You are here

  • Home
  • World Civil Defense Day marked in Saudi Arabia with workshops, demos

World Civil Defense Day marked in Saudi Arabia with workshops, demos

A firefighter from the civil defense team in Hail (northern Saudi Arabia) tries to put out a fire in a factory in October 2020. (Photo/Civil Defense)
1 / 2
A firefighter from the civil defense team in Hail (northern Saudi Arabia) tries to put out a fire in a factory in October 2020. (Photo/Civil Defense)
World Civil Defense Day marked in Saudi Arabia with workshops, demos
2 / 2
Photo/SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/zj25q

Updated 22 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

World Civil Defense Day marked in Saudi Arabia with workshops, demos

A firefighter from the civil defense team in Hail (northern Saudi Arabia) tries to put out a fire in a factory in October 2020. (Photo/Civil Defense)
  • The events included presentations of the procedures and equipment employed in disasters, occupational safety workshops and a rally displaying the latest vehicles used by firefighters
Updated 22 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh: The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense (GDCD) launched activities on Tuesday in dozens of cities and towns across Saudi Arabia, focusing on civil defense vehicles, workshops and modern equipment presentations

The activities come as part of the GDCD’s celebration of World Civil Defense Day, which falls on March 1 each year.

GDCD Lt. Gen. Suleiman Al-Amr said that the events aim to enhance societal participation in civil defense and civil protection, and help employees in various countries deepen safety concepts and spread preventive awareness.

“GDCD activities are in partnership with all government and private sectors. The activities focus on learning about the dangers surrounding humans and how to avoid them, providing the necessary safety requirements to prevent them, and enhancing the concept of protection from risks and human continuity,” said GDCD spokesman Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi.

The events included presentations of the procedures and equipment employed in disasters, occupational safety workshops and a rally displaying the latest vehicles used by firefighters.




Muzahim Al- Mohawes

Al-Hammadi said that the GDCD was keen to emphasize the importance of safety and prevention in the Kingdom.

He added that the slogan for the Kingdom in this year’s World Civil Defense Day, “Human Safety is Building and Development,” stresses the concept of risk prevention as a responsibility that all Saudis should promote.

Muzahim Al-Mohawes, a certified occupational health and safety international trainer, told Arab News of the importance of protecting individuals and workers from potential dangers, in accordance with local and international protocols.

He stressed the need to safeguard property and create work environments free of accidents and injuries.

Al-Mohawes, who is certified by the US firefighting board, said that Saudis should look to prevent accidents before they occur, and employers should raise awareness among workers of the importance of safe environments.

He described the role of civil defense as a “spearhead” in promoting professional awareness in society.

Al-Mohawes said that civil defense means raising performance levels, avoiding risks that could lead to accidents and raising the skills of industrial security inspectors.

Topics: Saudi Civil Defense

Related

Saudi civil defense calls on everyone to be vigilant as weather warnings issued until Thursday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi civil defense calls on everyone to be vigilant as weather warnings issued until Thursday
Saudi civil defense issues weather warnings until Saturday, calls on public to be vigilant
Saudi Arabia
Saudi civil defense issues weather warnings until Saturday, calls on public to be vigilant

Shoura Council drafts anti-blood profiteering law

Updated 21 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Shoura Council drafts anti-blood profiteering law

Shoura Council drafts anti-blood profiteering law
Updated 21 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A draft decision of the Shoura Council today related to the reconciliation system in Qisas halted the exploitation of blood profiteering, setting a maximum ceiling for blood money that does not exceed SR5 million ($1.33 million) in the event where blood heirs desire compensation.

After being studied by the Islamic and Judicial Affairs Committee, which submitted a report containing its opinions and recommendation, the Shoura Council approved on Tuesday a proposal for a draft system of reconciliation in Qisas submitted by several council members, based on Article 23 of the council’s system.

It came during the work of the 28th ordinary session of the second year’s eighth term, which was held virtually on March 1, headed by the Council Deputy Chairman Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami.

The council made the decision to approve the draft system proposal submitted by council members. It included the committee’s view on the council members’ observations and opinions during the proposal’s discussion in a previous session.

In accordance with the report of the Islamic and Judicial Affairs Committee on 18 articles, the draft system regulates the process of collecting compensation sums for Qisas, and estimating and organizing compensations for Qisas in the case of premeditated crime.

The law contains the mechanism for paying the compensation sum and the parties concerned with regulating it, determining the procedures resulting from the compensation and the relations between the various relevant parties. It also raises the level of awareness among members of society regarding the provisions of collecting the compensation sums for Qisas and the importance of forgiveness.

The articles of the proposed draft system apply to everyone who has been subjected to a legal Qisas judgment, where the victims or their families agreed to pardon with or without compensation.

The proposed draft also regulates in its articles the conditions related to promoting for the purpose of collecting sums. One of the draft’s articles prohibits offenders or their families from publicizing by any means, or making gatherings for the purpose of collecting donations as compensations. The proposed draft stipulates in another article that neither the offenders or the offenders’ families are entitled to contact the victims, or the victims’ families, or assign anyone to contact them, except after the approval of the Reconciliation Committee in the region’s Emirate.

Shoura Council member Dr. Sultana Al-Badawi told Arab News that great efforts were made to make the reconciliation project successful. She said that it was presented by Dr. Sultan Al-Fareh, Dr. Sultana Al-Badawi, Dr. Suleiman Al-Fifi, Dr. Mastoura Al-Shammari, Dr. Faisal Al-Fadil and former council member Dr. Abdullah Al-Balawi.

She added that this project was based on Article 23 of the council’s system that perceived a social problem represented by the exaggerated demand for blood money in compensation and its transformation into blood-profiteering events.

This phenomenon occupied the community for many years, necessitating the need to organize the demand for blood money and fill any legislative void that contributes to exacerbating this phenomenon.

She said that the system took into account moral and physical abuse to which the usual penalty is Qisas. It contains penalties indicating that this regulation is applied only if the blood heirs agree to pardon with or without financial compensation.

Al-Badawi added: “The system made it clear that whoever wishes to pardon without financial compensations, will be rewarded with King Abdulaziz Medal of the first degree and honored by the region’s governor. As for those who pardon and ask for a financial compensation, they must abide by what is stated in the reconciliation report issued by a specialized committee and signed by blood heirs in the Emirate of the region.

“The compensation amount has been set at no more than SR5 million and the committee can take into account some of the additional conditions set by the blood heirs in the reconciliation,” she said.

“The system also stressed the importance of depositing the money in a designated bank account that is opened after the approval of the Interior Ministry and the Central Bank, where the compensation amount is considered part of the victim’s estate and distributed among the heirs in accordance with the inheritance provisions.

“The system took an important issue into account. In the event that offenders have a precedent and what they have done is recidivism for the crime of deliberate killing or assaulting, they will be sentenced to death or imprisonment for a period that does not exceed 20 years. This system took into account the importance of educating the community about the need to preserve lives and to bear in mind that any violation of this system’s articles subjects its perpetrators to penalties.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia anti-blood profiteering law

Saudi fund chief meets Kyrgyz deputy PM

Saudi fund chief meets Kyrgyz deputy PM
Updated 11 min 3 sec ago
SPA

Saudi fund chief meets Kyrgyz deputy PM

Saudi fund chief meets Kyrgyz deputy PM
Updated 11 min 3 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshed received a delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Arzybek Kogoshev and including the central Asian country’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Olukbek Maripov.

During the meeting they discussed ongoing SFD projects in Kyrgyzstan and ways to overcome challenges hindering the progress of other programs in the republic.

Kogoshev thanked the Kingdom for its continued support and praised the fund for financing development initiatives over a period of decades. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kyrgyzstan Saudi Fund for Development

Related

Saudi Arabia delivers $500,000 medical aid package to Kyrgyzstan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia delivers $500,000 medical aid package to Kyrgyzstan
A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development, headed by CEO Sultan Al-Marshad, meet Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh. (SPA)
Business & Economy
Saudi Fund for Development launches raft of development projects in Djibouti

Saudi clinics program starts in Tajikistan

Saudi clinics program starts in Tajikistan
Updated 18 min 49 sec ago
SPA

Saudi clinics program starts in Tajikistan

Saudi clinics program starts in Tajikistan
Updated 18 min 49 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Riyadh-based charity King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Program, an affiliate of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Foundation for Humanitarian Works, has started to operate its mobile medical clinics project in Tajikistan, in cooperation with the Jeddah-headquartered Islamic Development Bank.

The scheme provides five mobile clinics for four regions of Tajikistan offering primary and secondary healthcare services, disease detection, surgery and radiology, and training of medical staff to serve more than 700,000 people. 

Since its launch in Saudi Arabia five years ago, the project has established 75 mobile medical clinics in rural areas in seven Asian countries in addition to subsidizing the costs of medicines and medical supplies for people with acute and chronic diseases, and around 6 million people have benefitted.

The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Foundation for Humanitarian Works supervises a number of projects around the world, including education, health, social, and economic development programs in more than 15 countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Niger, Pakistan, Somalia, and Sudan. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tajikistan King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Foundation for Humanitarian Works

Related

Saudi ambassador to Tajikistan Walid Al-Rasheedan delivered the aid to the Tajik government. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi COVID-19 aid arrives in Tajikistan
KSrelief signs deal to dig 241 wells in Niger
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief signs deal to dig 241 wells in Niger

Jouf olive festival to kick off tomorrow

Jouf olive festival to kick off tomorrow
Updated 34 min 33 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Jouf olive festival to kick off tomorrow

Jouf olive festival to kick off tomorrow
Updated 34 min 33 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The 15th Jouf International Olive Festival is to kick off on Thursday, March 3, at the Prince Abdullah Community Center in Skaka and will run for 10 days.

The festival includes the participation of several national and international olive and olive oil companies and is the biggest olive festival in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region.

It aims to expand marketing opportunities for olive and olive oil producers in Saudi Arabia, introducing the region’s olive products to a wider audience, as well as increasing investments in olive oil. It also aims to activate the role of Saudi businessmen and women in the industry.

The festival will also contribute to revitalizing economic and commercial activity in the region and increase the output of the agricultural sector, within the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s northern Jouf region, known as the Kingdom’s “olive basket,” has more than 18 million olive trees across 7,300 hectares. The soil there is particularly fertile and well-suited to growing the trees, which produce thousands of liters of olive oil annually. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, governor of Jouf, has supported olive farmers and producers in the region, allowing for higher-quality products and an increase in production volume.

FASTFACT

The festival includes the participation of several national and international olive and olive oil companies and is the biggest olive festival in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Nasser Al-Hamad, owner of the Million Tree Farm, who is participating in the festival for the second time, told Arab News: “I’ll be displaying pickled olives and olive oil from my farm. I’ll also be showcasing the smart irrigation system that I use there.”

Al-Hamad said that he invited Amenduni Nicola S.p.a, a leading Italian construction company for oil extraction, to participate in the festival.

The final day of the festival will see the announcement of the best five farmers, best olives and best oil.

The evaluation committee consists of a constellation of experts and specialists who will carry out an accurate assessment of the products through on-ground visits and inspections of the participating farms.

A total of SR500,000 ($133,258) in prize money will be distributed among the five winners of different categories.

Organized by Jouf’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Jouf Municipality and the Emirate of Jouf Province, the festival will bring together visitors from across the world and host entertainment such as theater shows, concerts, kids’ activities and more.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Olive Jouf International Olive Festival

Related

Saud Abdulamohsin Al-Juraid, the owner of Al-Juraid farms, inherited the love of olive farming from his father. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah) video
Saudi Arabia
Jouf, the olive oil capital of Saudi Arabia
18m olive, palm trees planted in Jouf in line with Saudi Green Initiative
Business & Economy
18m olive, palm trees planted in Jouf in line with Saudi Green Initiative

Riyadh Season hosting largest perfume event

Riyadh Season hosting largest perfume event
Updated 39 min 35 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Riyadh Season hosting largest perfume event

Riyadh Season hosting largest perfume event
  • More than 200 regional perfume brands are taking part in the event, which continues until March 14
Updated 39 min 35 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Riyadh Season is hosting the region’s largest perfume exhibition, bringing the biggest Arab perfumery names and new market players under one roof in the Saudi capital.

The Perfume Exhibition, launched on Feb. 26, comes as part of Riyadh Season festivities. More than 200 regional perfume brands are taking part in the event, which continues until March 14 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

“We purchased perfumes from so many different places. The experience overall was great, and the variety is what drew us in,” Nouf Al-Nasser, who visited the exhibition with her family on Sunday, told Arab News.

“We came because everything is under one roof. I think that’s what encourages us to come rather than going to multiple places — we can just visit one location,” added Al-Nasser.

Other visitors attending the exhibition said that the large variety of regional perfumes and oud encouraged them to visit.

One of the strategic partners of The Perfume Exhibition is the online commerce brand Boutiqaat, which dedicated a section of the event to Arab social media influencers and their sponsored perfumes.

While visitors are strolling through the 40,000-square-meter exhibition, they can also spot some of their favorite influencers and celebrities, with more than 500 famous names taking part to meet and greet fans.

Some influencers that have already made appearances include Fouz Al-Fahad, Amal Al-Ansari and Sarah Al-Wadaani.

FASTFACT

One of the strategic partners of The Perfume Exhibition is the online commerce brand Boutiqaat, which dedicated a section of the event to Arab social media influencers and their sponsored perfumes.

One of the Saudi brands that recently entered the perfume industry and is taking part in the exhibition is The View.

“With the exhibition, we can physically enter the market; people can see us in the market, and these exhibitions help us reach people. The speed to reach people is important for brands that have just started,” Fahad Al-Sulliman, founder of The View, told Arab News.

Al-Sulliman told Arab News that he chose the name of the brand to give shoppers a new experience and “a new view” on traditional perfumes.

The brand, which launched in November last year, has a booth at the exhibition directly opposite a showing by Saudi brand Ibrahim Alquraishi, a dominant player in the perfume market for years.

Other brands taking part in the exhibition include Kuwaiti brand Gissah and Saudi brand Rose Mond, with visitors forming long queues outside their booths.

The exhibition gives visitors physical access to products, letting them try scents from across the region. Visitors can also take advantage of exclusive promotions
and deals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh season perfumes

Related

Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp
Riyadh Season records more than 12 million visits. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season records more than 12 million visits

Latest updates

Shoura Council drafts anti-blood profiteering law
Shoura Council drafts anti-blood profiteering law
Saudi fund chief meets Kyrgyz deputy PM
Saudi fund chief meets Kyrgyz deputy PM
Saudi clinics program starts in Tajikistan
Saudi clinics program starts in Tajikistan
Tunisian President welcomes visiting Saudi interior minister
Tunisian President Kais Saied welcomes Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif in Tunis. (SPA)
Where We Are Going Today: Flower power coffee shop in Jeddah
Where We Are Going Today: Flower power coffee shop in Jeddah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.