Tens of thousands evacuated in Australia as heavy rains close in on Sydney

A submerged shed is seen on the bank of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, some 130 kms from the New South Wales town Lismore on, March 1, 2022. (AFP)
A submerged shed is seen on the bank of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, some 130 kms from the New South Wales town Lismore on, March 1, 2022. (AFP)
This photo taken on February 28, 2022 by the Queensland Police Services shows an aerial view of the flooded city of Maryborough along the over-flowing Mary river. (AFP)
A general view of a flooded street is seen in Lawrence, some 70 kms from the New South Wales town of Lismore, on March 1, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Tens of thousands evacuated in Australia as heavy rains close in on Sydney

A submerged shed is seen on the bank of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, some 130 kms from the New South Wales town Lismore on, March 1, 2022. (AFP)
  • “Hundreds of thousands of people have been impacted by this event,” NSW Emergency Services Minister Stephanie Cooke told broadcaster ABC on Wednesday morning
Reuters

SYDNEY: Tens of thousands of Australians fled their homes and authorities evacuated a hospital on Wednesday as torrential rains continued to batter the country’s east coast.
Eleven people have died since the extreme weather arrived late last week, submerging town centers, unmooring homes and cutting power lines.
The wild storm cell has been making its way down from Queensland state into neighboring New South Wales (NSW) and is expected to hit Sydney, home to more than 5 million people, later on Wednesday.
“Hundreds of thousands of people have been impacted by this event,” NSW Emergency Services Minister Stephanie Cooke told broadcaster ABC on Wednesday morning. “It is not over by any stretch of the imagination.”
The Bureau of Meteorology said Sydneysiders should brace for months of rain to fall within a few hours, as officials reported that Warragamba Dam, the city’s major water supply for Sydney, began overflowing on Wednesday morning.
The country’s weather bureau warned Sydney and surrounding regions could receive up to 200 mm (8 inches) of rains within six hours later in the day. Sydney’s mean rainfall for March is 138 mm, according to official data.
In the northern town of Ballina, the main hospital was evacuated, ahead of an anticipated peak in the floodwaters. In Lismore, a town a little further north that was hit hard on Tuesday, residents waited for water levels to recede far enough to allow emergency services to reach them with emergency supplies.
NSW emergency crews carried out 300 flood rescues after getting 2,200 requests for help overnight. Military helicopters airlifted stranded people from rooftops, while stranded motorists and animals were rescued from a bridge after fast rising waters submerged both ends.
Cassie Skillings, who got stuck on the bridge along with her sister, niece and nephew, told radio station 2GB a local resident rescued them in his boat.
“It was just mayhem, once shipping containers started hitting the bridge I called triple zero and they said there was nothing they could do,” she said.

Topics: Australia

US poised to follow Canada, Europe on Russian aircraft ban

American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. (REUTERS file photo)
American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. (REUTERS file photo)
Reuters

US poised to follow Canada, Europe on Russian aircraft ban

American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Russian flights have been effectively barred from US destinations for the most part in recent days because of bans on the use of Canadian and European airspace
  • Transport between Europe and North Asian destinations like Japan, South Korea and China is in the front line of disruption after reciprocal bans barred European carriers from flying over Siberia and prevented Russian airlines from flying to Europe
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States is set to ban Russian flights using American airspace following similar action by the European Union and Canada, government and industry officials told Reuters, a move likely to trigger Russian retaliation.
President Joe Biden is expected to announce the ban during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, one of the sources said. The timing was reported earlier by CBS News.
The White House, which declined to comment, held extensive talks with US airlines in recent days.
United Airlines and United Parcel Service (UPS) said on Tuesday they had suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major US carriers Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.
The precise timing of when the ban will take effect remains in flux.
Russian flights have been effectively barred from US destinations for the most part in recent days because of bans on the use of Canadian and European airspace.
Some foreign governments have privately questioned why the United States did not move faster to ban Russian planes, as have some US lawmakers.
The European Union had said on Tuesday that it was speaking to US counterparts about extending the ban as it gave more details of the EU’s closure of airspace to Russian aircraft imposed after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Airlines already face potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the EU and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans.
A senior EU official said Russian oligarchs, even those with dual nationalities, would not be able to get around the EU airspace ban.
“It doesn’t matter whether they are EU residents, if they are Russian nationals, they will be covered,” the official said.
“Russian nationals or a Russian company cannot charter, own or control a plane that will be flying into the EU, out of the EU or overflying the EU. So that’s the rule.”

SUPPLY-CHAIN PAIN
Global supply chains, already hit hard by the pandemic, will face increasing disruption and cost pressure from the closure of the skies which will affect over a fifth of air freight.
Hardest hit are likely to be Russian carriers, which make up approximately 70 percent of the flights between Russia and the EU.
Transport between Europe and North Asian destinations like Japan, South Korea and China is in the front line of disruption after reciprocal bans barred European carriers from flying over Siberia and prevented Russian airlines from flying to Europe.
Airlines responsible for moving around 20 percent of the world’s air cargo are affected by those bans, Frederic Horst, managing director of Cargo Facts Consulting, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Germany’s Lufthansa, Air France KLM, Finnair and Virgin Atlantic have already canceled North Asian cargo flights over closed access to airspace.
Scandinavian airline SAS said it would re-route its once-weekly Copenhagen-Shanghai service to avoid Russian airspace, and had also paused its Copenhagen-Tokyo service.
Major Asian carriers like Korean Air Lines and Japan’s ANA Holdings are still using Russian airspace, however, as are Middle Eastern airlines.

RUSSIAN CARRIERS
Russian airlines are also feeling the pinch with airline Pobeda, state airline Aeroflot’s low-cost carrier, facing requests from a number of leasing companies to return their planes, the Interfax news agency reported.
Pure cargo carriers like Russia’s AirBridgeCargo Airlines and Luxembourg’s Cargolux are subject to the bans in a move that could send air freight rates — already elevated due to a lack of passenger capacity during the pandemic — soaring further.
“The flights become more expensive due to the longer routes,” said Stefan Maichl, analyst at Germany’s Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.”
In December, air cargo rates were 150 percent above 2019 levels, according to the International Air Transport Association.
Sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of its Ukraine invasion are expected to further disrupt global supply chains.
Russia’s AirBridgeCargo alone moves just under 4 percent of global international air cargo, with most of that between Europe and Asia, Horst said.
“All up you could be looking at perhaps a quarter of air cargo between Asia and Europe needing to find alternate means of transportation,” Horst said.
“Yields are high enough that flying a longer route via Southeast Asia, South Asia or the Middle East is an option, but it will still pull capacity out of the market.”

AIR CARGO SURGE
Shipping container shortages and port bottlenecks mean more products are being flown by air. Demand for air cargo last year was 6.9 percent above 2019 levels, according to IATA.
Taiwan’s EVA Airways said on Tuesday its cargo flights to and from Europe were operating normally and it would consider adding more services to meet market demand.
Asia-North America cargo routes are expected to be less affected than European routes, analysts say, because many carriers already use Anchorage, Alaska, as a cargo hub and stopover point.
UPS and FedEx Corp. had earlier stopped deliveries to Russia. Deutsche Post said its DHL unit was halting inbound shipments to Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict United States Canada Europe United Kingdom

World Bank board backs using $1 billion in frozen Afghan funds for aid

Taliban fighter, left, stand guards in front of Afghan citizens who lineup to enter a bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Taliban fighter, left, stand guards in front of Afghan citizens who lineup to enter a bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Reuters

World Bank board backs using $1 billion in frozen Afghan funds for aid

Taliban fighter, left, stand guards in front of Afghan citizens who lineup to enter a bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
  • The funds, to be delivered in the form of grants, aim “to support the delivery of essential basic services, protect vulnerable Afghans, help preserve human capital and key economic and social services
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The executive board of the World Bank on Tuesday approved a plan to use more than $1 billion from a frozen Afghanistan trust fund to finance urgently needed education, agriculture, health and family programs, the bank announced.
The plan, which will bypass sanctioned Taliban authorities by disbursing the money through UN agencies and international aid groups, will provide a major boost to efforts to ease the country’s worsening humanitarian and economic crises.
The approach “aims to support the delivery of essential basic services, protect vulnerable Afghans, help preserve human capital and key economic and social services, and reduce the need for humanitarian assistance in the future,” the bank said in a statement.
Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) was frozen in August when the Taliban overran Kabul as the last US-led international troops departed after 20 years of war.
Foreign governments ended financial aid constituting more than 70 percent of government expenditures while the United States led in the freezing of some $9 billion in Afghan central bank funds.
The funding cuts accelerated an economic collapse, fueling a cash crunch and deepening a humanitarian crisis that the United Nations says has pushed more than half of Afghanistan’s population of 39 million to the verge of starvation.
The World Bank statement said that as a first step, ARTF donors will decide on four projects worth about $600 million that will support “urgent needs in education, heath and agricultural sectors, as well as community livelihoods.”
There will be a “strong focus on ensuring that girls and women participate and benefit from the support,” the statement continued.
The Taliban have unraveled gains in rights made by women during the last two decades, including restricting them from working and limiting their travel unless accompanied by a close male relative.
Most girls have been barred from going to school beyond seventh grade since the Taliban takeover. The Islamist extremists say that all girls will be allowed to return to classrooms later this month.

Topics: World Bank Afghanistan

Ukrainian cyber resistance group targets Russian power grid, railways

A 3D printed model of men working on computers are seen in front of displayed binary code and words
A 3D printed model of men working on computers are seen in front of displayed binary code and words "Hacker" in this illustration taken, July 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

Ukrainian cyber resistance group targets Russian power grid, railways

A 3D printed model of men working on computers are seen in front of displayed binary code and words "Hacker" in this illustration taken, July 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A Ukrainian cyber guerrilla warfare group plans to launch digital sabotage attacks against critical Russian infrastructure such as railways and the electricity grid, to strike back at Moscow over its invasion, a hacker team coordinator told Reuters.
Officials from Ukraine’s defense ministry last week approached Ukrainian businessman and local cybersecurity expert Yegor Aushev to help organize a unit of hackers to defend against Russia, Reuters previously reported.
On Monday, Aushev said he planned to organize hacking attacks that would disrupt any infrastructure that helps bring Russian troops and weapons to his country.
“Everything that might stop war,” he told Reuters. “The goal is to make it impossible to bring these weapons to our country.”
Aushev said his group has already downed or defaced dozens of Russian government and banking websites, sometimes replacing content with violent images from the war. He declined to provide specific examples, saying it would make tracking his group easier for the Russians.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.
A Ukrainian defense attache in Washington declined to comment on Aushev’s group or its relationship with the defense ministry. Aushev said his group has so far grown to more than 1,000 Ukrainian and foreign volunteers.
The group has already coordinated with a foreign hacktivist organization that carried out an attack on a railway system.
After word spread of the formation of Aushev’s team, the Belarusian Cyber Partisans, a Belarus-focused hacking team, volunteered to attack Belarusian Railways because they said it was used to transport Russian soldiers.
The Cyber Partisans disabled the railway’s traffic systems and brought down its ticketing website, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
On Monday, a Cyber Partisans spokeswoman told Reuters the group carried out those attacks and confirmed her organization was now working with Aushev’s group.
The spokeswoman said because her group had brought down the reservation system, passengers could only travel by purchasing paper tickets in person. She sent Reuters a photo of a paper, handwritten ticket issued on Monday.
“We fully side with Ukrainians,” she said. “They are now fighting for not only their own freedom but ours too. Without an independent Ukraine, Belarus doesn’t stand a chance.”
Reuters could not confirm attacks against the Belarus railway’s traffic system. The company’s reservation website was down on Tuesday afternoon. A railway spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Officials at the Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a Russian news outlet on Tuesday that Russian embassies were under cyberattack by “cyber terrorists from Ukraine.”
Beyond striking back at Moscow, Aushev said his team would help Ukraine’s military hunt down undercover Russian units invading cities and towns.
He said his group had discovered a way to use cellphone tracking technology to identify and locate undercover Russian military units moving through the country, but declined to provide details.
Russian troops are reportedly using commercial cell phones in Ukraine to communicate, multiple media outlets reported.
Over the last week, numerous Russian government websites have been publicly interrupted by reported distributed denial of service (DDoS) style attacks, including one for the office of President Vladimir Putin.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Sri Lanka imposes longest power cuts in 26 years

Sri Lanka imposes longest power cuts in 26 years
AFP

Sri Lanka imposes longest power cuts in 26 years

Sri Lanka imposes longest power cuts in 26 years
  • The Public Utilities Commission said it was a "black day" for the island nation as it approved the electricity rationing starting Wednesday
  • Bus operators said they were unable to get diesel
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced nationwide seven-and-a-half hour daily power cuts, the longest in more than a quarter of a century, as its foreign exchange crisis leaves it unable to import oil.
The Public Utilities Commission said it was a "black day" for the island nation as it approved the electricity rationing starting Wednesday with power stations running out of fuel.
"What we are facing is not an issue of electricity capacity, but a foreign exchange crisis," the regulatory commission said adding that the country was unable to find dollars to finance oil imports.
The cuts are the longest imposed since 1996, when the country relied on hydropower for as much as 80 percent of its electricity and a prolonged drought saw reservoirs run dry.
Under a new directive, all state institutions were also ordered to switch off their air conditioners in the afternoon to save energy,
Bus operators said they were unable to get diesel and about half the 11,000 fleet did not operate, although a public holiday Tuesday limited the consequences.
"We will see the full impact of the diesel shortage tomorrow when people go back to work," the chairman of the private bus operators association, Gemunu Wijeratne, told AFP.
One of Sri Lanka's biggest fuel suppliers, Lanka IOC, put up prices by as much as 12 percent on Saturday while the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said it too asked the government to allow it to raise prices.
Nonetheless, many pumps were dry on Tuesday and there were long queues at petrol stations which were still open.
Energy minister Udaya Gammanpila told reporters on Saturday that the power crisis had been brought on by the dollar shortage, which he described as the "worst economic crisis since independence" from Britain in 1948.
Sri Lanka's tourism sector, a key foreign-exchange earner, collapsed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the government imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency.
The country is now in the grip of an economic crisis, with widespread shortages, including food, medicines, automotive parts and cement, and supermarkets forced to ration staple foods including rice, sugar and milk powder.
The shortages pushed food inflation to 25 percent in January with overall inflation at 16.8 percent.

Topics: Sri Lanka power cut diesel fuel Oil

Muslims and Arabs tell US Congress hearing of their experiences of bigotry

Steve Cohen, who chaired the first part of the hearing, spoke of the importance of Muslim, Arab and South Asian American communities in America’s history. (Screenshot)
Steve Cohen, who chaired the first part of the hearing, spoke of the importance of Muslim, Arab and South Asian American communities in America’s history. (Screenshot)
ALI YOUNES

Muslims and Arabs tell US Congress hearing of their experiences of bigotry

Steve Cohen, who chaired the first part of the hearing, spoke of the importance of Muslim, Arab and South Asian American communities in America’s history. (Screenshot)
  • Witnesses who gave evidence to a House Judiciary subcommittee included several members of Congress, who spoke of the discrimination they have faced
  • American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee chief said the hearing is the first in almost 40 years to look at the discrimination and violence the community faces
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: The US House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Tuesday about racism and discrimination that targets Muslim, Arab and South Asian Americans and violates of their civil rights.

It considered ways to raise awareness of the issue and policies that might be enacted to combat it.

The hearing, said to be the first of its kind in 40 years, was held by the committee’s Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties subcommittee. Its members emphasized the fact that the US is a country of immigrants, founded on the principle of equality and justice for all.

However, they acknowledged that acts of racism, discrimination and bigotry directed toward Arab and Muslim Americans, African Americans and other minorities persist.

Representative Steve Cohen, who chaired the first part of the hearing, said during his opening statement that as a member of the US Congress from the city of Memphis, Tennessee, which is home to a great number of Muslim and Arab Americans, he has enjoyed sharing Ramadan meals with members of the community over the years.

“The diversity of Muslim, Arab and South Asian American communities reflects our history as a nation of immigrants,” he said.

Acts of discrimination against minorities in the US, especially African Americans, have been committed by the government as well as by fellow American citizens, he added.

By way of an example of of the injustices committed by US authorities against minority groups he highlighted Jim Crow legislation, a body of laws enacted in southern states following the end of the American Civil War in 1865 that legalized racial discrimination and segregation.

The committee heard testimony from several elected members, including Ilhan Omar, a representative from Minnesota who is Muslim and was the first African refugee to become a member of Congress; Andre Carson, an African American representative from Indiana; Pramila Jayapal; an Indian

American immigrant who represents Seattle, Washington; and Judy Chu an Asian American representative from California.

Carson spoke of his own experiences of racism and discrimination as a young African American and Muslim growing up in Indiana. He highlighted the importance of solidarity among Muslim communities in America and told how that community had fought for his rights and helped him when, as a young man, he was arrested by the police while standing close to a mosque.

Andre Carson, an African American representative from Indiana, spoke of his own experiences of racism and discrimination as a young African American and Muslim growing up. (Screenshot)

“I learned a real lesson that day: That being black and being Muslim put someone like me under double scrutiny,” he said.

Carson pointed out that Muslim Americans have contributed to the success and prosperity of America in all walks of life but that the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 had changed the perception of Muslims in the US for the worse.

“I hope today’s hearing raises more awareness of the very life-changing impacts of discrimination against Muslims,” he added.

Omar told the hearing that she, too, was a victim of discrimination because of her race and faith. She said she had worked with fellow members of Congress to repeal a ban, implemented during President Donald Trump’s term in office, on people from a number of Muslim-majority countries entering the US. She added that she has worked on a variety of legislation designed to end discriminatory policies against Muslim Americans and other minority groups.

In a statement, Chris Habiby, the legislative and policy coordinator of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, welcomed the hearing and stressed the need for a vigorous approach by Congress and the US government to address discrimination and violence against Arab and Muslim Americans.

He said the last time the issue was tackled was in 1986, shortly after Palestinian American civil rights activist Alex Odeh was assassinated in California. His murder, which remains unsolved, was described as an act of terrorism against Arab Americans.

“This is the first hearing to examine the discrimination and violence our community faces in almost 40 years,” Habiby added.

“While this is the first hearing on discrimination against Arab, Muslim and South Asian Americans in the post 9/11 era, it hopefully will not be the last.”

Committee members also heard from several Muslim and South Asian American citizens who told how they had experienced incidents of bigotry and racism in the US based on their faith or the color of their skin.

Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, who is Indian American and an associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion at Penn State University in Pennsylvania, said that the Sept. 11 attacks had been used by the US government to restrict the civil liberties of Arab Americans and Muslims.

“In the post-9/11 era, executive-branch agencies used national security as a basis for new immigration policies that targeted Muslim, Arab and South Asian American communities,” she added.

Topics: US Islam Islamophobia racism

