China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows

Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE, LONDON: China’s purchases of Iranian oil have risen to record levels in recent months, exceeding a 2017 peak when the trade was not subject to US sanctions, tanker tracking data showed.

The ramping up of the purchases by the world’s top oil importer comes amid talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that will lift US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.The talks have intensified in recent weeks.

A return of Iranian oil will ease tight global supplies and cool crude prices that have touched $100 a barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese imports exceeded 700,000 barrels per day for January, according to estimates of three tanker trackers, surpassing the 623,000 bpd peak recorded by Chinese customs in 2017 before former US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions in 2018 on Iranian oil exports.

Updated 01 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali was appointed the governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries in March 2019.

GAMI is the regulator, enabler and licensor of the Kingdom’s military industries sector.

As governor, Al-Ohali “oversees the transformation and localization of Saudi Arabia’s defense and security sector, leading the development of a comprehensive business ecosystem within a solid regulatory framework,” according to GAMI’s website. This is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform program, which aims to localize over 50 percent of military expenditure by 2030,

Al-Ohali joined GAMI following a succession of high-profile executive positions in the petrochemicals sector.

After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Dammam’s King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, Al-Ohali joined Saudi Basic Industries Corp., the Kingdom’s leading processor and manufacturer of downstream petrochemical products.

After two years training in the US, he moved to SABIC’s industrial facilities in Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, where he served in various executive posts.

Al-Ohali left SABIC in early 1996 after launching several successful SMEs in the film and plastics sectors, playing a key role during the establishment of the Saudi International Petrochemical Co.

He was later appointed CEO of Sipchem and eventually became President of the company in November 1999.

Al-Ohali, in this capacity, spearheaded the growth and transformation of Sipchem into its current status as one of the world’s leading petrochemical companies.

Alongside his position as the governor of GAMI, Al-Olahi is a member of the board of directors of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association and the Saudi Committee of Petrochemical Manufacturers.

He also serves on the advisory board of the Center of Research Excellence in Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals at KFUPM.

Al-Ohali was considered among the top-10 figures in 2018’s Refining and Petrochemicals Middle East Power 50 List.

Updated 01 March 2022
Mona Alami

RIYADH: A new military revolution is currently taking place, built on emerging technologies that continue to push the envelope.

Technological advancements in various areas are disrupting the world, and the defense sector is no different.

As the threat perception is constantly changing with the increasing use of newer technology, future wars will be fought on a diverse landscape. Hence, countries that are investing in building future-ready capabilities will survive in this ever-evolving defense space.      

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, or AI, lethal autonomous weapons, known as LAWS, hypersonic weapons, directed energy weapons, biotechnology, and quantum technology will shape the future battlefields, as identified by a recent US research paper titled: “Emerging Military Technologies: Background and Issues.”

The Gulf Cooperation Council countries are up in the business to acquire many of these latest technologies to modernize their defense capabilities, but when it comes to developing these systems locally, industry observers say, they lag behind.

“To develop new weapons, a country has to have a strong base of engineers and technical craftsmen,” said David Des Roches, professor at the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies, the National Defense University in Washington. 

He pointed out that the basic science and know-how to develop these advanced systems are available to few countries. “Most countries instead adopt the existing science and use engineers to develop it incrementally into better weapons.”

“The challenge the Gulf states face is that they don’t have skilled craftsmen actually to make the weapons, and they don’t really have the engineers,” added Des Roches. 

A push to build that capability is happening, but there is still a long road to go.  

For instance, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have established ambitious universities of science, but the defense expert pointed out that “they are yet to take root; and the engineering culture needed (for this), is somewhat neglected.”

Additionally, most of the trained craftsmen these countries have are generally expatriates. “The Gulf states are at a significant disadvantage when it comes to trying to develop these new types of weapons,” adds Des Roches.

However, Munira Mustaffa, a non-resident fellow at Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, in Washington DC, takes a more positive note on the issue. The GCC, she said, has the budget to invest in many of the new technologies. “Key is to develop technologies and services to such a degree that other countries and allies would want to buy into the projects and programmes.”

While “off-the-shelf” options may be cheaper in the long run, if the rapid development of technologies continues, she said GCC states should look to bespoke options tailored to their specific defense and security needs.

Economically, the GCC populations would probably accept an increase in defense spending, Mustaffa added. “Socially, there may be considerable efforts needed to promote the need for defense technology and (those) should be linked to the states’ education systems and job creation programmes,” she underlined.

For Mustaffa, the cost has the greatest impact on the military. She explained that limited budgets mean that most countries now have to choose between large numbers of troops and expensive pieces of equipment like tanks and ships or invest in automation such as AI and other technologies.

“These are all expensive and require well-trained people to operate and maintain these new capabilities,” added Mustaffa.

For example, the US Department of Defense’s investments in AI has grown from over $600 million in 2016 to approximately $874 million in 2022, with the department featuring over 600 active AI projects, according to the Congress Paper. The paper further added that the Pentagon had earmarked $3.8 billion in 2022 for hypersonic weapons and $248 million for hypersonic defense programs.

Business economics 

Incidentally, more and more emerging technologies have both military and civilian applications — a critical factor that plays a very important part in determining the viability of such projects.

“While many see drones as an exclusively military technology, they are now widely used for humanitarian relief, delivery of supplies to remote or isolated areas, delivery of blood transfusions and medicines, etc.,” said Mustaffa.

Small drones used for tactical reconnaissance can now replant trees after forest fires, monitor endangered species and even deliver your Amazon package.

This means that most of these technologies are closely in sync with developments in commercial technology. “The drones that Amazon is trying to develop to deliver pizzas are perfectly suited for delivering explosives to targets,” said Des Roches.

So the old models — where a factory could produce either refrigerators or rifles but not both — are eroding. 

As a result, the economic cost of adapting new commercial technology to weapons is decreasing, while the costs of re-tooling production lines for new weapons are also decreasing. “The old ‘guns or butter’ argument is increasingly becoming irrelevant,” underlined Des Roches.

This could mean more countries will be able to produce these new weapons. Yet, strong cooperation between the private and public sectors is essential for these new military technologies to grow.

New age threats

As we live in the Information Age, warfare would require most sectors to consider “defense” from threats such as cyberattacks, insider threats, and corporate espionage.

“Traditional industries like media and entertainment now find themselves on the frontline of fake news and disinformation, for which many are ill-prepared,” said Mustaffa.

The main focus of all these technological advances is to use them for military purposes. These new technologies aim to develop an ability to incapacitate an army force and strike an enemy anywhere, even far from the battlefield.

“Different militaries are seeking both to harness these technologies as well as to defend against them. In the short term, the advantage is with the offense, as the defense takes some time to catch up,” said Des Roches.

But, he believes, “it will catch up.”

He draws parallels to what happened in WWI when the Germans used Zeppelins to drop bombs on London. “No one in Britain had foreseen the possibility of an aerial attack on their capital, but eventually defensive technology caught up.” 

For Des Roches, what makes this period different is “the cycle of measures and counter-measures, which used to be measured in months and years, is now measured in days and hours.”

 

Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Commodity prices stormed higher on Tuesday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalated and Western sanctions disrupted air and sea transport, threatening flows of raw materials.

In agricultural markets, Chicago wheat futures jumped more than 5 percent as traders feared prolonged disruption to global supplies after Ukrainian ports shut.

European wheat marched more than 6 percent higher while Chicago corn climbed by 5 percent.

Ukraine and Russia together account for about 29 percent of global wheat exports, 19 percent of global corn exports and 80 percent of world sunflower oil exports.

Malaysian palm oil futures vaulted more than 7 percent to a record peak on Tuesday on the prospect of rising demand as the closure of Ukrainian ports hits supplies of sunoil from the Black Sea region.

The benchmark European carbon contract, however, plunged 16 percent, decoupling from the energy markets it usually tracks.

Updated 01 March 2022
Widad Taleb
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced setting up its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the country as the government plans to ensure 30 percent of all vehicles in the capital city Riyadh run on electricity by 2030.

This is yet another step toward promoting sustainable living in the Kingdom that has set out ambitious plans to diversify away from the oil economy under Vision 2030.

The plant that will have a capacity to produce up to 150,000 electric vehicles every year will be set up by Lucid Group. The American firm recently signed a deal with the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, allowing it to set up its first plant outside the US in Saudi Arabia.

“Our strong relationships with the PIF and our partners at MISA, KAEC, and SIDF give us unique insight into the demand for luxury cars and SUVs in Saudi Arabia and beyond. We are thrilled to introduce the world’s most advanced electric vehicles to more global markets,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Group.

The Lucid plant is expected to unlock huge funds that the government plans to hand out as subsidies to promote sustainable projects undertaken by local and foreign firms, including PIF backed companies.

“Building a plant in Saudi Arabia can provide access to government subsidies which should be in favor of the company’s success,” said Mohammed Al-Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital.

The PIF, a major stakeholder in Lucid, is developing several giga-projects, many of which revolve around sustainability and environmentally friendly practices.

Among these projects are NEOM, and the Red Sea project, which aim to limit the use of standard vehicles inside their destinations.

“We are looking to find out ways to bring and operate and maintain electric vehicles and build EV grids in the destination,” said Najwa Hamzeh, senior smart destination director at TRSDC, in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

She said many steps need to be undertaken to keep this move practical and sufficient, including finding enough maintenance facilities and EV charging points.

“We are also looking to build the first vehicle maintenance facility and depot for EVs,” added Hamzeh.

The imports of electric vehicles charging were permitted in 2020, in accordance with the specified procedures, said Saad Alkasabi, governor of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, or SASO.

“The Kingdom started to study the technical, economic, and environmental details related to EV, its infrastructure, as well as the opportunities it offers to reduce environmental pollution,” he added, according to Argaam.

The Public Investment Fund initially invested in Lucid Group in 2018, with its majority stake currently equating to $46 billion. The Lucid plant is expected to generate up to $3.4 billion in value for the company over the next 15 years.

Establishing a factory for the Lucid company will contribute to achieving the fund’s objectives, including raising the proportion of local content to 60 percent in the fund and its subsidiaries by the end of 2025.

The partnership between the PIF and Lucid Group is expected to provide training opportunities to Saudi youth, who can also enroll for the Lucid Company program that has graduated many specialists.

Updated 01 March 2022
AP

FRANKFURT: The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that all 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IEA board made the decision at an extraordinary board meeting of energy ministers chaired by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Besides the US, other members of the organization include Germany, France, the UK, Japan and Canada.

IEA members hold emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels. The release amounts to 4 percent of stockpiles or roughly 2 million barrels per day for 30 days.

It is only the fourth time in history that the IEA has done a coordinated drawdown since the reserves were established in the wake of the Arab oil embargo in 1974.

