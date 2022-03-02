You are here

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 
Image: Shutterstock
Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 
  • MasterWorks is not planning to raise any additional funds through debt
RIYADH: Saudi-based data and digital information company, MasterWorks has closed one of the biggest tech deals in Saudi Arabia, raising $40 million from investment firm Merek Capital.  


MasterWorks told Arab News that it is going to use the funding mainly to prepare for a public listing in Saudi Arabia. 

MasterWorks also added that it plans to serve more clients in the Kingdom’s private and government sectors. It will also accelerate its research and development strategy to create more market-ready solutions and expand geographically. 

MasterWorks is not planning to raise any additional funds through debt. 

The company has launched multiple in-house developed software such as Digital PMO, Digital SMO, Baseer, and Diwan.   

Founded in 2010 by Hani Al Lehaibi, the company has support from over 20 global technology providers, and has offices in Egypt, UAE, Jordan, India, and headquarters in Saudi Arabia.  

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Arab startups technology

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian parent and child ecommerce platform Mumerz raises $1.2m

Egyptian parent and child ecommerce platform Mumerz raises $1.2m
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based platform for parent and child needs, Mumerz, has raised $1.2 million in a pre-seed round led by investment firm Disruptech. 

 

The startup is planning to use its funding to expand its market share in Egypt and grow its e-commerce offerings, MAGNiTT reported. 

Mumerz is a femtech platform that offers a support community for parents alongside child-need products.  

Co-founders Amir Shenouda and Nadia Gamal Eldin are utilizing their past experience in the parent-child market to support parents in Egypt. 

Topics: Mumerz

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car’s profit doubles in 2021 on higher demand

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car’s profit doubles in 2021 on higher demand
Updated 10 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

KSA's Theeb Rent a Car's profit doubles in 2021 on higher demand

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car’s profit doubles in 2021 on higher demand
Updated 10 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent a Car Co. doubled profit to SR126 million ($34 million) in 2021 compared to SR63 million a year earlier, fueled by a surge in demand for car rental services.

Revenues increased by 14 percent, with short-term rentals contributing a total of SR358 million, against SR255 million a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

 The Riyadh-based vehicle rental firm said that the solid figures were mainly driven by an increased demand in 2021.

 Established in 1991, Theeb Rent a Car, which started trading on the Saudi exchange in the first quarter of 2021, has a wide presence across domestic and international airports.

Saudi stocks slide losing 3 day streak of gains: Closing bell

Saudi stocks slide losing 3 day streak of gains: Closing bell
Updated 29 min 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks slide losing 3 day streak of gains: Closing bell

Saudi stocks slide losing 3 day streak of gains: Closing bell
Updated 29 min 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks declined at the closing bell on Wednesday, following three days of gains, as investors scrambled to assess the impact of rising energy prices.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.16 percent to reach 12,654, while the parallel market Nomu dropped 0.15 percent to reach 24,962.

Brent crude oil spiked to an 8-year high, reaching $111.24 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI crude oil hit  $109.53 per barrel as of 3:40 p.m, Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco shares surged 3.86 percent to an all-time high of SR43.05 ($11.48).

Saudi Cable Co. led the gainers with a 5.45 percent gain, while Saudi Amiantit Co. led the faller with a 8.98 percent loss.

Among the fallers, Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co dropped 8.68 percent, after it announced that it had lost 61 percent of its capital.

Saudi Industrial Services Co., better known as SISCO, fell 2.60 percent after its profit fell 58 percent to SR57.9 million ($1.4 million) in 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank shares fell 0.70 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank's shares dropped 2 percent.

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

Saudi stock market outperforms GCC counterparts in 2022: Kamco report

Saudi stock market outperforms GCC counterparts in 2022: Kamco report
Updated 53 min ago
Arab News

Saudi stock market outperforms GCC counterparts in 2022: Kamco report

Saudi stock market outperforms GCC counterparts in 2022: Kamco report
  • GCC equity markets remain resilient despite ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict
Updated 53 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange or Tadawul outperformed all its GCC counterparts, as the benchmark TASI recorded an 11.6 percent gain in the first two months of 2022, according to a report by Kamco Invest.

Most of the Gulf Cooperation Council equity markets remained resilient in the face of the global stock market turmoil caused by the ongoing Ukraine-Russia tensions.

The Saudi index was followed by Qatar, which recorded an 11.4 percent surge. Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, and Bahrain bourses 

surged between 5 and 9.8 percent. Only Oman’s stock market dropped 1.8 percent.

Led by the energy sector that surged on the back of record oil prices, GCC stock indices ended February higher, except for Oman, which declined for a second straight month.

MSCI GCC index, which captures the performance across GCC countries, registered a monthly gain of 4.2 percent in February.

Oil prices have been on the rise since the beginning of the year. Brent crude topped $111 during Wednesday Trading, after settling at $105 a day earlier, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate neared $110 per barrel. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul TASI GCC

Germany may rethink coal exit as Russia-Ukraine war peaks

Germany may rethink coal exit as Russia-Ukraine war peaks
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Germany may rethink coal exit as Russia-Ukraine war peaks

Germany may rethink coal exit as Russia-Ukraine war peaks
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Germany is considering a slower exit from coal-powered energy if Russia stops gas deliveries to Europe, economy minister Robert Habeck told public radio Deutschlandfunk. 

The words from Habeck clearly indicate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on Germany’s planned shift to a zero carbon economy. 

“Short term it may be that, as a precaution and in order to be prepared for the worst, we have to keep coal-powered plants on standby and maybe even let them operate,” said the minister. 

Earlier this week, Germany had halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany. 

Topics: economy coal power renewables Net Zero carbon emission Germany

