.
Max, a dual Syrian-Ukrainian national who hails from Syria’s coastal province of Latakia, recalled working for a week as a social media troll disseminating the “truth” about Russia’s positive actions in Syria. He and other Russian-speaking Syrians worked from an office set up in a local university.
A member of Assad’s Alawite ruling sect, he said he and others in his hometown were grateful when Russia intervened militarily in 2015, particularly as Islamic extremists had been approaching the area.
“Then Russians came and the front line was pushed way back,” he told The Associated Press in a phone call from Ukraine, where he is now stuck in an Airbnb in a residential area of Kyiv.
Max, who is now working for an international organization in Lebanon, had flown to Ukraine to update his personal documents when he became trapped there by Russia’s invasion. He spoke on condition his full name would not be used for his safety.
Today, Max no longer buys into the Russian narrative. Many in his hometown in Syria, though, support Russia’s war in Ukraine, as Moscow continues to mount a sophisticated disinformation effort about its invasion.
Images coming out of Ukraine, including the harrowing mass flight of civilians, are stirring intense and conflicting emotions among Syrians at home and refugees across the globe.
Resentment runs deepest in the northwest province of Idlib, Syria’s last opposition-held bastion, where Russian airstrikes continue to this day. In a statement issued Monday, the opposition’s civil defense group known as the White Helmets group, deplored Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
“It pains us immensely to know that the weapons tested on Syrians will now be used against Ukrainian civilians,” it said, lamenting what it said has been a lack of support from the international community in holding Russia to account in Syria and elsewhere.
“Instead of standing up for international norms, such as those against the use of chemical weapons, the international community has tried to find ways to cooperate with Russia and to this day considers Russia a willing and essential partner in diplomacy,” it said.
Borshchevskaya said the lesson Putin took from Syria was that “the West will not oppose his military interventions” and it gave him a success to build on.
“Appetite comes with eating, and with each intervention he has grown increasingly more brazen, culminating in the tragedy we now see unfolding in Ukraine,” she said. “Just as what happened in Syria did not end in Syria, what is happening in Ukraine will not end in Ukraine.”
Rakan now lives in a tent with his wife and three kids near the Turkish border, where he runs a car spare parts shop. He said he hopes a Russian defeat in Ukraine could have positive repercussions for Syria’s opposition.
“We pray for God for victory for the people of Ukraine, and we hope that this war will mark the end of Russia,” he said.
“Maybe they (Ukrainians) can achieve the victory that was not achieved in Syria.”

